"Don't expect desktop 3070 performance," they said. Well, a day in and this lappy is running Cyberpunk 2077 on "Ray Trace Ultra" settings at 1080p with no problems (when plugged in). Of course, no lappy could ever power a desktop-grade 220+ watt GPU without burning a hole through your table... but that's okay, because you don't need that level of power to deliver smooth HD performance to a 15.6" 1080p screen with a high refresh rate.



Now, as you're probably aware, getting these specs in a name-brand laptop will run you $2,000+ easy. But, with Gigabyte's Black Friday sale and a VERY generous post-wedding registry coupon code from Amazon, I was able to snag the A5 X1 for sub-$1,500. A relative steal, considering the market.



"But what about build quality?" I took a chance on this because, well, if the build quality sucked I could always return it through Prime no problem. Turns out, the A5 X1 looks and feels better than expected. The chassis, while simple, is beautiful (in a minimalist way)—matte black and clean with a slight, elegant beveling along the inner sides that I didn't expect. The keyboard feels nice and the trackpad is responsive, too, not that I'll use either, much. Ditto that for sound quality, as I'll probably be using headphones 90% of the time. The whole package is neat and tidy, and I thought it'd feel heavier. I'll also commend Gigabyte on delivering this product to me virtually bloatware-free. Really, it was a very clean boot experience.



Of course, these represent my Day 1 thoughts and are very much subject to change, but I wanted to get the initial word out on a no-review product before this sale ends, as I think this may be the deal of the season.



Edit (1/8/22): Just checking back in to say that I've had no issues with this laptop. My only gripe is that its chassis is very susceptible to smudging.