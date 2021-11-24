Add to your order

GIGABYTE A7 K1 - 17.3" FHD IPS Anti-Glare 144Hz - AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800H - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU 6 GB GDDR6 - 16 GB Memory - 1TB PCIe SSD - Windows 11 Home - Gaming Laptop (A7 K1-BUS1150SB)

4.4 out of 5 stars 21 ratings
List Price: $1,449.00
Style: A7 K1-BUS1150SB – 17.3” Ryzen 7 RTX 3060
A7 K1-BUS1150SB – 17.3” Ryzen 7 RTX 3060
Enhance your purchase

About this item

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUsBoost Clock 1560 MHz, Maximum Graphics Power 140 W
  • AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Mobile Processor
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD
  • 17.3" Thin Bezel FHD 1920x1080 IPS-level
  • Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 Wireless Network Card
  • LAN: RTL8125-BG REALTEK (2.5G) Ethernet
  • NAHIMIC 3D Audio for Gamers, Windows 11 Home
Compare with similar items


GIGABYTE A7 K1 - 17.3" FHD IPS Anti-Glare 144Hz - AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800H - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU 6 GB GDDR6 - 16 GB Memory - 1TB PCIe SSD - Windows 11 Home - Gaming Laptop (A7 K1-BUS1150SB)
GIGABYTE G5 KC - 15.6" FHD IPS Anti-Glare 144Hz - Intel Core i5-10500H - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU 8 GB GDDR6 - 16 GB Memory - 512 GB PCIe SSD-Windows 10 Home - Gaming Laptop(G5 KC-5US1130SH)
GIGABYTE AORUS 15P XD - 15.6" FHD IPS Anti-Glare 240Hz, Intel Core i7, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6, 16GB Memory, 1TB SSD, Win10 Home, Gaming Laptop (AORUS 15P XD-73US324SH)
Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop, 15.6" FHD Display, AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti, Windows 11 Home, Phantom Blue
Customer Rating 4.4 out of 5 stars (21) 4.4 out of 5 stars (148) 4.2 out of 5 stars (19) 4.5 out of 5 stars (430)
Price $1,299.00 $1,199.00 $1,548.99 $879.99
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Issaquah Highlands Tech Amazon.com
Computer Memory Size 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB
CPU Model Manufacturer AMD Intel Intel AMD
CPU Speed 3.2 GHz 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz 3.2
Display Resolution Maximum 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Screen Size 17.3 15.6 15.6 inches 15.6
Display Technology LED LCD
Hard Disk Size 1 TB 512 GB 1 TB 512 GB
Item Dimensions 10.31 x 15.59 x 1.27 inches 10.15 x 14.21 x 1.09 inches 9.6 x 14 x 1.06 inches
Item Weight 5.47 lbs 4.85 lbs 4.80 lbs
Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Windows 11
Processor Count 8 6 8 1
RAM Type DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 SDRAM
Wireless Communication Standard 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth, 802.11ax 802.11ax
Compare with similar items

Product Description

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUsBoost Clock 1560 MHz, Maximum Graphics Power 140 W, AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Mobile Processor, 16 GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, 17.3" Thin Bezel FHD 1920x1080 IPS-level, Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 Wireless Network Card, LAN: RTL8125-BG REALTEK (2.5G) Ethernet, NAHIMIC 3D Audio for Gamers, Windows 10 Home, All-zone of Single Colored Backlit Keyboard with 15 Colors LED Setting, 1 ‎x USB 2.0 (Type-A), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 (Type-A), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 (Type-A), 1 x HDMI 2.0 (with HDCP), Audio Combo Jack, 1x DC-in Jack, 1x RJ-45, 1x mini DP 1.4, 1x DisplayPort 1.4 (Type-C) over USB 3.2 Gen 2, 15.59(W) x 10.31(D) x 1.36(H) inch (H) inch

Product information

Technical Details

Collapse all
Summary
Other Technical Details

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Amazon.com Return Policy:You may return any new computer purchased from Amazon.com that is "dead on arrival," arrives in damaged condition, or is still in unopened boxes, for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. Amazon.com reserves the right to test "dead on arrival" returns and impose a customer fee equal to 15 percent of the product sales price if the customer misrepresents the condition of the product. Any returned computer that is damaged through customer misuse, is missing parts, or is in unsellable condition due to customer tampering will result in the customer being charged a higher restocking fee based on the condition of the product. Amazon.com will not accept returns of any desktop or notebook computer more than 30 days after you receive the shipment. New, used, and refurbished products purchased from Marketplace vendors are subject to the returns policy of the individual vendor.
Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

    • Customer reviews

    4.4 out of 5 stars
    4.4 out of 5
    21 global ratings
    5 star
    		70%
    4 star
    		11%
    3 star
    		12%
    2 star 0% (0%) 0%
    1 star
    		7%

    Top reviews from the United States

    Translate all reviews to English
    Grant
    5.0 out of 5 stars Day 1 Review: A Monster Bargain (Updates to Follow)
    Reviewed in the United States on November 24, 2021
    Style: A5 X1-CUS2130SH – 15.6” Ryzen 9 RTX 3070Verified Purchase
    23 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Amazon Customer
    5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing performance. 0 issues after a month of daily use. No Thermal Throttling!
    Reviewed in the United States on December 9, 2021
    Style: A5 X1-CUS2130SH – 15.6” Ryzen 9 RTX 3070Verified Purchase
    9 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    CHRIS W.
    4.0 out of 5 stars Couple unforeseen glitches. Cooler pad somehow is not able to keep the computer cool enough gaming
    Reviewed in the United States on December 22, 2021
    Style: A5 X1-CUS2130SH – 15.6” Ryzen 9 RTX 3070Verified Purchase
    10 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Brandon M.
    5.0 out of 5 stars This laptop delivers.
    Reviewed in the United States on November 29, 2021
    Style: A5 X1-CUS2130SH – 15.6” Ryzen 9 RTX 3070Verified Purchase
    8 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Azry Ramzan
    3.0 out of 5 stars Backlight bleeding
    Reviewed in the United States on November 28, 2021
    Style: A5 X1-CUS2130SH – 15.6” Ryzen 9 RTX 3070Verified Purchase
    7 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Hakan Y.
    4.0 out of 5 stars Good gaming Laptop
    Reviewed in the United States on January 2, 2022
    Style: A5 X1-CUS2130SH – 15.6” Ryzen 9 RTX 3070Verified Purchase
    6 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Amazon Customer
    5.0 out of 5 stars Powerhouse Gaming Laptop
    Reviewed in the United States on March 25, 2022
    Style: A5 X1-CUS2130SH – 15.6” Ryzen 9 RTX 3070Verified Purchase
    One person found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Daniel
    5.0 out of 5 stars Excelente máquina
    Reviewed in the United States on February 16, 2022
    Style: A5 X1-CUS2130SH – 15.6” Ryzen 9 RTX 3070Verified Purchase
    3 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Translate review to English