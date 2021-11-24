|Standing screen display size
|17.3
|Screen Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Max Screen Resolution
|1920 x 1080 Pixels
|Processor
|3.2 GHz amd_ryzen_7_5800h
|RAM
|16 GB DDR4
|Hard Drive
|1 TB SSD
|Chipset Brand
|NVIDIA
|Card Description
|Dedicated
|Wireless Type
|Bluetooth, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 802.11ax
|Number of USB 2.0 Ports
|1
|Number of USB 3.0 Ports
|2
GIGABYTE A7 K1 - 17.3" FHD IPS Anti-Glare 144Hz - AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800H - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU 6 GB GDDR6 - 16 GB Memory - 1TB PCIe SSD - Windows 11 Home - Gaming Laptop (A7 K1-BUS1150SB)
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUsBoost Clock 1560 MHz, Maximum Graphics Power 140 W
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Mobile Processor
- 16 GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD
- 17.3" Thin Bezel FHD 1920x1080 IPS-level
- Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 Wireless Network Card
- LAN: RTL8125-BG REALTEK (2.5G) Ethernet
- NAHIMIC 3D Audio for Gamers, Windows 11 Home
Consider a similar item
Compare with similar items
|
|
GIGABYTE G5 KC - 15.6" FHD IPS Anti-Glare 144Hz - Intel Core i5-10500H - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU 8 GB GDDR6 - 16 GB Memory - 512 GB PCIe SSD-Windows 10 Home - Gaming Laptop(G5 KC-5US1130SH)
|
GIGABYTE AORUS 15P XD - 15.6" FHD IPS Anti-Glare 240Hz, Intel Core i7, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6, 16GB Memory, 1TB SSD, Win10 Home, Gaming Laptop (AORUS 15P XD-73US324SH)
|
Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop, 15.6" FHD Display, AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti, Windows 11 Home, Phantom Blue
|Customer Rating
|(21)
|(148)
|(19)
|(430)
|Price
|$1,299.00
|$1,199.00
|$1,548.99
|$879.99
|Sold By
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Issaquah Highlands Tech
|Amazon.com
|Computer Memory Size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|16 GB
|16 GB
|CPU Model Manufacturer
|AMD
|Intel
|Intel
|AMD
|CPU Speed
|3.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|3.2
|Display Resolution Maximum
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Screen Size
|17.3
|15.6
|15.6 inches
|15.6
|Display Technology
|LED
|—
|LCD
|—
|Hard Disk Size
|1 TB
|512 GB
|1 TB
|512 GB
|Item Dimensions
|10.31 x 15.59 x 1.27 inches
|10.15 x 14.21 x 1.09 inches
|9.6 x 14 x 1.06 inches
|—
|Item Weight
|5.47 lbs
|4.85 lbs
|4.80 lbs
|—
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Home
|Windows 10 Home
|Windows 10 Home
|Windows 11
|Processor Count
|8
|6
|8
|1
|RAM Type
|DDR4 SDRAM
|DDR4 SDRAM
|—
|DDR4 SDRAM
|Wireless Communication Standard
|802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth, 802.11ax
|—
|—
|802.11ax
Product Description
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUsBoost Clock 1560 MHz, Maximum Graphics Power 140 W, AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Mobile Processor, 16 GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, 17.3" Thin Bezel FHD 1920x1080 IPS-level, Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 Wireless Network Card, LAN: RTL8125-BG REALTEK (2.5G) Ethernet, NAHIMIC 3D Audio for Gamers, Windows 10 Home, All-zone of Single Colored Backlit Keyboard with 15 Colors LED Setting, 1 x USB 2.0 (Type-A), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 (Type-A), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 (Type-A), 1 x HDMI 2.0 (with HDCP), Audio Combo Jack, 1x DC-in Jack, 1x RJ-45, 1x mini DP 1.4, 1x DisplayPort 1.4 (Type-C) over USB 3.2 Gen 2, 15.59(W) x 10.31(D) x 1.36(H) inch (H) inch
Reviewed in the United States on March 26, 2022
Now, as you're probably aware, getting these specs in a name-brand laptop will run you $2,000+ easy. But, with Gigabyte's Black Friday sale and a VERY generous post-wedding registry coupon code from Amazon, I was able to snag the A5 X1 for sub-$1,500. A relative steal, considering the market.
"But what about build quality?" I took a chance on this because, well, if the build quality sucked I could always return it through Prime no problem. Turns out, the A5 X1 looks and feels better than expected. The chassis, while simple, is beautiful (in a minimalist way)—matte black and clean with a slight, elegant beveling along the inner sides that I didn't expect. The keyboard feels nice and the trackpad is responsive, too, not that I'll use either, much. Ditto that for sound quality, as I'll probably be using headphones 90% of the time. The whole package is neat and tidy, and I thought it'd feel heavier. I'll also commend Gigabyte on delivering this product to me virtually bloatware-free. Really, it was a very clean boot experience.
Of course, these represent my Day 1 thoughts and are very much subject to change, but I wanted to get the initial word out on a no-review product before this sale ends, as I think this may be the deal of the season.
Edit (1/8/22): Just checking back in to say that I've had no issues with this laptop. My only gripe is that its chassis is very susceptible to smudging.
Use a cooling pad and adjust the fan modes to keep the cpu and gpu cool and you're good to go!
Getting an average of 100fps in bf2042 ultra settings with the day one patch and nvidia drivers up to date.
HDD was dropping from My Desktop and I had to cancel charging power bank or simply using 3 USBs same time
The CPU can run kind of hot. In demanding games temps can reach up to 99 degrees C, but the cpu is rated to go to 105 without being damaged and I've never had any throttling. Gpu runs at great temps. Have never had them go over 75 degrees. And a 240 hz laptop screen makes for such smooth gaming. Plus you can always connect it to an external monitor.
This laptop is amazing and has run everything that I've thrown at it. It is an absolute steal. Your pretty much getting a powerful desktop in the portability of a laptop.