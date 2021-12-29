|Standing screen display size
|15.6
|Max Screen Resolution
|1920 x 1080
|Processor
|4.6 GHz Intel_Mobile_CPU
|RAM
|16 GB DDR4
|Memory Speed
|4.6 GHz
|Hard Drive
|512 GB SSD
|Chipset Brand
|NVIDIA
|Card Description
|Dedicated
|Graphics Card Ram Size
|8 GB
|Number of USB 3.0 Ports
|3
|Brand
|GIGABYTE
|Series
|AORUS 15P KD-72US223SH
|Screen Size
|15.6
|Color
|Black
|Hard Disk Size
|512 GB
|CPU Model
|Intel Mobile CPU
|Ram Memory Installed Size
|16 GB
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home
|Card Description
|Dedicated
|CPU Speed
|4.6 GHz
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6
- Boost Clock 1605 Mhz & Max Graphics Power of 115W
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs power the world’s fastest laptops for gamers and creators. They’re built with Ampere—NVIDIA’s 2nd gen RTX architecture—to give you the most realistic ray-traced graphics and cutting-edge AI features like NVIDIA DLSS. Plus, Max-Q Technologies unleash the power of AI to make thin, high-performance laptops that are faster and better than ever.
- 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H (2.3GHz~4.6GHz)
- 16GB RAM (64GB Max), Gen4 512GB(5K) SSD
- 15.6" Thin Bezel FHD 1920x1080 IPS-level Anti-glare Display LCD (240Hz, 72% NTSC)
- X-Rite Pantone Certified, per unit factory calibrated
Compare with similar items
|
|
MSI Stealth 15M Gaming Laptop: 15.6" 144Hz FHD 1080p Display, Intel Core i7-11375H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB, 512GB SSD, Thunderbolt 4, WiFi 6, Win10, Carbon Gray (A11UEK-009)
|
Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop, 15.6" FHD Display, AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti, Windows 10H, Phantom Blue
|
MSI GF65 Gaming Laptop: 15.6" 144Hz FHD 1080p, Intel Core i7-10750H 6 Core, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB, 512GB NVMe SSD, WiFi 6, Red Keyboard, Win 10, Black (10UE-047)
|
MSI Crosshair17 17.3" 144Hz FHD Gaming Laptop Intel Core i7-11800H RTX3060 16GB 512GBNVMe SSD Win10
|
ASUS ROG Strix G15 (2021) Gaming Laptop, 15.6” 144Hz IPS Type FHD Display, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, 8GB DDR4, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, RGB Keyboard, Windows 10, G513IC-EB73
|Customer Rating
|(150)
|(563)
|(1188)
|(232)
|(65)
|(139)
|Price
|$1,199.00
|$1,241.89
|$1,081.88
|$1,159.15
|$1,299.98
|$999.99
|Sold By
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|RockyStone Electronics
|Computer Upgrade King
|STC Distributors (Serial # Recorded)
|Amazon.com
|Computer Memory Size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|16
|16 GB
|16 GB
|8 GB
|Connectivity Technology
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI
|802.11AX (2 x 2) Bluetooth 5.1 | Left Side: USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (DisplayPort 1.4) Headphone / mic combo Right Side: USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 E-Shutter button Rear Side: 3 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (DisplayPort 1.4 & power delivery) HDMI 2.1 RJ45 Power input
|Bluetooth, USB, Wi-Fi, HDMI
|BT 5.1
|Bluetooth, USB, Wi-Fi
|CPU Model
|Intel Mobile CPU
|Core i7
|Ryzen 7
|Corei7-10750H
|Core i7 Family
|Ryzen 7 4800H
|CPU Model Manufacturer
|Intel
|Intel
|AMD
|Intel
|Intel
|AMD
|CPU Speed
|4.6 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|3.2
|2.6 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Display Resolution Maximum
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|15.6
|15.6 inches
|15.6
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Display Technology
|LCD
|—
|—
|—
|—
|FHD
|Graphics Description
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|GeForce RTX 3050
|Hard Disk Description
|SSD
|SSD
|SSD
|SSD
|SSD
|SSD
|Hard Disk Size
|512 GB
|512 GB
|512 GB
|512 GB
|512 GB
|512 GB
|Hardware Platform
|PC
|PC
|PC
|PC
|PC
|—
|Human Interface Input
|Keyboard
|Keyboard
|Keyboard
|Keyboard
|Keyboard
|Keyboard
|Item Dimensions
|9.6 x 14 x 1.06 inches
|0.63 x 14.1 x 9.76 inches
|14.27 x 10.26 x 0.89 inches
|0.85 x 14.13 x 9.99 inches
|0.95 x 15.68 x 10.76 inches
|13.94 x 10.2 x 1.02 inches
|Item Weight
|10.05 lbs
|3.73 lbs
|5.29 lbs
|4.10 lbs
|5.07 lbs
|4.60 lbs
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home
|Windows 10 Home
|Windows 10 Home
|Windows 10 Home
|Windows 10 Home
|Windows 10 Home
|Processor Count
|8
|4
|1
|6
|8
|8
|Wireless Communication Technology
|Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
|Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
|Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
Product Description
15.6" Thin Bezel FHD 240Hz IPS-level Display *X-Rite™ Pantone® Certified, individually factory calibrated
Perfect laptop for the games! But i'm got unlucky.This laptop is a beast , the design and size is perfect for me! The thermals are also good, and i was expected it to be more noisy. After i received this laptop , i enjoyed it so mutch ,the screen (240hz) and performance (rtx3080 16gb) is awesome , but unfortunatelly after a few gaming sessions the screen start to show me artifacts, so i returning it back.
Reviewed in the United States on December 29, 2021
Before Christmas I asked my son if he cared whether his gaming laptop was an official Alienware computer, or not. He said not in the least. This one was less expensive, but had basically the same specs. He loves it! The big feature he was after was the equivalent graphics card, but this one also had twice the RAM. I'm a very happy camper and more importantly my son is, too.
19 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on October 19, 2021
This laptop is a beast , the design and size is perfect for me! The thermals are also good, and i was expected it to be more noisy. After i received this laptop , i enjoyed it so mutch ,the screen (240hz) and performance (rtx3080 16gb) is awesome , but unfortunatelly after a few gaming sessions the screen start to show me artifacts, so i returning it back.
Reviewed in the United States on December 9, 2021
This one has one the highest performing 3060 in the market right now.
Performs on par with most 3070 laptops due to it being 115w vs some 90w 3070's out there.
Arous Control Center is a mess and the AI features are annoying as hell.
It detects Visual Studio as a high performance tasks and revs the fans up 200% ridiculous.
Everytime you launch a game it goes into gaming mode and shifts your keyboard to rainbow puke.
Give yourself some time to set it up correctly or disable it entirely.
After some tweaking i was able to set control center to my liking.
Battery life is great considering its a high performance machine.
10 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on September 22, 2021
Take one star for invalid picture of product, USB-C port on the picture is thunderbolt, while in reality its a regular USB port, not a thunderbolt (photo attached).
USB-C to HDMI / DP dongles doesn't work, so u can't connect monitor to the USB-C port on this laptop.
Overall good product. Games work fast and fans aren't as loud as i've expected.
Reviewed in the United States on February 9, 2022
So again there is alot with this laptop, id strongly suggest that you read everything i have to say.
i give this laptop a 5 star because its incredible, the control center it comes with is very bad though. i had to delete it to be able to run better frames, when i first got it i hopped on fortnite immediately since my desktop is only a 2060 i was exited to so what a 3060 can truly do, as i got on i i turned on max frames and loaded into creative, i was lagging decently and my frames where at 140-40. i get 200+ on my 2060 so at first my heart sunk, i was so worried because i got this laptop as a basic replacement for my pc so i could have a dual pc setup, but i didnt panic to much, i thought about the reviews and they said the control center worked terrible, after i uninstalled it, which only took my 2 minutes, i was getting 400-500 frames everywhere in the game, i spent 400 dollars for my 27 inch gaming monitor, 240hz, but i swear this monitor is alot better, i was not playing better though because i had switch set ups completely but i can tell ill get better with tis laptop, i bought it for 1299, which i do believe is the best price for a 3060 and an intel core i7 11800H and a 240 hz monitor, i couldnt find anything better and i looked for 3 months straight. some bad things about the laptop, is that the battery is so BAD!!! if you want to have a laptop for all day then you'll have to go into settings and turn the hz to 60, now i dont think i need a good battery, i mean its actually not bad its just that its a gaming laptop its not meant to be unplugged for 9 hours straight, also the camera, the camera is terrible, not only is it at the bottom of the screen but the colors and frame and resolution you get on the camera is terrible, i would recommend this laptop if your only choosing it because it has a camera lol
Other then that, i do believe that this laptop is truly amazing
By your favorite Youtuber
Love NAFIN
Reviewed in the United States on March 17, 2022
Style: AORUS 15P XD-73US224SO – 15.6” Intel i7 RTX 3070Verified Purchase
This laptop runs everything I throw at it with rapid speed. The video card runs games smoothly, the SSD is blazing fast, WiFi 6 works nicely, DP port outputs to 4k 60FPS on my TV and so far I've only had some minor problems that are software related I had to fix. I'll admit the Gigabyte software isn't the best but once I fixed this issue it works fine. One thing annoying was it would reset the keyboard led back to the rainbow effect after you change it in the control center. To fix this I went into task manager in the startup tab and disabled FusionStartUp so now it keeps my changes. Not sure what FusionStartUp does because everything seems to be working great in the control center now. If you want a gaming laptop but don't want to shell out over $2000 then this is a great choice. I do wish they placed the power plug in the back instead of on the right side, but not a huge deal breaker. Maybe it's there because of the cooling fans inside since the fans can get fairly noisy, but it's better than having the GPU throttle etc since it's a 130 watt GPU. I would recommend this to anyone seeking a good gaming laptop in this price range who wants a 130 watt 3070 instead of a 3060. I've seen many laptops that were close to this price range that only had a 3060, so I figured I had to give it a chance and cross my fingers. I'll update my review if anything changes, but for now I'll give it a good review as I'm happy with my choice.
4 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on August 11, 2021
This laptop is good, the screen looks good, the material and keyboard feels good, the fans are not that noisy, but on turbo they will sound like an airplane.
The hardware is great, with a really fast SSD (compared to my previous laptop MSI GE63 8RE), fast 11th gen Intel CPU (that doesn't run hot like hell, unlike gen 8th, I could fry some eggs with my old laptop). The ram is good for gaming, but I will have to upgrade to 32 GB becuase I also develop software.
The cons:
- AORUS Control Center app is horrible, every time I turn on the computer, it forgets the previous AI mode it was before (Turbo or Gaming or Creator). And also it forgets the mode I leaved my RGB keyboard (static). It's really annoying.
- The app doesn't show the current temperature of the CPU and GPU, only the load in percentage.
- Camera is in the bottom, so when you are in a videocall, people will see your nostrils.
The hardware is great, with a really fast SSD (compared to my previous laptop MSI GE63 8RE), fast 11th gen Intel CPU (that doesn't run hot like hell, unlike gen 8th, I could fry some eggs with my old laptop). The ram is good for gaming, but I will have to upgrade to 32 GB becuase I also develop software.
The cons:
- AORUS Control Center app is horrible, every time I turn on the computer, it forgets the previous AI mode it was before (Turbo or Gaming or Creator). And also it forgets the mode I leaved my RGB keyboard (static). It's really annoying.
- The app doesn't show the current temperature of the CPU and GPU, only the load in percentage.
- Camera is in the bottom, so when you are in a videocall, people will see your nostrils.
24 people found this helpful