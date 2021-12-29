Add to your order

  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use are covered from day one. Malfunctions are covered by the plan after the manufacturer's warranty ends (typical laptop warranties last 1 year– consult your laptop warranty term).
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online at www.Asurion.com/Amazon or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon.com Gift Card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts are available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • MORE PLAN DETAILS: If purchasing a protection plan separately from your product, this plan covers products you purchased within the last 30 days that are new or refurbished. Full details about this protection plan are available within the “Product guides and documents” section. Simply click “User Guide” for more info. TERMS & CONDITIONS will also be emailed within 24 hours of purchase.
[{"displayPrice":"$1,199.00","priceAmount":1199.00,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"1,199","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"00","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"JMvfxFGS7vfc8iqhCeUbg4PeevV0OXFMSCuBED%2F%2FSkn9pgagXGCsF3%2BMl1zxzCtHTS03tM2Jbt2GyYO0Rt5xLIHn4fnrdLHTYmWkEKUuMYRTgL%2BkZmvDjbMnNN%2FmCYBESb6g80vzYlUbesKPCG6ROg%3D%3D","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
Asurion Tech Unlimited Protection Plan with Tech Support – breakdown coverage for desktops, TVs, gaming devices, and more plus accident protection for portable electronics like laptops, tablets, and headphones

from Asurion, LLC
(15)
  • UNLIMITED DEVICES (EXCLUDES MOBILE PHONES): Covers electronic purchases made on Amazon in the past two years from enrollment plus future Amazon purchases including computers, tablets, TVs, office devices, gaming consoles, headphones, cameras, connected devices, home theater electronics, Amazon devices and more.
  • CLAIM LIMIT & FEES: $3,000/12-month period claim limit for the total cost of all repairs, replacements and reimbursements across all claims. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send an Amazon e-gift card or replace the device. A $99 service fee will apply to claims on products with a purchase price of $500 and up.
  • WE’VE GOT YOU COVERED: Plan begins 30 days after enrollment and covers mechanical and electrical malfunctions, regardless of the manufacturer's warranty. Plus drops, spills and cracked screens during normal use for portable devices.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts are available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and more.
  • LOW MONTHLY BILLING: $16.99 plus tax billed monthly, cancel anytime. THIS PROGRAM IS MONTH-TO-MONTH AND WILL CONTINUE UNTIL CANCELLED. Coverage for all products ends 30 days after plan is cancelled.
Learn more
GIGABYTE AORUS 15P KD - 15.6" FHD IPS Anti-Glare 240Hz, Intel Core i7, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6, 16GB Memory, 512GB SSD, Win10 Home, Gaming Laptop (AORUS 15P KD-72US223SH)

4.2 out of 5 stars 150 ratings
Save 25% Lowest price in 30 days
List Price: $1,599.00 Details
Price: $1,199.00 & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
You Save: $400.00 (25%)
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.

Enhance your purchase

About this item

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6
  • Boost Clock 1605 Mhz & Max Graphics Power of 115W
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs power the world’s fastest laptops for gamers and creators. They’re built with Ampere—NVIDIA’s 2nd gen RTX architecture—to give you the most realistic ray-traced graphics and cutting-edge AI features like NVIDIA DLSS. Plus, Max-Q Technologies unleash the power of AI to make thin, high-performance laptops that are faster and better than ever.
  • 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H (2.3GHz~4.6GHz)
  • 16GB RAM (64GB Max), Gen4 512GB(5K) SSD
  • 15.6" Thin Bezel FHD 1920x1080 IPS-level Anti-glare Display LCD (240Hz, 72% NTSC)
  • X-Rite Pantone Certified, per unit factory calibrated
Compare with similar items


GIGABYTE AORUS 15P KD - 15.6" FHD IPS Anti-Glare 240Hz, Intel Core i7, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6, 16GB Memory, 512GB SSD, Win10 Home, Gaming Laptop (AORUS 15P KD-72US223SH)
MSI Stealth 15M Gaming Laptop: 15.6" 144Hz FHD 1080p Display, Intel Core i7-11375H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB, 512GB SSD, Thunderbolt 4, WiFi 6, Win10, Carbon Gray (A11UEK-009)
Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop, 15.6" FHD Display, AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti, Windows 10H, Phantom Blue
MSI GF65 Gaming Laptop: 15.6" 144Hz FHD 1080p, Intel Core i7-10750H 6 Core, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB, 512GB NVMe SSD, WiFi 6, Red Keyboard, Win 10, Black (10UE-047)
MSI Crosshair17 17.3" 144Hz FHD Gaming Laptop Intel Core i7-11800H RTX3060 16GB 512GBNVMe SSD Win10
ASUS ROG Strix G15 (2021) Gaming Laptop, 15.6” 144Hz IPS Type FHD Display, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, 8GB DDR4, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, RGB Keyboard, Windows 10, G513IC-EB73
Customer Rating 4.2 out of 5 stars (150) 4.3 out of 5 stars (563) 4.6 out of 5 stars (1188) 4.5 out of 5 stars (232) 4.5 out of 5 stars (65) 4.7 out of 5 stars (139)
Price $1,199.00 $1,241.89 $1,081.88 $1,159.15 $1,299.98 $999.99
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com RockyStone Electronics Computer Upgrade King STC Distributors (Serial # Recorded) Amazon.com
Computer Memory Size 16 GB 16 GB 16 16 GB 16 GB 8 GB
Connectivity Technology Bluetooth Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI 802.11AX (2 x 2) Bluetooth 5.1 | Left Side: USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (DisplayPort 1.4) Headphone / mic combo Right Side: USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 E-Shutter button Rear Side: 3 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (DisplayPort 1.4 & power delivery) HDMI 2.1 RJ45 Power input Bluetooth, USB, Wi-Fi, HDMI BT 5.1 Bluetooth, USB, Wi-Fi
CPU Model Intel Mobile CPU Core i7 Ryzen 7 Corei7-10750H Core i7 Family Ryzen 7 4800H
CPU Model Manufacturer Intel Intel AMD Intel Intel AMD
CPU Speed 4.6 GHz 3.3 GHz 3.2 2.6 GHz 2.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Display Resolution Maximum 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Screen Size 15.6 15.6 inches 15.6 15.6 inches 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Display Technology LCD FHD
Graphics Description Dedicated Dedicated Dedicated Dedicated Dedicated GeForce RTX 3050
Hard Disk Description SSD SSD SSD SSD SSD SSD
Hard Disk Size 512 GB 512 GB 512 GB 512 GB 512 GB 512 GB
Hardware Platform PC PC PC PC PC
Human Interface Input Keyboard Keyboard Keyboard Keyboard Keyboard Keyboard
Item Dimensions 9.6 x 14 x 1.06 inches 0.63 x 14.1 x 9.76 inches 14.27 x 10.26 x 0.89 inches 0.85 x 14.13 x 9.99 inches 0.95 x 15.68 x 10.76 inches 13.94 x 10.2 x 1.02 inches
Item Weight 10.05 lbs 3.73 lbs 5.29 lbs 4.10 lbs 5.07 lbs 4.60 lbs
Operating System Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home
Processor Count 8 4 1 6 8 8
Wireless Communication Technology Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
Product Description

15.6" Thin Bezel FHD 240Hz IPS-level Display​ *X-Rite™ Pantone® Certified, individually factory calibrated​

    From the manufacturer

    NVIDIA A+

    Customer reviews

    4.2 out of 5 stars
    4.2 out of 5
    150 global ratings
    5 star
    		65%
    4 star
    		16%
    3 star
    		7%
    2 star
    		1%
    1 star
    		11%

    Top reviews from the United States

    David E. Snodgress
    5.0 out of 5 stars Looking For A Gaming Laptop That's Just as Good as an Alienware?
    Reviewed in the United States on December 29, 2021
    Style: AORUS 15P YD-74US244SH – 15.6” Intel i7 RTX 3080Verified Purchase
    19 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Denys
    4.0 out of 5 stars Perfect laptop for the games! But i'm got unlucky.
    Reviewed in the United States on October 19, 2021
    Style: AORUS 15P YD-74US244SH – 15.6” Intel i7 RTX 3080Verified Purchase
    Denys
    4.0 out of 5 stars Perfect laptop for the games! But i'm got unlucky.
    Reviewed in the United States on October 19, 2021
    This laptop is a beast , the design and size is perfect for me! The thermals are also good, and i was expected it to be more noisy. After i received this laptop , i enjoyed it so mutch ,the screen (240hz) and performance (rtx3080 16gb) is awesome , but unfortunatelly after a few gaming sessions the screen start to show me artifacts, so i returning it back.
    39 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Juancarlord
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great Laptop
    Reviewed in the United States on December 9, 2021
    Style: AORUS 15P KD-72US223SH – 15.6” Intel i7 RTX 3060Verified Purchase
    10 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Oleh
    4.0 out of 5 stars Good laptop
    Reviewed in the United States on September 22, 2021
    Style: AORUS 15P YD-74US244SH – 15.6” Intel i7 RTX 3080Verified Purchase
    Oleh
    4.0 out of 5 stars Good laptop
    Reviewed in the United States on September 22, 2021
    Overall good product. Games work fast and fans aren't as loud as i've expected.

    Take one star for invalid picture of product, USB-C port on the picture is thunderbolt, while in reality its a regular USB port, not a thunderbolt (photo attached).
    USB-C to HDMI / DP dongles doesn't work, so u can't connect monitor to the USB-C port on this laptop.
    32 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    S
    5.0 out of 5 stars There is alot to cover with this laptop
    Reviewed in the United States on February 9, 2022
    Style: AORUS 15P KD-72US223SH – 15.6” Intel i7 RTX 3060Verified Purchase
    5 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    IammE
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great Budget Gaming Laptop Without The Budget Feeling
    Reviewed in the United States on March 17, 2022
    Style: AORUS 15P XD-73US224SO – 15.6” Intel i7 RTX 3070Verified Purchase
    4 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Salvador Pasquier
    4.0 out of 5 stars A good laptop, but the AORUS Control Center app is horrible
    Reviewed in the United States on August 11, 2021
    Style: AORUS 15P KD-72US223SH – 15.6” Intel i7 RTX 3060Verified Purchase
    24 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse