So again there is alot with this laptop, id strongly suggest that you read everything i have to say.

i give this laptop a 5 star because its incredible, the control center it comes with is very bad though. i had to delete it to be able to run better frames, when i first got it i hopped on fortnite immediately since my desktop is only a 2060 i was exited to so what a 3060 can truly do, as i got on i i turned on max frames and loaded into creative, i was lagging decently and my frames where at 140-40. i get 200+ on my 2060 so at first my heart sunk, i was so worried because i got this laptop as a basic replacement for my pc so i could have a dual pc setup, but i didnt panic to much, i thought about the reviews and they said the control center worked terrible, after i uninstalled it, which only took my 2 minutes, i was getting 400-500 frames everywhere in the game, i spent 400 dollars for my 27 inch gaming monitor, 240hz, but i swear this monitor is alot better, i was not playing better though because i had switch set ups completely but i can tell ill get better with tis laptop, i bought it for 1299, which i do believe is the best price for a 3060 and an intel core i7 11800H and a 240 hz monitor, i couldnt find anything better and i looked for 3 months straight. some bad things about the laptop, is that the battery is so BAD!!! if you want to have a laptop for all day then you'll have to go into settings and turn the hz to 60, now i dont think i need a good battery, i mean its actually not bad its just that its a gaming laptop its not meant to be unplugged for 9 hours straight, also the camera, the camera is terrible, not only is it at the bottom of the screen but the colors and frame and resolution you get on the camera is terrible, i would recommend this laptop if your only choosing it because it has a camera lol

Other then that, i do believe that this laptop is truly amazing

By your favorite Youtuber

Love NAFIN