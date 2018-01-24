My 8 year old Boston Terrier suddenly started having bladder issues and after ruling out any underlying medical issues we had to come up with some type of long term solution. We used male doggy diapers for a while, but since Boston Terriers have almost no tail they kept sliding off his rear end so they were not 100% effective and it was time for a new plan. Puppy pads seemed like a great idea but my dog is older and maybe a little set in his ways at this point, he showed zero interest in them. So now we are onto plan C which is the Golden Moon Artificial Grass...

I chose this artificial grass because it had a higher rating on Amazon, it has its own drainage system instead of just being a mat of grass sitting directly on the ground, and the individual pieces snap together so you can configure it how you want and the pieces are a little more secured together if your dog likes to kick up grass with their back feet after they finish with their business. As others have mentioned, the grass squares themselves were a little difficult to snap together. This is largely due to the fact that the molded/cut edges of the small parts that actually "snap" together are not cleanly cut and have little tiny edges of extra plastic that make it difficult to insert the small tabs into the hole on the piece you are trying to connect. This might seem like a small issue, but when you take into consideration for the rectangular configuration they have pictured with this set, each piece is connected by either 16 or 24 of these tabs/holes snapped together times 6 pieces, it can be a bit of a headache. We ended up having to flip them over grass side down and hammering everything together one tab at a time. Luckily once its set up you don't have to deal with that again. There are also defined lines in the grass in between the interlocking grass panels, despite how much you try to fluff the grass up and blend it together. In the manufacturers picture it looks a lot better than the actual assembled product. Ours also seems to shed a lot.

I am giving 3 stars because Amazon shows that rating as "It's Okay" which is basically how I feel about this product. We currently have this set up in our garage while we work on training our dog to use it on his own via a doggy door, but after winter is over and I can buy cheap sod again in individual pieces I will probably switch over to that.