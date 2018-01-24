GOLDEN MOON Artificial Grass Turf Tile Interlocking Self-draining Mat, 1x1 ft, 1.5 in Pile Height, 6 Pack
|Indoor/Outdoor Usage
|Outdoor
|Brand
|GOLDEN MOON
|Material Feature
|Natural
|Color
|Green
|Expected Blooming Period
|Spring
|Unit Count
|6 Count
|Expected Planting Period
|Spring
|Product Care Instructions
|Hand Washable, Use neutral detergent
|Number of Pieces
|6
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- You will receive 6 pieces of 1'x1' interlocking grass deck tiles, total 6 sq ft. Grass info: 1.5 inch pile height, looks like real grass! Back info: PP with lock-in system.
- Top quality grass deck tiles. Very durable with low maintenance and no need for mowing.
- GOLDEN MOON grass deck tiles are able to provide instant beauty to your yard, deck, balcony, patio or rooftop. Its lush and soft features attract kids and pets a lot. Besides, its great drainage system makes it is very easy to be cleaned.
- High quality：our artificial grass use 100% new materials. All materials are environment-friendly and the surface can be recycled.
- Please refer to the installation diagram to assemble the grass deck tile. There is no adhesive or tools needed. Please keep the grass piles in the same direction to achieve the best effect.
From the brand
Product Description
GOLDEN MOON - The Most Dedicated Artificial Grass Manufacturing Experts
Golden Moon exclusive garden Artificial Grass Rug makes your garden like spring all the year round. Also great for outdoor activities,such as party, wedding,camping, picnics, etc.
It's easy to clean, just sweep and wash by hose. There is no need watering, mowing.
Artificial grass adopted the principle of bionics production, so there is not big difference between the natural grass and the artificial grass. Excellent flexibility let you feel comfortable. The durable and no fading grass is especially suitable for primary sites for higher frequency. The life span is usually 5 to 6 years for outdoor use.
GOLDEＮ MOON is America Registered Brand. All materials are high-quality and the surface can be recycled. We only use 100% new materials which makes our products safe, thus it can be used for children or pets, and it can be used in various occasions such as kids’ rooms, kindergartens and so on.
Golden Moon Artificial Grass Tiles Infor:
1.57" (40mm) pile height
8 straight +8 curled monofilaments
8,000 DTEX
18,900 tufts/sq.m
Two layers of base fabric
Backing gluing: SBR
Plastic tile info:
30cm x 30cm size
Material: PP
With lock-in system
GOLDEN MOON artificial grass rug has drainage holes in the back side, through which rain or water leaks through. So we suggest to lay the drainage system on the mud basin before installing the grass rug on your yard. For indoor use, you can use cleaner to clean our artificial rugs; if for outdoor use, you can directly sweep and wash it with mild detergent and water.
Golden Moon Artificial Grass Tiles can be used in any climates, no matter rain or snow. All weather used. When natural grass enters hibernation, it can bring you the feeling of spring.
All of our grass turf is made of high quality material, it can reduce the noise, and with good elasticity and buffering power, it also has the function of relieving pressure and shock.
GOLDEN MOON passed the SGS flame retardant test. The grass rug will not cause large-area burn when it comes in contact with an open flame, thus can abstain the arises of fire.
|Tiles -Grass A-9 pcs
|Tiles -Grass A-6 pcs
|Tiles -Grass B(New Lock)-9 pcs
|Tiles -Grass A(New Lock)-6 pcs
|Tiles-Grass A-9 pcs-(Deck Tiles)
|artificial grass squares-4 pcs
|Size
|1 ft x 1 ft
|1 ft x 1 ft
|1 ft x 1 ft
|1 ft x 1 ft
|1 ft x 1 ft
|1 ft x 1 ft
|Blade Height
|1.5 in
|1.5 in
|1 in
|1.5 in
|1.5 in
|1.06 in
|Item Package Quantity
|9 pieces
|6 pieces
|9 pieces
|6 pieces
|9 pieces
|4 pieces
|Installation Method
|Round Connector
|Round Connector
|Square Connector
|Square Connector
|Square Connector
|Deck
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Apply
|Flooring mat; Pet Pee Pad; Garden; Children's play mat; Indoor; Outdoor
|Flooring mat; Pet Pee Pad; Garden; Children's play mat; Indoor; Outdoor
|Flooring mat; Pet Pee Pad; Garden; Children's play mat; Indoor; Outdoor
|Flooring mat; Pet Pee Pad; Garden; Children's play mat; Indoor; Outdoor
|Flooring mat; Pet Pee Pad; Garden; Children's play mat; Indoor; Outdoor
|Home Decoration; Pet pad; Grass patch
Reviewed in the United States on January 24, 2018
I chose this artificial grass because it had a higher rating on Amazon, it has its own drainage system instead of just being a mat of grass sitting directly on the ground, and the individual pieces snap together so you can configure it how you want and the pieces are a little more secured together if your dog likes to kick up grass with their back feet after they finish with their business. As others have mentioned, the grass squares themselves were a little difficult to snap together. This is largely due to the fact that the molded/cut edges of the small parts that actually "snap" together are not cleanly cut and have little tiny edges of extra plastic that make it difficult to insert the small tabs into the hole on the piece you are trying to connect. This might seem like a small issue, but when you take into consideration for the rectangular configuration they have pictured with this set, each piece is connected by either 16 or 24 of these tabs/holes snapped together times 6 pieces, it can be a bit of a headache. We ended up having to flip them over grass side down and hammering everything together one tab at a time. Luckily once its set up you don't have to deal with that again. There are also defined lines in the grass in between the interlocking grass panels, despite how much you try to fluff the grass up and blend it together. In the manufacturers picture it looks a lot better than the actual assembled product. Ours also seems to shed a lot.
I am giving 3 stars because Amazon shows that rating as "It's Okay" which is basically how I feel about this product. We currently have this set up in our garage while we work on training our dog to use it on his own via a doggy door, but after winter is over and I can buy cheap sod again in individual pieces I will probably switch over to that.
Update May 2020: This grass has held up wonderfully! Still no patio cover which means it has been rained on, frozen, and hailed on, not to mention the 3 dogs (125lb, 120lb, and 12lb) running across and laying on it multiple times daily. Yes it's a little pricey but it is SO worth it!
Update March 2022: Still going strong! We laugh and call it the charging pad. The dogs take turns laying on it in the sun. One of them also uses it as her personal dining area - she runs outside with her cookie and has to eat it on the grass. After a few Texas summers and winters it is showing a little wear, but again, more than worth the initial cost!
Reviewed in the United States on June 2, 2019
Puppy Approved
Easy to Clean- Use Simple Clean or Clorox wash
Good thickness
Provides cushion (using for toddler play area)
Not too expensive
Ships in reasonable time
Con:
Harder to put together than I anticipated
Underside is hazardous to step or kneel on during assembly (wear pants)
Some areas you can see the seam, not sure why, it seems random
Altogether I think a 3.5 rating is fair, however, that's not an option. It just didnt feel right to give this a 4 rating due to the assembly process.
To be fair, keep in mind I have no other context for reviewing fake grass tiles, these are my first ones. But it wasn't a great experience. Not horrible, though. Just kinda, meh.
If you see reasonably priced one(s) with a better assembly process I would probably go with that one. If they are all terrible to assemble then this one is fine...I guess.