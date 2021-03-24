My very first pickle ball paddles. My gf just started playing about three weeks ago and she went off and bought a paddle for herself. She got something in the $50 range.



She got wanted me to play so I was going to buy something nothing too expensive. Saw this set and quite frankly bought it because they looked cool and for the price, we said why not. We didn’t even looked nor cared for the specs. We just knew that came with two paddles, four balls and a carrying case. Didn’t even know that these paddles were considered lightweight and didn’t even know two balls were for indoor and two for outdoors. As I said we only got these because they looked cool.



So we played on Saturday and Sunday and I have to admit these are great. I come from the racquetball and ping pong world so already had an idea on what to do. It’s only after playing and coming back here that I realized these were lightweight and they feel lightweight. To me they’re fine because it allows me to control how much power I want on my swings and serves. This allows me to keep the balls more in the court instead of outside the lines. If these were more high ended, I might have to learn how to control the swings. I’m sure I’ll be looking to upgrade soon but for now we’re very pleased with these. Buying these blindly, We got lucky.