[{"displayPrice":"$69.99","priceAmount":69.99,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"69","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"99","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"u6Km1y7frQAGoaZqeKcTlsOXF6xa8eZgKPaNH73ixYYufVyNGrv1TIP8Zg7Q%2B4wqtfu3HNMUv4lgsDQo6f5%2FaZZcVNf9u95du8XPAHklFMwUDq6bRpfdG54CaOqZWFiveFylL0%2BkOuyGAtTNpMkffRl5fL0gn0Pj0Ueso2Faw1kvvTIAsjGVIR%2FOaK4SSV3S","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
GRM by Gonex Pickleball Paddles, USAPA Graphite Pickleball Set of 2, Pickleball Equipment with Lightweight Pickleball Racket, 4 Balls and Portable Carry Bag

4.7 out of 5 stars 2,695 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "pickleball equipment"
Enhance your purchase

Brand Gonex
Grip Size 4 1/4 inches
Sport Type Racquetball
Material Graphite, Carbon Fiber
Frame Material Graphite
Shaft Material Graphite
Item Weight 7.9 Ounces

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • USAPA Approved Pickleball Paddle Sets: We combine cutting-edge technology, high-end materials and professional craftsmanship to create the best-performing pickleball sets on the market, approved by USAPA. Our pickleball set is very suitable for beginners, intermediate to top senior leader professional players.
  • High Quality Pickleball Paddle Set: The interior of our pickleball racquet provides redefined strength, optimal performance and durability. Provides more precise ball control and swing strength. The lightweight portable pickleball paddle allows you to swing freely on the court. GRM pickleball graphite paddles will help you win the challenge.
  • Pickleball Paddles Graphite: GRM graphite pickleball paddle is made of very durable graphite face, which has excellent strength and stiffness. The combination structure perfectly conforms power and control, allowing you to train like a professional player. Our GRM pickleball paddle graphite will help you improve your training skills.
  • Comfortable Grip: The circumference of this racket is 4.3" (about the medium size) and the length is 4.5". GRM pickleball racquets handles are suitable for most players. The fine protrusions of the anti-slip strips enable precise grip and maneuverability. You can easily control pickleball paddles and balls without feeling tired.
  • What You Get: Pickleball sets 2 paddles, 2 outdoor balls, 2 indoor balls and 1 carry bag. The pickleball paddle's proprietary thin edge protector protects the pickleball paddles set from damage when dropped. A good pickleball racquet is a good helper on the training ground.
pickleball paddles racket set balls
pickleball paddles set of 4 Fiberglass Surface pickleball paddles set of 2 pickleball paddles of 2 pickleball paddles set of 2 pickleball paddles set of 4
Graphite Pickleball Paddle Set of 4 Fiberglass Pickleball Paddle Set of 2 Graphite Pickleball Paddle Set of 2 Graphite Pickleball Paddle Set of 2 Graphite Pickleball Paddle Set of 2 Wooden Pickleball Paddles Set of 4
Surface Carbon Fiber Surface Fiberglass Surface Carbon Fiber Surface Carbon Fiber Surface Carbon Fiber Surface Wooden Surface
Protective Edge Guard & Carry Bag Edge Guard & Carry Bag Edge Guard & Carry Bag Edge Guard & Carry Bag Edge Guard & Carry Bag Protective Carry Bag

Customer reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
2,695 global ratings
5 star
80%
4 star
15%
3 star
3%
2 star
1%
1 star
1%

Top reviews from the United States

Mike
4.0 out of 5 stars Overall - Great for Beginners/Intermediate
Reviewed in the United States on March 24, 2021
Verified Purchase
HGS
5.0 out of 5 stars Good starter set
Reviewed in the United States on August 17, 2020
Verified Purchase
Sing6
5.0 out of 5 stars Great beginners set
Reviewed in the United States on July 23, 2020
Verified Purchase
We are new to Pickleball. We did a family Staycation this year, due to COVID. The pool at the condo was closed, but the pickleball court was open. My daughter and her husband play, and they taught the rest of the family. Even though none of us were great at it, we all enjoyed playing and wanted to learn more. This is the set my daughter had, so we bought it as well. Lightweight but sturdy paddles, 4 balls is a plus and I love the carrying bag to keep it all organized. Maybe this will get certain children up off the couch!
Angie
5.0 out of 5 stars A Convenient and High-Quality set...
Reviewed in the United States on July 18, 2020
Verified Purchase
I bought this pickleball set for two of my kids. It was a good deal and has been perfect for them. I wouldn’t necessarily call these professional grade, but they are high-quality, and definitely suitable for beginners to pre-professional. They are made to USAPA standards but I’m not sure if they are certified.

The pickleball paddles have a smooth graphite / carbon fiber surface (no texture), and the cushioned handle grip is comfy with no perforations. Each paddle weighs about 8 ounces, and measures around 8” wide by 15” long in total length (including handle). The grip areas are 4.5” long, with a circumference of 4.3”.

The set comes with 2 outdoor and 2 indoor pickleballs. The balls are of decent quality and have stood up well so far to my kids‘ abuse. The padded zipper bag is super convenient and stores everything together safely. Overall a great set. 👍🏼
JCA
5.0 out of 5 stars A beginner, very pleased
Reviewed in the United States on August 1, 2021
Verified Purchase
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars We love these pickleball rackets!
Reviewed in the United States on February 25, 2021
Verified Purchase
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Great for a beginner, especially a couple
Reviewed in the United States on January 8, 2022
Verified Purchase
Top reviews from other countries

Stan
5.0 out of 5 stars Fun pickleball paddle set
Reviewed in Canada on October 28, 2020
Verified Purchase
Amazonian
5.0 out of 5 stars Really seems like Pickleball is the new spikeball
Reviewed in Canada on December 14, 2020
Verified Purchase
Bada
3.0 out of 5 stars Mostly for beginners!!
Reviewed in Canada on October 17, 2020
Verified Purchase
High Techie
5.0 out of 5 stars My first ever pickleball set
Reviewed in Canada on November 3, 2020
Verified Purchase
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Good value
Reviewed in Canada on August 7, 2021
Verified Purchase
