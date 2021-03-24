|Item Package Dimensions L x W x H
|16.65 x 9.57 x 3.23 inches
|Package Weight
|0.78 Kilograms
|Item Weight
|7.9 Ounces
|Brand Name
|Gonex
|Warranty Description
|2 year manufacturer
|Model Name
|GM-01
|Color
|Green
|Material
|Graphite, Carbon Fiber
|Suggested Users
|Unisex-adult
|Manufacturer
|GRM
|Part Number
|SZG0035PC
|Included Components
|2 Rackets and 4 Balls
|Outer Material
|Neoprene
|Sport Type
|Racquetball
|Grip Size
|4 1/4 inches
GRM by Gonex Pickleball Paddles, USAPA Graphite Pickleball Set of 2, Pickleball Equipment with Lightweight Pickleball Racket, 4 Balls and Portable Carry Bag
About this item
- USAPA Approved Pickleball Paddle Sets: We combine cutting-edge technology, high-end materials and professional craftsmanship to create the best-performing pickleball sets on the market, approved by USAPA. Our pickleball set is very suitable for beginners, intermediate to top senior leader professional players.
- High Quality Pickleball Paddle Set: The interior of our pickleball racquet provides redefined strength, optimal performance and durability. Provides more precise ball control and swing strength. The lightweight portable pickleball paddle allows you to swing freely on the court. GRM pickleball graphite paddles will help you win the challenge.
- Pickleball Paddles Graphite: GRM graphite pickleball paddle is made of very durable graphite face, which has excellent strength and stiffness. The combination structure perfectly conforms power and control, allowing you to train like a professional player. Our GRM pickleball paddle graphite will help you improve your training skills.
- Comfortable Grip: The circumference of this racket is 4.3" (about the medium size) and the length is 4.5". GRM pickleball racquets handles are suitable for most players. The fine protrusions of the anti-slip strips enable precise grip and maneuverability. You can easily control pickleball paddles and balls without feeling tired.
- What You Get: Pickleball sets 2 paddles, 2 outdoor balls, 2 indoor balls and 1 carry bag. The pickleball paddle's proprietary thin edge protector protects the pickleball paddles set from damage when dropped. A good pickleball racquet is a good helper on the training ground.
Product Description
GRM pickleball paddles are beautifully designed, high-quality craftsmanship, excellent performance and durable. It is a great all around paddle for everyone from beginner to professionals!
- Proprietary Edge Guard
- Comfortable Grip
USAPA Approved Pickleball Paddle Set
2 Paddle with 2 Outdoor Balls, 2 Indoor Balls and Portable Bag
- Optimal balance between power and control
- Optimal performance and durability
- Premium contour cushion grip improves comfort of racket handles
- 2 indoor balls, 2 outdoor balls to meet play needs
- USAPA Approved
- Polymer Honeycomb Core
- Premium Graphite Face
- Cushion Comfortable Grip
- Each Paddle: 7.9OZ
Optimal performance and durability
GRM pickleball paddle uses advanced honeycomb cell technology to enhance the strength and elasticity of pickleball rackets.
Proprietary Edge Guard
Each pickleball racket includes edge guard which helps provide protection on ground hits.
Comfortable Grip
The perforated and sweat-absorbent cushioned grip greatly improves the comfort of the pickleball racket handle.
|Graphite Pickleball Paddle Set of 4
|Fiberglass Pickleball Paddle Set of 2
|Graphite Pickleball Paddle Set of 2
|Graphite Pickleball Paddle Set of 2
|Graphite Pickleball Paddle Set of 2
|Wooden Pickleball Paddles Set of 4
|Surface
|Carbon Fiber Surface
|Fiberglass Surface
|Carbon Fiber Surface
|Carbon Fiber Surface
|Carbon Fiber Surface
|Wooden Surface
|Protective
|Edge Guard & Carry Bag
|Edge Guard & Carry Bag
|Edge Guard & Carry Bag
|Edge Guard & Carry Bag
|Edge Guard & Carry Bag
|Protective Carry Bag
Reviewed in the United States on July 23, 2020
Reviewed in the United States on March 24, 2021
Most of the reviews hit it on the head - this is a great set for the price for players who are just getting started and refining their skills.
I "upgraded" to a Gamma 2.0 paddle and I have reverted back to these paddles for a few reasons:
There is a definite difference in absorption of power shots. The GRM definitely have a more engaging core that absorbs power and allows you to slow the game down. You do need to smack it if you want to hit with power, but the better I get, I find the GRM paddles are great for balanced play.
Where this paddle loses the 5th star:
1) Handle is shorter. I like the flared bottom to the handle, but it needs another quarter-inch to half-inch more for players with larger hands.
2) The face is not conducive to making spin shots. It's smoother and actually kind of chips off with excess use. If they put a grittier face on this paddle, I dare say it may be an almost perfect paddle-face. You can still spin it, but it's a noticeable difference in efficacy and accuracy compared to grittier faces.
3) The sweet-spot is kind of small. If you miss and hit the ball towards the edge, there is a drastic difference. The ball simply dies. This is the case with any paddle, really, however many other paddles offer a little more forgiveness in this area.
71 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on August 17, 2020
This is the first pickleball paddle I've owned and so far I'm pleased. My husband and I just started playing and I wanted to get us paddles that were sturdy enough, but not super expensive.
I read through the reviews and also did some research as to the main features to look for when buying a paddle and these fit the weight and handle length right where we needed them.
They've been holding up relatively well with playing 2-3 times a week outdoors.
Coming with the four pack of balls was a bonus. Those have held up well too.
My only gripe about this purchase is that the balls and the paddles don't fit well together in the carrying bag this comes with. It's just not really wide enough, so I'm always finagling with it to get it to zip shut, which can be annoying.
Overall, this has been a good set so far.
90 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on July 23, 2020
We are new to Pickleball. We did a family Staycation this year, due to COVID. The pool at the condo was closed, but the pickleball court was open. My daughter and her husband play, and they taught the rest of the family. Even though none of us were great at it, we all enjoyed playing and wanted to learn more. This is the set my daughter had, so we bought it as well. Lightweight but sturdy paddles, 4 balls is a plus and I love the carrying bag to keep it all organized. Maybe this will get certain children up off the couch!
Great beginners setWe are new to Pickleball. We did a family Staycation this year, due to COVID. The pool at the condo was closed, but the pickleball court was open. My daughter and her husband play, and they taught the rest of the family. Even though none of us were great at it, we all enjoyed playing and wanted to learn more. This is the set my daughter had, so we bought it as well. Lightweight but sturdy paddles, 4 balls is a plus and I love the carrying bag to keep it all organized. Maybe this will get certain children up off the couch!
Reviewed in the United States on July 18, 2020
The pickleball paddles have a smooth graphite / carbon fiber surface (no texture), and the cushioned handle grip is comfy with no perforations. Each paddle weighs about 8 ounces, and measures around 8” wide by 15” long in total length (including handle). The grip areas are 4.5” long, with a circumference of 4.3”.
The set comes with 2 outdoor and 2 indoor pickleballs. The balls are of decent quality and have stood up well so far to my kids‘ abuse. The padded zipper bag is super convenient and stores everything together safely. Overall a great set. 👍🏼
I bought this pickleball set for two of my kids. It was a good deal and has been perfect for them. I wouldn’t necessarily call these professional grade, but they are high-quality, and definitely suitable for beginners to pre-professional. They are made to USAPA standards but I’m not sure if they are certified.
Reviewed in the United States on August 1, 2021
My very first pickle ball paddles. My gf just started playing about three weeks ago and she went off and bought a paddle for herself. She got something in the $50 range.
She got wanted me to play so I was going to buy something nothing too expensive. Saw this set and quite frankly bought it because they looked cool and for the price, we said why not. We didn’t even looked nor cared for the specs. We just knew that came with two paddles, four balls and a carrying case. Didn’t even know that these paddles were considered lightweight and didn’t even know two balls were for indoor and two for outdoors. As I said we only got these because they looked cool.
So we played on Saturday and Sunday and I have to admit these are great. I come from the racquetball and ping pong world so already had an idea on what to do. It’s only after playing and coming back here that I realized these were lightweight and they feel lightweight. To me they’re fine because it allows me to control how much power I want on my swings and serves. This allows me to keep the balls more in the court instead of outside the lines. If these were more high ended, I might have to learn how to control the swings. I’m sure I’ll be looking to upgrade soon but for now we’re very pleased with these. Buying these blindly, We got lucky.
She got wanted me to play so I was going to buy something nothing too expensive. Saw this set and quite frankly bought it because they looked cool and for the price, we said why not. We didn’t even looked nor cared for the specs. We just knew that came with two paddles, four balls and a carrying case. Didn’t even know that these paddles were considered lightweight and didn’t even know two balls were for indoor and two for outdoors. As I said we only got these because they looked cool.
So we played on Saturday and Sunday and I have to admit these are great. I come from the racquetball and ping pong world so already had an idea on what to do. It’s only after playing and coming back here that I realized these were lightweight and they feel lightweight. To me they’re fine because it allows me to control how much power I want on my swings and serves. This allows me to keep the balls more in the court instead of outside the lines. If these were more high ended, I might have to learn how to control the swings. I’m sure I’ll be looking to upgrade soon but for now we’re very pleased with these. Buying these blindly, We got lucky.
7 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on February 25, 2021
My husband and I just recently got into playing pickleball and bought these rackets because of the value. They looked like they were good quality and had a simple design.
Luckily, they are exactly that! Everything we expected and wanted. These rackets are lightweight, easy to use, well balanced, and great for high-quality pickleballing.
Luckily, they are exactly that! Everything we expected and wanted. These rackets are lightweight, easy to use, well balanced, and great for high-quality pickleballing.
11 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on January 8, 2022
I bought this as an introductory paddle and was pleased to see the USAPA approval and the function of it. It has weathered 4 months of pickleball games and the face has some small dots on it from wear. Folks tell me this is expected. It has facilitated my learning of the game. It has a decent size sweet spot, meaning good control. If you like power bashing you will need to add some weighted tape to the top sides. I was very pleased with the purchase price which was 7 to 10 less than now. It is not the custom name like a Head, Ben Johns or Selkirk but I can honestly recommend it to most beginners. Some taller players prefer the elongated paddle head, so if you are tall (say 5'10 or higher) go with elongated, a different choice. An advantage is that in rec play you will have a paddle face with this different than others which helps you see quickly when it is your turn in line to play. The honeycomb and graphite are standards. Do not get a cheapo wood paddle to learn this game.
3 people found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries
Stan
Fun pickleball paddle setReviewed in Canada on October 28, 2020
I bought this pickleball paddle set to play with since I've been bored at home lately so I want to try something new. The quality of this pickleball paddle set is great and it feels like a very well made product. I like that this pickleball paddle set is easy to use for beginners like me and the grip on the handle feels very nice. This pickleball paddle is lightweight and easy for me to maneuver around during the game so it doesn't fatigue my wrist and forearm. I really like that this pickleball paddle set comes with a nice carrying bag making it perfect for portable use. This pickleball set is just as advertised and is perfect for what I need it for. I'm happy with my purchase and I find it to be worth the value of my money. I recommend this product to anyone looking for a pickleball set to use to have some fun.
Amazonian
Really seems like Pickleball is the new spikeballReviewed in Canada on December 14, 2020
I wanted to get my nephew a gift that would encourage him to play outdoors. This pickeball set really seems like a good fit, it's an easy sport to pick up and fun for everyone involved.
This set comes with a nice backpack that carries two rackets and four balls, plus a little extra room. The rackets themselves have a nice grip similar to a tennis racket, but of course, the paddle is solid unlike the net you get with a tennis racket.
I have to say I was expecting these rackets to be heavier but they are surprisingly light! And they feel quite solid too. very nice set overall, would recommend.
This set comes with a nice backpack that carries two rackets and four balls, plus a little extra room. The rackets themselves have a nice grip similar to a tennis racket, but of course, the paddle is solid unlike the net you get with a tennis racket.
I have to say I was expecting these rackets to be heavier but they are surprisingly light! And they feel quite solid too. very nice set overall, would recommend.
Bada
Mostly for beginners!!Reviewed in Canada on October 17, 2020
The bag is beautiful . That’s a 10 out of 10. The handles are with electrical tape and feels spongy. They get really heavy and hot after two hours of playing. Unfortunately the ball falls off the racket no bounce. Fantastic for heavy hitters. Don’t recommend using them in tournament play or front line play
2 people found this helpful
High Techie
My first ever pickleball setReviewed in Canada on November 3, 2020
When I first saw this set, I immediately researched about pickleball and since never played before decided to bite the bullet and order this set. I was pleasantly surprised when it arrived in a nice case, which allows you to carry it everywhere like a backpack. The set itself is of good quality, balls are jumpy enough, we even practiced some of the moves with my spouse indoors and kids also joined in. Happy with the purchase!
Amazon Customer
Good valueReviewed in Canada on August 7, 2021
Great starter kit at a good price point when you're just getting into pickle-ball. It has everything my husband and I need to play the game with friends.
One person found this helpful