The Game Console: A History in Photographs Hardcover – Illustrated, November 6, 2018
"This book gathers [Evan Amos]'s gorgeous images into a visual history of games, and it’s such a nostalgic treat to pore over."
—Keith Stuart, The Guardian, 1 of 20 Books Every Gamer Should Read
"While services like PlayStation Now prove that streaming has the potential to increase access to older hardware-bound games, The Game Console posits that consoles themselves are important cultural objects that we shouldn’t forget."
—Motherboard
"Amos’ passion for gaming and photographic skills come together beautifully in The Game Console."
—Kotaku
"Photographed in intense, loving detail, the book quite literally unpacks 86 consoles and examines their innards."
—Mashable
"A perfect choice for gamers looking to build up their knowledge on video game history."
—Android Central
"The actual history lesson of the industry makes this more than a coffee table book."
—Game Vortex
"This image-rich guide brings gamers on a guided tour exploring the legendary consoles of yesteryear."
—Sian Babish, Chicago Tribune
Evan Amos is a passionate video game fan and photographer. His work has been featured in Game Informer, Kotaku, Wired, Retro Gamer, and other popular media outlets.
- Publisher : No Starch Press; 1st edition (November 6, 2018)
- Language : English
- Hardcover : 300 pages
- ISBN-10 : 1593277431
- ISBN-13 : 978-1593277437
- Reading age : 10 years and up
- Item Weight : 2.43 pounds
- Dimensions : 8.38 x 0.86 x 10.38 inches
But by and large, this is a fairly vapid compilation that has little to say, but what little it does have to say is typically negative about every game system apart from the Playstation models, NES and SNES. The writer's viewpoint is sales totals heavy, and that is fine and not a point of contention. But due to this and what little is said of many other beloved consoles, it makes it hard to enjoy. I don't even mind occasionally pointing out that some things are notably bad (such as the Atari 5200 controllers, universally detested). But to clamor on and on about how quickly some of the weird older consoles were abandoned and their flaws really takes the joy out of looking at them and getting interested in them.
In addition to this issue, the format changes on every page. Instead of each game system listing sales totals, # of games released for it, etc it changes with each item. I can only surmise that the writer either didn't research the information on sales totals or whatnot, or had the information and simply withheld it as they weren't personally interested and assumed the reader wouldn't be either.
In all, this just felt like a poorly composed, half-researched photo book made by a subjective pseudo-fan, that is devoid of passion, juicy details, intrigue, or valuable stats. I'm going to have to go to a Retro Game Con of some sort to cleanse my palette from this bland take on my favorite hobby.
By Dr. De on November 7, 2018
This book is a very interesting piece for any video game fan or collector. The images are all produced with clarity & beautiful color reproduction. The facts that accompany every page add to the wealth of information this book preserves. It will sit proudly next to my copy of Encyclopedia of Arcade Video Games.
I want to thank the author Evan Amos for all his work in photographing and preserving video game history. As a manager of a small game store, I will be able to utilize this book to help pass on historical info to new generations of gamers. Amazing book, keep up the great work!
Content itself is quite cool and I love full color illustrations.
The size of hardback book is perfect; not too big, not too small (for me). Papers are not the glossy kind that will leave fingerprints all over. Layout is chronological with many of console system's innards neatly laid out which is something most of us probably never tried (at least not in the way it was photographed here.
This book is really a labor of love. It may be niche but I can say it sure bring back memories of fun time I've had playing the games.
Would of given it 5 stars but my only gripe is that is doesn’t show pictures on the Sega Mega CD - Mark I, but does the Mark II
Nor the Xbox one X, although details the PS4 Pro?
Unfortunately, when it arrived from Amazon it was not shrink-wrapped as I would have expected after paying for a brand new hardback book, but had a small tear in the bottom left corner where the front cover meets the spine. Although this is minor damage, I am concerned that this will increase over time. Being an avid gamer, I found this incredibly disheartening, as I was really looking forward to adding this to my collection. Unfortunately, I cannot return the book for replacement as it will simply cost too much in delivery charges. In contrast, I recently ordered some second hand books on Amazon from other retailers which have arrived in immaculate condition. Disappointing to say the least but perhaps other prospective customers might have a more positive experience than me.
The small text is also very informative and well written.
There were a handful of consoles in there I didn't know even existed!