As an alternative, the Kindle eBook is available now and can be read on any device with the free Kindle app.
The Game Console: A History in Photographs Hardcover – Illustrated, November 6, 2018

by
Evan Amos (Author)
Evan Amos (Author)
4.8 out of 5 stars 966 ratings
  1. Reading age
    10 years and up
  Print length
300 pages
    300 pages
  Language
English
    English
  4. Dimensions
    8.38 x 0.86 x 10.38 inches
  5. Publisher
    No Starch Press
  6. Publication date
    November 6, 2018
  7. ISBN-10
    1593277431
  8. ISBN-13
    978-1593277437
Special offers and product promotions

From the Publisher

Nintendo Entertainment System

Nintendo Entertainment System

Explore classic consoles like the 1980s Nintendo Entertainment System.

Nintendo Entertainment System

Nintendo Entertainment System

Nintendo Entertainment System Internals

Nintendo Entertainment System Internals

Nintendo Wii

Nintendo Wii

Nintendo Wii Internals

Nintendo Wii Internals

Editorial Reviews

Review

Featured in Wired and My Modern Met.

"This book gathers [Evan Amos]'s gorgeous images into a visual history of games, and it's such a nostalgic treat to pore over."
—Keith Stuart, The Guardian, 1 of 20 Books Every Gamer Should Read

"While services like PlayStation Now prove that streaming has the potential to increase access to older hardware-bound games, The Game Console posits that consoles themselves are important cultural objects that we shouldn't forget."
Motherboard
Motherboard

"Amos' passion for gaming and photographic skills come together beautifully in The Game Console."
Kotaku
Kotaku

"Photographed in intense, loving detail, the book quite literally unpacks 86 consoles and examines their innards."
Mashable
Mashable

"A perfect choice for gamers looking to build up their knowledge on video game history."
Android Central
Android Central

"The actual history lesson of the industry makes this more than a coffee table book." 
Game Vortex 
Game Vortex 

"This image-rich guide brings gamers on a guided tour exploring the legendary consoles of yesteryear."
—Sian Babish, Chicago Tribune
—Sian Babish, Chicago Tribune

About the Author

Evan Amos is a passionate video game fan and photographer. His work has been featured in Game Informer, Kotaku, Wired, Retro Gamer, and other popular media outlets.

Product details

  Publisher : No Starch Press; 1st edition (November 6, 2018)
  Language : English
  Hardcover : 300 pages
  ISBN-10 : 1593277431
  ISBN-13 : 978-1593277437
  Reading age : 10 years and up
  Item Weight : 2.43 pounds
  Dimensions : 8.38 x 0.86 x 10.38 inches
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.8 out of 5 stars 966 ratings

Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
966 global ratings
5 star
86%
4 star
11%
3 star
2%
2 star 0% (0%) 0%
1 star 0% (0%) 0%
Top reviews from the United States

Biscuit Face
2.0 out of 5 stars Expected more, and for it to be less negative
Reviewed in the United States on March 9, 2019
Verified Purchase
Dr. De
5.0 out of 5 stars For any video game enthusiast!
Reviewed in the United States on November 7, 2018
Verified Purchase
5.0 out of 5 stars For any video game enthusiast!
By Dr. De on November 7, 2018
This beautiful full color high resolution book is a must have for any video game enthusiast. You'll see systems you know in a new light and discover some that are just plain weird.
Kevin P
5.0 out of 5 stars A fantastic photographic look at the history of video game consoles
Reviewed in the United States on November 7, 2018
Verified Purchase
Davide
5.0 out of 5 stars Very well manufactured with quality images & facts!
Reviewed in the United States on November 11, 2018
Verified Purchase
Oblomov
3.0 out of 5 stars Interesting content, but mediocre Kindle version
Reviewed in the United States on November 25, 2018
Verified Purchase
A. Kim
5.0 out of 5 stars OMG What a book
Reviewed in the United States on November 16, 2018
Verified Purchase
Top reviews from other countries

A. Noble
4.0 out of 5 stars Excellent photographs and print quality but...
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 5, 2019
Verified Purchase
I. Abenneyworth
4.0 out of 5 stars Great Illustrated Book Of Video Game Consoles
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 15, 2018
Verified Purchase
Amazon Customer
2.0 out of 5 stars Fantastic book but slightly damaged upon receipt
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 19, 2019
Verified Purchase
Jegriva
5.0 out of 5 stars Great photographic book.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 8, 2019
Verified Purchase
GreyBot
5.0 out of 5 stars A must for all retro gaming & console fans!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on September 1, 2019
Verified Purchase
