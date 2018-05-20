Got them for my mom for Mother's Day. She was absolutely thrilled.
They came in cute cloth gift bags that are great for storage. They had a bit of a funky smell but she said it airs out and doesn't matter once you're using them.
The 'claws' are a heavy duty plastic and they're attached well and comfortable. She has small hands and mine are more medium and they fit us both fine because of the scrunchy material at the wrist, which should keep most dirt out. Absolutely worth $15.
