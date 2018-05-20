$12.99
4 Pairs Garden Gloves With Fingertips Claws,Best Gift For Gardener,2 Pairs Working Genie Gloves With Double Claws,2 Pairs without Claws,For Digging and Planting,Breathable. (4 pairs purple and green)

Price: $12.99
Size Medium
Material Plastic, Rubber
Brand TGeng
Color 4 Pairs Purple and Green
Hand Orientation Left, Right

About this item

  • Double colors combination garden gloves--purple and green, 2 pairs with claws and 2 pairs common gloves
  • High density ABS plastic claws instantly replace hand tools. it is prefect to dig, plant and fix.
  • Durable and puncture resistant to protect your hands — prevents cuts and blisters.Flexible, ergonomic design for handling small objects.
  • Size--Medium fits most people, easy to wash and store.
  • Package--4 Pairs in two bags, each color for each bag.

Product Description

Compare with similar items


4 Pairs Garden Gloves With Fingertips Claws,Best Gift For Gardener,2 Pairs Working Genie Gloves With Double Claws,2 Pairs without Claws,For Digging and Planting,Breathable. (4 pairs purple and green)
Garden Genie Gloves, Waterproof Garden Gloves with Claw For Digging Planting, Best Gardening Gifts for Women and Men. (Purple)
4 Pairs Garden Gloves With Fingertips Claws,Best Gift For Gardener,2 Pairs Working Gloves With Double Claws,2 Pairs without Claws,For Digging and Planting,Breathable. (purple and light green)
GRYNKER Garden Gloves with Claws for Digging - 2 Pairs Size S-M - Waterproof, Planting, Weeding, Seeding, Gardening, Gift for Women and Men - Green Genie
Claw Gardening Gloves for Digging and Planting, Best Gift for Gardener and Women(Purple 2 pairs and Green 2 pairs)
6 Pairs Garden Genie Gloves with Fingertips Claws, Best Safe Gardening Tool, Ideal Gifts for Parents and Gardeners, Perfect for Digging Weeding Seeding Poking Planting(Bonus the Gift Card)
Customer Rating 4.4 out of 5 stars (1021) 4.4 out of 5 stars (2858) 4.4 out of 5 stars (564) 4.5 out of 5 stars (668) 4.3 out of 5 stars (75) 4.2 out of 5 stars (126)
Price $12.99 $8.99 $14.99 $11.99 $8.99 $15.99
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
Sold By STONEDirect XJYAMUS STONEDirect GRYNKER zhcheng Enjoyist
Color 4 Pairs Purple and Green Purple Purple and Light Green Green Purple 2 Pairs and Green 2 Pairs 4 Pair Two Hands Claw + 2 Pair No Claw Gloves
Product information

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
1,021 global ratings
5 star
66%
4 star
17%
3 star
11%
2 star
3%
1 star
3%
Top reviews from the United States

Cat
5.0 out of 5 stars Mom loved them, immediately went home to garden and harass her pets.
Reviewed in the United States on May 20, 2018
Verified Purchase
21 people found this helpful
T-La
1.0 out of 5 stars I thought it would be a great way to help with getting out the weeds from ...
Reviewed in the United States on July 10, 2018
Verified Purchase
21 people found this helpful
LatinRN
2.0 out of 5 stars Great concept but poor quality of fabric
Reviewed in the United States on August 19, 2019
Verified Purchase
10 people found this helpful
AJ
5.0 out of 5 stars NICE!
Reviewed in the United States on December 16, 2018
Verified Purchase
15 people found this helpful
C. Powers
5.0 out of 5 stars What did I do before claw tip garden gloves?
Reviewed in the United States on March 30, 2019
Verified Purchase
10 people found this helpful
Sherry
4.0 out of 5 stars Garden claws!
Reviewed in the United States on July 5, 2018
Verified Purchase
15 people found this helpful
Charlotte R.
1.0 out of 5 stars The joy doesn't last! :-(
Reviewed in the United States on August 26, 2019
Verified Purchase
5 people found this helpful
Discord
2.0 out of 5 stars These gloves cannot take the heat.
Reviewed in the United States on August 29, 2019
Verified Purchase
4 people found this helpful
