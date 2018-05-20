The product works great. But the quality is poor. Bought this in March and 4 months later I had to throw them away. They became sticky and left green or purple sticky residue where ever they laid. The color/residue is still on my potting bench where I laid them.

I had rinsed them after multiple uses and set them on my potting bench to dry. The next day, they were stuck to it and the fingers were impossible to separate or even use. Not sure why washing them would cause that reaction. I did not see any warnings against that when I initially purchased them. The claws and design are excellent! But the rubber deteriorated too easily.