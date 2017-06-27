I bought a similar kneeler/seat many years ago and my wife and I used it regularly, primarily in the garden. The kneeler was stored outside and unfortunately exposure to the elements caused the wood in the seat to rot and deteriorate, I considered just replacing the seat as the metal frame is still functional. However, since I now have a considerable amount of work to do replaying baseboard molding in my home, I thought for the reasonable price of a new unit, it would be better to buy a replacement for use indoors.

The new kneeler was delivered very promptly and it appears some of the seat material has been updated. I have put it to use right away and I am very happy with it.