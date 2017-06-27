$46.99
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Thursday, April 7
Or fastest delivery Monday, April 4. Order within 15 hrs 24 mins
In Stock.
[{"displayPrice":"$46.99","priceAmount":46.99,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"46","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"99","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"YbnkMUAFhvReIw5ZV%2Fo8txOhFhxwIRirjlMfDmojUSJfPKmiiawTK0UL2ymlFb3Bv4N%2BpnsqqDC2lbZyD5S0E7rjl7XOqQT85LgYvbEDQpJJ2s2IJnK5MBgGGLHIF%2BqAoqRgZ1W4QJr%2FIhh%2FW55y3GbFwlpWqXNRQOqiN1CWcDfrX%2BLzSlWhU38LiW8h%2F3bl","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
$$46.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$46.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
AbcoDirect
Packaging
Shows what’s inside. To hide it, choose Ship in Amazon Packaging at Checkout.
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
AbcoDirect
Packaging
Shows what’s inside. To hide it, choose Ship in Amazon Packaging at Checkout.
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement within 30 days of receipt
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Garden Kneeler And Stool ... has been added to your Cart
Share

Garden Kneeler And Stool - Foldable Garden Seat For Storage - EVA Foam - Heavy Duty and Lightweight Gardening Yard Tools - Great for Gardening Gifts for Women - Bench Comes With Tool Pouch and Gloves

4.7 out of 5 stars 5,293 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice in Gardening Workseats by Abco Tech
-33% $46.99
List Price: $69.95
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
Green

Enhance your purchase

Product Dimensions 24"D x 11"W x 6"H
Color Green
Frame Material Metal
Seat Material Type Plastic
Brand Abco Tech

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Garden Kneeling Made Easy – Abcosport deep-seat garden kneeler and stool makes it convenient and comfortable for you to kneel down in your garden without hurting your knees or back. Great for weeding, seeding or planting, while helping to prevent staining your clothes from the dirt or grass. This ergonomic garden kneeler comes with a soft EVA foam padding to provide cushion to your knees and protection. Great gardening seat for seniors, whether you sit or kneel - it's the perfect yard tool.
  • Strong Metallic Frame– The heavy-duty metallic frame is strong and durable and will support your hands and back when kneeling down and standing up. Simply hold the handles and lower or rise comfortably. This garden kneeler is strong enough to handle a 300lb weight limit and light enough to easily carry around - weighing only 6.7 pounds!
  • Multifunctional Garden Kneeler – The kneeler can be flipped over to convert it into a comfortable seat that can help you sit and relax when tired from gardening activities, and is even perfect for enjoying a cup of tea in the garden. Great for gardening gifts any time of year, especially if you are looking for gardening gifts for women this holiday season!
  • Easy Storage and Superior Quality – The kneeler can quickly and easily be folded flat, making it even more convenient to carry and store. The folded kneeler occupies very little space and can be carried easily or stored in your car for an outing. The kneeler seat is made of superior quality EVA foam.
  • Bonus Tools Pouch and Gloves & 100% Risk-Free Satisfaction Guarantee – This garden kneeler and seat also comes with a free tool pouch to store your favorite gardening tools and a free pair of gardening gloves! You also get a 100% risk-free satisfaction guarantee, no questions asked.

Customer ratings by feature

Maneuverability
4.7 4.7
Light weight
4.7 4.7
Easy to fold
4.7 4.7
Sturdiness
4.6 4.6
See all reviews

Buy it with

  • Garden Kneeler And Stool - Foldable Garden Seat For Storage - EVA Foam - Heavy Duty and Lightweight Gardening Yard Tools - Gr
  • +
  • HOMENOTE 60pcs Bamboo Plant Labels (6 x 10 cm) with Bonus a Pen Vegetable Garden Markers T-Type Plant Tags for Plants
  • +
  • UP THE MOMENT Plant Lady Hat, Plant Lady Gift, Succulent Plants Gift, Garden Gifts for Women, Plant Lover Gifts, Plant Gift,
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

What other items do customers buy after viewing this item?

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
Previous page
Next page

Special offers and product promotions

  • Save 20% on this item when you purchase 1 or more Tool Set offered by AbcoDirect. Here's how (restrictions apply)

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the brand

Previous page
  2. AbcoSport logo image

  3. How did we get our start?

    AbcoSport was founded to support your most active pursuits by manufacturing innovative products that help you do more of what drives you.

    What makes our products unique?

    AbcoSport’s premium, ergonomically designed products are thoroughly tested for usability, ensuring they deliver the highest quality experience every time.

    Why do we love what we do?

    Knowing our products help people pursue the hobbies and activities that make them feel alive inspires us to keep innovating. It’s the best feedback we could ask for.

Next page

Product Description

GARDENING MADE COMFORTABLE & CONVENIENT 

No more hurting your knees, palms, or back, staining your clothes, or struggling to kneel & rise – do gardening tasks with more comfort, so that you can spend extended hours without getting stressed by associated complexities.
 

ABCOSPORT GARDEN KNEELER & SEAT

 

 

  • Soft foam padding provides enormous comfort to your knees and prevents any discomfort that might occur due to coarse soil, dry grass blades, bushes, etc.
 
  • Protects your clothes as well from grass stains, dust, and dirt



 

  • Handles offer excellent support for kneeling down and rising up – great for those with knee or back problems, and even for elderly people 
 
  • Strong, yet not bulky – the garden kneeler is extremely lightweight and is easy to carry around without putting any strain on your hands

                INCLUDES A TOOL BAG 
 

  • Comes with a tool pouch that helps you carry around gardening tools conveniently 
  • Even includes a user manual 

                CAN BE USED AS A SEAT
 

Transforms into a seat to let you sit and relax for a while – gardening can be a tedious job and might work best with some breaks
 

            FOLDABLE & EASY TO USE 
 

  • Folds flat almost effortlessly and proves easy to carry along
  • Strong metallic frame offers durability and long life 

Product information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
5,293 global ratings
5 star
80%
4 star
14%
3 star
4%
2 star
1%
1 star
1%

Top reviews from the United States

Beamer
5.0 out of 5 stars Garden Kneeler
Reviewed in the United States on June 27, 2017
Color: GreenVerified Purchase
229 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Retired Bob, MD.
5.0 out of 5 stars Old folks friend
Reviewed in the United States on June 8, 2017
Color: GreenVerified Purchase
177 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Judelake
1.0 out of 5 stars Buy a different garden bench.
Reviewed in the United States on March 25, 2018
Color: GreenVerified Purchase
126 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Theresa F
5.0 out of 5 stars Kneeler is great, tool bag is worthless.
Reviewed in the United States on May 9, 2020
Color: GreenVerified Purchase
Customer image
Theresa F
5.0 out of 5 stars Kneeler is great, tool bag is worthless.
Reviewed in the United States on May 9, 2020
The product is awesome...the tool bag is not useful. Once you put tools in it....it becomes top heavy and hangs at an angle between the legs. And if you need to go from kneeling to sitting...you must take the tool bag off. The velcro design is cumbersome and would have been better as a hook design for easy on off. Further the bag should be wider so not to fall between legs once the weight of tools is placed in it. Motto...do not spend extra money to get tool bag design if you can find it cheaper without the bag. I added a small bungy cord around the legs to keep bag from falling thru.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
96 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
John R
5.0 out of 5 stars Garden Kneeler and Seat is OUTSTANDING!!!!!
Reviewed in the United States on February 27, 2018
Color: GreenVerified Purchase
Customer image
John R
5.0 out of 5 stars Garden Kneeler and Seat is OUTSTANDING!!!!!
Reviewed in the United States on February 27, 2018
I have had both knees replaced (TKR = Total Knee Replacement) about 1 year ago. The Garden Kneeler is the FINEST help in getting up and down in the middle of a room/workshop/garden/yard following TKR!!!! After using one for 8 months, I ordered two more; one to keep in my Chevy Tahoe ALL THE TIME and one to give to a special friend who had partial knee replacement 13 years ago. MY ONLY SUGGESTION FOR IMPROVEMENT IS TO INSTALL 4 NON-SLIP RUBBER CUSHIONS ON EACH END OF THE METAL FRAME SO THAT THE Garden Kneeler WILL NOT SLIP ON CONCRETE FLOORS, PARTICULARLY WHEN IT IS USED AS A SEAT. JR Alexander
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
125 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Judyque
3.0 out of 5 stars LOVE except for tool holder
Reviewed in the United States on August 29, 2020
Color: GreenVerified Purchase
28 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Louise Heath
5.0 out of 5 stars This garden seat is great! I can't use the kneeler part due to ...
Reviewed in the United States on August 16, 2017
Color: GreenVerified Purchase
61 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
F. Kennedy
5.0 out of 5 stars An old freind renewed.
Reviewed in the United States on September 22, 2017
Color: GreenVerified Purchase
49 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse