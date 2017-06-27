Garden Kneeler And Stool - Foldable Garden Seat For Storage - EVA Foam - Heavy Duty and Lightweight Gardening Yard Tools - Great for Gardening Gifts for Women - Bench Comes With Tool Pouch and Gloves
|Product Dimensions
|24"D x 11"W x 6"H
|Color
|Green
|Frame Material
|Metal
|Seat Material Type
|Plastic
|Brand
|Abco Tech
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Garden Kneeling Made Easy – Abcosport deep-seat garden kneeler and stool makes it convenient and comfortable for you to kneel down in your garden without hurting your knees or back. Great for weeding, seeding or planting, while helping to prevent staining your clothes from the dirt or grass. This ergonomic garden kneeler comes with a soft EVA foam padding to provide cushion to your knees and protection. Great gardening seat for seniors, whether you sit or kneel - it's the perfect yard tool.
- Strong Metallic Frame– The heavy-duty metallic frame is strong and durable and will support your hands and back when kneeling down and standing up. Simply hold the handles and lower or rise comfortably. This garden kneeler is strong enough to handle a 300lb weight limit and light enough to easily carry around - weighing only 6.7 pounds!
- Multifunctional Garden Kneeler – The kneeler can be flipped over to convert it into a comfortable seat that can help you sit and relax when tired from gardening activities, and is even perfect for enjoying a cup of tea in the garden. Great for gardening gifts any time of year, especially if you are looking for gardening gifts for women this holiday season!
- Easy Storage and Superior Quality – The kneeler can quickly and easily be folded flat, making it even more convenient to carry and store. The folded kneeler occupies very little space and can be carried easily or stored in your car for an outing. The kneeler seat is made of superior quality EVA foam.
- Bonus Tools Pouch and Gloves & 100% Risk-Free Satisfaction Guarantee – This garden kneeler and seat also comes with a free tool pouch to store your favorite gardening tools and a free pair of gardening gloves! You also get a 100% risk-free satisfaction guarantee, no questions asked.
From the brand
Product Description
GARDENING MADE COMFORTABLE & CONVENIENT
No more hurting your knees, palms, or back, staining your clothes, or struggling to kneel & rise – do gardening tasks with more comfort, so that you can spend extended hours without getting stressed by associated complexities.
ABCOSPORT GARDEN KNEELER & SEAT
- Soft foam padding provides enormous comfort to your knees and prevents any discomfort that might occur due to coarse soil, dry grass blades, bushes, etc.
- Protects your clothes as well from grass stains, dust, and dirt
- Handles offer excellent support for kneeling down and rising up – great for those with knee or back problems, and even for elderly people
- Strong, yet not bulky – the garden kneeler is extremely lightweight and is easy to carry around without putting any strain on your hands
INCLUDES A TOOL BAG
- Comes with a tool pouch that helps you carry around gardening tools conveniently
- Even includes a user manual
CAN BE USED AS A SEAT
Transforms into a seat to let you sit and relax for a while – gardening can be a tedious job and might work best with some breaks
FOLDABLE & EASY TO USE
- Folds flat almost effortlessly and proves easy to carry along
- Strong metallic frame offers durability and long life
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
Reviewed in the United States on February 27, 2018
However, as you can see in the attached video, the holder for garden tools is useless. That was a 2nd reason to buy it so that I didn't forget where I left my tools.
There should be a fix for this, but my husband, who is an engineer, stated that it is a design flaw.
The new kneeler was delivered very promptly and it appears some of the seat material has been updated. I have put it to use right away and I am very happy with it.