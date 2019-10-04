1. No spoilers - It's a gears of war game which means two things. The multiplayer will be good and the campaign matters a lot. I haven't really played the multiplayer but like I said its a gears games, if they don't change anything then the multiplayer will be as good as before. I just don't believe that they improved it is all, its the same as gears 4. I don't much care for the new game mode escape and personally i think they ruined horde mode, because they took class to the next level. Your class in game is locked to whichever character you chose.

As for the story. It's complete crap, makes no sense, and breaks the gears story. I mean it, this game's story was so terrible.

As for the game itself, It's a bit buggy, but I don't know if that's a genuine complaint anymore. I hate that games are released before they are functional just because of some promise to patch it later. At the very least gears is one of those games that I can trust to be patched and updated regularly and I was still able to complete the story.

Known bugs to watch out for, if using on pc the client will crash a lot. If using a controller, the keyboard might override the controller or for some reason certain buttons on the controller won't work. Also at some point in chapter two i think, you can be locked in a death cycle.



2.Spoiler Alert- This game's story breaks the previous gears story and is terribly written. Because we focus on kait nothing gets done. In fact Kait makes many of the situations worse. Kait is a literal mary sue who gets everything handed to her and no punishment for screwing things over. She is related to queen myrrah and for some reason they are psychic magic people who can control the swarm? It makes no sense. The worst part has to be what they did to Niles and Myrrah's backstory. Niles is for some odd reason this evil supremacist who wants to create the ultimate race, so he creates the locust from the sires, hollow creatures and get this, MYRRAH'S STEM CELLS. Myrrah is supposedly a magic baby born immune to imulsion and with a psychic connection to the locust due to maternal Instinct?(thats the literal explanation btw) And for some reason the locust aren't immune to imulsion even though they are literally myrrah's dna mixed in with some other stuff. anyway's turns out myrrah was a lab rat to niles and niles made her mad and evil by letting myrrah's baby(reyna) and husband escape and claiming that they died. And so myrrah kills all the scientists, and enslaves the locusts and plans to kill all human with her new found hatred and the lambent problem of course.

None of this makes any sense especially with what we knew from the original trilogy.