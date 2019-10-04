Gears 5 - Xbox One [Digital Code]

4.4 out of 5 stars 32 ratings
Rated: Mature
$ 29 99
Save $30.00 (50%)

Xbox One Platform:
Standard Edition: Standard
Standard Loading details...
Ultimate Loading details...
  • Gears 5 - Xbox One [Digital Code]
About the product

  • From one of the most acclaimed game franchises in history, Gears 5 delivers an epic campaign and brutal action across five thrilling modes.
  • Campaign: With all-out war descending, Kait Diaz breaks away to uncover her connection to the enemy and discovers the true danger to Sera - herself.
  • Escape: A new, aggressive, high-stakes co-op mode featuring a three-player suicide squad that must work together to take out enemy hives from within
  • Versus: May the best team win! With 10+ other game types plus new and classic maps. Versus rewards every competitive style, from casual to pro
  • Horde: Endure 50 waves of ever-tougher enemies using new hero abilities, building defenses, collecting power, leveling up your skills and working as a team
  • Map Builder: Create custom Escape hive maps and experiences to share with and challenge your friends
  • Customize your gaming experience with updated accessibility features, including: full controller remapping, single stick movement, Adaptive Controller support, narrated UI and menus, improved subtitles and more.

Product information

Platform:Xbox One Digital Code  |  Edition:Standard

Product description

Platform:Xbox One Digital Code  |  Edition:Standard

From one of gaming’s most acclaimed sagas, Gears is bigger than ever, with five thrilling modes and the deepest campaign yet. With all-out war descending, Kait Diaz breaks away to uncover her connection to the enemy and discovers the true danger to Sera – herself. 

System Requirements:
  • Supported Platforms: One - Microsoft Xbox         

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

10 customer reviews

Ezqel
1.0 out of 5 starsThis game is terrible
October 4, 2019
Platform: Xbox One Digital CodeEdition: StandardVerified Purchase
Jorge Juan
5.0 out of 5 starsSkeptical at first but code arrive via email
October 23, 2019
Platform: Xbox One Digital CodeEdition: StandardVerified Purchase
Flavio Aguilar
5.0 out of 5 starsAwesome game
December 3, 2019
Platform: Xbox One Digital CodeEdition: StandardVerified Purchase
Mark Wilsey
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat game, looks excellent in HDR
November 16, 2019
Platform: Xbox One Digital CodeEdition: StandardVerified Purchase
Monte Hutchins
5.0 out of 5 starsGears 5 Experience
September 24, 2019
Platform: Xbox One Digital CodeEdition: StandardVerified Purchase
Ray
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat evolutionary experience.
December 14, 2019
Platform: Xbox One Digital CodeEdition: StandardVerified Purchase
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 starsExelente juego
December 21, 2019
Platform: Xbox One Digital CodeEdition: StandardVerified Purchase
Mackenzie Stitzell
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat experience
December 5, 2019
Platform: Xbox One Digital CodeEdition: StandardVerified Purchase
