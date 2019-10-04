|
About the product
- From one of the most acclaimed game franchises in history, Gears 5 delivers an epic campaign and brutal action across five thrilling modes.
- Campaign: With all-out war descending, Kait Diaz breaks away to uncover her connection to the enemy and discovers the true danger to Sera - herself.
- Escape: A new, aggressive, high-stakes co-op mode featuring a three-player suicide squad that must work together to take out enemy hives from within
- Versus: May the best team win! With 10+ other game types plus new and classic maps. Versus rewards every competitive style, from casual to pro
- Horde: Endure 50 waves of ever-tougher enemies using new hero abilities, building defenses, collecting power, leveling up your skills and working as a team
- Map Builder: Create custom Escape hive maps and experiences to share with and challenge your friends
- Customize your gaming experience with updated accessibility features, including: full controller remapping, single stick movement, Adaptive Controller support, narrated UI and menus, improved subtitles and more.
Product description
System Requirements:
- Supported Platforms: One - Microsoft Xbox
From the manufacturer
Escape
Outrun the bomb, outsmart the Swarm, and escape the Hive! Escape is a new, aggressive, high-stakes co-op mode featuring a three-player suicide squad that must work together to take out enemy hives from within.
Versus
Rack up points and trade up for superior weapons in Arcade, a frenetic playlist built for jump-in, over-the-top fun. With ten other game types plus new and classic maps, Versus rewards every competitive style, from casual to pro.
Horde
Can you and four friends endure waves of ever-stronger enemies and bosses? Survive using new hero abilities, building defenses, collecting power, leveling up your skills and working as a team.
Campaign
The Swarm has corrupted the Coalition’s robot army and is descending upon human cities. With danger closing in, Kait Diaz breaks away to uncover her connection to the enemy and discovers the true danger to Sera – herself.
Customer reviews
10 customer reviews
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
As for the story. It's complete crap, makes no sense, and breaks the gears story. I mean it, this game's story was so terrible.
As for the game itself, It's a bit buggy, but I don't know if that's a genuine complaint anymore. I hate that games are released before they are functional just because of some promise to patch it later. At the very least gears is one of those games that I can trust to be patched and updated regularly and I was still able to complete the story.
Known bugs to watch out for, if using on pc the client will crash a lot. If using a controller, the keyboard might override the controller or for some reason certain buttons on the controller won't work. Also at some point in chapter two i think, you can be locked in a death cycle.
2.Spoiler Alert- This game's story breaks the previous gears story and is terribly written. Because we focus on kait nothing gets done. In fact Kait makes many of the situations worse. Kait is a literal mary sue who gets everything handed to her and no punishment for screwing things over. She is related to queen myrrah and for some reason they are psychic magic people who can control the swarm? It makes no sense. The worst part has to be what they did to Niles and Myrrah's backstory. Niles is for some odd reason this evil supremacist who wants to create the ultimate race, so he creates the locust from the sires, hollow creatures and get this, MYRRAH'S STEM CELLS. Myrrah is supposedly a magic baby born immune to imulsion and with a psychic connection to the locust due to maternal Instinct?(thats the literal explanation btw) And for some reason the locust aren't immune to imulsion even though they are literally myrrah's dna mixed in with some other stuff. anyway's turns out myrrah was a lab rat to niles and niles made her mad and evil by letting myrrah's baby(reyna) and husband escape and claiming that they died. And so myrrah kills all the scientists, and enslaves the locusts and plans to kill all human with her new found hatred and the lambent problem of course.
None of this makes any sense especially with what we knew from the original trilogy.
