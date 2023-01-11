$11.99
Genuine Fred Desk Dumpster Pencil Holder with Note Cards, assorted (5280917)
|Specific Uses For Product
|Pencil
|Material
|Engineered Wood
|Special Feature
|Durable
|Color
|Assorted
|Brand
|Genuine Fred
|Mounting Type
|No mounting required
|Product Dimensions
|2.56"D x 4.13"W x 5.71"H
|Item Weight
|0.5 Pounds
|Number of Compartments
|3
|Unit Count
|1.0 Count
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- FUN & FUNCTIONAL: Genuine Fred’s hilarious dumpster-fire desk caddy and note cards is a functional way to display the ultimate metaphor for modern times.
- UNIQUE DESIGN: Each Desk Dumpster includes a set of over 100 flame notecards with 3 compartments to store pens and pencils. A clever and functional way to show a dumpster fire!
- FLAT PACKED: Genuine Fred's Desk Dumpster is constructed from durable MDF and comes in flat-packed with simple pop-together assembly.
- IT'S FINE, EVERYTHING IS FINE: If work has you down in the dumps, then just catch a glimpse of this hilarious desk accessory and everything will feel less like hot garbage.
- GREAT FOR GIFTING: Desk Dumpster is sure to elicit a laugh, making it the perfect gift for friends, coworkers or someone starting a new job!
From the manufacturer
DESK DUMPSTER - pencil holder with note cards # 5280917
For when work has you down in the dumps. Fred’s hilarious dumpster-fire desk caddy is a functional way to display the ultimate metaphor for modern times. Each Desk Dumpster includes a set of over 100 flame notecards with 3 compartments to store pens and pencils. Made of durable MDF, flat-pack construction with simple pop-together assembly.
Product Description
Genuine Fred’s hilarious dumpster-fire desk caddy is a functional way to display the ultimate metaphor for modern times. Each Desk Dumpster includes a set of over 100 flame notecards with 3 compartments to store pens and pencils. Flat-pack construction with simple pop-together assembly. Made of durable MDF, and packed in a peggable, full-color window display box. Design by Fred StudioEl hilarante carrito de escritorio de Fred es una forma funcional de mostrar la metáfora definitiva para los tiempos modernos. Cada contenedor de escritorio incluye un juego de más de 100 tarjetas de notas de llama con 3 compartimentos para almacenar bolígrafos y lápices. Construcción de paquete plano con montaje simple y plegable. Hecho de MDF duradero, y embalado en una caja de visualización de ventana peggable, a todo color. Diseño de Fred Studio정품 Fred의 재미있는 덤프스터 파이어 데스크 캐디는 현대의 궁극적인 은유를 보여주는 기능적인 방법입니다. 각 데스크 덤프스터에는 펜과 연필을 보관할 수 있는 3개의 칸이 있는 100개 이상의 불꽃 메모 카드 세트가 포함되어 있습니다. 간단한 팝 모임 조립으로 플랫팩 구조. 내구성이 뛰어난 MDF로 만들어졌으며 페그블 풀 컬러 윈도우 디스플레이 상자에 포장되어 있습니다. Fred Studio 디자인
