Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

Ghost of Tsushima Launch Edition - PlayStation 4

Platform : PlayStation 4 |
Rated: Mature
Price: $59.99 & FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition and get a full refund: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
This item will be released on July 17, 2020.
Pre-order now.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
Launch
  • In this open-world action adventure, you'll roam vast countrysides and expansive terrain to encounter rich characters, discover ancient landmarks, and uncover the hidden beauty of Tsushima.
  • The Rise of the Ghost: In his quest to reclaim Tsushima, Jin must seek support from old friends and new unlikely allies.
  • Challenge opponents with your katana for an immersive samurai combat experience, master the bow to eliminate distant threats, and develop stealth tactics to disorient and ambush enemies with surprise attacks.

Customers who viewed this item also viewed

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. The Last of Us Part II - PlayStation 4
    Playstation
    4.0 out of 5 stars 559
    #1 Best Seller in PlayStation 4 Games
    PlayStation 4
    $59.99
  2. Ghost Of Tsushima collector’s edition PS4
    Sucker Punch…
    1.0 out of 5 stars 4
    $449.99
  3. Nioh 2 - PlayStation 4
    Playstation
    4.4 out of 5 stars 65
    PlayStation 4
    $36.99
  4. Sekiro Shadows Die Twice - PlayStation 4
    ACTIVISION
    4.6 out of 5 stars 1,125
    PlayStation 4
    24 offers from $49.99
  5. Maneater - PlayStation 4
    Deep Silver
    4.3 out of 5 stars 81
    PlayStation 4
    $29.99
  6. Desperados 3 - PlayStation 4
    THQ Nordic
    5.0 out of 5 stars 3
    PlayStation 4
    $49.94
Next

What other items do customers buy after viewing this item?

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. The Last of Us Part II - PlayStation 4
    Playstation
    4.0 out of 5 stars 559
    #1 Best Seller in PlayStation 4 Games
    PlayStation 4
    $59.99
  2. Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise - Nintendo Switch
    Nintendo
    Nintendo Switch
    $49.96
  3. Final Fantasy VII: Remake - PlayStation 4
    Square Enix
    4.4 out of 5 stars 985
    PlayStation 4
    $58.96
  4. The Last of Us Remastered Hits - PlayStation 4
    Playstation
    4.8 out of 5 stars 981
    PlayStation 4
    $18.79
  5. Nioh 2 - PlayStation 4
    Playstation
    4.4 out of 5 stars 65
    PlayStation 4
    $36.99
  6. Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated - Nintendo Switch Standard Edition
    THQ Nordic
    4.0 out of 5 stars 41
    Nintendo Switch
    $29.88
Next

Customers who bought this item also bought

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. The Last of Us Part II - PlayStation 4
    Playstation
    3.9 out of 5 stars 555
    #1 Best Seller in PlayStation 4 Games
    PlayStation 4
    $59.99
  2. Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition Hits - PlayStation 4
    Playstation
    4.8 out of 5 stars 2,267
    PlayStation 4
    $16.82
  3. Final Fantasy VII: Remake - PlayStation 4
    Square Enix
    4.4 out of 5 stars 985
    PlayStation 4
    $58.96
  4. Death Stranding - PlayStation 4
    Playstation
    4.6 out of 5 stars 1,960
    PlayStation 4
    $36.79
  5. Marvel's Iron Man VR - PlayStation 4
    Playstation
    PlayStation 4
    $39.88
  6. DOOM Eternal: Standard Edition - PlayStation 4
    Bethesda
    4.3 out of 5 stars 450
    PlayStation 4
    $59.99
Next

Special offers and product promotions

Edition: Launch
  • Pre-order Price Guarantee! Order now and if the Amazon.com price decreases between your order time and the end of the day of the release date, you'll receive the lowest price. Here's how (restrictions apply)
  • Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

Product description

Edition:Launch

The Ghost of Tsushima Launch Edition includes the following content:

• Game

• Ghost of Tsushima Digital Mini Soundtrack*

• Ghost of Tsushima Jin Dynamic Theme*

• Ghost of Tsushima Jin Avatar*

Pre-order to ensure your copy at launch. At participating retailers, while supplies last.

In the late 13th century, the Mongol empire has laid waste to entire nations along their campaign to conquer the East. Tsushima Island is all that stands between mainland Japan and a massive Mongol invasion fleet led by the ruthless and cunning general, Khotun Khan. As the island burns in the wake of the first wave of the Mongol assault, samurai warrior Jin Sakai stands as one of the last surviving members of his clan. He is resolved do whatever it takes, at any cost, to protect his people and reclaim his home. He must set aside the traditions that have shaped him as a warrior to forge a new path, the path of the Ghost, and wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Tsushima.

• In War-Torn Tsushima, Ancient Beauty Endures: In this open-world action adventure, you’ll roam vast countrysides and expansive terrain to encounter rich characters, discover ancient landmarks, and uncover the hidden beauty of Tsushima.

• The Rise of the Ghost: In his quest to reclaim Tsushima, Jin must seek support from old friends and new unlikely allies. He must break away from tradition, become a new kind of warrior, and protect what’s left of his home at all costs.

• Mud, Blood, and Steel: Challenge opponents with your katana for an immersive samurai combat experience, master the bow to eliminate distant threats, and develop stealth tactics to disorient and ambush enemies with surprise attacks.

*Redeem digital items by 12/31/2023

Product information

Edition:Launch

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

5 star (0%) 0%
4 star (0%) 0%
3 star (0%) 0%
2 star (0%) 0%
1 star (0%) 0%
How does Amazon calculate star ratings?

No customer reviews

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.