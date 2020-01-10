So, I had read reviews that complained the box is so small. It IS small. Remember, "nothing" doesn't take much space! If you try to add some actual gift into a box of "nothing" then doesn't that defeat the purpose of listening to the person who said, when you asked what they wanted for their birthday, "nothing!"



My daughter and I got this because her dad and my husband was grumpy about turning 60 and he wanted "nothing" --- we gave it to him before dinner. He LOVES it. And then after dinner the rest of the gifts came out!