The Present of Nothing - For the person who has everything, give this Funny Cleverly Designed Box of Air. Watching their Reactions as they open the Useless Gag Box is Priceless, get the Camera out!
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- 😍HILARIOUS GIFT - Hilarious and Dramatic, watch as they slowly open their box to receive the Nothing they asked for!
- ✅ BEST REACTIONS - Our nothing box is designed to get the best reactions. Have your camera ready and watch the best reactions ever as they open it.
- 🎁GIFT PACKAGED - No need for any extra wrapping, comes with a cute little bow, and a "to: from" line directly on the box for easy gift giving
- 😎 FUN - For the person that has everything, this fun gag gift makes for a great moment of fun
- ⭐100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION - We package each box of nothing ourselves, it's incredibly heavy and tiring and we do it all for you. If you have any problems whatsoever, we offer 100% Replacement guarantee
This fits your .
Product Description
Don't forget to record their reactions as they open this amazing gag gift. Cleverly disguised in a high quality jewelry box with the words "this box contains exactly what you asked for", they'll never see it coming. Great for Birthdays, Christmas, Anniversaries, Valentines or any Special occasion you want to have a little fun at.
Reviewed in the United States on September 6, 2020
Verified Purchase
I got this for my mom’s birthday, and she actually absolutely loved it. Of course I had back up gifts but she’s one of those that says “no gifts, I just want to spend time with you!” I gave her this and turns out she wasn’t lying, she was actually so happy I listened. The seller even contacted me to make sure it wasn’t squished during delivery, which was very thoughtful, but it wasn’t squished at all!
7 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on April 6, 2021
Verified Purchase
This was supposed to be a fun and perfect gift for the person in my life who doesn't every want anything. It arrived unwrapped (no protective covering), was slightly warped and dirty. I can't give it as a gift in this condition. Super bummed.
4 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on November 30, 2020
Verified Purchase
This sounded like the perfect gag gift for my son’s birthday but it’s a total waste of money. As soon as he unwrapped it the box fell open so he saw the empty inside first. The joke was on me. The box is small and thin. I should have just wrapped an empty box and saved my money.
4 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on December 6, 2020
Verified Purchase
This is EXACTLY what my MIL asked for for Christmas! She said she wanted Nothing just one gifts for her grandson (my son) so this gift is fitting and hilarious! Only problem i had with this was the box was stuck shut. My husband had to jam a knife down the side to get is open which damaged the box but I was able to fix it, just disappointed it had to be ruined to get it open!
2 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on December 5, 2019This box is hilarious, I love how it comes already wrapped, i just had to write the name on it. It's great that they have to open it to see the nothing inside, should make for a fun little dramatic moment. Can't wait to film the reaction on Christmas!
Verified Purchase
4 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on December 17, 2019
Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
My dad is always the hardest person to shop for. Anytime you ask him what he wants and/or needs the response is always a shrug and a "nothing". So he got a good chuckle out of this and a half-hearted promise that he'd work on an actual Christmas list ensued!
The only issue I had with this particular product was that the pull tab was very hard to pull. I had to wiggle the box out instead of sliding open easily.
4 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on November 6, 2021
Verified Purchase
So, I had read reviews that complained the box is so small. It IS small. Remember, "nothing" doesn't take much space! If you try to add some actual gift into a box of "nothing" then doesn't that defeat the purpose of listening to the person who said, when you asked what they wanted for their birthday, "nothing!"
My daughter and I got this because her dad and my husband was grumpy about turning 60 and he wanted "nothing" --- we gave it to him before dinner. He LOVES it. And then after dinner the rest of the gifts came out!
My daughter and I got this because her dad and my husband was grumpy about turning 60 and he wanted "nothing" --- we gave it to him before dinner. He LOVES it. And then after dinner the rest of the gifts came out!