Chompers
Chompers

by Gimlet Media
Make tooth time easy with this morning and night tooth brushing show for kids. When it’s time for your family to brush teeth, say “Alexa, start Chompers.”

Kids will hear jokes, riddles, stories, fun facts, silly songs and more, that’ll keep them giggling — and brushing — for the full two minutes that dentists recommend.

To help your family build good brushing habits, Chompers counts the times you brush and celebrates your streaks. Chompers will have kids reminding parents that it's time to brush, not the other way around!

Recommended for tooth brushers ages 3 - 7.

To send us feedback or ask questions, email us! chompers@gimletmedia.com

  • This skill contains dynamic content.
    This skill contains dynamic content, which is content that is updated real-time based on inputs from the developer.
  • Invocation Name: chompers from gimlet

English (US)

5.0 out of 5 stars
5.0 out of 5 stars
podfan666
5.0 out of 5 starsA+ Chompers
February 28, 2018
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 starsAs easy as checking the weather
February 28, 2018
Matthew M. Lieber
5.0 out of 5 starsMy kids absolutely love this skill- it's the only thing that brings joy ...
February 28, 2018
Nicole
5.0 out of 5 starsWho knew brushing your teeth could be so much fun? This show is full of fun tidbits
March 1, 2018
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 starsIt has turned a nightmare daily task with my 3 year old into something they actively look forward to and enjoy. Amazing
February 28, 2018
Devon Taylor
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat for kids — and adults!
March 1, 2018
rap_mogul
5.0 out of 5 starsDude, I'm straight up a GROWN-UP and I can ...
February 28, 2018
KC
5.0 out of 5 starsFive Stars
March 1, 2018
