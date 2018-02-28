Description Make tooth time easy with this morning and night tooth brushing show for kids. When it’s time for your family to brush teeth, say “Alexa, start Chompers.”



Kids will hear jokes, riddles, stories, fun facts, silly songs and more, that’ll keep them giggling — and brushing — for the full two minutes that dentists recommend.



To help your family build good brushing habits, Chompers counts the times you brush and celebrates your streaks. Chompers will have kids reminding parents that it's time to brush, not the other way around!



Recommended for tooth brushers ages 3 - 7.



FEEDBACK

To send us feedback or ask questions, email us! chompers@gimletmedia.com

Skill Details This skill contains dynamic content. This skill contains dynamic content, which is content that is updated real-time based on inputs from the developer.

Invocation Name: chompers from gimlet