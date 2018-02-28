Make tooth time easy with this morning and night tooth brushing show for kids. When it’s time for your family to brush teeth, say “Alexa, start Chompers.”
Kids will hear jokes, riddles, stories, fun facts, silly songs and more, that’ll keep them giggling — and brushing — for the full two minutes that dentists recommend.
To help your family build good brushing habits, Chompers counts the times you brush and celebrates your streaks. Chompers will have kids reminding parents that it's time to brush, not the other way around!
Recommended for tooth brushers ages 3 - 7.
FEEDBACK To send us feedback or ask questions, email us! chompers@gimletmedia.com
Chompers is literally the best skill I have ever heard. I didn't realize they could be this fun. It's super witty and educational and sounds SO MUCH better than anything else out there. I love Chompers!!!
I don't have kids but I've had 2 root canals. This is super fun to listen to, and let's me know how long is the right amount to be brushing my teeth and a good usage of an Amazon skill that's just as easy as checking the weather.