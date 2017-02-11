Glerups Unisex Model B Slipper

As expected (74%)
74% of customers say this fits as expected.
Too small
11
Somewhat small
11
Fits as expected
95
Somewhat large
9
Too large
2
I bought these for my husband for Xmas, and he loved them so much he got me my own pair as an anniversary present.
Housewares snob | Fit: As expected
They fit true to size if you use their European sizing (I am size 8= 39 European)
kaija e johnson | Fit: As expected
I bought these directly from Planet Shoes - this brand was on sale and I saved $8.
M | Fit: As expected
Size Chart
Charcoal
  • Synthetic
  • Leather sole
  • 100% pure wool upper
  • Trimmed, edged and fitted with soles of pure calf skin
  • The boots may "shed" during the first days of use. The reason for this is that the coarsest fibres just need to be work their way out of the felt. It is only natural, and the fibres just need to be plucked off.
  • GL-B-02-00, GL-B-01-00, GL-B-08-00, GL-B-05-00

Product description

A cozy slide on slipper, the Glerups Model B keeps you warm the all natural way, with wool. 100% pure natural wool is the main component of these Danish slippers. You may even find small traces of vegetable fibers in the wool which is only washed with gentle lime-free water. The shoe is fitted with a soft calf skin sole for quality in both durability as well as comfort. Dreading another walk across the cold kitchen floor? Glide along in your Glerups Model B while the wool works with your skin to create a barrier of warmth.

    Isabel
    5.0 out of 5 starsI love these slippers!
    February 11, 2017
    Size: 39 (US Women's 9-9.5) B(M) US|Color: Charcoal|Verified Purchase
    DSK RN
    5.0 out of 5 starsGlerups slide-on slippers
    July 23, 2017
    Size: 38 (US Women's 8-8.5) B(M) US|Color: Charcoal|Verified Purchase
    R.varad
    4.0 out of 5 starsSizing a bit confusing to figure out
    January 4, 2018
    Size: 37 (US Women's 7-7.5) B(M) US|Color: Charcoal|Verified Purchase
    kaija e johnson
    5.0 out of 5 starsare AMAZING! Warm
    October 3, 2015
    Size: 39 (US Women's 9-9.5) B(M) US|Color: Charcoal|Verified Purchase
    Karen
    5.0 out of 5 starsThis slippers are incredibly comfy - especially after a really ...
    June 8, 2017
    Size: 39 M EU|Color: Petrol|Verified Purchase
    Northwest ELF
    5.0 out of 5 starsPerfect household slippers.
    January 8, 2017
    Size: 39 M EU|Color: Lilla|Verified Purchase
    LWS
    4.0 out of 5 starsWonderful house slippers
    August 25, 2017
    Size: 37 M EU|Color: Grey|Verified Purchase
    Michael A. Alderete
    5.0 out of 5 starsSoft, warm, comfortable
    March 11, 2017
    Size: 45 M EU|Color: Grey|Verified Purchase
