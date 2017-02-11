|Too small
Glerups Unisex Model B Slipper
|Price:
$94.00 - $124.95
74% of customers say this fits as expected.
I bought these for my husband for Xmas, and he loved them so much he got me my own pair as an anniversary present.
They fit true to size if you use their European sizing (I am size 8= 39 European)
I bought these directly from Planet Shoes - this brand was on sale and I saved $8.
- Synthetic
- Leather sole
- 100% pure wool upper
- Trimmed, edged and fitted with soles of pure calf skin
- The boots may "shed" during the first days of use. The reason for this is that the coarsest fibres just need to be work their way out of the felt. It is only natural, and the fibres just need to be plucked off.
- GL-B-02-00, GL-B-01-00, GL-B-08-00, GL-B-05-00
Product description
A cozy slide on slipper, the Glerups Model B keeps you warm the all natural way, with wool. 100% pure natural wool is the main component of these Danish slippers. You may even find small traces of vegetable fibers in the wool which is only washed with gentle lime-free water. The shoe is fitted with a soft calf skin sole for quality in both durability as well as comfort. Dreading another walk across the cold kitchen floor? Glide along in your Glerups Model B while the wool works with your skin to create a barrier of warmth.
Shipping Weight: 2 pounds
- ASIN: B006BXGQI0
-
- Item model number: B-01
- Date first available at Amazon.com: November 22, 2011
- #127 in Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry > Women > Shoes > Slippers
- #5236 in Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry > Women > Shops
- Average Customer Review:
Customer reviews
66 customer reviews
Top customer reviews
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
February 11, 2017
Size: 39 (US Women's 9-9.5) B(M) USColor: CharcoalVerified Purchase
These slippers are ON POINT! My boyfriend got me these for Christmas and I was so impressed! They look great and they're so comfy! My feet get so cold in the winters and these solve the problem stylishly. They look really modern and refined for slippers! I love the fuzzy fabric and the soft leather together. It's great to have something cute like this to slip on around the house!
July 23, 2017
Size: 38 (US Women's 8-8.5) B(M) USColor: CharcoalVerified Purchase
I am absolutely thrilled with these Glerups slippers. I have read that these are all the rage in Europe and now I know why. They are very lightweight, which is a plus for one-bag travel, are made with natural fibers, and have a roomy fit with or without socks. The sole is leather, so they are definitely made for indoor wear. I admit I was hesitant to order slippers that cost more than even the brand name shearling lined slippers, but am pleasantly surprised that I like these so much.
January 4, 2018
Size: 37 (US Women's 7-7.5) B(M) USColor: CharcoalVerified Purchase
In general they seem comfy and warm.
I initially bought the Glerups slipper Model A . I wear a size 6 so bought size 36, it was a bit tight so I returned it. I decided to try the Model B in a size 37 but my foot kept slipping out. Seems like the sizing varies across styles and I should have purchased my regular size in model B but sized up with Model A.
October 3, 2015
Size: 39 (US Women's 9-9.5) B(M) USColor: CharcoalVerified Purchase
I have tried many a slipper- as I often work at home and it is my shoe of choice while in the house. I don't have particularly sweaty feet but when going sockless it is inevitable, leaving your feet chilled. These, despite having no cushy footbed, are AMAZING! Warm, dry cozy feet all day long! Absolutely thrilled. They fit true to size if you use their European sizing (I am size 8= 39 European)
June 8, 2017
Size: 39 M EUColor: PetrolVerified Purchase
This slippers are incredibly comfy - especially after a really short break in time as they start to conform to your foot. Most times I slide in bare foot and they have proven to be just the right warmth. On the really cold days, socks are still helpful. Its been months since I've had them now, worn daily, and only a few times did I find a little wool ball inside to pull off and throw away. I will definitely buy another pair of these after what will probably be many years of use (unless I treat myself to a different style or color before then).
January 8, 2017
Size: 39 M EUColor: LillaVerified Purchase
A christmas present from my wife to herself. The best thing she got this year! Comfortable, warm, good sole to prevent slipping, proper fit,feels like it is cradling the foot, and even a nice color (she got the midnight blue).
After looking at lots of slippers, this was far and away the right choice. And with the cold weather we are having... no more cold feet.
August 25, 2017
Size: 37 M EUColor: GreyVerified Purchase
Soft, warm, and comfortable. I love these slippers, though I wish they had a more elegant shape - maybe less of a large rounded toe.
March 11, 2017
Size: 45 M EUColor: GreyVerified Purchase
I love these slippers. The fit is loose, but not too loose. Very, very soft, very comfortable. Very much indoors only.
Most recent customer reviews
Nice, but I needed some arch support. Some reviews and descriptions said they had a bit. I would say not. Sent them back.
Quality construction, size is slightly small but additional break-in may correct the issue.
Wow. Everyone who works from home needs a pair of these. Just the right amount of warmth and they let your feet breathe so they are dry and warm.Read more
Slippers felt lovely. Unfortunately I had to return as the slippers felt perfect on my one foot but too tight on the other foot.Read more
These slippers are so comfortable and the customer service provided by seller was prompt and excellent. Very pleased with this purchase.
Great slippers! Comfortable, nicely made and good looking. I have a pair myself and gave this pair as a gift. Item arrived promptly, too.
Keep feet warm but never so hot that they would sweat. Great slippers and light weight so easy to pack.
Buy these. If u are sitting there like I was, debating if you really need to drop 100 bucks on slippers, just pull the trigger.Read more
