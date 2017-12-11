Facebook Twitter Pinterest
To buy, select Size
Choose from options to the left

GliderGloves Copper Infused Touch Screen Gloves - Entire Surface Compatible with iPhones, Androids, Ipads, Tablets & More - Anti Slip Palm for Driving & Phone Grip - (Multiple Sizes & Colors)

3.9 out of 5 stars 578 customer reviews
Price: $12.99 - $28.00
Sale: Lower price available on select options
Size Chart Fit: As expected (52%)
52% of customers say this fits as expected.
Too small
2
Somewhat small
4
Fits as expected
11
Somewhat large
4
Too large
0
Is this feature helpful?
Thank you for your feedback.
I tried them on an iPhone and a iPad and they work exactly as described so I am very happy with the purchase.
Leo Weiland | Fit: As expected
These gloves are nice and warm, which is what I was looking for to cope with the frigid Chicago winters.
Yoga fan | Fit: As expected
She is so happy with her gift, and I am so happy with Glider Gloves for making my sister's life better!
MEE | Fit: As expected
Leave a comment (optional)
Black
  • ✔ ENTIRE GLOVE CAN BE USED… oh yes, not just your fingertips; conductive copper yarn weaves rather importantly throughout these touch screen gloves for a fast, natural texting experience
  • ✔ SKI-TRIP SELFIE-SURE… no need to take your gloves off for that après ski photo, keep your fingers nice and warm with our layered nylon, and grab some cool pics for Instagram too!
  • ✔ NON-SLIP GRIP… our smartphone texting gloves are fitted with a thin but durable acrylic mesh across the palms, to grip your phone while on-the-go; Glider Gloves are also great while driving
  • ✔ CHOICE OF STYLES… from a looser urban fit to a snug winter knit; both styles include 2% spandex to take the shape of your hand; go crazy and order one of each!
  • ✔100% MONEY BACK GUARANTEE... At GliderGloves, because we’re 100% dedicated to your complete satisfaction, we’re giving you a 100% money back guarantee if something doesn’t work properly. Simply buying from us automatically assures that you’re covered by our Customer Warranty Program, no questions asked.
Hero Quick Promo
Soft cushioned sole - comfortable compression - moisture wicking - anti-odor - fun colors
Try New Premium Run Socks

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Don't see what you're looking for?
There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Product description

    Don’t get cold fingers this winter answering urgent smartphone messages; grab a pair of Glider Gloves touch screen texting gloves and keep those conversations
    flowing; their layered for extra warmth too. Click ADD TO CART now to tweet to your heart’s content this winter.

    GLOVE LOVE – WARNING: CREATES SERIOUS ENVY…

    These are no ordinary gloves… and people will notice, they might get angry and do something silly like grind their granny-made knitted mitts into the snow and
    march off in a temper. Of course, you will show understanding by texting dextrously with one hand and sipping nonchalantly at an ice cold Moscow Mule with
    the other. Here are some other reasons people will boil with jealousy…

    THINGS YOU MUST TELL PEOPLE, TO MAKE THEM SEETHE…
    • You Can Text Just as Fast with Them On they’re so natural they won’t slow you down
    • Comes in a Range of Color that’s right, you can choose any color you like, as long as it’s charcoal-blue – it’s the new black!
    • Life Just Keeps on Giving… this will be too much for some people; these phone gloves come with a screen cleaner, we know!
    • They’re Very Toasty a hip-looking waffle interior to our Winter-Style gloves that you will have to show to everyone whose hands are bitterly cold
    • So Soft, Did I Tell You How Soft They Are? our Urban-Style gloves have a soft-brushed interior, can you imagine just how SOFT these actually are?

    WHICH PARTS ARE DETECTABLE TO A SMARTPHONE SCREEN?

    You can type with 10-fingers if you like. Should you wish to try this, it is vital you do so while next to a person typing very slowly with one very cold finger.

    Buy with confidence with our 100% Money-back Guarantee. Click Add to Cart now to tweet to your heart’s content this winter.

    Product details

    • Shipping Information: View shipping rates and policies
    • ASIN: B07BVJTH6R
    • Average Customer Review: 3.9 out of 5 stars 578 customer reviews
    • Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #1,737 in Sports & Outdoors (See Top 100 in Sports & Outdoors)
      • Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

      Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
    Customer Questions & Answers
    See questions and answers

    579 customer reviews

    3.9 out of 5 stars
    3.9 out of 5 stars

    Review this product

    Share your thoughts with other customers
    Write a customer review

    Read reviews that mention

    touch screen keep my hands hands warm work well glider gloves use my phone stopped working urban style cold weather touch screens able to use gloves work highly recommend work great works well fingertips winter style smartphone warm enough run small

    Showing 1-3 of 579 reviews

    S. Mulhall
    4.0 out of 5 starsThe flexibility is fantastic, the functionality with an Apple track pad and ...
    December 11, 2017
    Size: Urban Style (S/M) Medium/SmallColor: BlackVerified Purchase
    Read more
    16 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Comment Report abuse
    Stephen
    3.0 out of 5 starsTruly the best, but not for long
    November 23, 2017
    Size: Winter Style (M) Small/MediumColor: BlackVerified Purchase
    Read more
    15 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Comment Report abuse
    CJ
    1.0 out of 5 starsDisappointed - Not even warm enough for mild winter weather...
    February 15, 2017
    Size: Winter Style (S) SmallColor: BlackVerified Purchase
    Read more
    review image
    10 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Comment Report abuse

    There's a problem loading this menu right now.

    Learn more about Amazon Prime.