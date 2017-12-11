I have neuropathy that messes with the temperature of my hands day and night(Similar to Reynaud's, but Chiari Malformation related). I start off with the index finger and middle finger of one hand cold, then both are ice cubes, then the pinkies on both hands. It makes trying to do my job extremely difficult (I am a content developer using a computer all day long). When this neuropathy first cropped up four years ago, I happened to find a pair of tech gloves in a clearance bin at Staples and grabbed them, because $2 for gloves that allowed me to use my trackpad, sure. A week later, I found a second pair in that same clearance bin and grabbed it.



Here we are four years later, the first pair is unraveling, and I've lost one from the other pair-plus, they're no longer keeping my hands completely warm. Google-fu found a top 10 list of tech gloves. The number 1 choice, Moshi, cannot be found anywhere. Glider Gloves were solidly in second place. Under $20 for a pair of gloves that I can do my job in and they may actually keep my hands warmer than I'm used to lately. I debated between the Urban and Winter styes, and based on the reviews, opted for Urban for greater flexibility. Note here: I live in Florida, and normally have ice cube hands in 90 degree temperatures.



I debated which size to get. The reviews indicated these run small, but my hand measures at 6.0 from tip of middle finger to bottom of palm, which would put me at at the bottom end of the small glove. I hesitated and debated buying a medium, but really, if I'm at the bottom end of their measurement range, the small should be okay. So I ordered the Small Urban. I live in Florida, I really don't need the winter.



They arrived today and have been on my hands since I got home to open the package. The flexibility is fantastic, the functionality with an Apple track pad and my iPhone are both top notch. Warmth isn't that much better than the other tech gloves (read: my hands are still somewhat cold), and these things are really tight on my hands. I'm hoping they stretch out a bit over time, because they are slightly uncomfortable when they're this snug.



Update: I've now used these for several weeks, and as promised, they have stretched to fit my hands nicely. The first weeks or so was very uncomfortable for me, due to the neuropathy issues I experience. Typing with these is a breeze, but to increase efficacy, I will smooth each finger down to the hand after putting on these gloves.



Unless you have abnormally small hands, go with the medium. If you have cold hand issues and plan to use these indoors, you may want to get a pair of the winters. I'll give these a week and if they're too snug and still struggle with warmth using them at work, I'll get another pair, but Winter Mediums.



Note: I have since purchased a pair of the winter in medium and plan to do a comparison of the two shortly. It is not uncommon for me to look down and see I have a winter on one hand and the urban on the other. The comfort with either type is impressive.