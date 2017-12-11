GliderGloves Copper Infused Touch Screen Gloves - Entire Surface Compatible with iPhones, Androids, Ipads, Tablets & More - Anti Slip Palm for Driving & Phone Grip - (Multiple Sizes & Colors)
- ✔ ENTIRE GLOVE CAN BE USED… oh yes, not just your fingertips; conductive copper yarn weaves rather importantly throughout these touch screen gloves for a fast, natural texting experience
- ✔ SKI-TRIP SELFIE-SURE… no need to take your gloves off for that après ski photo, keep your fingers nice and warm with our layered nylon, and grab some cool pics for Instagram too!
- ✔ NON-SLIP GRIP… our smartphone texting gloves are fitted with a thin but durable acrylic mesh across the palms, to grip your phone while on-the-go; Glider Gloves are also great while driving
- ✔ CHOICE OF STYLES… from a looser urban fit to a snug winter knit; both styles include 2% spandex to take the shape of your hand; go crazy and order one of each!
- ✔100% MONEY BACK GUARANTEE... At GliderGloves, because we’re 100% dedicated to your complete satisfaction, we’re giving you a 100% money back guarantee if something doesn’t work properly. Simply buying from us automatically assures that you’re covered by our Customer Warranty Program, no questions asked.
Product description
flowing; their layered for extra warmth too. Click ADD TO CART now to tweet to your heart’s content this winter.
GLOVE LOVE – WARNING: CREATES SERIOUS ENVY…
These are no ordinary gloves… and people will notice, they might get angry and do something silly like grind their granny-made knitted mitts into the snow and
march off in a temper. Of course, you will show understanding by texting dextrously with one hand and sipping nonchalantly at an ice cold Moscow Mule with
the other. Here are some other reasons people will boil with jealousy…
THINGS YOU MUST TELL PEOPLE, TO MAKE THEM SEETHE…
- You Can Text Just as Fast with Them On they’re so natural they won’t slow you down
- Comes in a Range of Color that’s right, you can choose any color you like, as long as it’s charcoal-blue – it’s the new black!
- Life Just Keeps on Giving… this will be too much for some people; these phone gloves come with a screen cleaner, we know!
- They’re Very Toasty a hip-looking waffle interior to our Winter-Style gloves that you will have to show to everyone whose hands are bitterly cold
- So Soft, Did I Tell You How Soft They Are? our Urban-Style gloves have a soft-brushed interior, can you imagine just how SOFT these actually are?
WHICH PARTS ARE DETECTABLE TO A SMARTPHONE SCREEN?
You can type with 10-fingers if you like. Should you wish to try this, it is vital you do so while next to a person typing very slowly with one very cold finger.
Buy with confidence with our 100% Money-back Guarantee. Click Add to Cart now to tweet to your heart’s content this winter.
Product details
December 11, 2017
Size: Urban Style (S/M) Medium/SmallColor: BlackVerified Purchase
I have neuropathy that messes with the temperature of my hands day and night(Similar to Reynaud's, but Chiari Malformation related). I start off with the index finger and middle finger of one hand cold, then both are ice cubes, then the pinkies on both hands. It makes trying to do my job extremely difficult (I am a content developer using a computer all day long). When this neuropathy first cropped up four years ago, I happened to find a pair of tech gloves in a clearance bin at Staples and grabbed them, because $2 for gloves that allowed me to use my trackpad, sure. A week later, I found a second pair in that same clearance bin and grabbed it.
Here we are four years later, the first pair is unraveling, and I've lost one from the other pair-plus, they're no longer keeping my hands completely warm. Google-fu found a top 10 list of tech gloves. The number 1 choice, Moshi, cannot be found anywhere. Glider Gloves were solidly in second place. Under $20 for a pair of gloves that I can do my job in and they may actually keep my hands warmer than I'm used to lately. I debated between the Urban and Winter styes, and based on the reviews, opted for Urban for greater flexibility. Note here: I live in Florida, and normally have ice cube hands in 90 degree temperatures.
I debated which size to get. The reviews indicated these run small, but my hand measures at 6.0 from tip of middle finger to bottom of palm, which would put me at at the bottom end of the small glove. I hesitated and debated buying a medium, but really, if I'm at the bottom end of their measurement range, the small should be okay. So I ordered the Small Urban. I live in Florida, I really don't need the winter.
They arrived today and have been on my hands since I got home to open the package. The flexibility is fantastic, the functionality with an Apple track pad and my iPhone are both top notch. Warmth isn't that much better than the other tech gloves (read: my hands are still somewhat cold), and these things are really tight on my hands. I'm hoping they stretch out a bit over time, because they are slightly uncomfortable when they're this snug.
Update: I've now used these for several weeks, and as promised, they have stretched to fit my hands nicely. The first weeks or so was very uncomfortable for me, due to the neuropathy issues I experience. Typing with these is a breeze, but to increase efficacy, I will smooth each finger down to the hand after putting on these gloves.
Unless you have abnormally small hands, go with the medium. If you have cold hand issues and plan to use these indoors, you may want to get a pair of the winters. I'll give these a week and if they're too snug and still struggle with warmth using them at work, I'll get another pair, but Winter Mediums.
Note: I have since purchased a pair of the winter in medium and plan to do a comparison of the two shortly. It is not uncommon for me to look down and see I have a winter on one hand and the urban on the other. The comfort with either type is impressive.
November 23, 2017
Size: Winter Style (M) Small/MediumColor: BlackVerified Purchase
I've had my gloves for just about 9 months. I actually have two pairs, and I'm considering purchasing a third this holiday season. So I'm happy, but the 1st both stopped functioning in that time frame. This review is about longevity, something I seem to find lacking in the most popular reviews I've found on touchscreen gloves.
My 1st pair was magic out of the box: I could swype-text using my fist knuckle through a screen protector. I was in love, and also following the metaphor, the feeling lasted a month as I lost sensitivity entirely in my thumb and pointer finger of my dominant hand.
Here is where I experienced some awesome customer support. I was advised to wash them manually and report the results. Doing so got me two days before the problem returned, and I was comped another pair. My second, newer pair looked prettier, but lasted about two weeks before showing the same problems. More washing didn't save anything this time, and I stopped contacting Glider Gloves for help when research showed I was never promised gloves that would LAST.
I conclude this product really is a trade-off for sensitivity against longevity. I'm trying one last time because my 1st pair is beginning to fray and I'm a hopeless romantic. If I get similar results, I'll be forced to recommend investing in gloves less effective but that actually work/won't break for an entire season.
February 15, 2017
Size: Winter Style (S) SmallColor: BlackVerified Purchase
I purchased these gloves after reading positive reviews about how warm they were and recommendations from other Raynaud's sufferers. I purchased the 'small / winter' model which felt true to size if you like a snug fit, for a looser fitting glove you would want to go a size larger. Upon removing them from the package I immediately noticed loose loops of thread at the tips of the gloves (see attached pic), also the grip and material are not great if around pets as it seems to attract loose hairs. The touchscreen features seem to work well with all fingers. Once I finally tried them outside they were quite disappointing as I could feel every bit of air coming through these gloves and unfortunately were not warm at all. I returned them the same day I received them as they did not provide me with enough warmth even during mild winter weather.
