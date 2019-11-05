For this review I will be mostly comparing the GoCube to the Gan 356i/356i Play cubes. These are arguably the two (three) leading smartcubes out there and full disclosure -- although I really like Gan cubes, I don't like the Gan's smartcubes very much.



In a sentence, the GoCube is hands-down the best smartcube available overall. So why did I give it only 3/5 stars?



I don't think it's the best smartcube choice for speedcubers or people who are trying to be speedcubers because this cube's design, style, turning, corner cutting, colors, etc. is not really like a standard speedcube. So if you're buying this cube to get better at speedcubing, it probably won't help. You will likely only get better at the GoCube because it's just too different of a cube to transfer any skill improvement over to regular speedcubes. First of all, it's rather pillowed (meaning the middle of the sides stick out the furthest so it feels "puffy"). Also there's is a rather distinctive corner edge frame that just shouldn't be there if GoCube was trying to make it like a normal speedcube. This edge frame makes the side and corner pieces significantly smaller than the middle/center pieces, which make it difficult to match colors to solve the cube. It appears that the first version of this cube had a silver/grey edge frame, whereas this version has a clear edge frame so it can light up. Strangely, even though the edge frame of both of these versions seems identical, the corner and edge pieces of the first version seem to be more of a normal square size than this second version which has more rectangular shaped corner and edge pieces.



Performance wise as a cube, the GoCube is good, but definitely not great. To qualify that to anyone who owns several speedcubes, it's not as bad as a genuine Rubik's Cube, but it's not even close to being as good as a $6 Yuxin Little Magic speedcube. It's definitely no where near the performance of the Gan 356i or any other higher end Gan, Moyu, Qiyi, Yuxin, etc. speedcube. The GoCube is rather klacky and loud and is rather prone to locking up or at least catching unless you're very accurate with your turning (which tends to go out the window when you're trying to go as fast as possible). Again, with the design the corners are extremely rounded so it's difficult to get a good grip with finger tricks. The biggest problem with the GoCube's performance is that there doesn't seem any way to adjust it. I don't see a way to loosen or tighten the tensions, and it would seem the only way to attempt to modify or improve the performance is with lube. With almost all other speedcubes (including smartcubes) allowing for at least some method of adjustment, I'm a little surprised that this one doesn't offer anything.



The packaging, presentation, and accessories are all very nice. They only include very basic instructions with it though (a quick start page). The app is the best smartcube app I've seen so far. I like it a lot better than the Gan's CubeStation app (which is pretty bad and unreliable, with a lot of it being in c). I do not like how the charging holes of the GoCube are in the middle cap on the yellow side. I think Gan did a better solution by having larger, longer prongs fit between the space between the pieces so you really can't see the charging holes at all.



Did I have fun with the GoCube? Yes. It is very fun, and again, the app is great. However, since it is so different from a normal speedcube, I wasn't able to really get to my usual solving times, and when I went back to my normal speedcubes (specifically the Gan 356i Play smartcube to do a direct comparison), I quickly realized how different the GoCube actually is. If the GoCube was ~$40 I probably would've kept it. However, I simply don't benefit enough from it (other than general fun) to keep it at it's current price of $80, so I returned it.