GoCube The Connected Electronic Bluetooth Cube: Award-Winning app Enabled STEM Puzzle for All Ages Free app
Enhance your purchase
|Number of Pieces
|1
|Age Range (Description)
|Kid,Adult,Youth
|Puzzle type
|Twisty
|Theme
|Music
|Brand
|GoCube
About this item
- SMART & CONNECTED - LEARN how to solve the iconic puzzle Cube - FINALLY EVERYONE CAN DO IT!! IMPROVE your game, PLAY & BATTLE online with other cubers from all over the world. The GoCube is the perfect STEM toy, it is educational and fun, and adds tons of value to screen time! It fits all ages and capabilities and is the perfect gift for Father's day.
- AWARD-WINNING - Awarded by the Parent’s Choice and the Tillywig Toy (Brain Toy). One of the “BEST TECHY Gifts” (WSJ) and “Best STEM Toys” two years in a row (WIRED). 4.6 stars with over 2,000 reviews!, Superb customer service! Full with technology, 3D real-time tracking, smart sensors, IMU, lighting system, comes with the full set of accessories! 1 YEAR WARRANTY!
- LEARN & IMPROVE - Use the mobile application to learn how to solve the cube, and track your electronic cube progress. Get accurate stats to improve your solve time, challenge yourself and get better! Sharpen your skills and join our global leaderboard.
- CONNECT WITH FRIENDS - Play classic games like simon or CubeHero, Join our global community of cubers and battle with friends and players from all over the world!!
- INNOVATIVE & EDUCATIONAL - The GoCube teaches the fundamentals of Problem Solving and develops Spatial Awareness, Memorization Skills and Hand & Eye Coordination. It helps to build Self-Esteem and Confidence. Oh, the look in their eyes when they solve it for the first time… The GoCube is an amazing brain-teaser gadget - Get it for yourself and for others!
Product Description
GoCube - The Iconic Cube 3X3 Re-Imagined
GoCube is the vintage puzzle cube reimagined and redesigned for the 21st century. GoCube is an app-enabled speed Cube, that allows ANYONE to learn how to solve this (unsolvable) classic puzzle in a fun and interactive way; Improve your skills; Track your progress; and compete with friends and cubers around the world.
GoCube brings a lot of fun and valuable time to your family, at your home, or while on-the-go. Great for all ages and capabilities.
Great for all ages and capabilities
PLAY
Embark on Missions
Embark on missions or use the cube as a controller to play mini-Games, Missions, and 3rd Party Games.
LEARN
You Can Do The Cube!
Join GoCube Academy for a fun and interactive learning journey. Learn to solve the Cube in 1 hour!
IMPROVE
Learn, Level up, Measure
Accurate stats and tracking enable you to improve your times and moves.
BATTLE
Match up and Compete
Match up and compete with friends or strangers. VS Mode, Leaderboards, and Live competitions.
Tech Specs
|Advanced sensors
|(contact less) continuously track cube state
|Orientation sensor
|(accel + gyro) to track 3D position in real time
|Bluetooth
|Low Energy (5.0)
|Magnetic speed-cube
|enables ultra smooth (professional) play
|materials
|High quality materials, sticker-less modern design
|Internal lights
|night mode, status and play indications
|battery
|Low power usage, 60h of play with a single charge
GoCube is made of the highest quality materials, encompassing light indications, and a magnetic speed cube mechanism, enabling a whole new fast and smooth playing experience. It is equipped with advanced sensors to track and measure activity, an inertial measurement unit (IMU) to track the cube’s orientation and connects through Bluetooth 5.0 to the companion GoCube app.
Reviewed in the United States on September 8, 2020
I was hoping to use this to learn the cube algorithms, not spend all my time trying to get the device to resync.
p.s. I upped the review to 3 star as I did a full factory reset, and was able to recolor everything back to normal... will give it a little more time.
Will say, I'm not overly impressed with the amount of permissions it needs.. it has to have full access to my phone (pictures, camera, microphone, storage, etc). Why the heck does it need all that?!?
Update: Dec 14th - at 4 stars. After learning the initial algorithms, I have used the electronic aspect of the cube, only for timing myself. However, I have also bought this cube for others, as it is an exceptional cube.
I was afraid the components might damage easy, but I've dropped it a few times, even had a color tile pop out once (and back in) and no noticeable damage yet.
My son has a box full of cubes and is a "speed cuber" (e.g. he solves cubes in around 30-40 seconds) and he constantly talks about the quality of the cube.. Something about corner cutting, no lube required, ease of F perm, J perm, on and on.
I think he wants one too.
In a sentence, the GoCube is hands-down the best smartcube available overall. So why did I give it only 3/5 stars?
I don't think it's the best smartcube choice for speedcubers or people who are trying to be speedcubers because this cube's design, style, turning, corner cutting, colors, etc. is not really like a standard speedcube. So if you're buying this cube to get better at speedcubing, it probably won't help. You will likely only get better at the GoCube because it's just too different of a cube to transfer any skill improvement over to regular speedcubes. First of all, it's rather pillowed (meaning the middle of the sides stick out the furthest so it feels "puffy"). Also there's is a rather distinctive corner edge frame that just shouldn't be there if GoCube was trying to make it like a normal speedcube. This edge frame makes the side and corner pieces significantly smaller than the middle/center pieces, which make it difficult to match colors to solve the cube. It appears that the first version of this cube had a silver/grey edge frame, whereas this version has a clear edge frame so it can light up. Strangely, even though the edge frame of both of these versions seems identical, the corner and edge pieces of the first version seem to be more of a normal square size than this second version which has more rectangular shaped corner and edge pieces.
Performance wise as a cube, the GoCube is good, but definitely not great. To qualify that to anyone who owns several speedcubes, it's not as bad as a genuine Rubik's Cube, but it's not even close to being as good as a $6 Yuxin Little Magic speedcube. It's definitely no where near the performance of the Gan 356i or any other higher end Gan, Moyu, Qiyi, Yuxin, etc. speedcube. The GoCube is rather klacky and loud and is rather prone to locking up or at least catching unless you're very accurate with your turning (which tends to go out the window when you're trying to go as fast as possible). Again, with the design the corners are extremely rounded so it's difficult to get a good grip with finger tricks. The biggest problem with the GoCube's performance is that there doesn't seem any way to adjust it. I don't see a way to loosen or tighten the tensions, and it would seem the only way to attempt to modify or improve the performance is with lube. With almost all other speedcubes (including smartcubes) allowing for at least some method of adjustment, I'm a little surprised that this one doesn't offer anything.
The packaging, presentation, and accessories are all very nice. They only include very basic instructions with it though (a quick start page). The app is the best smartcube app I've seen so far. I like it a lot better than the Gan's CubeStation app (which is pretty bad and unreliable, with a lot of it being in c). I do not like how the charging holes of the GoCube are in the middle cap on the yellow side. I think Gan did a better solution by having larger, longer prongs fit between the space between the pieces so you really can't see the charging holes at all.
Did I have fun with the GoCube? Yes. It is very fun, and again, the app is great. However, since it is so different from a normal speedcube, I wasn't able to really get to my usual solving times, and when I went back to my normal speedcubes (specifically the Gan 356i Play smartcube to do a direct comparison), I quickly realized how different the GoCube actually is. If the GoCube was ~$40 I probably would've kept it. However, I simply don't benefit enough from it (other than general fun) to keep it at it's current price of $80, so I returned it.
As far as smartcube goes; Its unreal!
Not only does it teach you how to solve the cube, but there are fun and challenging games, which is ok - not sure how much time I spend on the games - but the BEST part to me is the online battles. Challenging people to a “solve off” whenever I feel like it is a very cool experience. Makes Cubing much less lonely and solo. There’s a few challenge “player vs player” modes and each one is fun.
The app runs well and looks good, and all the stat tracking is very nice. The offline capabilities is a nice touch - knowing how many solves I’ve done, or how long I’ve been cubing offline (not connected to the app) is a nice little boost when you reconnect to the app.
My first cube had an issue with the offline mode. Particula handled my issue like I was a family member. Seriously never been treated so nicely by a company before! It’s a rare thing that you’re thankful you had issues with a product, but that’s true. My experience and the outcome was better than had I had no problems. How cool is that?
Top reviews from other countries
I was hoping to teach my son to complete the cube with this but even though I can complete the cube already in about 2 mins this cube doesn't even recognise what state the cube is in on a regular basis, so the teaching part believe your cube should look one way when it looks another. I tried calibrating it to no avail. I like the GO CUBE, it has a premium feel but £79.99 for something that doesn't work (I thought it was expensive when I thought it worked)
Originally I had it paired with my iPad Pro and that paired ok after a few bumps but it would not pair with my Samsung S20 no matter what I did, I reset the whole lot and got rid of it on my iPad and I could not get the cube to pair with any other device.
I have sent this back to Amazon, I should have read my internet reviews instead of the cubers selling it on youtube and that is my fault but it won't happen again.
This cube simply doesn't do what its advertising it can do.
My Thought:
Firstly, the app integration is absolutely stunning, I never seen such beautiful artificial intelligence, that works incredible well. It is very beginner friendly and come with easy tutorials to boost up your problem solving skills. The LED light looks futuristic at night and it is very comfortable to play with. Not to mention it also come with charging dock looks good on my desk as awesome decoration.
CONS:
One downside Is little bit over priced but it is worth it, if price tag is between £50-70 I would definitely recommend this product. Another problem that I encountered is a software bug, sometime when I messed up the cube, the app won't recognise the current cube status therefore you have to manually adjust that in app settings, Im pretty sure this software issues and can be fix in the future update.
RETHINK:
Now in day, instead buying video games, why not spend money on some "real adult toys"? Well, think again.
