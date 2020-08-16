First time I used this camera I had issues connecting the camera to the iPhone, I had tried at home previously but once I was in a vehicle it just would not connect, so I ended up twisting around and turning it on manually from the camera, and since it was my first time I could not tell from the beeps if it was on or not I had to in stick it and turn it around to see what was going on, I finally got it going and heard a bunch of beeps in what seemed like an hour and half the battery died

Which also happened at a critical time on my trip that I wanted to capture, so it was totally useless

I ended up going back to shooting with my iPhone in the the suction cup arm I had bought for it which turned out to be great except for not being able to easily turn the phone from landscape to normal (for lack of a better explanation) but that is a different review

I regret buying the GoPro an expensive mistake I am going to see if I can return it