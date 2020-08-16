$299.00
3 Year Camera Accident Protection Plan

  NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can't repair it, we'll send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
2 Year Camera Accident Protection Plan

  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
3 Year Camera Accident Protection Plan

  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
GoPro HERO8 Black - Waterproof Action Camera with Touch Screen 4K Ultra HD Video 12MP Photos 1080p Live Streaming Stabilization

4.6 out of 5 stars 277 ratings
Hero8 Black v2
Model Name GoPro HERO8 Black
Brand GoPro
Video Capture Resolution 4K
Optical Sensor Size 12
Connections Bluetooth

About this item

  • HyperSmooth 2.0: HERO8 Black has three levels of stabilization – On, High and Boost. Get the widest views, or boost to the smoothest video ever offered in a HERO camera. Works with all resolutions and frame rates, and features in-app horizon leveling
  • Streamlined Design: The re-imagined shape is more pocketable, and folding fingers at the base let you swap mounts quickly. A new side door makes changing batteries even faster, and the lens is now 2x more impact-resistant compared to previous models
  • Expandable Mods: Vloggers, pro filmmakers and aspiring creators can do more than ever imagined with our HERO8 Black mods (sold separately). Media Mod gives you shotgun-mic performance and lets you attach Light Mod and Display Mod to up your capture game
  • Live Streaming in 1080p: Share while you’re there. Live stream in 1080p on social media, get HyperSmooth stabilization as you broadcast via the GoPro app and save footage to your SD card to check out later
  • TimeWarp 2.0: Capture super-stabilized time lapse videos while moving through an activity. Automatically adjust speed based on motion, scene detection and lighting. Slow the effect to real time – savoring special moments – and then tap to speed it back up
  GoPro HERO8 Black - Waterproof Action Camera with Touch Screen 4K Ultra HD Video 12MP Photos 1080p Live Streaming Stabilization
  GoPro Sleeve + Lanyard (HERO8 Black) Blackout - Official GoPro Accessory
  GoPro Camera The Handler Floating Hand Grip (All GoPro Cameras) - Official GoPro Mount
From the manufacturer

HERO9 HERO8 HERO7 MAX
Photo 20MP + SuperPhoto with Improved HDR and RAW Photo Capture in All Modes 12MP + SuperPhoto With Improved HDR and RAW Photo Capture in All Modes 12MP + SuperPhoto With HDR 16.6MP 360 Photo / 5.5MP HERO Mode Photo
Video 5K30 / 4K60 4K60 4K60 360: 5.6K30 or HERO: 1440p60/1080p60
Video Stabilization HyperSmooth 3.0 (All Modes) + On Camera + With the GoPro App Horizon Leveling HyperSmooth 2.0 (All Modes) + In-App Horizon Leveling HyperSmooth Max HyperSmooth + In-Camera Horizon Leveling
Slo-Mo 8x (HyperSmooth 3.0) 8x (HyperSmooth 2.0) 8x (Advanced EIS) 2x (Max HyperSmooth)
TimeWarp + Time Lapse Video TimeWarp 3.0, Time Lapse, and Night Lapse Modes TimeWarp 2.0, Time Lapse, and Night Lapse Modes TimeWarp and Time Lapse Modes Max TimeWarp (Spherical + Traditional) and Time Lapse Modes
Live Streaming + Webcam Live Streaming at 1080p and Webcam Mode Live Streaming at 1080p and Webcam Mode Live Streaming at 720p Live Streaming at 1080p
Screens Status + Live Preview Front Screen and Rear Touch Screen Status Only Front Screen and Reach Touch Screen Status Only Front Screen and Reach Touch Screen Touch Screen can be Front or Rear Facing
Digital Lenses/FOV SuperView, Wide, Linear, Linear + Horizon Leveling, Narrow SuperView, Wide, Linear, Narrow SuperView, Wide, Linear Max SuperView, Wide, Linear, Narrow
Additional Features Hindsight, Scheduled Capture, Duration Capture, and LiveBurst LiveBurst PowerPano
Auto Upload to the Cloud With A Subscription to GoPro With A Subscription to GoPro With A Subscription to GoPro With A Subscription to GoPro

Compare with similar items


GoPro HERO8 Black - Waterproof Action Camera with Touch Screen 4K Ultra HD Video 12MP Photos 1080p Live Streaming Stabilization
Neewer 50-In-1 Action Camera Accessory Kit Compatible with GoPro Hero 9 8 Max 7 6 5 4 Black GoPro 2018 Session Fusion Silver White Insta360 DJI AKASO APEMAN Campark SJCAM Action Camera
GoPro HERO8 Black Waterproof Action Camera with Touch Screen 4K Ultra HD Video 12MP Photos 1080p Live with Accessory Bundle - 1 Additional GoPro USA Batteries + PNY 64GB U3 microSDHC Card
GoPro HERO7 Black - E-Commerce Packaging - Waterproof Digital Action Camera with Touch Screen 4K HD Video 12MP Photos Live Streaming Stabilization
GoPro HERO8 Black 4K Waterproof Action Camera - Black (Renewed)
Customer Rating 4.6 out of 5 stars (277) 4.5 out of 5 stars (26207) 4.6 out of 5 stars (805) 4.4 out of 5 stars (2001) 4.3 out of 5 stars (150)
Price $299.00 $23.59 $309.99 $229.99 $243.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Amazon.com Bundred & Thick TTP Retail TTP Retail ALRetail
Item Weight 1.00 lbs 2.65 lbs 4.20 ounces 4.20 ounces 4.44 ounces
Product description

Style:Hero8 Black v2

This is HERO8 Black—the most versatile, unshakable HERO camera ever. A streamlined design makes it more pocketable than ever, and swapping mounts takes just seconds, thanks to built-in folding fingers. And with the optional Media Mod, you get ultimate expandability to add more lighting, pro audio and even another screen. There’s also game-changing HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilization with jaw-dropping slo-mo.

What's in the box:
- HERO8 Black Camera
- Rechargeable Battery
- Curved Adhesive Mount
- Mounting Buckle
- USB-C Cable
- Thumb Screw

Style:Hero8 Black v2

Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
277 global ratings
5 star
82%
4 star
9%
3 star
4%
2 star
2%
1 star
3%
Top reviews from the United States

Rafael Atiles
5.0 out of 5 stars Awesome
Reviewed in the United States on August 16, 2020
Style: Hero8 Black v2Verified Purchase
20 people found this helpful
KW
5.0 out of 5 stars Gopros are good
Reviewed in the United States on August 27, 2020
Style: Hero8 Black v2Verified Purchase
17 people found this helpful
Man Asura
3.0 out of 5 stars Originally good project: I was angry and disappointed by the stupid policy.
Reviewed in the United States on September 7, 2020
Style: Hero8 Black v2Verified Purchase
review imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview image
13 people found this helpful
FLYBOY
1.0 out of 5 stars Horribly not user friendly terrible batt life
Reviewed in the United States on September 26, 2020
Style: Hero8 Black v2Verified Purchase
9 people found this helpful
JSCFamily
5.0 out of 5 stars Wow they changed from the 1st to the hero black are epic!
Reviewed in the United States on September 16, 2020
Style: Hero8 Black v2Verified Purchase
4 people found this helpful
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Gopro 8 black
Reviewed in the United States on September 3, 2020
Style: Hero8 Black v2Verified Purchase
7 people found this helpful
Ladu Birla
4.0 out of 5 stars Expected little more clarity in low light
Reviewed in the United States on October 20, 2020
Style: Hero8 Black v2Verified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
Francis Mulhare
3.0 out of 5 stars No SD Card included.
Reviewed in the United States on October 29, 2020
Style: Hero8 Black v2Verified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries

Fabricio Avelar
5.0 out of 5 stars Primer GoPro
Reviewed in Mexico on October 4, 2020
Style: Hero8 Black v2Verified Purchase
Paul Camhi
5.0 out of 5 stars Mi primer GoPro
Reviewed in Mexico on November 7, 2020
Style: Hero8 Black v2Verified Purchase
