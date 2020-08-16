- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
GoPro HERO8 Black - Waterproof Action Camera with Touch Screen 4K Ultra HD Video 12MP Photos 1080p Live Streaming Stabilization
|Model Name
|GoPro HERO8 Black
|Brand
|GoPro
|Video Capture Resolution
|4K
|Optical Sensor Size
|12
|Connections
|Bluetooth
About this item
- HyperSmooth 2.0: HERO8 Black has three levels of stabilization – On, High and Boost. Get the widest views, or boost to the smoothest video ever offered in a HERO camera. Works with all resolutions and frame rates, and features in-app horizon leveling
- Streamlined Design: The re-imagined shape is more pocketable, and folding fingers at the base let you swap mounts quickly. A new side door makes changing batteries even faster, and the lens is now 2x more impact-resistant compared to previous models
- Expandable Mods: Vloggers, pro filmmakers and aspiring creators can do more than ever imagined with our HERO8 Black mods (sold separately). Media Mod gives you shotgun-mic performance and lets you attach Light Mod and Display Mod to up your capture game
- Live Streaming in 1080p: Share while you’re there. Live stream in 1080p on social media, get HyperSmooth stabilization as you broadcast via the GoPro app and save footage to your SD card to check out later
- TimeWarp 2.0: Capture super-stabilized time lapse videos while moving through an activity. Automatically adjust speed based on motion, scene detection and lighting. Slow the effect to real time – savoring special moments – and then tap to speed it back up
There is a newer model of this item:
From the manufacturer
Beyond Next Level.
GoPro HERO8 Black
This is HERO8 Black—the most versatile, unshakable HERO camera ever. A streamlined design makes it more pocketable than ever, and swapping mounts takes just seconds, thanks to built-in folding fingers. And with the optional Media Mod, you get ultimate expandability to add more lighting, pro audio and even another screen. There’s also game-changing HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilization with jaw-dropping slo-mo.
FEATURES + BENEFITS
|
|
|
|
|
Streamlined Design
The reimagined shape is more
pocketable, and folding fingers at the base let you swap mounts quickly. A new side door makes changing batteries even faster, and the lens is now 2x more impact resistant. (1)
|
HyperSmooth 2.0
Smooth just got smoother. Now HERO8 Black has three levels of stabilization—On, High and Boost— so you can pick the best option for whatever you do. Get the widest views possible, or boost it up to the smoothest video ever offered in a HERO camera. Plus, HyperSmooth works with all resolutions and frame rates, and features in-app horizon leveling.
|
TimeWarp 2.0
Capture super stabilized time lapse videos while you move through an activity. And now, TimeWarp automatically adjusts speed based on motion, scene detection and lighting. You can even slow down the effect to real time—savoring interesting moments—and then tap to speed it back up.
|
LiveBurst
Record the moments 1.5 seconds before and after your shot, so you can choose the best single frame for the perfect photo—or an awesome shareable video.
|
|
|
|
|
SuperPhoto + HDR
Capture killer 12MP photos with
improved HDR—while in motion or stationary—with reduced blur and serious detail even in low-light areas.
|
Night Lapse Video
Shoot awesome time lapse videos at night in 4K, 2.7K 4:3, 1440p or 1080p, all processed in-camera.
|
Digital Lenses
Framing your shot is as easy as tapping a new digital lens. Now you can toggle between Narrow, Linear, Wide and SuperView.
|
Live Streaming in 1080p
Share while you’re there. Live stream in 1080p on social, get HyperSmooth stabilization as you broadcast via the GoPro app and save footage to your SD card to check out later.
|Photo
|20MP + SuperPhoto with Improved HDR and RAW Photo Capture in All Modes
|12MP + SuperPhoto With Improved HDR and RAW Photo Capture in All Modes
|12MP + SuperPhoto With HDR
|16.6MP 360 Photo / 5.5MP HERO Mode Photo
|Video
|5K30 / 4K60
|4K60
|4K60
|360: 5.6K30 or HERO: 1440p60/1080p60
|Video Stabilization
|HyperSmooth 3.0 (All Modes) + On Camera + With the GoPro App Horizon Leveling
|HyperSmooth 2.0 (All Modes) + In-App Horizon Leveling
|HyperSmooth
|Max HyperSmooth + In-Camera Horizon Leveling
|Slo-Mo
|8x (HyperSmooth 3.0)
|8x (HyperSmooth 2.0)
|8x (Advanced EIS)
|2x (Max HyperSmooth)
|TimeWarp + Time Lapse Video
|TimeWarp 3.0, Time Lapse, and Night Lapse Modes
|TimeWarp 2.0, Time Lapse, and Night Lapse Modes
|TimeWarp and Time Lapse Modes
|Max TimeWarp (Spherical + Traditional) and Time Lapse Modes
|Live Streaming + Webcam
|Live Streaming at 1080p and Webcam Mode
|Live Streaming at 1080p and Webcam Mode
|Live Streaming at 720p
|Live Streaming at 1080p
|Screens
|Status + Live Preview Front Screen and Rear Touch Screen
|Status Only Front Screen and Reach Touch Screen
|Status Only Front Screen and Reach Touch Screen
|Touch Screen can be Front or Rear Facing
|Digital Lenses/FOV
|SuperView, Wide, Linear, Linear + Horizon Leveling, Narrow
|SuperView, Wide, Linear, Narrow
|SuperView, Wide, Linear
|Max SuperView, Wide, Linear, Narrow
|Additional Features
|Hindsight, Scheduled Capture, Duration Capture, and LiveBurst
|LiveBurst
|PowerPano
|Auto Upload to the Cloud
|With A Subscription to GoPro
|With A Subscription to GoPro
|With A Subscription to GoPro
|With A Subscription to GoPro
Product description
This is HERO8 Black—the most versatile, unshakable HERO camera ever. A streamlined design makes it more pocketable than ever, and swapping mounts takes just seconds, thanks to built-in folding fingers. And with the optional Media Mod, you get ultimate expandability to add more lighting, pro audio and even another screen. There’s also game-changing HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilization with jaw-dropping slo-mo.
What's in the box:
- HERO8 Black Camera
- Rechargeable Battery
- Curved Adhesive Mount
- Mounting Buckle
- USB-C Cable
- Thumb Screw
Customer reviews
Customer images
Top reviews from the United States
The disadvantage of this project is that the battery life is not long and often can not start: the battery must be reinstalled to start adn the signal light will not turn green and show nothing after it is fully charged and Insufficient touch screen sensitivity and there is a little glare at night.
But the most annoying thing is that the procedures for creating an account are complicated and require a verification code, but the verification code sent from the website cannot be received and the App cannot contact the mobile phone and cannot be installed : Finally, the account and any software cannot be used, so two stars have to be deducted!
Which also happened at a critical time on my trip that I wanted to capture, so it was totally useless
I ended up going back to shooting with my iPhone in the the suction cup arm I had bought for it which turned out to be great except for not being able to easily turn the phone from landscape to normal (for lack of a better explanation) but that is a different review
I regret buying the GoPro an expensive mistake I am going to see if I can return it
If I was to stretch for a complaint I would only have two. 1 being battery life sucks when you shots in 4K and use the Bluetooth on to link to your phone, especially if your previewing what it’s recording (btw This is epic option they added). And the hyper image stabilization.
When your running all these added features the battery dies in about 30-45 minutes, and the GoPro gets a bit hot to handle.
I have turned some of these functions off prior to recording and the battery life does improve, plus the camera doesn’t seem to get near as hot as fast!
Top reviews from other countries
Tal vez un contra es que en algunas ocasiones se calienta y suele apagarse, no sucede frecuentemente,