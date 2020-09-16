Summary: Excellent improvements to a great camera! One of the most polished GoPro releases to date!



Pros:

1.) Front facing screen is awesome and offers several options! You can turn it off completely! Turn it to a classic type mode that shows your mode settings only! Have it in widescreen or fullscreen! The screen works well and makes it much easier to take selfies or film yourself!



2.) Software: The built in software is much more polished than previous GoPros! I've yet to have the camera freeze! It offers several features not on most of the older versions of GoPros, and it's much easier to navigate!



3.) Improved Battery Life: The larger batter does offer much improved Battery Life



4.) Built in mounting prongs, just like the 8. I love these, no need for a case or holder



5.) 5K looks awesome!



6.) Takes MUCH better still photos!



7.) Hypersmooth keeps getting better and better!



8.) I know the camera itself is a little larger but it feels great in hand and actually easier to hold!



9.) Webcam mode is awesome (on windows, you must sign up for the beta for this). Webcam mode works with Zoom and other popular meeting software



10.) The built in slow motion feature rocks! A nice quick way to get slow motion footage in a world where people want to share it instantly!



11.) For me, it's holding a much better connection with the GoPro app itself



12.) It's possible this was available in the 8 but it wasn't in my 7, I love the ability to save custom settings in shooting modes! Fine settings you like? Save them as a present!



13.) Voice control seems improved



14.) Camera seems speedier and snappier than previous models



15.) Includes a carry case and the reasoning behind this is less wasted packaging! I love both the reason and free case!



Cons:

1.) Old batteries don't fit, but new batteries are a great improvement!



2.) Mods aren't yet widely available (at the time of this review)



Overall: I'm still playing with this new toy, but so far, best GoPro to date!