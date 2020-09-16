Add to your order

Add to your order


$379.99
GoPro HERO9 Black - Water... has been added to your Cart
Add an Accessory:
GoPro HERO9 Black - Waterproof Action Camera with Front LCD and Touch Rear Screens, 5K Ultra HD Video, 20MP Photos, 1080p Live Streaming, Webcam, Stabilization

4.6 out of 5 stars 2,237 ratings
Hero9 Black

Enhance your purchase

Brand GoPro
Video Capture Resolution 5K
Lens Type Fisheye
Screen Size 2.27 Inches
Optical Zoom 1

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • 5K Video - Shoot stunning video with up to 5K resolution, perfect for maintaining detail even when zooming in
  • 20MP Photo with SuperPhoto: Capture crisp, pro-quality photos with 20MP clarity. And with SuperPhoto, HERO9 Black can automatically pick all the best image processing for you
  • Front Display + Rear Touch Screen: A new, larger rear touch screen with touch zoom on HERO9 Black and a dazzling new front display makes for easy framing and intuitive camera control
  • Live Streaming + Webcam: Live stream in 1080p on social, get HyperSmooth stabilization as you broadcast
  • HyperSmooth 3.0: Experience the ultimate smoothness with our most advanced video stabilization ever.TimeWarp 3.0: Record mesmerizes time lapse scenes as you move on the road, on foot or anywhere else.Rugged + Waterproof: Shoot in the gnarliest conditions imaginable. HERO9 Black can take it. It's tough as nails, and waterproof down to 33 feet right out of the box
New & Used (19) from $379.99 & FREE Shipping.

From the manufacturer

hot spots

GoPro Camera Comparison Chart

hero9 black

HERO9 Black

hero8 black

HERO8 Black

MAX

MAX

h7b

HERO7 Black

Photo
20MP, SuperPhoto, +HDR, RAW 12MP, SuperPhoto, +HDR, RAW 16.6MP 360/5.5MP HERO Mode 12MP, Superphoto, HDR
Video
5K30 / 4K60 4K60 360: 5.6K30,HERO: 1440/1080p60 4K60
Video Stabilization
HyperSmooth 3.0 (All Modes) HyperSmooth 2.0 (All Modes) Max HyperSmooth HyperSmooth
Horizon Leveling
In-Camera + GoPro App GoPro App In-Camera
TimeWarp
TimeWarp 3.0 TimeWarp 2.0 Max TimeWarp (360/Traditional) TimeWarp
Time Lapse
Time Lapse and Night Lapse Time Lapse and Night Lapse Time Lapse Time Lapse
Live Streaming + Webcam
1080p Live Streaming + Webcam 1080p Live Streaming + Webcam 1080p Live Streaming 720p Live Streaming
Screens
Status/Live Front + Rear Touch Status Only Front + Rear Touch Touch: Front or Rear Facing Status Only Front + Rear Touch
Digital Lenses/FOV
Super, Wide, Linear, Narrow Super, Wide, Linear, Narrow MaxSuper, Wide, Linear, Narrow SuperView, Wide, Linear
Additional Features
Hindsight + LiveBurst LiveBurst PowerPano
Capture Features
Duration + Scheduled Capture
Auto Upload to the Cloud
With A Subscription to GoPro With A Subscription to GoPro With A Subscription to GoPro With A Subscription to GoPro

Compare with similar items


GoPro HERO9 Black - Waterproof Action Camera with Front LCD and Touch Rear Screens, 5K Ultra HD Video, 20MP Photos, 1080p Live Streaming, Webcam, Stabilization
Neewer 50-In-1 Action Camera Accessory Kit, Compatible with GoPro Hero9/Hero8/Hero7, GoPro Max, GoPro Fusion, Insta360, DJI Osmo Action, AKASO, APEMAN, Campark, SJCAM
GoPro HERO8 Black - Waterproof Action Camera with Touch Screen 4K Ultra HD Video 12MP Photos 1080p Live Streaming Stabilization
GoPro HERO9 Black, Waterproof Sport and Action Camera, 5K/4K Video, Power Bundle with Dual Charger, 3 Extra Battery, 128GB microSD Card, Cleaning Kit
GoPro HERO8 Black Waterproof Action Camera with Touch Screen 4K Ultra HD Video 12MP Photos 1080p Live Accessory Bundle - 1 GoPro USA Battery + Lanyard (E-Commerce Packaging)
DJI Osmo Action - 4K Action Cam 12MP Digital Camera with 2 Displays 36ft Underwater Waterproof WiFi HDR Video 145° Angle, Black
Customer Rating 4.6 out of 5 stars (2237) 4.5 out of 5 stars (39359) 4.7 out of 5 stars (2606) 4.7 out of 5 stars (119) 4.3 out of 5 stars (67) 4.6 out of 5 stars (4038)
Price $379.99 $32.99 $299.99 $489.00 $289.99 $199.00
Sold By Amazon.com Global_omo Amazon.com K&M Camera Since 1976 TTP Retail Amazon.com
Item Dimensions 9.08 x 5.42 x 3.25 inches 14.17 x 9.45 x 3.15 inches 9 x 4.8 x 3.2 inches 1.89 x 1.14 x 2.6 inches 2.56 x 1.65 x 1.38 inches
Item Weight 0.70 lbs 2.65 lbs 1.00 lbs 2.52 lbs 4.40 ounces
Product description

Style:Hero9 Black

The groundbreaking HERO9 Black sports a beastly 23.6MP sensor for more resolution, more pixels, more everything.

Product information

Style:Hero9 Black

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
2,237 global ratings
5 star
83%
4 star
7%
3 star
4%
2 star
2%
1 star
5%
Top reviews from the United States

JamesonWM
5.0 out of 5 stars First.
Reviewed in the United States on September 16, 2020
Style: Hero9 Black
Read more
338 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Steve
1.0 out of 5 stars FALSE ADVERTISING
Reviewed in the United States on September 26, 2020
Style: Hero9 BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
260 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
honest buyer
5.0 out of 5 stars Definitely worth buying! Great pictures and video options
Reviewed in the United States on September 19, 2020
Style: Hero9 BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
184 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Devin Stephens
HALL OF FAMEVINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 stars Best GoPro to Date!
Reviewed in the United States on September 20, 2020
Style: Hero9 Black
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Best GoPro to Date!
By Devin Stephens on September 20, 2020
Summary: Excellent improvements to a great camera! One of the most polished GoPro releases to date!

Pros:
1.) Front facing screen is awesome and offers several options! You can turn it off completely! Turn it to a classic type mode that shows your mode settings only! Have it in widescreen or fullscreen! The screen works well and makes it much easier to take selfies or film yourself!

2.) Software: The built in software is much more polished than previous GoPros! I've yet to have the camera freeze! It offers several features not on most of the older versions of GoPros, and it's much easier to navigate!

3.) Improved Battery Life: The larger batter does offer much improved Battery Life

4.) Built in mounting prongs, just like the 8. I love these, no need for a case or holder

5.) 5K looks awesome!

6.) Takes MUCH better still photos!

7.) Hypersmooth keeps getting better and better!

8.) I know the camera itself is a little larger but it feels great in hand and actually easier to hold!

9.) Webcam mode is awesome (on windows, you must sign up for the beta for this). Webcam mode works with Zoom and other popular meeting software

10.) The built in slow motion feature rocks! A nice quick way to get slow motion footage in a world where people want to share it instantly!

11.) For me, it's holding a much better connection with the GoPro app itself

12.) It's possible this was available in the 8 but it wasn't in my 7, I love the ability to save custom settings in shooting modes! Fine settings you like? Save them as a present!

13.) Voice control seems improved

14.) Camera seems speedier and snappier than previous models

15.) Includes a carry case and the reasoning behind this is less wasted packaging! I love both the reason and free case!

Cons:
1.) Old batteries don't fit, but new batteries are a great improvement!

2.) Mods aren't yet widely available (at the time of this review)

Overall: I'm still playing with this new toy, but so far, best GoPro to date!
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
122 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Joseph McGarry
1.0 out of 5 stars Lag. Freezing. Connection issues.
Reviewed in the United States on September 25, 2020
Style: Hero9 BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
98 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Lss
1.0 out of 5 stars Hero9 is a major miss from GoPro - numerous defects, missing features compared to competitors
Reviewed in the United States on October 6, 2020
Style: Hero9 Black
Read more
107 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Sean Sullivan
5.0 out of 5 stars Beast video camera ever!
Reviewed in the United States on September 19, 2020
Style: Hero9 BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
90 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amanda
5.0 out of 5 stars WOW
Reviewed in the United States on September 19, 2020
Style: Hero9 BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
66 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

tintinway
1.0 out of 5 stars No audio in webcam
Reviewed in Canada on October 11, 2020
Style: Hero9 BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
45 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Karina
5.0 out of 5 stars Completo
Reviewed in Mexico on October 1, 2020
Style: Hero9 BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Completo
Reviewed in Mexico on October 1, 2020
Todo muy bien! Me llegó sin ningún problema y rápido, soy de Mty México 🇲🇽
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
23 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
1.0 out of 5 stars If you're okay of losing footage once in awhile buy a go pro
Reviewed in Canada on February 5, 2021
Style: Hero9 BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
15 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
LittleLoveBird
3.0 out of 5 stars Horrible iOS App, Drains Batteries
Reviewed in Canada on December 27, 2020
Style: Hero9 BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
9 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Dale Avery
5.0 out of 5 stars So far, its great
Reviewed in Canada on January 2, 2021
Style: Hero9 BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
9 people found this helpful
 Report abuse