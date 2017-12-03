Loading recommendations for you

Adding to Cart...

Added to Cart

Not Added

Item is in your Cart

View Cart

Not Added

There was a problem adding this item to Cart. Please try again later.
We do not have any recommendations at this time
Continue shopping
$34.99
& FREE Shipping. Details
Arrives: Tuesday, Oct 27 Details
Fastest delivery: Wednesday, Oct 21 Details
In Stock.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Amazon
Sold by Thoughtfully Gifts
Packaging Shows what's inside. Change at Checkout.
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
Thoughtfully Gifts
Packaging
Shows what's inside. Change at Checkout.
Return policy: This item is non-returnable
This item is non-returnable, but if the item arrives damaged or defective, you may request a refund or replacement.
Read full return policy
Thoughtfully Gifts, The G... has been added to your Cart
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

Thoughtfully Gifts, The Good Hurt Fuego: A Hot Sauce Gift Set for Hot Sauce Lover’s, Sampler Pack of 7 Different Hot Sauces Inspired by Exotic Flavors and Peppers from Around the World

4.7 out of 5 stars 1,284 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated and well-priced products.
Amazon's Choice for "hot sauce gift basket"
Price: $34.99 ($1.67 / Fl Oz) & FREE Shipping. Details
7 Pack
  • UNIQUE GIFT - Chosen as one of OPRAHS FAVORITE THINGS; What better way to show you are thinking of someone than with a beautiful and thoughtful hot sauce gift set! This gift set includes 7 different hot sauces inspired by exotic flavors and peppers from around the world. Beautifully packaged, high quality products to lavish someone special or yourself!
  • VARIETY OF FLAVORS - These exquisite flavors will elevate your meals and tantalize your taste buds! Flavors in this hot sauce kit include: Garlic Herb, Smoky Bourbon, Garlic Pepper, Chipotle Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Whiskey Habanero, and Ghost Pepper. These hot sauces range ranges from mild for those who just want a little bit of a kick, to blazing hot for even the bravest hot sauce lovers.
  • PERFECT PARING - These hot sauces are delicious and versatile enough to compliment any food! Chipotle pepper for tacos, Smoky Bourbon for BBQ, Garlic Herb for Pizza, Garlic Pepper for Wings, and Cayenne Pepper for eggs, Garlic Herb for seafood, and Ghost pepper for Thai food. These 7 different hot sauce bottle varieties are here to satisfy any daring culinary explorers.
  • GIFT BAG READY - Each Thoughtfully gift is gift bag ready and delivers that "O.M.G!" moment when opened. You can wrap it up, slip it into a bag or add a bow, and it’s ready to go! This gift set makes a thoughtful and unique gift for women, men, coworkers, family members, best friend gifts, office exchange parties, bachelorette parties, and more!
  • OUR STORY - Thoughtfully is a breakout gifting company that creates innovative food gift sets for all occasions. Expertly packaged and designed, Thoughtfully gifts “wow” every time. Our gift sets are more than just a product, they’re an entire experience! Everything in a Thoughtfully gift set fits together cohesively to tell the right story— creating an experience designed to delight.

Frequently bought together

  • Thoughtfully Gifts, The Good Hurt Fuego: A Hot Sauce Gift Set for Hot Sauce Lover’s, Sampler Pack of 7 Different Hot Sauces Inspired by Exotic Flavors and Peppers from Around the World
  • +
  • Kumana Avocado Hot Sauce. A Keto Friendly Hot Sauce made with Ripe Avocados, Mango and Habanero Peppers. Ketogenic & Paleo. Gluten Free, No Added Sugar & Low Carb. 13.1 Ounce Bottle.
  • +
  • Secret Aardvark Habanero Hot Sauce | Made with Habanero Peppers & Roasted Tomatoes | Non-GMO, Low Sugar, Low Carb | Awesome Hot Sauce & Marinade 8 oz (3 pack)
Total price: $68.87
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

Product Description

Thoughtfully is a breakout gifting company that creates innovative food gift sets for all occasions. Expertly packaged and designed, Thoughtfully gifts “wow” every time. Our gift sets are more than just a product, they’re an entire experience! Everything in a Thoughtfully gift set fits together cohesively to tell the right story— creating an experience designed to delight.

Our goal is to take the stress out of gifting and help you to find the perfect gift. With a variety of gifts for anyone’s taste we’re confident we’ll deliver the perfect gift. Gift shopping has never been this easy!

We want to make life easier for you and take the stress out of gifting

We’re all busy and pressed for time, and sometimes gift shopping is just plain stressful. A great gift is personal, heartfelt, sincere, and conveys the right message. Sometimes choosing the right gift and presenting it beautifully with the right message can seem impossible— especially given how much effort it takes to get it all right. At Thoughtfully, we want to make this process as easy as possible so you can “nail it” every time!

We want to “WOW” them

What separates a gift from a purchase you make for yourself? We think it’s that “WOW” moment when they open the gift—a magical combination of surprise, joy, and gratitude that strengthens the bond between people. That connection is at the heart of everything we do, so each Thoughtfully gift is designed to “wow” the recipient every time.

We want to inspire people

Gift-giving makes us think less about ourselves and more about others. We firmly believe this kind of selflessness makes our society better, so in addition to encouraging thoughtful gifting, we are compiling thoughtful content, gift guides, and more so that we can build a community of thoughtful people together!

Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more

Product details

Style:7 Pack
  • Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
  • Product Dimensions : 9 x 7 x 6 inches; 4.14 Pounds
  • UPC : 732346425598
  • Manufacturer : Thoughtfully
  • ASIN : B06XXNX7ZH
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.7 out of 5 stars 1,284 ratings

Important information

Indications

Buying Your Loved One this Gift is a Sign That You're HOT!

Ingredients

WHISKEY HABANERO SAUCE: AGED RED CAYENNE AND HABANERO PEPPERS, DISTILLED VINEGAR, SALT, VEGETABLE BLEND (DEHYDRATED CARROTS, DEHYDRATED ONIONS, DEHYDRATED GARLIC) XANTHAN GUM, WHISKEY FLAVOR GARLIC PEPPER SAUCE: AGED RED PEPPERS, DISTILLED VINEGAR, SALT, GRANULATED GARLIC, XANTHAN GUM, GARLIC OIL GARLIC HERB SAUCE: AGED RED PEPPERS, DISTILLED VINEGAR, SALT, XANTHAN GUM, GRANULATED GARLIC, HERB GHOST PEPPER SAUCE: AGED RED PEPPERS, AGED TABASCO PEPPERS, DISTILLED VINEGAR, SALT, XANTHAN GUM, GHOST PEPPERS, SPICES, GRANULATED GARLIC CHIPOTLE PEPPER SAUCE: RED CHIPOTLE PEPPERS, DISTILLED VINEGAR, SALT, GARLIC, ONION, SPICES, XANTHAN GUM, GUAR GUM, SODIUM BENZOATE, CARAMEL COLOR. CAYENNE PEPPER SAUCE: AGED RED CAYENNE PEPPERS, DISTILLED VINEGAR, SALT, XANTHAN GUM SMOKEY BOURBON SAUCE: AGED RED CAYENNE PEPPERS, DISTILLED VINEGAR, SALT, XANTHAN GUM, NATURAL FLAVOR CHOCOLATE CHIPOTLE PEPPER SAUCE: RED CHIPOTLE PEPPERS, DISTILLED VINEGAR, SALT, XANTHAN GUM, GRANULATED GARLIC, GRANULATED ONION, SODIUM BENZOATE, SPICES, CHOCOLATE FLAVOR, CARAMEL COLOR

Directions

Choose your favorite flavor. Apply liberally to your dish.

Legal Disclaimer

Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
1,284 global ratings
5 star
81%
4 star
10%
3 star
4%
2 star
2%
1 star
2%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

KLICK
2.0 out of 5 stars Bravo, Marketing Team
Reviewed in the United States on December 3, 2017
Style: 7 PackVerified Purchase
Read more
121 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
E. Maggini
2.0 out of 5 stars Unremarkable
Reviewed in the United States on November 15, 2017
Style: 7 PackVerified Purchase
Read more
41 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
David K
2.0 out of 5 stars These sauces are boring and like 5 of them just taste like flavored ...
Reviewed in the United States on March 30, 2018
Style: 7 PackVerified Purchase
Read more
27 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Stephanie
5.0 out of 5 stars Great Father's day gift!
Reviewed in the United States on June 29, 2017
Style: 7 PackVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
18 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
J.M.
4.0 out of 5 stars Mediocre Sauces, Good Starter Kit
Reviewed in the United States on March 3, 2019
Style: 7 PackVerified Purchase
Read more
5 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Susan DZ
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect gift for any hot sauce fan!
Reviewed in the United States on August 26, 2017
Style: 7 PackVerified Purchase
Read more
11 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
taprackbang
3.0 out of 5 stars Flavor Fail
Reviewed in the United States on May 15, 2018
Style: 7 PackVerified Purchase
Read more
6 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Benjamin F. Cohen
2.0 out of 5 stars Not the worst, could be way better.
Reviewed in the United States on December 26, 2018
Style: 7 PackVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
3 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Jeremy
1.0 out of 5 stars Not for me
Reviewed in Canada on September 3, 2019
Style: 7 PackVerified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Dominic51487
3.0 out of 5 stars Tastes like vinegar
Reviewed in Canada on August 14, 2019
Style: 7 PackVerified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
2.0 out of 5 stars Great value but confusing branding
Reviewed in Canada on October 23, 2019
Style: 7 PackVerified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
anna dawson
5.0 out of 5 stars Great
Reviewed in Canada on December 3, 2019
Style: 7 PackVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Great quality and well worth the money.
Reviewed in Canada on December 26, 2018
Style: 7 PackVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse

More to consider from our brands

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. Pomona Organic Juices Tkemali European Gourmet Sauces, 13 oz Bottle, 3Count Variety Pack (Red, Green & Yellow Sour Plum…
    4.3 out of 5 stars 116
    $19.99
  2. CONDIMENT DYSFUNCTION VINEGAROON Whip Scorpion Table Hot Sauce TWELVE 5 oz Bottles | Full Year Supply
    5.0 out of 5 stars 6
    $49.99
    Only 17 left in stock - order soon.
Next
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: fuego box, wing sauces, best food gifts, habanero peppers, mexican sauce, food christmas gifts

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our Web site. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Amazon.com assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.