Thoughtfully Gifts, The Good Hurt Fuego: A Hot Sauce Gift Set for Hot Sauce Lover’s, Sampler Pack of 7 Different Hot Sauces Inspired by Exotic Flavors and Peppers from Around the World
- UNIQUE GIFT - Chosen as one of OPRAHS FAVORITE THINGS; What better way to show you are thinking of someone than with a beautiful and thoughtful hot sauce gift set! This gift set includes 7 different hot sauces inspired by exotic flavors and peppers from around the world. Beautifully packaged, high quality products to lavish someone special or yourself!
- VARIETY OF FLAVORS - These exquisite flavors will elevate your meals and tantalize your taste buds! Flavors in this hot sauce kit include: Garlic Herb, Smoky Bourbon, Garlic Pepper, Chipotle Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Whiskey Habanero, and Ghost Pepper. These hot sauces range ranges from mild for those who just want a little bit of a kick, to blazing hot for even the bravest hot sauce lovers.
- PERFECT PARING - These hot sauces are delicious and versatile enough to compliment any food! Chipotle pepper for tacos, Smoky Bourbon for BBQ, Garlic Herb for Pizza, Garlic Pepper for Wings, and Cayenne Pepper for eggs, Garlic Herb for seafood, and Ghost pepper for Thai food. These 7 different hot sauce bottle varieties are here to satisfy any daring culinary explorers.
- GIFT BAG READY - Each Thoughtfully gift is gift bag ready and delivers that "O.M.G!" moment when opened. You can wrap it up, slip it into a bag or add a bow, and it’s ready to go! This gift set makes a thoughtful and unique gift for women, men, coworkers, family members, best friend gifts, office exchange parties, bachelorette parties, and more!
- OUR STORY - Thoughtfully is a breakout gifting company that creates innovative food gift sets for all occasions. Expertly packaged and designed, Thoughtfully gifts “wow” every time. Our gift sets are more than just a product, they’re an entire experience! Everything in a Thoughtfully gift set fits together cohesively to tell the right story— creating an experience designed to delight.
Product Description
Thoughtfully is a breakout gifting company that creates innovative food gift sets for all occasions. Expertly packaged and designed, Thoughtfully gifts “wow” every time. Our gift sets are more than just a product, they’re an entire experience! Everything in a Thoughtfully gift set fits together cohesively to tell the right story— creating an experience designed to delight.
Our goal is to take the stress out of gifting and help you to find the perfect gift. With a variety of gifts for anyone’s taste we’re confident we’ll deliver the perfect gift. Gift shopping has never been this easy!
We want to make life easier for you and take the stress out of gifting
We’re all busy and pressed for time, and sometimes gift shopping is just plain stressful. A great gift is personal, heartfelt, sincere, and conveys the right message. Sometimes choosing the right gift and presenting it beautifully with the right message can seem impossible— especially given how much effort it takes to get it all right. At Thoughtfully, we want to make this process as easy as possible so you can “nail it” every time!
We want to “WOW” them
What separates a gift from a purchase you make for yourself? We think it’s that “WOW” moment when they open the gift—a magical combination of surprise, joy, and gratitude that strengthens the bond between people. That connection is at the heart of everything we do, so each Thoughtfully gift is designed to “wow” the recipient every time.
We want to inspire people
Gift-giving makes us think less about ourselves and more about others. We firmly believe this kind of selflessness makes our society better, so in addition to encouraging thoughtful gifting, we are compiling thoughtful content, gift guides, and more so that we can build a community of thoughtful people together!
The Good Hurt Fuego: A Hot Sauce Lover's Gift Set
Get the Good Hurt
This hot sauce pack makes a great gift for the spice hound in your life. These 3 oz bottles come in a wide variety of flavors, and contain some of the spiciest hot sauce around. This gift set is sure to delight anyone who likes their food with an extra kick!
Inspired by Exotic Flavors and Peppers from Around the World
Enjoy the rustic flavors of Mexican chipotle pepper or the legendary spice of the Indian Ghost Pepper, right from your home! 7 different hot sauce varieties to satisfy daring culinary explorers.
What's in the Box
This hot sauce set includes Cayenne Pepper Hot Sauce, Chipotle Pepper Hot Sauce, Garlic Herb Hot Sauce, Garlic Pepper Hot Sauce, Ghost Pepper Hot Sauce, Smoky Bourbon Hot Sauce, and Whiskey Habanero Hot Sauce. With seven to choose from, there is a flavor to suit any taste!
Buying Your Loved One this Gift is a Sign That You're HOT!
WHISKEY HABANERO SAUCE: AGED RED CAYENNE AND HABANERO PEPPERS, DISTILLED VINEGAR, SALT, VEGETABLE BLEND (DEHYDRATED CARROTS, DEHYDRATED ONIONS, DEHYDRATED GARLIC) XANTHAN GUM, WHISKEY FLAVOR GARLIC PEPPER SAUCE: AGED RED PEPPERS, DISTILLED VINEGAR, SALT, GRANULATED GARLIC, XANTHAN GUM, GARLIC OIL GARLIC HERB SAUCE: AGED RED PEPPERS, DISTILLED VINEGAR, SALT, XANTHAN GUM, GRANULATED GARLIC, HERB GHOST PEPPER SAUCE: AGED RED PEPPERS, AGED TABASCO PEPPERS, DISTILLED VINEGAR, SALT, XANTHAN GUM, GHOST PEPPERS, SPICES, GRANULATED GARLIC CHIPOTLE PEPPER SAUCE: RED CHIPOTLE PEPPERS, DISTILLED VINEGAR, SALT, GARLIC, ONION, SPICES, XANTHAN GUM, GUAR GUM, SODIUM BENZOATE, CARAMEL COLOR. CAYENNE PEPPER SAUCE: AGED RED CAYENNE PEPPERS, DISTILLED VINEGAR, SALT, XANTHAN GUM SMOKEY BOURBON SAUCE: AGED RED CAYENNE PEPPERS, DISTILLED VINEGAR, SALT, XANTHAN GUM, NATURAL FLAVOR CHOCOLATE CHIPOTLE PEPPER SAUCE: RED CHIPOTLE PEPPERS, DISTILLED VINEGAR, SALT, XANTHAN GUM, GRANULATED GARLIC, GRANULATED ONION, SODIUM BENZOATE, SPICES, CHOCOLATE FLAVOR, CARAMEL COLOR
Choose your favorite flavor. Apply liberally to your dish.
Summary
Out of the 7 sauces, only 1 is truly hot (Ghost), 2 are as hot as generic grocery store sauces like Franks, Texas Pete, Tabasco (Habanero & Cayanne) 3 have barely any heat, and 1 has zero heat mild enough for young children. Once again, this is a wonderful gift set for a person who might like to try a few hot sauces but is scared and it is priced correctly.
One suggestion for the company: Please limit the overabundance of packaging. Maybe 10-20% of the cost of this item is the excessive packaging that gets thrown away. MORE packaging is not BETTER packaging. A minimal and clean presentation would be sufficient without filling a small trash can with boxes, paper, and other unnecessary wrapping after opening.
Update
I'm starting to dump these sauces into every meal just to get rid of them so I can free up some fridge space for new and better sauces. I'd still rate each sauce ~3 stars and the whole kit 4 stars but the company could eliminate the 4 most mild sauces and replace them with more tasty and memorable sauces. That'd get a 5-star review and more repeat buyers.
For the other sauces, there's better on supermarket shelves. Any type of Cholua can be subbed in for these.
As for heat wise 1/10 maybe a little bit on the tongue or none at all.
