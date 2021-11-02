There is a lot to like about this phone and while it has its shortcomings, the fact that it is priced at $900 at its entry point instead of $1,000 makes the value it offers that much more appealing. In fact, for most people I would actually recommend the entry level Pixel 6 since that starts at $600. With the pro, you get



-A bigger battery (probably to compensate for the bigger screen)

-12GB of RAM (instead of 8 on the entry level)

-120Hz refresh rate (instead of 90 on the entry level)

-Quad HD display (instead of full HD on the entry level)

-A curved screen (instead of a flat screen on the entry level)

-A wide angle selfie camera (which is missing on the entry level), and

-A telephoto lens (which is missing on the entry level)



There are more differences here and there, but those are a few. I don't like large phones, but both the entry and the pro are large. However, I chose to go with the pro because I did not want to miss out on any of the camera features.



Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may actually be the higher performing phone, but that is the thing - it is more expensive. For what you pay for here, you still get a great value and compared to the S21, I don't know if the latter's advantages really makes a difference of $100. And iPhone 13 pro max is arguably better than both but again, it is more expensive than the Pixel 6 pro. I believe most if not all people who decide to purchase it will enjoy the experience of having and upgrading from whichever phone they had previously.



No product is perfect including this one but for what you pay for it is well worth what is considered to be a flagship smartphone, and that is why I am taking half a point off.