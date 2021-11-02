Add to your order
Google Pixel 6 Pro - 5G Android Phone - Unlocked Smartphone with Advanced Pixel Camera and Telephoto Lens - 128GB - Sorta Sunny
|Model Name
|Pixel 6 Pro
|Wireless Carrier
|Unlocked for All Carriers
|Brand
|Form Factor
|Smartphone
|Memory Storage Capacity
|128 GB
|Operating System
|Android
|Color
|Sorta Sunny
|Cellular Technology
|5G, 4G LTE
|SIM card slot count
|Single SIM
|Year
|2021
- Unlocked Android cell phone gives you the flexibility to change carriers and choose your own data plan[1]; the new, redesigned Pixel 6 Pro is the smartest and fastest Pixel yet[2]
- The powerful Google Tensor processor is the first processor designed by Google and made for Pixel; takes performance to a whole new level
- Advanced camera system with wide and ultrawide lenses, 4x optical zoom, and a main sensor that captures 150% more light[3]
- Pixel’s Magic Eraser[4], Motion Mode, and Portrait Mode professional tools keep your photos sharp, accurate, and focused; Face Unblur can deblur a face to make it sharper[5]
- Pixel’s fast charging all day battery adapts to you and saves power for apps you use the most [6,7]
- Keeps your phone protected with the next gen Titan M2 chip, 5 years of security updates[8], and the most hardware layers of any phone[9]
- New Pixel experience is more modern and intuitive, with colors that reflect your personal style; the At a Glance feature shows you the apps and info you need when you need it, like a boarding pass before a flight[10]
Visible screen diagonal
7" / 18 cm
From the manufacturer
The processor made for Pixel.
The custom-built Google Tensor chip makes this phone up to 80% faster than Pixel 5.[2] With computational photography, industry-leading security, and great battery life, it takes performance to a whole new level.
Pick your Pixel.
|
Pixel 6 Pro
|
Pixel 6
|
Pixel 5
|
Display
6.7" LTPO QHD+ Smooth Display[15] - up to 120Hz
|
Display
6.4" FHD+ Smooth Display[15] - up to 90Hz
|
Display
6.0" FHD+ (1080 x 2340) Flexible OLED - Up to 90Hz[15]
|
Cameras
50 MP wide - 12 MP ultrawide[17] - 48 MP telephoto (4x) - 11 MP front camera
|
Cameras
50 MP wide - 12 MP ultrawide[17] - 8 MP front camera
|
Cameras
12 MP dual-pixel & 16 MP ultrawide rear camera - 8 MP front camera
|
Processor
Powerful Google Tensor chip
|
Processor
Powerful Google Tensor chip
|
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|
Security
Next-gen Titan M2 security chip
|
Security
Next-gen Titan M2 security chip
|
Security
Titan M security chip
|
Battery and Charging
Beyond 24-hour battery[16] - Fast wireless charging[21]
|
Battery and Charging
Beyond 24-hour battery[16] - Fast wireless charging[21]
|
Battery and Charging
All-day battery[22] - Wireless charging[23]
Introducing Pixel 6 Pro, the completely redesigned, fully loaded Google 5G cell phone.[1] With a powerful camera system, next-gen security, and the custom Google Tensor processor, it’s the smartest and fastest Pixel yet.[2] And it’s an unlocked Android smartphone, so you can choose the data plan and carrier that work for you.[1] [1] Works with all major carriers. Contact carrier for details. 5G service is carrier dependent. Requires a 5G data plan (sold separately). 5G service not available on all carrier networks or in all areas. Contact carrier for details. 5G service, speed and performance depend on many factors, including carrier network capabilities and signal strength. Actual results may vary. Some features not available in all areas. Data rates may apply. See g.co/pixel/networkinfo for info. [2] Compared to Pixel 5. Based on internal CPU benchmark testing on pre-production devices. [3] Compared to main rear camera on Pixel 5. [4] Image simulated. Magic Eraser may not work on all image elements. [5] Deblurring may not work on all photos or videos with faces. [6] Fast wired charging rates are based upon use of the Google 30W USB-C® Charger plugged into a wall outlet. Compatible with USB PD 3.0 PPS adapters. Actual results may be slower. Adapters sold separately.
Reviewed in the United States on November 2, 2021
-A bigger battery (probably to compensate for the bigger screen)
-12GB of RAM (instead of 8 on the entry level)
-120Hz refresh rate (instead of 90 on the entry level)
-Quad HD display (instead of full HD on the entry level)
-A curved screen (instead of a flat screen on the entry level)
-A wide angle selfie camera (which is missing on the entry level), and
-A telephoto lens (which is missing on the entry level)
There are more differences here and there, but those are a few. I don't like large phones, but both the entry and the pro are large. However, I chose to go with the pro because I did not want to miss out on any of the camera features.
Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may actually be the higher performing phone, but that is the thing - it is more expensive. For what you pay for here, you still get a great value and compared to the S21, I don't know if the latter's advantages really makes a difference of $100. And iPhone 13 pro max is arguably better than both but again, it is more expensive than the Pixel 6 pro. I believe most if not all people who decide to purchase it will enjoy the experience of having and upgrading from whichever phone they had previously.
No product is perfect including this one but for what you pay for it is well worth what is considered to be a flagship smartphone, and that is why I am taking half a point off.
A HUGE frustration for me is that they took away the back arrow. To go back, swiping up is the only way to get to go back and that takes you to the home screen, not just back to the app home page. Ex: Trying to go to your Facebook home page after viewing comments posted to you - there is no back arrow.
To delete open pages, the square box at the bottom right, is gone. You need to swipe halfway up the screen and hold until the pages appear. This can take several attempts. Then you can swipe each open app up to remove.
**An article was recently published on how to add back the former navigation tools. Here is your tip of the day if you buy this phone. Go to Settings>System>Gestures>System Navigation>open the gear icon and select the three-button option. This will turn off the constant need to swipe-up, a much more efficient, without frustration way to navigate!
You will love the Camera with all its lenses and editing options.
Phone is the best stock android phone in the market. I shifted to Pixel after using OnePlus series for more than 10 years and I was not disappointed when I started using Pixel.
Pros:
Camera
Stock
Battery
Touch response
Sound
Display
Cons:
Only issue is that the fingerprint sensor works differently on this pixel. It is not like others, you have to keep your thumb pressed until it is unlocked.