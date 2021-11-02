Add to your order

2 Year Mobile Accident Protection Plan
from Asurion, LLC
135
$199.99
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
  • A service fee will apply. $49 to repair or $129 to replace your phone.
Added to Cart
Learn more

Add to your order


from
Added to Cart
$791.60
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Wednesday, June 29
Or fastest delivery Monday, June 27. Order within 11 hrs 42 mins
In Stock.
[{"displayPrice":"$791.60","priceAmount":791.60,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"791","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"60","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"YAutvKLvNN4K5yhF2kLukcdPvWwjMvZ8s9KwTQo1uC1LFPDDhej750r9XdsIkyRKojvdqsUXrmu%2FK30t2qWcCLD%2F02p7Czf51rOFEMcpC8zVBiY7LS2P%2FcSDkaURsGYiBX9d%2B%2BJu5WuQTANu%2FIUMcA%3D%3D","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
$$791.60 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$791.60
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement within 30 days of receipt
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Support: Free Amazon product support included
What's Product Support?
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free product support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
Google Pixel 6 Pro - 5G A... has been added to your Cart
Include
Add a Protection Plan:
Sorry, your monthly warranty plan was removed because these plans are currently only available for single-item orders.
Add to your order

2 Year Mobile Accident Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(135)
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
  • A service fee will apply. $49 to repair or $129 to replace your phone.
Learn more

Asurion Mobile Subscription Plan, 700-799.99

from Asurion, LLC
(139)
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • LOW MONTHLY BILLING: You will be billed monthly for 36 months. Cancel anytime. Coverage ends once plan is canceled, expires or once the aggregate limit is met.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll replace it or send you an Amazon e-gift card for the replacement cost. A service fee will apply. $49 to repair/reimburse, $89 to repair or $159 to replace your phone.
Learn more
Add an Accessory:
New (7) from
$790.00  & FREE Shipping
Other Sellers on Amazon
Added
$892.00
& FREE Shipping. Details
Sold by: K&MHomeAppliances
Sold by: K&MHomeAppliances
(128 ratings)
100% positive over last 12 months
Only 1 left in stock - order soon.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
$895.99
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: Solarcomm
Sold by: Solarcomm
(42 ratings)
88% positive over last 12 months
Only 2 left in stock - order soon.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

Google Pixel 6 Pro - 5G Android Phone - Unlocked Smartphone with Advanced Pixel Camera and Telephoto Lens - 128GB - Sorta Sunny

3.9 out of 5 stars 73 ratings
-12% $791.60
List Price: $899.00
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
Brief content visible, double tap to read full content.
Full content visible, double tap to read brief content.
Color: Sorta Sunny
Sorta Sunny
Updated other options based on this selection
See all 3 options
Size: 128 GB
128 GB
Updated other options based on this selection
See all 7 options

Enhance your purchase

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Unlocked Android cell phone gives you the flexibility to change carriers and choose your own data plan[1]; the new, redesigned Pixel 6 Pro is the smartest and fastest Pixel yet[2]
  • The powerful Google Tensor processor is the first processor designed by Google and made for Pixel; takes performance to a whole new level
  • Advanced camera system with wide and ultrawide lenses, 4x optical zoom, and a main sensor that captures 150% more light[3]
  • Pixel’s Magic Eraser[4], Motion Mode, and Portrait Mode professional tools keep your photos sharp, accurate, and focused; Face Unblur can deblur a face to make it sharper[5]
  • Pixel’s fast charging all day battery adapts to you and saves power for apps you use the most [6,7]
  • Keeps your phone protected with the next gen Titan M2 chip, 5 years of security updates[8], and the most hardware layers of any phone[9]
  • New Pixel experience is more modern and intuitive, with colors that reflect your personal style; the At a Glance feature shows you the apps and info you need when you need it, like a boarding pass before a flight[10]
New (7) from $790.00 & FREE Shipping

Buy it with

  • Google Pixel 6 Pro - 5G Android Phone - Unlocked Smartphone with Advanced Pixel Camera and Telephoto Lens - 128GB - Sorta Sun
  • +
  • [2+1PACK] Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector for Google Pixel 6 Pro, Full Tempered Glass Shield with Liquid Dispersion Te
  • +
  • [3+2 Pack] for Google Pixel 6 Pro Screen Protector [Support Fingerprint Unlocking] 3x 3D Curved Tempered Glass & 2x Camera Le
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

Important information

Visible screen diagonal

7" / 18 cm

Compare with similar items


Google Pixel 6 Pro - 5G Android Phone - Unlocked Smartphone with Advanced Pixel Camera and Telephoto Lens - 128GB - Sorta Sunny
Google Pixel 6 – 5G Android Phone - Unlocked Smartphone with Wide and Ultrawide Lens - 128GB - Stormy Black (Renewed)
Google - Pixel 6 Pro - 128GB - Stormy Black - GA03137-US - Verizon (Renewed)
Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G 128GB 12GB RAM Factory Unlocked (GSM Only | No CDMA - not Compatible with Verizon/Sprint) International Version - Stormy Black
Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G 128GB 12GB RAM Factory Unlocked (GSM Only | No CDMA - not Compatible with Verizon/Sprint) International Version - Sorta Sunny
OnePlus 9 Pro Morning Mist, 5G Unlocked Android Smartphone U.S Version,12GB RAM+256GB Storage,120Hz Fluid Display,Hasselblad Quad Camera,65W Ultra Fast Charge,50W Wireless Charge,with Alexa Built-in
Customer Rating 3.9 out of 5 stars (73) 4.0 out of 5 stars (79) 3.7 out of 5 stars (27) 4.1 out of 5 stars (35) (0) 4.2 out of 5 stars (374)
Price $791.60 $527.00 $598.68 $827.99 $823.99 $999.00
Sold By Amazon.com O'Crack ElectroWireless TechnoMaster TechnoMaster mercate group
Color Sorta Sunny Black Black Black white Morning Mist
Screen Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches 6.7 inches 6.71 inches 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Item Dimensions 6.45 x 2.98 x 0.35 inches 6 x 4 x 2 inches 6.45 x 2.99 x 0.35 inches 6.45 x 2.99 x 0.35 inches 6.7 x 2.9 x 0.5 inches 6.43 x 2.9 x 0.34 inches
Operating System Android Android Android 12 Android 11
Compare with similar items

From the manufacturer

The smartest and fastest Pixel yet
Google Tensor Chip

The processor made for Pixel.

The custom-built Google Tensor chip makes this phone up to 80% faster than Pixel 5.[2] With computational photography, industry-leading security, and great battery life, it takes performance to a whole new level.

Pick your Pixel.

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6 Phone

Pixel 6

Pixel 5

Pixel 5

Display

6.7" LTPO QHD+ Smooth Display[15] - up to 120Hz

Display

6.4" FHD+ Smooth Display[15] - up to 90Hz

Display

6.0" FHD+ (1080 x 2340) Flexible OLED - Up to 90Hz[15]

Cameras

50 MP wide - 12 MP ultrawide[17] - 48 MP telephoto (4x) - 11 MP front camera

Cameras

50 MP wide - 12 MP ultrawide[17] - 8 MP front camera

Cameras

12 MP dual-pixel & 16 MP ultrawide rear camera - 8 MP front camera

Processor

Powerful Google Tensor chip

Processor

Powerful Google Tensor chip

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Security

Next-gen Titan M2 security chip

Security

Next-gen Titan M2 security chip

Security

Titan M security chip

Battery and Charging

Beyond 24-hour battery[16] - Fast wireless charging[21]

Battery and Charging

Beyond 24-hour battery[16] - Fast wireless charging[21]

Battery and Charging

All-day battery[22] - Wireless charging[23]

Pixel 6 Pro

Customer questions & answers

See questions and answers

What's in the box

  • USB Cable
  • Cell Phone

    • Product information

    Warranty & Support

    Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

    Feedback

    Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

    Product Description

    Introducing Pixel 6 Pro, the completely redesigned, fully loaded Google 5G cell phone.[1] With a powerful camera system, next-gen security, and the custom Google Tensor processor, it’s the smartest and fastest Pixel yet.[2] And it’s an unlocked Android smartphone, so you can choose the data plan and carrier that work for you.[1] [1] Works with all major carriers. Contact carrier for details. 5G service is carrier dependent. Requires a 5G data plan (sold separately). 5G service not available on all carrier networks or in all areas. Contact carrier for details. 5G service, speed and performance depend on many factors, including carrier network capabilities and signal strength. Actual results may vary. Some features not available in all areas. Data rates may apply. See g.co/pixel/networkinfo for info. [2] Compared to Pixel 5. Based on internal CPU benchmark testing on pre-production devices. [3] Compared to main rear camera on Pixel 5. [4] Image simulated. Magic Eraser may not work on all image elements. [5] Deblurring may not work on all photos or videos with faces. [6] Fast wired charging rates are based upon use of the Google 30W USB-C® Charger plugged into a wall outlet. Compatible with USB PD 3.0 PPS adapters. Actual results may be slower. Adapters sold separately.

    Customer reviews

    3.9 out of 5 stars
    3.9 out of 5
    73 global ratings
    5 star
    		56%
    4 star
    		15%
    3 star
    		5%
    2 star
    		6%
    1 star
    		18%

    Top reviews from the United States

    Translate all reviews to English
    Debor Montana
    5.0 out of 5 stars 9/10 phone, 4.5 stars out of 5, one of the best Android phones you can buy this year
    Reviewed in the United States on November 2, 2021
    Size: 128 GBColor: Sorta SunnyVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    Debor Montana
    5.0 out of 5 stars 9/10 phone, 4.5 stars out of 5, one of the best Android phones you can buy this year
    Reviewed in the United States on November 2, 2021
    There is a lot to like about this phone and while it has its shortcomings, the fact that it is priced at $900 at its entry point instead of $1,000 makes the value it offers that much more appealing. In fact, for most people I would actually recommend the entry level Pixel 6 since that starts at $600. With the pro, you get

    -A bigger battery (probably to compensate for the bigger screen)
    -12GB of RAM (instead of 8 on the entry level)
    -120Hz refresh rate (instead of 90 on the entry level)
    -Quad HD display (instead of full HD on the entry level)
    -A curved screen (instead of a flat screen on the entry level)
    -A wide angle selfie camera (which is missing on the entry level), and
    -A telephoto lens (which is missing on the entry level)

    There are more differences here and there, but those are a few. I don't like large phones, but both the entry and the pro are large. However, I chose to go with the pro because I did not want to miss out on any of the camera features.

    Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may actually be the higher performing phone, but that is the thing - it is more expensive. For what you pay for here, you still get a great value and compared to the S21, I don't know if the latter's advantages really makes a difference of $100. And iPhone 13 pro max is arguably better than both but again, it is more expensive than the Pixel 6 pro. I believe most if not all people who decide to purchase it will enjoy the experience of having and upgrading from whichever phone they had previously.

    No product is perfect including this one but for what you pay for it is well worth what is considered to be a flagship smartphone, and that is why I am taking half a point off.
    Images in this review
    Customer image Customer image
    Customer imageCustomer image
    105 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    R.U.D.i
    5.0 out of 5 stars Highly recommended
    Reviewed in the United States on February 13, 2022
    Size: 128 GBColor: Sorta SunnyVerified Purchase
    12 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    S. Wunder
    5.0 out of 5 stars Love my new phone!
    Reviewed in the United States on April 11, 2022
    Size: 128 GBColor: Sorta SunnyVerified Purchase
    5 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Robert
    5.0 out of 5 stars I am very satisfied with this phone every thing working perfectly
    Reviewed in the United States on March 27, 2022
    Size: 128 GBColor: Sorta SunnyVerified Purchase
    3 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Jody Ritchie
    4.0 out of 5 stars Great Camera but...
    Reviewed in the United States on March 27, 2022
    Size: 128 GBColor: Sorta SunnyVerified Purchase
    12 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Cliente de Amazon
    5.0 out of 5 stars Todo fino
    Reviewed in the United States on March 7, 2022
    Size: 128 GBColor: Sorta SunnyVerified Purchase
    3 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Translate review to English
    Tammy Fast
    5.0 out of 5 stars I love the color
    Reviewed in the United States on June 12, 2022
    Size: 128 GBColor: Sorta SunnyVerified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Nina L. Pilgrim
    3.0 out of 5 stars Has some quirky things to overcome.
    Reviewed in the United States on November 28, 2021
    Size: 128 GBColor: Sorta SunnyVerified Purchase
    12 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse

    Top reviews from other countries

    Translate all reviews to English
    Vijayvardhan
    1.0 out of 5 stars Crap Phone , Don't Buy It
    Reviewed in India on December 25, 2021
    Size: 128 GBColor: Sorta SunnyVerified Purchase
    75 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Prateek A.
    5.0 out of 5 stars Best Android phone ever
    Reviewed in India on February 23, 2022
    Size: 128 GBColor: Sorta SunnyVerified Purchase
    27 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Karandeep Singh
    5.0 out of 5 stars The best in Android
    Reviewed in India on May 27, 2022
    Size: 128 GBColor: Sorta SunnyVerified Purchase
    3 people found this helpful
     Report abuse