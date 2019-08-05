$16.99
In Stock.
Gorilla Grip Original Premium Thick Kneeling Pad, Comfortable Foam Mat to Kneel On, Knee Pad Cushion for Gardening, Yard Work, Yoga and Floor Kneeler for Next to Baby Bath, 17.5 x 11 x 1.5, Beige

4.7 out of 5 stars 7,906 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Gardening Knee Pads & Kneeling Cushions
Beige
1
Brand Gorilla Grip
Size 17.5" x 11" x 1.5"
Color Beige

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • You Won't Believe You've Ever Lived Without This Kneeling Pad: made with ultra durable, high density foam; 1.5 inch thick pad helps to provide support and reduce pain while kneeling so you can stay comfortable
  • So Many Uses: ideal for gardening, yoga and exercise, bathing your kids, sporting events, camping, everyday household chores, plumbing, painting and more
  • Portable: lightweight and includes a built in handle, making it easy to carry from place to place
  • Perfect Size: contains your knees without cramping them; it measures 17.5 by 11 inches, making it a larger than many other kneeling pads out there
  • Built to Last: don’t worry about your kneeler breaking down over time; even when used outdoors, pad was designed to withstand rocks, rubble, and moisture, pads are also water resistant, so it absorbs minimal water, helping it to dry quickly
Product Specifications
Specification for this product family
Product Description

kneeling pad knee pad foam mats yoga exercise fitness painting gardening firm supportive cushioned
Anti Fatigue Mat Kneeling Pad Chair Pads
Extra Comfortable
Added Support
Extra Thick
Many Colors

Product details

Color:Beige  |  Item Package Quantity:1
  • Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
  • Package Dimensions : 17.44 x 8.86 x 1.57 inches; 11.68 Ounces
  • Date First Available : November 21, 2020
  • Manufacturer : Hills Point Industries, LLC
  • ASIN : B07QN89LKX
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.7 out of 5 stars 7,906 ratings

Important information

Safety Information

/!\ WARNING: Do not stand on kneeling pad.

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
7,906 global ratings
5 star
81%
4 star
12%
3 star
4%
2 star
1%
1 star
2%
Top reviews from the United States

Travis Wright
4.0 out of 5 stars Nice and thick but one flaw.
Reviewed in the United States on August 5, 2019
Color: GrayItem Package Quantity: 2Verified Purchase
125 people found this helpful
James
1.0 out of 5 stars Avoid this product due to staining your skin and clothes!
Reviewed in the United States on November 29, 2019
Color: BlueItem Package Quantity: 2Verified Purchase
70 people found this helpful
Richard
5.0 out of 5 stars Best knee pad
Reviewed in the United States on May 8, 2019
Color: BlackItem Package Quantity: 1Verified Purchase
62 people found this helpful
Scott McLean
5.0 out of 5 stars Very Impressed
Reviewed in the United States on April 4, 2019
Color: BlackItem Package Quantity: 2Verified Purchase
44 people found this helpful
Jody
5.0 out of 5 stars Easier and safer to get down to a kneel on the floor!
Reviewed in the United States on January 17, 2020
Color: BlackItem Package Quantity: 1Verified Purchase
As I'm getting older, it's becoming more difficult to kneel down in front of the woodstove to stoke it. This pad has made the task sooo much easier and a lot more comfortable.
34 people found this helpful
M
5.0 out of 5 stars Great as cushions for deadlifting
Reviewed in the United States on August 4, 2020
Color: BlackItem Package Quantity: 2Verified Purchase
I bought these to use as cushions while deadlifting. I think they work great for my intended purpose. I'm not sure how long they will last being used this way, but after deadlifting close to 200 lbs on two separate occasions there's hardly any wear indentations(picture taken right after use, dents eventually went any). I'm happy with this buy since it was a cheap quick fix that seems like it'll last awhile.
24 people found this helpful
Greg A.
1.0 out of 5 stars The pad is hard not soft or spongy.
Reviewed in the United States on December 2, 2019
Color: GrayItem Package Quantity: 1Verified Purchase
35 people found this helpful
meme
5.0 out of 5 stars Thick and strong.
Reviewed in the United States on April 13, 2019
Color: BlueItem Package Quantity: 1Verified Purchase
17 people found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries

Lucia Lessan
5.0 out of 5 stars Excelente servicio
Reviewed in Mexico on December 17, 2020
Color: BlackItem Package Quantity: 1Verified Purchase
Estefanía
5.0 out of 5 stars Excelente calidad
Reviewed in Mexico on October 15, 2020
Color: BlackItem Package Quantity: 2Verified Purchase
Cliente de Amazon
5.0 out of 5 stars La calidad del producto y rapidez de entrega
Reviewed in Mexico on February 13, 2020
Color: BeigeItem Package Quantity: 1Verified Purchase
Patsy
1.0 out of 5 stars No me entregaron el producto
Reviewed in Mexico on July 26, 2020
Color: BlackItem Package Quantity: 1Verified Purchase
Kindle Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Soporte comodo
Reviewed in Mexico on June 26, 2020
Color: PurpleItem Package Quantity: 1Verified Purchase
