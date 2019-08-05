- Amazon Business : Discover discounts and FREE shipping on work supplies. Register a free business account
Gorilla Grip Original Premium Thick Kneeling Pad, Comfortable Foam Mat to Kneel On, Knee Pad Cushion for Gardening, Yard Work, Yoga and Floor Kneeler for Next to Baby Bath, 17.5 x 11 x 1.5, Beige
|Price:
|
|Brand
|Gorilla Grip
|Size
|17.5" x 11" x 1.5"
|Color
|Beige
About this item
Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- You Won't Believe You've Ever Lived Without This Kneeling Pad: made with ultra durable, high density foam; 1.5 inch thick pad helps to provide support and reduce pain while kneeling so you can stay comfortable
- So Many Uses: ideal for gardening, yoga and exercise, bathing your kids, sporting events, camping, everyday household chores, plumbing, painting and more
- Portable: lightweight and includes a built in handle, making it easy to carry from place to place
- Perfect Size: contains your knees without cramping them; it measures 17.5 by 11 inches, making it a larger than many other kneeling pads out there
- Built to Last: don’t worry about your kneeler breaking down over time; even when used outdoors, pad was designed to withstand rocks, rubble, and moisture, pads are also water resistant, so it absorbs minimal water, helping it to dry quickly
Product Specifications
|Color
|Beige
|Ean
|0840029616604
|Item Shape
|rectangular
|Number of Items
|1
|Part Number
|840029616604
|Size
|17.5" x 11" x 1.5"
|Specification Met
|UNSPSC Code
|46181500
|UPC
|840029616604
Specification for this product family
|Brand Name
|Gorilla Grip
|Special Features
|Lined
|UNSPSC Code
|52140000
|Warranty Description
|10 Year Warranty
Product Description
|
|
|
|
|
Our Kneeling Pad helps to provide support and reduce pain while kneeling to help give the comfort and support your body needs while participating in the activities you love. For extra comfort, our 17.5 inch X 11 inch pad is made of a thick and durable high-quality, 1.5” thick foam.
|
Don’t worry about your pad breaking down over time, even when used outdoors. The high-density and durable foam of our kneeling pad was designed to withstand rocks, rubble, and moisture, so you can rest assured your pad won’t break down. It’s also water resistant, so it absorbs minimal water, helping it to dry quickly.
|
Our pad supports your knees without cramping them. It measures 17.5” x 11” and is 1.5” thick, making it a larger and thicker option.
|
Portable and lightweight for maximum convenience with the optional built-in handle, our pads are not only easy to carry from place to place, but they are also great to hang when not in use - convenient for all kinds of on-the-go or household activities!
IS THIS PAD FIRM OR SOFT?
Our Kneeling Pad is intentionally on the firmer side. Mats that are too soft give your knees a "bottoming out" feel and will crack over time. Our mat is designed to give you the perfect balance between firmness and softness so you stay comfortable for years to come! Once you use it, you won’t know how you’ve ever lived without it!
VERSATILE USE
This kneeling pad is absolutely perfect for everyday tasks! It’s ideal for gardening, yoga and exercise, bathing your kids, sporting events, camping, everyday household chores, plumbing, painting and more! It’s also lightweight and includes a built-in handle, making it easy to carry from place to place.
- Gardening
- Bath Time
- Exercise
- Handy Work
- Camping
- Sporting Events
Color:Beige | Item Package Quantity:1
- Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
- Package Dimensions : 17.44 x 8.86 x 1.57 inches; 11.68 Ounces
- Date First Available : November 21, 2020
- Manufacturer : Hills Point Industries, LLC
- ASIN : B07QN89LKX
- Best Sellers Rank: #151 in Patio, Lawn & Garden (See Top 100 in Patio, Lawn & Garden)
- Customer Reviews:
Important information
Safety Information
/!\ WARNING: Do not stand on kneeling pad.
Customer reviews
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
