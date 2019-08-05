I would have galdly given 5 stars, but for one detrimental issue. It needs a smooth side!! This is a nice and thick supportive pad for kneeling. But its is not very comfortable. At first it is a dream, but after short use the issue reveals itself. I understand the need for the traction pattern. It stops you from sliding unnecessarily but it is also very uncomfortable to kneel on after awhile. As a Low Volt contractor kneeling is very much apart of my job. So protecting my knees is very important, especially as I dig into my 40s. All though the Grip pattern isn't very deep, it does dig in after a short while and causes discomfort. Even through my work pants. So much so, I still feel it after I get up and walk around and leaves pattern imprint on skin. Other than that it works great for short term use. I use the 2nd one I got in my 2pak in my home gym area. Protects my elbow and hand for side planks. when I'm kneeling for stretching And when I'm doing crunches relieves tailbone area. It also helps wrist fatigue for when I do push ups. Because those flimsy mats are not got for anything. Other than that 1 issue its Great.