After a chance introduction to sous vide cooking while watching the Food Network, I became curious. I researched based on price, features, and reviews, and decided on this Gourmia immersion circulator. Upon arrival and unboxing, it initially appeared well packaged, and well made. Operation is fairly simple. My first project was to sous vide some beef tri-tip steaks, using my famous (among friends and family) seasoning recipe. I usually grill over oak wood, slowly, at lower temps, and the result is moist, tender, and flavorful, literally steaks that can be cut with a butter knife. This time all cooking was to be done inside. I set the Gourmia circulator to a "medium rare" 138, submerged my vacuum packed preseasoned steaks, and simply walked away for a little over two hours. After that time, I opened the vacuum pack bags, and seared both sides of each steak with a little butter and some smoked salt. The resulting steaks were flavorful, amazingly moist, and absolutely delicious... every bit as tender, or more so, than my usual grilling . My next steak experiment will be to build a small oak fire in my smoker for the finishing sear, but otherwise I am amazed at how easy, and how delicious, sous vide cooking can be. I can't wait to try it on fish, vegetables, and more. The Gourmia GSV130 performed perfectly, maintaining the temperature very consistently, circulating the water thoroughly in my particular 4.5 gallon plastic container and cooking the steaks to perfection. The simplistic beauty of the clip-on design allows you to use pretty much any size or shape container, depending on your cooking needs. The silicone protective "bumpers" around the metal barrel very effectively protect your container from any heat damage. The power cord is sufficiently long to be able to place your cooking container pretty much anywhere on your kitchen counters. This will definitely become one of my most frequently used, and most loved, kitchen appliances yet.