Gourmia GSV130 Digital Sous Vide Machine Pod - Immersion Circulator - Accurate Cooking - Digital Time Display - 1200W - Black - includes FREE Recipe Book
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Clip & cook: securely clamps onto any (heat-safe) bucket, pot, or pan of up to 5 gallons, for completely hands-free circulating and cooking.
- Deliciously tender: constant 360º water circulation of 1.5 gallons per minute maintains even and gentle heat- cooking food to moist perfection while allowing rich, deep, flavor saturation.
- Digital display: LCD control panel features hyper-accurate, set and working time/temperature readings. Use the rotating wheel to easily adjust your preferred cooking settings of up to 203°f and 59 hours.
- Compact power: don't be fooled by it's small size; this 1200 watt motor is the strongest on the market.
- ETL certified: we, at Gourmia, take the quality of our products seriously. This product is ETL certified so you can be confident that you’re receiving a safe, efficient, high quality appliance.
From the manufacturer
Delicious Meals Cooked With Perfect Precision
For mouth-watering, meltingly-tender cuts of meat, crisp vegetables and fruit packed with flavor, you will need Gourmia’s Sous Vide Pod. The time and temperature settings on the Sous Vide Pod operate with perfect precision to deliver that crucial element needed for recreating perfectly tender restaurant-quality food at home.
Ready To Cook In 3 Simple Steps
Step 1
Securely clip the Sous Vide Pod inside any deep heat-proof container without it touching the very bottom. Because this method of cooking requires no open flame, the fully portable Sous Vide Pod can be used to cook anywhere and using any type of heat-proof container.
Step 2
Fill the container with water until the water level falls within the minimum and maximum water level indicators on the Pod. When staying in hotels you can even use an ice-bucket as your cooking container to cook any pre-packed food already sealed in a bag.
Step 3
Connect to power and set the time and temperature on the Control Panel. Once the water has reached the required temperature, the alarm will beep to indicate that you can immerse your sealed bag of ingredients ready for cooking. Hold down the set button for 2 seconds to mute the alarm. The alarm will beep again at the end of your set cooking time.
The Control Panel Is Easy To Use
1 – The one-touch power button is all you need to switch it on or off.
2 – Pressing power and set buttons together for Celsius or Fahrenheit.
3 – Rotating the wheel adjusts the time and temperature settings.
4 – Pressing the set button locks in your correct settings.
Restaurant Quality Food At Home
Perfectly tender dishes once only achievable by chefs in top restaurants can now be replicated at home. Simply follow the recipe booklet included with every Gourmia Sous Vide Pod to cook the wide variety of food from chicken to duck to fish and all types of seafood as well as all types of meat.
Choose From 3 Different Colors
The Gourmia Sous Vide Pod is available in black, gold or white. Order yours today for delivery to your home address or have it sent as a gift to friends who love to cook.
Product description
Can we tell you a secret? sous vide. It’s how the best chefs in the world get the most moist, mouth-watering dishes- every single time. And now you can too! this Gourmia Gsv130 sous vide pod simplifies the entire process, and packs in the power of much larger, complex sous vide oven alternatives into one immersion pod powerhouse. It's small enough to stick in a drawer, but don't let it’s size fool you. This sous vide boasts 1200 watts of hands-free cooking power. Simply clip on to your (heat safe) pot, pan, or bucket, and use the rotating time/temperature wheel to easily adjust your preferred cooking settings. Then drop in your bags of food, and Walk away! the bright LCD control panel features a hyper accurate thermostat to the +/- 0.1º Degree. The pod will circulate constantly to maintain an even and gentle water temperature, cooking food to moist perfection, while allowing rich, deep, flavor saturation. Check out the free recipe book for some of our favorite sous vide recipes, like butter-poached beet salad with pecans, turkey breast with Cranberry chutney, and white chocolate creme brulee! gourmia’s mission is to make everyday cooking easy, healthy, and delicious. Our products deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value. Our founders are experts in the modern world of small appliances and are passionate about providing our customers with dependable, efficient tools that will make life in the kitchen fun and easy.
Top customer reviews
Dan Berk
CON: The manual has no cleaning or maintenance instructions.
It works reliably,
Minor (very) annoyances:
Instructions included are minimal - google for sous vide recipes.
Minor (very) annoyances: Turning it on is a little tricky (hold the on button for a few seconds) and we've shut it off after setting temp and then trying to tell it to start heating the water.
It defaults every time to Celcius, which is a minor annoyance when we're thinking F, but I'm about to write down our temps we're using in C.
If the water goes high or low, it errors with a number code that's not always intuitive to someone new, and as far as we can tell, has to be turned off and on once the water level is fixed. (won't restart that we can find without turning off, waiting, and turning on.)
Very noisy if the water is low, very quiet when it's above the flow level.