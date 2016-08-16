Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Gourmia GSV130 Digital Sous Vide Machine Pod - Immersion Circulator - Accurate Cooking - Digital Time Display - 1200W - Black - includes FREE Recipe Book

3.9 out of 5 stars 650 customer reviews
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Clip & cook: securely clamps onto any (heat-safe) bucket, pot, or pan of up to 5 gallons, for completely hands-free circulating and cooking.
  • Deliciously tender: constant 360º water circulation of 1.5 gallons per minute maintains even and gentle heat- cooking food to moist perfection while allowing rich, deep, flavor saturation.
  • Digital display: LCD control panel features hyper-accurate, set and working time/temperature readings. Use the rotating wheel to easily adjust your preferred cooking settings of up to 203°f and 59 hours.
  • Compact power: don't be fooled by it's small size; this 1200 watt motor is the strongest on the market.
  • ETL certified: we, at Gourmia, take the quality of our products seriously. This product is ETL certified so you can be confident that you’re receiving a safe, efficient, high quality appliance.
Product description

Color:Black

Can we tell you a secret? sous vide. It’s how the best chefs in the world get the most moist, mouth-watering dishes- every single time. And now you can too! this Gourmia Gsv130 sous vide pod simplifies the entire process, and packs in the power of much larger, complex sous vide oven alternatives into one immersion pod powerhouse. It's small enough to stick in a drawer, but don't let it’s size fool you. This sous vide boasts 1200 watts of hands-free cooking power. Simply clip on to your (heat safe) pot, pan, or bucket, and use the rotating time/temperature wheel to easily adjust your preferred cooking settings. Then drop in your bags of food, and Walk away! the bright LCD control panel features a hyper accurate thermostat to the +/- 0.1º Degree. The pod will circulate constantly to maintain an even and gentle water temperature, cooking food to moist perfection, while allowing rich, deep, flavor saturation. Check out the free recipe book for some of our favorite sous vide recipes, like butter-poached beet salad with pecans, turkey breast with Cranberry chutney, and white chocolate creme brulee! gourmia’s mission is to make everyday cooking easy, healthy, and delicious. Our products deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value. Our founders are experts in the modern world of small appliances and are passionate about providing our customers with dependable, efficient tools that will make life in the kitchen fun and easy.

Product information

Color:Black

Technical Specification

Application Guide [pdf ]
User Manual [pdf ]

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here. [PDF ]

Customer reviews

Top customer reviews

Rebeccah
5.0 out of 5 starsLife changer for us
August 16, 2016
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
T B
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat device, perfect entry to the amazing world of sous vide cooking.
January 14, 2016
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Rochel
5.0 out of 5 starsNeat gadget
July 4, 2016
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Hairstylist1
5.0 out of 5 starsThis works really well, produces delicious results
January 24, 2016
Color: Bronze|Verified Purchase
MBM
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat introduction to sous vide cooking
January 5, 2016
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
P. Bowden
5.0 out of 5 starsbut the pork chops came out absolutely perfect! My wife exclaimed that these were the best ...
December 27, 2015
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
EAL
5.0 out of 5 starsHas changed how we cook.
February 11, 2016
Color: White|Verified Purchase
