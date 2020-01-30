List Price: $40.00 Details
100 Great Children's Picturebooks Hardcover – Illustrated, May 5, 2015

by
Martin Salisbury (Author)
Martin Salisbury (Author)
4.8 out of 5 stars 45 ratings
  1. Print length
    216 pages
  2. Language
    English
  3. Publisher
    Laurence King Publishing
  4. Publication date
    May 5, 2015
  5. Dimensions
    9 x 1 x 11.5 inches
  6. ISBN-10
    9781780674087
  7. ISBN-13
    978-1780674087
Editorial Reviews

Review

"100 Great Children's Picturebooks is filled to the brim with a luscious and dreamy as well as a graphic and minimal collection of illustrated works that will whisk you away, whether you're seven or 70. Publisher Laurence King should include a label warning readers that this title is known to cause book lust." - AIGA Eye on Design

About the Author

Martin Salisbury is an illustrator and is Professor of Illustration at Anglia Ruskin University, where he leads the UK's first Masters program in children's book illustration. Among his books on the subject is Play Pen: New Children's Book Illustration (2007) and Children's Picturebooks (2011).

Product details

  ASIN : 1780674082
  Publisher : Laurence King Publishing; Illustrated edition (May 5, 2015)
  Language : English
  Hardcover : 216 pages
  ISBN-10 : 9781780674087
  ISBN-13 : 978-1780674087
  Item Weight : 3.06 pounds
  Dimensions : 9 x 1 x 11.5 inches
Top reviews from the United States

gardenhobbit
5.0 out of 5 stars Great book..!!
Reviewed in the United States on January 30, 2020
Verified Purchase
Kat
5.0 out of 5 stars Beautiful quality but also so interesting
Reviewed in the United States on May 5, 2017
Verified Purchase
Amazon Customer
4.0 out of 5 stars Much better than
Reviewed in the United States on February 3, 2016
Verified Purchase
keyi
5.0 out of 5 stars Five Stars
Reviewed in the United States on August 13, 2015
Verified Purchase
aggie l
5.0 out of 5 stars Five Stars
Reviewed in the United States on June 21, 2015
Verified Purchase
Wang Jen-ya
5.0 out of 5 stars Five Stars
Reviewed in the United States on June 29, 2015
Verified Purchase
A voracious reader
5.0 out of 5 stars A real treat!
Reviewed in the United States on November 18, 2015
Top reviews from other countries

Rebecca
5.0 out of 5 stars Five Stars
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 19, 2016
Verified Purchase
Beatriz Francisco
4.0 out of 5 stars Nice book / Terrible transportation
Reviewed in Spain on November 10, 2020
Verified Purchase
The book is very good and usefull but the transportation its really bad. The book came in a box with zero protection inside! As you can see in the picture, the book came with dents...
Doesnt look like a new book... i dont understand
Richard
5.0 out of 5 stars Sehr interessantes Buch mit fundierter Auswahl
Reviewed in Germany on August 2, 2019
Verified Purchase
Knut A. Brandal
5.0 out of 5 stars Very quick delivery - great!
Reviewed in Germany on March 10, 2019
Verified Purchase
favet
5.0 out of 5 stars excellent!
Reviewed in France on January 14, 2018
Verified Purchase
