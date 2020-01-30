- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
100 Great Children's Picturebooks Hardcover – Illustrated, May 5, 2015
Editorial Reviews
Review
"100 Great Children's Picturebooks is filled to the brim with a luscious and dreamy as well as a graphic and minimal collection of illustrated works that will whisk you away, whether you're seven or 70. Publisher Laurence King should include a label warning readers that this title is known to cause book lust." - AIGA Eye on Design
About the Author
Martin Salisbury is an illustrator and is Professor of Illustration at Anglia Ruskin University, where he leads the UK's first Masters program in children's book illustration. Among his books on the subject is Play Pen: New Children's Book Illustration (2007) and Children's Picturebooks (2011).
Product details
- ASIN : 1780674082
- Publisher : Laurence King Publishing; Illustrated edition (May 5, 2015)
- Language : English
- Hardcover : 216 pages
- ISBN-10 : 9781780674087
- ISBN-13 : 978-1780674087
- Item Weight : 3.06 pounds
- Dimensions : 9 x 1 x 11.5 inches
Best Sellers Rank:
#670,307 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)
- #279 in Children's Literary Criticism (Books)
- #804 in Illustration and Graphic Design
- #48,904 in Teen & Young Adult Books
Reviewed in the United States on January 30, 2020
A wonderful book of illustrations..!
Beautiful quality but also so interesting; I love looking at the illustrations and the visions different artists have, and each blurb on each book contains so much information about the children's book! I'm in love!
Very professional. Much better than expected
Such a great book!
My daughter said she LOVED it...
Great
This book has a profusion of (short) excerpts from a huge number of *beautifully*-illustrated children's books. By the time I finished looking at each page, I wanted to buy all of the books....in addition, the author did a very interesting write-up for each book. Also; the selection is terrific, including some books published in Europe.
A beautiful book with some work you may not have seen before!
Nice book / Terrible transportationReviewed in Spain on November 10, 2020
Verified Purchase
The book is very good and usefull but the transportation its really bad. The book came in a box with zero protection inside! As you can see in the picture, the book came with dents...
Doesnt look like a new book... i dont understand
Martin Salisbury hat eine gute Auswahl getroffen und eröffnet einen interessanten Blick auf Bilderbücher.
Interesting book, indeed! Thanks a lot!
Excellent ouvrage pour qui aime l'illustration et en particulier les livres illustrés pour enfants. On redécouvrira des ouvrages connus, d'autres moins. Excellent en tout cas et je vais le commander à nouveau pour offrir!
