GREENSTELL Hammock Chair, Macrame Swing with Cushion and Hanging Hardware Kits, Max 330 Lbs Hanging Cotton Rope Swing Chair, Comfortable Hanging Chairs for Indoor, Outdoor, Home, Patio, Yard (Beige)

4.8 out of 5 stars 1,344 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice in Hammock Chairs by GREENSTELL
Larger Size(40.2*32.7*50.4 inch)
Beige
Material Cotton
Color Beige
Brand GREENSTELL
Maximum Weight Recommendation 350 Pounds

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • HAMMOCK CHAIR MACRAME SWING — Kick back and relax with our macrame hammock swing chair — offers a comfortable place to rest and adds great accent to any room
  • RELAXING & COMFORTABLE — The macrame hammock swing chair can be used as a comfortable and relaxing reading or meditation chair- a swing for enjoying nature, watching a beautiful sunset, hanging poolside, or lounge on the back deck — Nestle into a cozy nest while reading — Listen to the sounds of nature all around you
  • INDOOR/OUTDOOR USE — Great addition to bedroom, porch, children’s room, living room and more — Adds character to garden, yard, deck or patio— Versatile enough to function as a hammock chair or a beautiful art piece in your home
  • HANDY& EASY TO HANG — Comes with all hanging kits needed: stainless steel pad-screw, spring snap hooks and metal chain. Easy to relocate almost anywhere — ready in just minutes — Lightweight, easy storage and transport— Easy to hang from ceiling, tree, or any sturdy overhang that can support the maximum weight
  • FASHIONABLE DESIGN & STRONG — Handmade hammock style swing brings style and unique feel to any home —The rope and swing design features macrame net chair pattern with fringe tassels — Made of 100% handmade cotton — Hand wash — Protect from outdoor elements — 290 pound weight capacity — Entire Unit Measures approximately - Standard（32”L×24”W×48”H, Height of chair, without rope is 18”）Large（40.2”L×32.7”W×50.4”H, Height of chair, without rope is 21.3”)
Have a question?

Product Description

hammock chair with hanging hardware kit cushion

Greenstell Hammock Chair is a Comfortable and Relaxing Spot to Sit and Enjoy the time in Garden after a day at work

Greenstell hammock chair swing is the perfect addition to your home, patio, or garden. It features a sturdy frame for durability with a tasteful bohemian style for a casual-retro touch. When you’re ready to relax and unwind, hang it from any sturdy overhang to create a cozy resting spot. It’s versatile enough to function as a hammock chair for lounging or to display as a unique centerpiece. Great for any season, you'll be swinging in style from almost any location you desire!

The material is soft, and it feels more comfortable than a rope hammock. It gives you the opportunity of being on vacation at the backyard.

greenstell hammock swing chair with cushion

Greenstell Macrame Hammock Chair comes with soft cushion and all hanging kits needed. This means that you can quickly and easily hang the hanging chair in many different places. For example, easily hang it from a branch of a tree, or from a beam under your roof canopy or porch.You can also hang them in your balcony, terrace, living room, children's room, kids bedroom, attic, etc.

hammock chair stand egg hanging hammock chair egg hanging swing chair kis hanging chair kids hanging chair hammock swing chairs
Frequently Purchased Together Frequently Purchased Together Frequently Purchased Together Frequently Purchased Together Frequently Purchased Together Frequently Purchased Together
Product Hammock Chair Stand Rattan Wicker Egg Hammock Chair Rattan Wicker Egg Hammock Chair Kids Pod Swing Kids Pod Swing Caribbean Hanging Chair
Cushion Without Cushion With Cushion With Cushion With Cushion With Cushion Without Cushion
Max Load Capacity 330 Lbs 300 Lbs 300 Lbs 110 Lbs 110 Lbs 300 Lbs
Installation Kit Included or Not Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

GREENSTELL Hammock Chair, Macrame Swing with Cushion and Hanging Hardware Kits, Max 330 Lbs Hanging Cotton Rope Swing Chair, Comfortable Hanging Chairs for Indoor, Outdoor, Home, Patio, Yard (Beige)
ASTEROUTDOOR Macrame Hammock Chair Hanging Cotton Rope Swing for Indoor or Outdoor Use, Beige
Y- STOP Hammock Chair Macrame Swing, Hanging Cotton Rope Swing Chair with Cushion and Hardware Kits, Max 330 Lbs, Hanging Chairs for Indoor and Outdoor Use (White)
Patio Watcher Hammock Chair Hanging Macrame Swing with Cushion and Hardware Kits, Max 330 Lbs, Handmade Knitted Mesh Rope Swing Chair for Indoor, Outdoor, Bedroom, Patio, Yard, Deck, Garden, Beige
Y- STOP Hammock Chair Hanging Rope Swing, Max 330 Lbs, 2 Cushions Included-Large Macrame Hanging Chair with Pocket for Superior Comfort,Durability (Beige)
NOOKSTA Hammock Chair -Ultimate Comfort Hanging Chairs for bedrooms Set- Hanging Chair, Deluxe Cushion for Macrame Swinging Chairs & Hanging kit. Boho Decor Perfect for Outdoor Chair or Bedroom Swing
Customer Rating 4.8 out of 5 stars (1344) 4.6 out of 5 stars (201) 4.7 out of 5 stars (2563) 4.7 out of 5 stars (1894) 4.5 out of 5 stars (6038) 4.4 out of 5 stars (201)
Price $79.99 $54.69 $59.99 $51.49 $52.99 $74.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Greenstell Direct Amazon.com Y-S Direct U-PHA yellowstop PREMIUM CHOICE PRODUCTS
Material Cotton Cotton Cotton Cotton Polyester, Cotton Cotton
Product information

Size:Larger Size(40.2*32.7*50.4 inch)  |  Color:Beige

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
1,344 global ratings
5 star
87%
4 star
8%
3 star
2%
2 star
1%
1 star
2%
Top reviews from the United States

KingBassing
5.0 out of 5 stars you NEED to TRY this!
Reviewed in the United States on May 2, 2019
Size: Larger Size(40.2*32.7*50.4 inch)Color: BeigeVerified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars you NEED to TRY this!
By KingBassing on May 2, 2019
I bought this for my wife. she absolutely loves it. It even has room for our dog to relax with her. I bought the large one, and placed it in a tree. I tested it before allowing her to get in it and i am 5'8 and around 185-190lbs and it held me. When i received this at my door, inside came with an easy to read and explanation/ easy to install instruction sheet that explains everything you need to do to get your hammock chair ready to go!! i definitely would recommend this for a personal use or gift!
106 people found this helpful
Christopher N.
5.0 out of 5 stars Great for hanging out :)
Reviewed in the United States on April 27, 2019
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Great for hanging out :)
By Christopher N. on April 27, 2019
Love this chair. I got the smaller version for my daughter as a reading nook and it supported me just fine when I anchor mounted it to studs in the ceiling. I weigh 160 pounds, and it had no problems. The chains needed a little lubrication to make them quiet, but now its silent. Wish it came with a rotating ball bearing joint, but good ones here on Amazon are just $30. All of my kids love it.

I threw a purple blanket over it, added 2 memory foam throw pillows, and a purple silk pashmina scarf for decor. Also a small ottoman is nice for shorter legs and kids to access.
60 people found this helpful
Bernard Manning
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect swinging chair
Reviewed in the United States on September 23, 2019
Size: Standard Size(32*24*48 inch)Color: BeigeVerified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect swinging chair
By Bernard Manning on September 23, 2019
I wanted a hammock chair for our outdoor shed and finally chose this one after looking at dozens of choices. I love the bohemian look of this with the macrame ropes and rope fringes. The chair is surprisingly comfortable- I did add a cushion, which is actually a floor pillow cushion. It came with hardware to hang the chair. My husband hung it up in a short period of time. He did need to add some extra support beams to the roof to hang it. He is an engineer and builds buildings so it was easy for him., but if you are good with DIY projects, you should be able to install fairly easily. I am very pleased with the chair and have received many compliments. My granddaughter loves it. After looking at many chairs, I found this to be priced very well and it only took about 3 days for shipping. I am very happy with this purchase and wish that I had room for two.
40 people found this helpful
Kimberly Bogle
5.0 out of 5 stars Swing + Installation Pieces = Best combo! Good quality.
Reviewed in the United States on July 23, 2019
Size: Standard Size(32*24*48 inch)Color: BeigeVerified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Swing + Installation Pieces = Best combo! Good quality.
By Kimberly Bogle on July 23, 2019
So happy I bought one that came with the installation pieces! Made the process so handy. As long as you have a beam installed in the spot you want it, hanging the swing is easy! Took us about 10 minutes. My dog loves it too 😀 We ordered the smaller one because our condo patio is small and it fits perfectly. The only bummer is at the fault of UPS who took triple the amount of time to deliver it than expected. I ordered on prime day and was supposed to have 2-day delivery but it took a full week. I think they misplaced it for a few days at the local UPS facility because it was “out for delivery” for days! Probably won’t do another prime day purchase because it wasn’t worth the hype. They were clearly backed up from it. Otherwise I’m thrilled!
29 people found this helpful
Beata
5.0 out of 5 stars Good quality
Reviewed in the United States on May 10, 2019
Size: Standard Size(32*24*48 inch)Color: BeigeVerified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Good quality
By Beata on May 10, 2019
This is very nice, good quality swing, the back seat is a bit high for me but with a small pillow it should be comfortable. Looking forward these relaxing moments.
33 people found this helpful
Sharon
5.0 out of 5 stars Adorable addition to a room
Reviewed in the United States on July 15, 2019
Size: Larger Size(40.2*32.7*50.4 inch)Color: BeigeVerified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Adorable addition to a room
By Sharon on July 15, 2019
We love it. I wish we could have located a thick enough beam in the location I wanted to hang with 1 chain instead of two, but it still turned out adorable. The macrame rope has come unwound in a couple of spots because my kids have monkeyed around on it, but it’s nice and sturdy.
31 people found this helpful
Jenna M. Jones
5.0 out of 5 stars Includes the hardware!!
Reviewed in the United States on June 28, 2019
Size: Standard Size(32*24*48 inch)Color: BeigeVerified Purchase
Srijaya
5.0 out of 5 stars Comfortable, nice look
Reviewed in the United States on April 17, 2019
Size: Larger Size(40.2*32.7*50.4 inch)Color: BeigeVerified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
Top reviews from other countries

Caitlin Betker
5.0 out of 5 stars Definitely Recommend
Reviewed in Canada on May 12, 2021
Size: Larger Size(40.2*32.7*50.4 inch)Color: BeigeVerified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Definitely Recommend
Reviewed in Canada on May 12, 2021
Love this chair! Easy to set up, good quality and comfortable! Got the large size and it’s perfect to sit cross-legged in!
AnBo
5.0 out of 5 stars SEHR BEQUEM
Reviewed in Germany on July 4, 2021
Size: Larger Size(40.2*32.7*50.4 inch)Color: GreyVerified Purchase
Anne f.
5.0 out of 5 stars Balançoire
Reviewed in Canada on May 19, 2021
Size: Standard Size(32*24*48 inch)Color: GreyVerified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Balançoire
Reviewed in Canada on May 19, 2021
Je les aime beaucoup. Très confortable. Facile d’installation. Les ancrage sont très solide
