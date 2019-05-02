I wanted a hammock chair for our outdoor shed and finally chose this one after looking at dozens of choices. I love the bohemian look of this with the macrame ropes and rope fringes. The chair is surprisingly comfortable- I did add a cushion, which is actually a floor pillow cushion. It came with hardware to hang the chair. My husband hung it up in a short period of time. He did need to add some extra support beams to the roof to hang it. He is an engineer and builds buildings so it was easy for him., but if you are good with DIY projects, you should be able to install fairly easily. I am very pleased with the chair and have received many compliments. My granddaughter loves it. After looking at many chairs, I found this to be priced very well and it only took about 3 days for shipping. I am very happy with this purchase and wish that I had room for two.