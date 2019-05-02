- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
GREENSTELL Hammock Chair, Macrame Swing with Cushion and Hanging Hardware Kits, Max 330 Lbs Hanging Cotton Rope Swing Chair, Comfortable Hanging Chairs for Indoor, Outdoor, Home, Patio, Yard (Beige)
|Material
|Cotton
|Color
|Beige
|Brand
|GREENSTELL
|Maximum Weight Recommendation
|350 Pounds
About this item
- HAMMOCK CHAIR MACRAME SWING — Kick back and relax with our macrame hammock swing chair — offers a comfortable place to rest and adds great accent to any room
- RELAXING & COMFORTABLE — The macrame hammock swing chair can be used as a comfortable and relaxing reading or meditation chair- a swing for enjoying nature, watching a beautiful sunset, hanging poolside, or lounge on the back deck — Nestle into a cozy nest while reading — Listen to the sounds of nature all around you
- INDOOR/OUTDOOR USE — Great addition to bedroom, porch, children’s room, living room and more — Adds character to garden, yard, deck or patio— Versatile enough to function as a hammock chair or a beautiful art piece in your home
- HANDY& EASY TO HANG — Comes with all hanging kits needed: stainless steel pad-screw, spring snap hooks and metal chain. Easy to relocate almost anywhere — ready in just minutes — Lightweight, easy storage and transport— Easy to hang from ceiling, tree, or any sturdy overhang that can support the maximum weight
- FASHIONABLE DESIGN & STRONG — Handmade hammock style swing brings style and unique feel to any home —The rope and swing design features macrame net chair pattern with fringe tassels — Made of 100% handmade cotton — Hand wash — Protect from outdoor elements — 290 pound weight capacity — Entire Unit Measures approximately - Standard（32”L×24”W×48”H, Height of chair, without rope is 18”）Large（40.2”L×32.7”W×50.4”H, Height of chair, without rope is 21.3”)
Product Description
Greenstell Hammock Chair is a Comfortable and Relaxing Spot to Sit and Enjoy the time in Garden after a day at work
Greenstell hammock chair swing is the perfect addition to your home, patio, or garden. It features a sturdy frame for durability with a tasteful bohemian style for a casual-retro touch. When you’re ready to relax and unwind, hang it from any sturdy overhang to create a cozy resting spot. It’s versatile enough to function as a hammock chair for lounging or to display as a unique centerpiece. Great for any season, you'll be swinging in style from almost any location you desire!
The material is soft, and it feels more comfortable than a rope hammock. It gives you the opportunity of being on vacation at the backyard.
Hammock More Details
- The Standard Size Max Load Capacity: About 330LB
- The Large Size Max Load Capacity: About 350LB
- Hammock Fabric Material: Polyester
- Cushion Included: Yes
- Location: Indoor / Outdoor Use
- Hammock Stand Included: No
Exquisite Craftsmanship
The cotton-blend chair cloth increases the load-bearing capacity of the chair and the wear resistance of the fabric. The best position is when your legs can reach the floor when you stretch them slightly. Like digging your heels into sand at the beach, perhaps.
Greenstell Macrame Hammock Chair comes with soft cushion and all hanging kits needed. This means that you can quickly and easily hang the hanging chair in many different places. For example, easily hang it from a branch of a tree, or from a beam under your roof canopy or porch.You can also hang them in your balcony, terrace, living room, children's room, kids bedroom, attic, etc.
|Product
|Hammock Chair Stand
|Rattan Wicker Egg Hammock Chair
|Rattan Wicker Egg Hammock Chair
|Kids Pod Swing
|Kids Pod Swing
|Caribbean Hanging Chair
|Cushion
|Without Cushion
|With Cushion
|With Cushion
|With Cushion
|With Cushion
|Without Cushion
|Max Load Capacity
|330 Lbs
|300 Lbs
|300 Lbs
|110 Lbs
|110 Lbs
|300 Lbs
|Installation Kit Included or Not
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
Customer reviews
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
By KingBassing on May 2, 2019
I threw a purple blanket over it, added 2 memory foam throw pillows, and a purple silk pashmina scarf for decor. Also a small ottoman is nice for shorter legs and kids to access.
By Christopher N. on April 27, 2019
I threw a purple blanket over it, added 2 memory foam throw pillows, and a purple silk pashmina scarf for decor. Also a small ottoman is nice for shorter legs and kids to access.
By Bernard Manning on September 23, 2019
By Kimberly Bogle on July 23, 2019
By Beata on May 10, 2019
By Sharon on July 15, 2019
Top reviews from other countries
Reviewed in Canada on May 12, 2021
Reviewed in Canada on May 19, 2021