Not much one to write reviews. Was very hesitant about getting a battery operated mower. Just not seeing great reviews across the board, but this particular one had the better reviews. Did not want want a gas mower and I use a tractor mower for my yard, but wanted something for my son to learn with. It has been a fantastic starter mower for him and I have used it also to great pleasure of how easy and efficient it is. My son just turned 13 and very easy for him to use with the start button, to maneuver, and the noise level is far, far less than a gas mower. The charge on the battery lasts for 3 mows for the area that he covers and possibly could last the 1/4 acre no problem if I used it instead of my tractor mower. Definitely recommend and would buy again. Also, was super easy to assemble out of the box, and easy to adjust as needed for height of the cut and the height of the mower. Like the design of the battery placement - easy in and out, and the contacts are up instead of down where dirt and dust could collect.