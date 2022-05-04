Add to your order
from Asurion, LLC $44.99
- NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
- COVERAGE: Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
- PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
- EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
Other Sellers on Amazon
& FREE Shipping
100% positive over last 12 months
Usually ships within 3 to 4 days.
Greenworks 40V 19" Brushless (2-In-1) Lawn Mower, 4Ah USB (Power Bank) Battery and Charger Included MO40L414
|List Price:
|$249.99 Details
|With Deal:
| $203.10
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
|You Save:
|$46.89 (19%)
Enhance your purchase
|Brand
|Greenworks
|Power Source
|Battery Powered
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|15.75 x 20.08 x 29.53 inches
|Material
|Alloy Steel
|Color
|Green
|Style
|19" Mower
|Cutting Width
|19 Inches
|Number of Positions
|7
|Operation Mode
|Manual
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- CORDLESS LAWN MOWER – Get more done, faster, with Greenworks electric lawn mowers. This 40V push lawn mower provides the power you need with up to 30 mins of run-time on fully charged 4.0Ah battery (varies based on grass condition and operator technique)
- DURABLE 21” STEEL DECK – The 19” steel deck allows you to handle large areas of grass quickly and easily. Brushless motor provides more torque, quiet operation, and a longer life.
- VERSATILE – Single lever 7-position height adjustment for the best cut in all environments. The 2-in-1 design allows you to mulch and side discharge glass clippings.
- MAINTENANCE FREE – This walk behind lawn mower is virtually maintenance free, with no gas, no oil, and no emissions. Push button start, quiet operation, and delivers gas-like performance.
- PORTABLE POWER STATION – USB port in battery charges all portable electronic devices, including phones & tablets (40,000 mAh power bank). Great for camping, sporting events, and more. &3-year warranty to protect your investment.
Customer ratings by feature
From the manufacturer
Compare with similar items
|
|
Greenworks 40V 14 Inch Cordless Lawn Mower, 4Ah Battery and Charger Included MO40B410
|
Greenworks 40V 19” BL Lawn Mower, 5.0Ah USB Battery and Charger Included
|
Greenworks 40V 20-Inch Cordless (2-In-1) Push Lawn Mower, 4.0Ah + 2.0Ah Battery and Charger Included 25302
|
Greenworks 40V 17" (2-In-1) Push Lawn Mower, 4.0Ah Battery and Charger Included
|
Greenworks 40V 20" Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower, 4.0Ah Battery and Charger Included
|Customer Rating
|(138)
|(846)
|(6)
|(6036)
|(2229)
|(519)
|Price
|$203.10
|$211.65
|$269.99
|$399.99
|$299.99
|$329.00
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|Sold By
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Item Dimensions
|15.75 x 20.08 x 29.53 inches
|50.4 x 15.8 x 40.47 inches
|55.12 x 18.9 x 43.31 inches
|29.2 x 20.66 x 19.5 inches
|52.05 x 19.21 x 41 inches
|61 x 21 x 42 inches
|Power Source
|Battery Powered
|Battery Powered, Gas Powered
|Battery Powered
|Battery Powered
|Gas Powered, Battery Powered, Corded Electric
|Battery Powered
Product Description
"Make your day of yard work easier with the Greenworks 40V push lawn mower. This eco-friendly lawn mower provides the power you need with up to 30 minutes of runtime on a fully charged 4.0Ah battery (runtime varies based on grass condition and user operation). The durable 19” steel deck on this cordless lawn mower allows you to handle large areas of grass quickly and easily. Plus, the brushless motor provides more torque, quiet operation and a longer life. The easy-to-use single lever 7-position height adjustment offers the best cut in any environment. The 2-in-1 feature offers versatile use with mulching and side discharge options to help you manage clippings. This lawn mower is virtually maintenance free and starts up instantly with an easy push button start. There’s no gas, no oil and no emissions, but plenty of power. Plus, USB ports are integrated into the battery, making it a portable charger for phones, tablets, and other compatible electronic accessories. Comes with cordless electric lawn mower, 40V 4.0Ah battery, charger and operator’s manual. It offers a 3-year tool and 3-year battery warranty."
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on May 4, 2022
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Reviewed in the United States on May 4, 2022