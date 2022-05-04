Add to your order

3 Year Lawn and Garden Extended Protection Plan
from Asurion, LLC
1631
$44.99
  NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  COVERAGE: Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can't repair it, we'll send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
Return this item for free
  Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  Learn more about free returns.
Greenworks 40V 19" Brushless (2-In-1) Lawn Mower, 4Ah USB (Power Bank) Battery and Charger Included MO40L414

4.3 out of 5 stars 138 ratings
  • CORDLESS LAWN MOWER – Get more done, faster, with Greenworks electric lawn mowers. This 40V push lawn mower provides the power you need with up to 30 mins of run-time on fully charged 4.0Ah battery (varies based on grass condition and operator technique)
  • DURABLE 21” STEEL DECK – The 19” steel deck allows you to handle large areas of grass quickly and easily. Brushless motor provides more torque, quiet operation, and a longer life.
  • VERSATILE – Single lever 7-position height adjustment for the best cut in all environments. The 2-in-1 design allows you to mulch and side discharge glass clippings.
  • MAINTENANCE FREE – This walk behind lawn mower is virtually maintenance free, with no gas, no oil, and no emissions. Push button start, quiet operation, and delivers gas-like performance.
  • PORTABLE POWER STATION – USB port in battery charges all portable electronic devices, including phones & tablets (40,000 mAh power bank). Great for camping, sporting events, and more. &3-year warranty to protect your investment.

Light weight
4.7 4.7
Value for money
4.7 4.7
Maneuverability
4.5 4.5
Easy to assemble
4.3 4.3
Greenworks 40V 19" Brushless (2-In-1) Lawn Mower, 4Ah USB (Power Bank) Battery and Charger Included MO40L414
Greenworks 40V 14 Inch Cordless Lawn Mower, 4Ah Battery and Charger Included MO40B410
Greenworks 40V 19” BL Lawn Mower, 5.0Ah USB Battery and Charger Included
Greenworks 40V 20-Inch Cordless (2-In-1) Push Lawn Mower, 4.0Ah + 2.0Ah Battery and Charger Included 25302
Greenworks 40V 17" (2-In-1) Push Lawn Mower, 4.0Ah Battery and Charger Included
Greenworks 40V 20" Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower, 4.0Ah Battery and Charger Included
Customer Rating 4.3 out of 5 stars (138) 4.1 out of 5 stars (846) 3.6 out of 5 stars (6) 4.3 out of 5 stars (6036) 4.4 out of 5 stars (2229) 4.4 out of 5 stars (519)
Price $203.10 $211.65 $269.99 $399.99 $299.99 $329.00
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
Item Dimensions 15.75 x 20.08 x 29.53 inches 50.4 x 15.8 x 40.47 inches 55.12 x 18.9 x 43.31 inches 29.2 x 20.66 x 19.5 inches 52.05 x 19.21 x 41 inches 61 x 21 x 42 inches
Power Source Battery Powered Battery Powered, Gas Powered Battery Powered Battery Powered Gas Powered, Battery Powered, Corded Electric Battery Powered
"Make your day of yard work easier with the Greenworks 40V push lawn mower. This eco-friendly lawn mower provides the power you need with up to 30 minutes of runtime on a fully charged 4.0Ah battery (runtime varies based on grass condition and user operation). The durable 19” steel deck on this cordless lawn mower allows you to handle large areas of grass quickly and easily. Plus, the brushless motor provides more torque, quiet operation and a longer life. The easy-to-use single lever 7-position height adjustment offers the best cut in any environment. The 2-in-1 feature offers versatile use with mulching and side discharge options to help you manage clippings. This lawn mower is virtually maintenance free and starts up instantly with an easy push button start. There’s no gas, no oil and no emissions, but plenty of power. Plus, USB ports are integrated into the battery, making it a portable charger for phones, tablets, and other compatible electronic accessories. Comes with cordless electric lawn mower, 40V 4.0Ah battery, charger and operator’s manual. It offers a 3-year tool and 3-year battery warranty."

4.3 out of 5 stars
4.3 out of 5
138 global ratings
5 star
63%
4 star
17%
3 star
10%
2 star
3%
1 star
6%

Top reviews from the United States

ladyrider
5.0 out of 5 stars So far so good
Reviewed in the United States on May 4, 2022
Verified Purchase
Customer image
ladyrider
5.0 out of 5 stars So far so good
Reviewed in the United States on May 4, 2022
I have a 3/4 acre yard and I bought an extra battery for this mower! I went through both batteries and still had some yard left to mow, I knew they wouldn't last for the whole yard but I think if I had a 3rd battery between them I would have got the job done! Had to get on the bad boy zero turn to finish, and that is another story! But I feel the mower did very well! I could probably split up the front and back and just do in 2 different days! Good workout too! Does a body good! But the pictures show part of the front! It did a good job!
7 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Wasserkafer
5.0 out of 5 stars Very surprised
Reviewed in the United States on May 15, 2022
Verified Purchase
5 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Ashley
2.0 out of 5 stars It's good but battery is awful
Reviewed in the United States on July 5, 2021
Verified Purchase
20 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Mike Hartz
5.0 out of 5 stars Great trimming mower
Reviewed in the United States on June 4, 2022
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Jaye Naish
5.0 out of 5 stars Fantastic mower
Reviewed in the United States on May 18, 2022
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Julie
5.0 out of 5 stars Battery lasts for 40 minutes.
Reviewed in the United States on June 2, 2022
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Denise.
5.0 out of 5 stars Handiest lawnmower!
Reviewed in the United States on February 21, 2022
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Edward G
5.0 out of 5 stars Great for a home lawn care!
Reviewed in the United States on March 25, 2022
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse