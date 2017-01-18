Add to your order

1,758 ratings
Enhance your purchase

Brand Greenworks
Power Source Battery Powered
Item Dimensions LxWxH 31 x 21.6 x 37 inches
Item Weight 33 Pounds
Color Green
Wheel Size 6 Inches
Voltage 80 Volts

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Ultimate performance 80V Li-ion systems delivers greater efficiency with up to 45 minutes of run time with 2.0 Ah battery
  • Quiet, maintenance free brushless motor technology
  • Quickly clear your driveway, sidewalks, patios, etc with a 20 inch clearing path
  • Up to 10 inch of clearing depth
  • 180 Degree rotating chute for desired snow displacement
  • For peak performance, use battery that is being stored at room temperature. The snow thrower may not properly start if the battery temperature is too cold
  • If unit does not start, remove battery from snow thrower and allow it to warm indoors for 10 minutes or longer. Reinstall battery and try again
  • Greenworks Pro 80V 20 inch Snow Thrower with 2Ah Battery and Charger
  • +
  • Greenworks Pro 80V 2Ah Lithium Ion Battery GBA80200
  • +
  • Greenworks Pro 80V 21-Inch Push Lawn Mower, 4Ah Battery and Charger Included, 2501202
From the manufacturer

80V 20" Snow thrower
80V 20" Snow thrower
80V 20" Snow Thrower

Comparison Chart

Up to 45 minutes

Runtime

Up to 45 minutes

33 lbs.

Weight

33 lbs.

20" Path / 10" Deep

Clearing Path/Depth

20" Path / 10" Deep

Adjustable

Chute control

Adjustable

Brushless Motor

LED light

Electric Start

Up to 45 minutes

Runtime

Corded

33 lbs.

Weight

30 lbs.

20" Path / 10" Deep

Clearing Path/Depth

20" Path / 10" Deep

Adjustable

Chute control

Adjustable

Brushless Motor

LED light

Electric Start

Up to 45 minutes

Runtime

Up to 45 minutes

33 lbs.

Weight

15 lbs.

20" Path / 10" Deep

Clearing Path/Depth

12" Path / 6" Deep

Adjustable

Chute control

Non-Adjustable

Brushless Motor

LED light

Electric Start

Up to 45 minutes

Runtime

Corded

33 lbs.

Weight

26 lbs.

20" Path / 10" Deep

Clearing Path/Depth

16" Path / 6" Deep

Adjustable

Chute control

Adjustable

Brushless Motor

LED light

Electric Start

Product description

Greenworks Pro 80-Volt 20-in Cordless Electric Snow Blower with 20-inch auger width and utilizing the powerful 80V lithium ion power. 6-inch rear wheels make it easy to maneuver. Digital controlled brushless motor for more torque, longer run-time, quiet operation, and longer life

Product information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here. [PDF ]

Customer reviews

4.1 out of 5 stars
4.1 out of 5
1,758 global ratings
5 star
60%
4 star
17%
3 star
8%
2 star
4%
1 star
11%

Top reviews from the United States

Carta household
1.0 out of 5 stars I wanted to believe...
Reviewed in the United States on January 18, 2017
Verified Purchase
Amazon Customer
1.0 out of 5 stars 7 months in repair shop and no update - This is insane. (Ongoing Updates)
Reviewed in the United States on December 24, 2017
Verified Purchase
Dan J
1.0 out of 5 stars dead snow blower
Reviewed in the United States on December 26, 2017
Verified Purchase
Flatirons
1.0 out of 5 stars 3 out of 4 stop running abruptly when enounter any load from snow.
Reviewed in the United States on May 25, 2017
Verified Purchase
Top reviews from other countries

JCanada
1.0 out of 5 stars Dissappointed - Bad return policy
Reviewed in Canada on January 8, 2021
Verified Purchase
Paul Houtstra
1.0 out of 5 stars The battery on this piece of junk only lasts 10 minutes.
Reviewed in Canada on March 4, 2021
Verified Purchase
KLU
3.0 out of 5 stars Expensive and good quality
Reviewed in Canada on April 4, 2021
Verified Purchase
