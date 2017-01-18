I'm an electrical junkie. I chose electronics as a career and a hobby. I'm all about cleaner air and all that, but I'm much more interested in doing the work without the need for gasoline, oil and a small engine. There is no need for carburetor work or other small engine repairs with an electric device. Sure, it's not 100% without its bugs, but easier to work with.
I glazed over the one star reviews and chose to go for it. I ordered and and when it arrived I opened the box like a little kid Christmas morning and quickly put it together. I hit the button and pulled the lever, started right up!
I was able to push A LOT of snow. One huge Utah snowstorm 12"+ followed by another that night of the same proportion. Not a problem other than 25-30 min run time pushing heavy snow, which is expected with the battery operations.
The next snow storm, consisting of maybe 3", I was able to push about 5 minutes worth before it died. I push the button then pull the lever and the motor clicks moving the prop in one direction for maybe 1". I do it again and it moves the opposite direction for 1".
I followed all troubleshooting instructions and gave up.
Fortunate for me, amazon has a great return policy.
I really really wanted to believe.
Add to your order
3 Year Lawn and Garden Extended Protection Plan
from Asurion, LLC $44.99
from Asurion, LLC $44.99
- NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
- COVERAGE: Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
- PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
- EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
Other Sellers on Amazon
$404.60
& FREE Shipping
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: S Stores X
Sold by: S Stores X
(28 ratings)
100% positive over last 12 months
100% positive over last 12 months
Only 2 left in stock - order soon.Shipping rates and Return policy
$404.71
& FREE Shipping
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: stores123
Sold by: stores123
(265883 ratings)
79% positive over last 12 months
79% positive over last 12 months
In stock.Shipping rates and Return policy
Usually ships within 3 to 4 days.
Usually ships within 3 to 4 days.
Greenworks Pro 80V 20 inch Snow Thrower with 2Ah Battery and Charger
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.Amazon's Choice in Snow Blowers by Greenworks
|List Price:
|$449.00 Details
|Deal of the Day:
| $299.00
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
|
Ends in 12h 38m 32s
Deal has ended
|You Save:
|$150.00 (33%)
Enhance your purchase
|Brand
|Greenworks
|Power Source
|Battery Powered
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|31 x 21.6 x 37 inches
|Item Weight
|33 Pounds
|Color
|Green
|Wheel Size
|6 Inches
|Voltage
|80 Volts
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Ultimate performance 80V Li-ion systems delivers greater efficiency with up to 45 minutes of run time with 2.0 Ah battery
- Quiet, maintenance free brushless motor technology
- Quickly clear your driveway, sidewalks, patios, etc with a 20 inch clearing path
- Up to 10 inch of clearing depth
- 180 Degree rotating chute for desired snow displacement
- For peak performance, use battery that is being stored at room temperature. The snow thrower may not properly start if the battery temperature is too cold
- If unit does not start, remove battery from snow thrower and allow it to warm indoors for 10 minutes or longer. Reinstall battery and try again
This fits your .
New (11) from $299.00 & FREE Shipping.
Frequently bought together
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
From the manufacturer
Comparison Chart
|
Up to 45 minutes
|
Runtime
|
Up to 45 minutes
|
33 lbs.
|
Weight
|
33 lbs.
|
20" Path / 10" Deep
|
Clearing Path/Depth
|
20" Path / 10" Deep
|
Adjustable
|
Chute control
|
Adjustable
|
|
Brushless Motor
|
|
|
LED light
|
|
|
Electric Start
|
|
Up to 45 minutes
|
Runtime
|
Corded
|
33 lbs.
|
Weight
|
30 lbs.
|
20" Path / 10" Deep
|
Clearing Path/Depth
|
20" Path / 10" Deep
|
Adjustable
|
Chute control
|
Adjustable
|
|
Brushless Motor
|
|
LED light
|
|
|
Electric Start
|
|
Up to 45 minutes
|
Runtime
|
Up to 45 minutes
|
33 lbs.
|
Weight
|
15 lbs.
|
20" Path / 10" Deep
|
Clearing Path/Depth
|
12" Path / 6" Deep
|
Adjustable
|
Chute control
|
Non-Adjustable
|
|
Brushless Motor
|
|
LED light
|
|
Electric Start
|
|
Up to 45 minutes
|
Runtime
|
Corded
|
33 lbs.
|
Weight
|
26 lbs.
|
20" Path / 10" Deep
|
Clearing Path/Depth
|
16" Path / 6" Deep
|
Adjustable
|
Chute control
|
Adjustable
|
|
Brushless Motor
|
|
LED light
|
|
Electric Start
|
1 Snow-Removal 2 Clearing Path 3 Push Button Start 4 Brushless Motor 5 Constant Power
1 Throwing Chute 2 LED Light 3 Discharge Distance 4 Clearing Depth
1 Quick Charge 2 Advantages 3 80V Battery 4 Greenworks 80V
Compare with similar items
|
|
greenworks Pro 80V 20-Inch Cordless Snow Thrower, Battery Not Included, 2601302
|
Snow Joe 24V-X2-SB18 48-Volt iON+ Cordless Snow Blower Kit | 18-Inch | W/ 2 x 4.0-Ah Batteries and Charger
|
EGO Power+ SNT2102 21-Inch 56-Volt Cordless Snow Blower with Peak Power Two 5.0Ah Batteries and Charger Included
|
Snow Joe SJ627E Electric Snow Thrower | 22-Inch | 15-Amp | w/Dual LED Lights
|
Snow Joe SJ625E Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower | 21-Inch | 15 Amp Motor
|Customer Rating
|(1758)
|(249)
|(1991)
|(764)
|(2577)
|(3704)
|Price
|$299.00
|$288.10
|$328.83
|$649.00
|$180.98
|$172.19
|Sold By
|Amazon.com
|stores123
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Item Dimensions
|31 x 21.6 x 37 inches
|31 x 21.6 x 37 inches
|40 x 19 x 40 inches
|45 x 35 x 22 inches
|23.4 x 22 x 26 inches
|40.6 x 23 x 42.5 inches
|Item Weight
|33.00 lbs
|30.00 lbs
|40.00 lbs
|25.00 lbs
|34.80 lbs
|35.70 lbs
|Power Source
|Battery Powered
|Battery Powered
|Battery Powered
|Battery Powered
|Corded Electric
|Corded Electric
|Size
|2Ah Battery and Charger
|Tool Only
|—
|—
|22-Inch, 15 Amp
|21-Inch
Product description
Greenworks Pro 80-Volt 20-in Cordless Electric Snow Blower with 20-inch auger width and utilizing the powerful 80V lithium ion power. 6-inch rear wheels make it easy to maneuver. Digital controlled brushless motor for more torque, longer run-time, quiet operation, and longer life
Customer reviews
4.1 out of 5
1,758 global ratings
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Reviewed in the United States on January 18, 2017
Verified Purchase
327 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on December 24, 2017I purchased this on March 13th 2017, but never got another snowfall to where I could use it until today. I tested it when I first received it and it spun up fine. Today, it finally snowed and was my first chance to try it out in real snow. It spun up and hit the incredibly light amount of snow on the ground for a whopping 30 seconds. Seriously, it lasted 30 seconds and then won't turn back on. It makes a single click sound when I try to power it back up and that's it. I paid a LOT for this unit and got 30 freaking seconds out of it. In the time between March and now, I have purchased a number of Greenworks products and enjoy them, but this is garbage. I'm so incredibly mad right now because I was counting on this to solve my snow issues this year. It's obvious from recent reviews that this is a big problem and when I tried to call their customer service number today, a message repeats that states that they are out of the office tomorrow for the holiday, NOT mentioning today at all, but then it just repeats over and over.
+Looked pretty out of the box
- Not working
- Super expensive for 30 seconds of mediocre snow blowing
- So far, no help from company
Update 12/27/17 - I called support and was informed that it's a bad circuit board in the snowblower and just needs to be replaced at my local Farm & Fleet. I am currently on hold with them to make sure they have the parts, and will update my review with how the repair process goes.
UPDATE 1/16/18 - When I first brought the snowblower to Farm and Fleet (which is a dump) for repair, the guy told me they didn't fix these models anymore. After 45 minutes of him verifying that it was actually some company like, 'Earthmax' or something along that line, he finally took it in (reluctantly... as it's only the second he has ever worked on according to his own words). I told him I spoke to the customer service and that this was a widespread issue with a lot of these purchased around the same time. I also informed him that the customer service lady said the engineers confirmed it was a bad computer board. He asked if I had the battery with, and I informed him I didn't. I was a bit surprised that they didn't have a battery to test with, but I told him I own a few other machines that use that battery and I tested it before coming over, and they worked. The light on the snowblower worked as well, it just won't spin. It's NOT the battery. The battery almost costs more than the snowblower and I only have one, but I have other items that require that battery and I don't trust it in the hands of others. It's just too fragile and too expensive, I don't want to risk it being dropped. I told him I would bring it when I come to pick up the slow blower so we can test it. He said okay, that worked for him.
A week and a half later, I call to inquire on the progress. He informs me he never started because I didn't bring in the battery. I reiterated what we talked about, and he advised he would replaced the PC board and motor. Cool. Well, it's been almost 2 weeks now and no word on the unit. When I call, they are too busy to answer, as they are "understaffed." We just had near 10 inches of snow and I had to get up at the crack of dawn and spend over an hour shoveling to get my family out of the house in time... despite owning an expensive snowblower. I ordered a new snowblower, as a backup, from a completely different brand because right now I am about ready to explore other opinions with the potential end goal of abandoning Greenworks all together and selling off my other products. If this snowblower doesn't come back purring like cat, and soon, I'll be done. Loyal customer gone. I'm pissed.
Update 1/16/18 (#2) - Just called to check it's status as the unit has been at the repair location since 12/28/17. I was advised the ticket was updated today and it read that the parts are back ordered for up to 2-3 weeks from today's date. It will be early to mid February, at a minimum, before I potentially have a snowblower that lasts more than 30 seconds. I am going to try to contact Greenwork's customer service again to see if they value their customers and can help.
Update 6/25/18 (#3) - A few months back I contacted support because the repair location demanded a battery and I did not want to give them the only battery I had, as I have multiple units that use it and it's very expensive. It's a good thing I didn't, but I'll get to that. I contacted support to see if there was anything they can do, and to their credit, they sent me a second battery. That was cool, I appreciate that kind of support. Now, the bad. It's a darn good thing I got the second battery and didn't give the only one I can use for my weed wacker and lawn mower because THE SNOWBLOWER IS STILL IN THE SHOP! They don't return calls, give updates and never seem to be in. This is the Farm and Fleet in Racine, WI. I stopped by last weekend (6/17/18) and they said it was still in pieces as someone was still replacing the board, despite me being told constantly from the original repair guy that the board was EXTREMELY easy to replace (the issue at the time was that we just couldn't get a board quickly). The snowblower went into repair on 12/27/17 and it's now almost 7 months later to the day and I don't have it back. This is unreal. Truly. I now understand why they have a 4 year warranty, because at this rate, that's enough time for, maybe, two back to back repairs. I truly don't know where to go from here.
Verified Purchase
The media could not be loaded.
+Looked pretty out of the box
- Not working
- Super expensive for 30 seconds of mediocre snow blowing
- So far, no help from company
Update 12/27/17 - I called support and was informed that it's a bad circuit board in the snowblower and just needs to be replaced at my local Farm & Fleet. I am currently on hold with them to make sure they have the parts, and will update my review with how the repair process goes.
UPDATE 1/16/18 - When I first brought the snowblower to Farm and Fleet (which is a dump) for repair, the guy told me they didn't fix these models anymore. After 45 minutes of him verifying that it was actually some company like, 'Earthmax' or something along that line, he finally took it in (reluctantly... as it's only the second he has ever worked on according to his own words). I told him I spoke to the customer service and that this was a widespread issue with a lot of these purchased around the same time. I also informed him that the customer service lady said the engineers confirmed it was a bad computer board. He asked if I had the battery with, and I informed him I didn't. I was a bit surprised that they didn't have a battery to test with, but I told him I own a few other machines that use that battery and I tested it before coming over, and they worked. The light on the snowblower worked as well, it just won't spin. It's NOT the battery. The battery almost costs more than the snowblower and I only have one, but I have other items that require that battery and I don't trust it in the hands of others. It's just too fragile and too expensive, I don't want to risk it being dropped. I told him I would bring it when I come to pick up the slow blower so we can test it. He said okay, that worked for him.
A week and a half later, I call to inquire on the progress. He informs me he never started because I didn't bring in the battery. I reiterated what we talked about, and he advised he would replaced the PC board and motor. Cool. Well, it's been almost 2 weeks now and no word on the unit. When I call, they are too busy to answer, as they are "understaffed." We just had near 10 inches of snow and I had to get up at the crack of dawn and spend over an hour shoveling to get my family out of the house in time... despite owning an expensive snowblower. I ordered a new snowblower, as a backup, from a completely different brand because right now I am about ready to explore other opinions with the potential end goal of abandoning Greenworks all together and selling off my other products. If this snowblower doesn't come back purring like cat, and soon, I'll be done. Loyal customer gone. I'm pissed.
Update 1/16/18 (#2) - Just called to check it's status as the unit has been at the repair location since 12/28/17. I was advised the ticket was updated today and it read that the parts are back ordered for up to 2-3 weeks from today's date. It will be early to mid February, at a minimum, before I potentially have a snowblower that lasts more than 30 seconds. I am going to try to contact Greenwork's customer service again to see if they value their customers and can help.
Update 6/25/18 (#3) - A few months back I contacted support because the repair location demanded a battery and I did not want to give them the only battery I had, as I have multiple units that use it and it's very expensive. It's a good thing I didn't, but I'll get to that. I contacted support to see if there was anything they can do, and to their credit, they sent me a second battery. That was cool, I appreciate that kind of support. Now, the bad. It's a darn good thing I got the second battery and didn't give the only one I can use for my weed wacker and lawn mower because THE SNOWBLOWER IS STILL IN THE SHOP! They don't return calls, give updates and never seem to be in. This is the Farm and Fleet in Racine, WI. I stopped by last weekend (6/17/18) and they said it was still in pieces as someone was still replacing the board, despite me being told constantly from the original repair guy that the board was EXTREMELY easy to replace (the issue at the time was that we just couldn't get a board quickly). The snowblower went into repair on 12/27/17 and it's now almost 7 months later to the day and I don't have it back. This is unreal. Truly. I now understand why they have a 4 year warranty, because at this rate, that's enough time for, maybe, two back to back repairs. I truly don't know where to go from here.
215 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on December 26, 2017
Verified Purchase
Bought this snow blower with high hopes. It came in poorly packaged box but it threw together very quickly. I tested this about a week before any snow fell and it started right up and seemed to be working just fine. Then the snow came... I fired up this machine and it felt great, I walked it down one lane of my driveway and then it stopped working. Dead. Would not start. The lights on it still worked so the battery was still alive. After walking through all of the troubleshooting I cannot figure out why it stopped working.
UPDATE 1-4-18
Greenworks support finally contacted me by email and indicated that I would need to take the machine to a nearby (30 miles away) repair shop. Upon arriving at the shop, the technician indicated that there were six other machines exactly like this one to recently come in for repair, all with the very same issue. The tech advised me to try and get my money back.
Thanks a lot, Greenworks.
UPDATE 1-4-18
Greenworks support finally contacted me by email and indicated that I would need to take the machine to a nearby (30 miles away) repair shop. Upon arriving at the shop, the technician indicated that there were six other machines exactly like this one to recently come in for repair, all with the very same issue. The tech advised me to try and get my money back.
Thanks a lot, Greenworks.
111 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on May 25, 2017
Verified Purchase
Terrific customer service but its a bummer that I needed to find out about the great customer service. I have tried four of these and only one worked correctly. The others stopped spinning instantly when they were pushed into any depth of snow. It looks like a current limit is operating incorrectly because the motor stops abruptly when it encounters a load.
Units are easy to maneuver and the light weigh makes them suitable moving by people who do not have much strength (think 100 lb women). The battery life is about 1/2 hour for a new fully charged battery.
Units are easy to maneuver and the light weigh makes them suitable moving by people who do not have much strength (think 100 lb women). The battery life is about 1/2 hour for a new fully charged battery.
127 people found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries
JCanada
Dissappointed - Bad return policyReviewed in Canada on January 8, 2021
Verified Purchase
Snowthrower is still in box, never opened, but to return it i have to pay shipping fee. I thought returns were free. I dont know what to do with it at this time. Bad customer service from GreenWorks, Amzon is not helping much either.
3 people found this helpful
Paul Houtstra
The battery on this piece of junk only lasts 10 minutes.Reviewed in Canada on March 4, 2021
Verified Purchase
This product is a good idea but they have more work to do on the battery. It does work just fine but the battery dies after 10 minutes even after a full charge .Supposed to be 30 minutes. Now that I want to return it Amazon tells me me I cannot return it because it contains a battery and is to dangerous to ship. The very same battery they just shipped to me. Now I have contacted Greenworks and spent a whole day jumping through hoops trying to send this junk back and am not sure yet if I am going to get my money back for this garbage. DO NOT BUY THIS PRODUCT IT IS A SCAM AND YOU CAN NOT GET YOUR MONEY BACK!!!!
KLU
Expensive and good qualityReviewed in Canada on April 4, 2021
Verified Purchase
It's quite expensive but the quality is good. It cannot handle too much snow so for snow storm I do snow shovel multiple times.