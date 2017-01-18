The media could not be loaded.

I purchased this on March 13th 2017, but never got another snowfall to where I could use it until today. I tested it when I first received it and it spun up fine. Today, it finally snowed and was my first chance to try it out in real snow. It spun up and hit the incredibly light amount of snow on the ground for a whopping 30 seconds. Seriously, it lasted 30 seconds and then won't turn back on. It makes a single click sound when I try to power it back up and that's it. I paid a LOT for this unit and got 30 freaking seconds out of it. In the time between March and now, I have purchased a number of Greenworks products and enjoy them, but this is garbage. I'm so incredibly mad right now because I was counting on this to solve my snow issues this year. It's obvious from recent reviews that this is a big problem and when I tried to call their customer service number today, a message repeats that states that they are out of the office tomorrow for the holiday, NOT mentioning today at all, but then it just repeats over and over.



+Looked pretty out of the box



- Not working

- Super expensive for 30 seconds of mediocre snow blowing

- So far, no help from company



Update 12/27/17 - I called support and was informed that it's a bad circuit board in the snowblower and just needs to be replaced at my local Farm & Fleet. I am currently on hold with them to make sure they have the parts, and will update my review with how the repair process goes.



UPDATE 1/16/18 - When I first brought the snowblower to Farm and Fleet (which is a dump) for repair, the guy told me they didn't fix these models anymore. After 45 minutes of him verifying that it was actually some company like, 'Earthmax' or something along that line, he finally took it in (reluctantly... as it's only the second he has ever worked on according to his own words). I told him I spoke to the customer service and that this was a widespread issue with a lot of these purchased around the same time. I also informed him that the customer service lady said the engineers confirmed it was a bad computer board. He asked if I had the battery with, and I informed him I didn't. I was a bit surprised that they didn't have a battery to test with, but I told him I own a few other machines that use that battery and I tested it before coming over, and they worked. The light on the snowblower worked as well, it just won't spin. It's NOT the battery. The battery almost costs more than the snowblower and I only have one, but I have other items that require that battery and I don't trust it in the hands of others. It's just too fragile and too expensive, I don't want to risk it being dropped. I told him I would bring it when I come to pick up the slow blower so we can test it. He said okay, that worked for him.



A week and a half later, I call to inquire on the progress. He informs me he never started because I didn't bring in the battery. I reiterated what we talked about, and he advised he would replaced the PC board and motor. Cool. Well, it's been almost 2 weeks now and no word on the unit. When I call, they are too busy to answer, as they are "understaffed." We just had near 10 inches of snow and I had to get up at the crack of dawn and spend over an hour shoveling to get my family out of the house in time... despite owning an expensive snowblower. I ordered a new snowblower, as a backup, from a completely different brand because right now I am about ready to explore other opinions with the potential end goal of abandoning Greenworks all together and selling off my other products. If this snowblower doesn't come back purring like cat, and soon, I'll be done. Loyal customer gone. I'm pissed.



Update 1/16/18 (#2) - Just called to check it's status as the unit has been at the repair location since 12/28/17. I was advised the ticket was updated today and it read that the parts are back ordered for up to 2-3 weeks from today's date. It will be early to mid February, at a minimum, before I potentially have a snowblower that lasts more than 30 seconds. I am going to try to contact Greenwork's customer service again to see if they value their customers and can help.



Update 6/25/18 (#3) - A few months back I contacted support because the repair location demanded a battery and I did not want to give them the only battery I had, as I have multiple units that use it and it's very expensive. It's a good thing I didn't, but I'll get to that. I contacted support to see if there was anything they can do, and to their credit, they sent me a second battery. That was cool, I appreciate that kind of support. Now, the bad. It's a darn good thing I got the second battery and didn't give the only one I can use for my weed wacker and lawn mower because THE SNOWBLOWER IS STILL IN THE SHOP! They don't return calls, give updates and never seem to be in. This is the Farm and Fleet in Racine, WI. I stopped by last weekend (6/17/18) and they said it was still in pieces as someone was still replacing the board, despite me being told constantly from the original repair guy that the board was EXTREMELY easy to replace (the issue at the time was that we just couldn't get a board quickly). The snowblower went into repair on 12/27/17 and it's now almost 7 months later to the day and I don't have it back. This is unreal. Truly. I now understand why they have a 4 year warranty, because at this rate, that's enough time for, maybe, two back to back repairs. I truly don't know where to go from here.