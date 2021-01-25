Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
Grip Tape - Heavy Duty Anti Slip Tape for Stairs Outdoor/Indoor Waterproof 4Inch x 35Ft Safety Non Skid Roll for Stair Steps Traction Tread Staircases Grips Adhesive Non Slip Strips Nonslip Walk Black

4.6 out of 5 stars 4,164 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Safety Tape
4 Inch x 35 Feet
Black

  • Professional grade anti slip adhesive tape: Durable waterproof anti skid tape for steps is perfect for outdoor and indoor use. We use premium heavy duty 80 grit tape which creates the ideal texture to fully prevent slipping. Non skid tape provides extra foot traction for your additional protection on any slippery surface, including stairs, patio, entryways, ladders, deck ramp, laminate, skateboard, scooters, tile, slippery floor, trailers, boats, sporting equipment, and forklifts.
  • Waterproof, long lasting & peel resistant in any weather: Our abrasive grip tape roll for stairs was specifically designed to withstand heavy foot traffic and any weather conditions, including rain, snow, frost, sun, water, and heat. Stair tread tape creates an exceptional long term grip on all surfaces for many years.
  • Works on multiple surfaces: Non slip tape strongly adheres to all surfaces, including smooth and rough coverings. You can stick this anti slip traction tape on wood, tile, stone, concrete, metal, plastic and glass, all of which require extra foot traction. Enjoy all around protection and ultimate comfort in your home, as well as in hotels, restaurants, businesses and educational establishments.
  • Made for you safety: Our adhesive non slip tape for steps is designed specifically to make your home safe for you and your family. Superior anti skid tape for steps outdoor creates a safer environment for walking, working, stepping and standing. Reduce the risk of falls, trips and slips for your loved ones, especially the eldery, children and pets.
  • Easy to use with our customer suport. Non skid tape measures 4 in by 35 ft - the perfect size for all your needs. Simply cut out a piece of any size, peel the protective film, and apply the tape on a clean surface. Designed in the USA and produced according to the highest quality standards. Your new favorite anti slip tape is just a few clicks away! If you have any problems, contact us. We will solve it for you!
Product Description

ANTI SLIP TAPES OFFER MAXIMUM TRACTION AND DURABILITY. OUR TAPE IS EASY TO APPLY AND PROVIDE YEARS OF RELIABLE PROTECTION

NO MORE SLIPPING

MAKE YOUR SURROUNDING A SAFE PLACE FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY!

Non slip tape strongly adheres to all surfaces, including smooth and rough coverings. You can stick this anti slip traction tape on wood, tile, stone, concrete, metal, plastic and glass, all of which require extra foot traction. Enjoy all around protection and comfort in your home, as well as in hotels, restaurants, businesses and educational establishments.

This allows you to get the maximum grip of the foot with the desired coverage. It has strong acrylic adhesive which adheres firmly to the surface you need. The waterproof anti slip tape is 35-foot long and 4 inches wide making it an all around tape for your home.

PROFESSIONAL GRADE ANTI SLIP ADHESIVE TAPE

Premium Heavy Duty Tape

We use premium heavy duty 80 grit aluminum oxide which creates the ideal texture to fully prevent slipping. Non skid tape provides extra foot traction for your additional protection on any slippery surface, including stairs, patio, entryways, ladders, deck ramp, laminate, skateboard, scooters, tile, slippery floor, trailers, boats, sporting equipment, and forklifts.

PEEL RESISTANT IN ANY WEATHER

Outdoor anti slip tape

Waterproof and durable - Trazon anti slip tapes are adapted for indoor and outdoor stairs. The stair grip tape is made of the best materials to provide satisfaction and durability in all weather conditions for long use

WATERPROOF & LONG LASTING

Waterproof

Our abrasive grip tape roll for stairs was specifically designed to withstand heavy foot traffic and any weather conditions, including rain, snow, frost, sun, water, and heat. Resistant to oils & detergents. Stair tread tape creates an exceptional long term grip on all surfaces for many years.

Read more

1

Anti-Slip Tape Use Tips

  • Make sure that the surface is clean and dry, free of oils, sand or dust.
  • Temperature of the surface should be above 40˚F (at low temperatures, the surface can be heated with a heat gun).
  • Apply to smooth surface. Prepare the application area: ensure it is smooth by filling in any cracks or holes. Porous surfaces should be sealed.
  • Peel the protective film about 1'' from one end, apply the first part of the tape to the surface and continue removing the film while sticking the tape to surface.
  • Once your tape is in place, firmly press it to the surface to ensure maximum adhesion. Apply extra pressure to edges.

Note:

  • On stair treads, apply anti-slip at about 0.5-1'' away from the edge of the tread to prevent premature wear or curling of the tape edge.
  • We do not recommend applying anti slip tape over grout lines.
  • When cutting the anti-slip tape to a specific size, we suggest rounding the corners.
  • Avoid touching adhesive with fingers.
  • Anti-slip tape can be applied to painted surfaces (wooden surfaces should be painted before applying), provided the paint is thoroughly dry.

NO MORE SLIPPING!!! ALL YOU NEED IS A TRAZON ANTI-SLIP TAPE

1

SAFETY ABOVE ALL

The stair tape prevents slipping and falling for children, aging adults and pets. This avoids accidents on slippery stairs. Grip tape for stairs outdoor and indoor is tested for grip, peel adhesion, tensile strength and stretch to assure highest safety and quality.

High strength adhesive tape and durable waterproof anti skid tape for steps outdoor and indoor usage prevents slip on your slippery surfaces. You can put anti slip traction tape on wood, tile, ladder, deck ramp, patio stair which require extra foot traction. Anti skid tape for steps outdoor helps create a safer environment for walking, working, stepping and standing.

Grip Tape - Heavy Duty Anti Slip Tape for Stairs Outdoor/Indoor Waterproof 4Inch x 35Ft Safety Non Skid Roll for Stair Steps Traction Tread Staircases Grips Adhesive Non Slip Strips Nonslip Walk Black
3M Safety-Walk Slip Resistant Tape, Black, 610B-R4X180, 4 in. x 15 ft.
Favordrory 6 Inch x 20 Foot Anti Slip Traction Tape, Grip Tape Grit Non Slip, Outdoor Non Skid Treads, High Traction Friction Abrasive Adhesive Stairs Step, Black
30" X 4"(10-Pack) Anti Slip Traction Treads with Glow in The Dark Stripe,Best Grip Tape Non Slip, Outdoor Non Skid Tape, High Traction Friction Abrasive Adhesive for Stairs Step Cosimixo
Anti Slip Tape, High Traction,Strong Grip Abrasive, Not Easy Leaving Adhesive Residue, Indoor & Outdoor (1" Width x 190" Long, Black)
LifeGrip Anti Slip Traction Tape, 2 Inch x 60 Foot, Best Grip, Friction, Abrasive Adhesive for Stairs, Safety, Tread Step, Indoor, Outdoor, Caution Yellow/Black
Customer Rating 4.6 out of 5 stars (4164) 4.7 out of 5 stars (1640) 4.6 out of 5 stars (648) 4.4 out of 5 stars (274) 4.6 out of 5 stars (3052) 4.6 out of 5 stars (380)
Price $16.29 $16.01 $16.99 $22.95 $7.49 $19.99
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
Sold By Sigma System Inc Big Ben's Mall Favordrory LLC COSIMIXO Yorwe LifeGrip Safety
Top reviews from the United States

Paula
1.0 out of 5 stars Started coming off in a week
Reviewed in the United States on January 25, 2021
Size Name: 4 Inch x 35 FeetColor: BlackVerified Purchase
Amazon Customer
2.0 out of 5 stars Good in a dry climate. Avoid in wet.
Reviewed in the United States on October 30, 2021
Size Name: 4 Inch x 35 FeetColor: BlackVerified Purchase
Richw
5.0 out of 5 stars Great on my boat and trailer
Reviewed in the United States on May 10, 2021
Size Name: 2 Inch x 35 FeetColor: BlackVerified Purchase
I needed something to keep me from slipping when I launch or recover my boat. I also needed some non-slip on the stern of the boat to match the non-slip already on the other side for the boarding ladder. This tape has done the trick. I cut pieces for the trailer tongue and right edge of the trailer. I crawl out the back of my SUV, onto the trailer tongue then around the right side and onto the bow. I've slipped several times and that does smart. It can be uncomfortable for older people like me, pulling those muscles. This non-slip tape makes that effort much easier, no slipping at all.

I cut a couple of pieces and rounded the corners. Then I put them on the right rear side of the boat and they come real close to matching the ladder side. I'm pleased with the results.
Judy H
5.0 out of 5 stars Extremely easy to work with
Reviewed in the United States on March 13, 2021
Size Name: 4 Inch x 35 FeetColor: BlackVerified Purchase
Thelorax
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect for steps to the pool
Reviewed in the United States on July 30, 2021
Size Name: 4 Inch x 35 FeetColor: BlackVerified Purchase
James S.
5.0 out of 5 stars Great grip and super easy to install
Reviewed in the United States on April 20, 2021
Size Name: 4 Inch x 35 FeetColor: BlackVerified Purchase
Firefighter Steve
5.0 out of 5 stars MUCH MORE THAN EXPECTED
Reviewed in the United States on March 3, 2021
Size Name: 4 Inch x 35 FeetColor: BlackVerified Purchase
QDuck
5.0 out of 5 stars Economical anti-slip tread
Reviewed in the United States on February 16, 2021
Size Name: 4 Inch x 35 FeetColor: BlackVerified Purchase
Top reviews from other countries

EVAngelina
5.0 out of 5 stars Excelente adhesión!
Reviewed in Mexico on October 22, 2021
Size Name: 2 Inch x 35 FeetColor: BlackVerified Purchase
jaime gonzalez vargas
5.0 out of 5 stars Verdadero y rapidez
Reviewed in Mexico on October 6, 2021
Size Name: 2 Inch x 35 FeetColor: BlackVerified Purchase
