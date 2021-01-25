We have a homemade ramp coming from our family room to our garage and my husband put a thick rubber mat on it to provide slipping. That worked good until my husband started using a walker. I watched him coming down the ramp and was noticing how often the walker stopped as it was getting caught in the thickness of the rubber mat. So, I went on line and looked up various anti-slip products for ramps. So glad I did. Ordered this tape, pulled the ramp away from the high step, cleaned the ramp off, cut one strip to fit the length of the ramp, then cut the remaining strips. I am 79 years old and within no time at all I had every strip attached to the ramp. The only thing I did wrong was I didn't order 2 rolls. Got the major part of the ramp covered with the tape so it's safe to use but am ordering another roll to finish the ramp. Was telling an older friend about this tape and she wants me to cover her ramp also. Great product, easy to work with, looks great and I feel better knowing my husband won't struggle as much now.