Gskyer Telescope, 600x90mm AZ Astronomical Refractor Telescope, German Technology Scope

by Gskyer
4.6 out of 5 stars 563 ratings
AZ90600
White
  • 【High Quality Optics】600mm(f/6.7) focal length and 90mm aperture, fully coated optics glass lens with high transmission coatings creates stunning images and protect your eyes.
  • 【High Magnification】Come with three replaceable eyepieces(24X, 60X,120X) and one 3x Barlow lens. 3x Barlow lens trebles the magnifying power of each eyepiece.
  • 【Adjustable Tripod】This telescope allows for many different viewing positions with a adjustable aluminum tripod. The height of aluminum tripod can be adjusted from about 31.5-inch to 49-inch.
  • 【Easy to Operate】No tools are required for reflecting telescope even for the novice, quick and easy to focus.
  • 【What You Get】AZ90600 telescope with 3 eyepieces, our 12-month worry-free support and friendly customer service.
Special offers and product promotions

Size: AZ90600 | Color: White

From the manufacturer

Full Size Tripod No
Optical Design Refractor Refractor Refractor Refractor Reflector
Aperture 60mm 60mm 80mm 90mm 130mm
Focal Length 350mm 700mm 400mm 600mm 650mm
Tripod Iron Aluminium Stainless Steel Stainless Steel Stainless Steel
Finderscope Inverted Image Inverted Image Positive Image Positive Image Positive Image
Optical Coating Antireflection Blue Film Antireflection Blue Film Antireflection Blue Film Antireflection Blue Film Antireflection Blue Film

Gskyer Telescope, 600x90mm AZ Astronomical Refractor Telescope, German Technology Scope
Gskyer Telescope, 70mm Aperture 400mm AZ Mount Astronomical Refracting Telescope for Kids Beginners - Travel Telescope with Carry Bag, Phone Adapter and Wireless Remote
Celestron - 70mm Travel Scope DX - Portable Refractor Telescope - Fully-Coated Glass Optics - Ideal Telescope for Beginners - BONUS Astronomy Software Package - Digiscoping Smartphone Adapter
Celestron - 70mm Travel Scope - Portable Refractor Telescope - Fully-Coated Glass Optics - Ideal Telescope for Beginners - BONUS Astronomy Software Package
Celestron – StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ Smartphone App-Enabled Telescope – Works with StarSense App to Help You Find Stars, Planets & More – 130mm Newtonian Reflector – iPhone/Android Compatible
Customer Rating 4.6 out of 5 stars (563) 4.6 out of 5 stars (1603) 4.2 out of 5 stars (71) 4.2 out of 5 stars (3258) 4.1 out of 5 stars (81)
Price Unavailable $95.99 $99.95 $89.59 $398.00
Sold By Uranus UU Amazon.com Amazon.com iSave
Item Dimensions 38.00 x 12.00 x 8.00 inches 24.80 x 4.92 x 8.46 inches 9.10 x 9.10 x 9.10 inches 18.00 x 7.00 x 14.00 inches
Item Weight 18.00 lbs 3.30 lbs 3.30 lbs 18.00 lbs
Product description

Size:AZ90600  |  Color:White

Telescope Specification
- Aperture: 90mm(3.5in)
- Focal Length: 600mm(23.62in)
- Focal Ratio: F6.7
- Eyepiece1: 25mm(0.98in)
- Magnification1: 24X
- Eyepiece2: 10mm(0.39in)
- Magnification2: 60X
- Eyepiece3: 5mm(0.196n)
- Magnification3: 120X
- Max Magnification: 360
- Finderscope: 6*30
- Zenith Mirrors: 48°Erecting BAK7 prism
- Mount: AZ Altazimuth Mount
- Optical coating: Multi Antireflection Green Film
- Barlow lens: 3X
- Resolution: ≤2.8
- Angular Field of View: 1°36"
- Tuble connection: Hook Dovetail Plate
- Tripod: 1.27inch stainless steel Tripod
About Refund Policy
We support customers return goods if you don’t like, But We suggest that if you have any problems please contact us first on amazon email directly,We have professional team and professional technical personnel to do the operation and guidance for you, I do hope you can support our work, and Love our products.
About Feedback
Your satisfaction and positive feedback is very important to us if you are satisfied with our items and services. If you have any problems with our items or services, please feel free to contact us first before you leave feedback. We will do our best to solve your any problems and provide you the best customer services.
Product Description
Gskyer Infinity have over 20 years Optical history,Use of Germany's advanced technology, for different groups of people from different telescopes for science, astronomy, exploration, and tourism, etc.Gskyer's value priced Powerseeker 90600AZ is an affordable entry high level telescope with some nice extras like a correct image prism and "The Sky" astronomy.

Product information

Technical Specification

User Manual [PDF ]
Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
563 customer ratings
5 star
80%
4 star
10%
3 star
3%
2 star
3%
1 star
4%
Grace Trump
5.0 out of 5 stars Great telescope for beginners, fun for the whole family
Reviewed in the United States on November 18, 2018
Size: AZ90600Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
review imagereview imagereview image
103 people found this helpful
Michael raymond
5.0 out of 5 stars Works great was able to see the rings of Saturn
Reviewed in the United States on September 25, 2018
Size: AZ90600Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
101 people found this helpful
david
5.0 out of 5 stars Easy to set up
Reviewed in the United States on July 27, 2017
Size: AZ90600Color: White
review image
202 people found this helpful
Pamdirac
5.0 out of 5 stars A great tool for scientific education, need an equatorial mount for professionals
Reviewed in the United States on February 6, 2019
Size: AZ90600Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
review imagereview image
85 people found this helpful
Larry O.
5.0 out of 5 stars Meet expectation!
Reviewed in the United States on February 16, 2019
Size: AZ90600Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
review imagereview imagereview image
77 people found this helpful
Rebecca
5.0 out of 5 stars Fantastic telescope!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 4, 2018
Size: AZ90600Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
11 people found this helpful
Tracy
5.0 out of 5 stars Great telescope!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 29, 2018
Size: AZ90600Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
6 people found this helpful
Onmybiketoo
5.0 out of 5 stars good quality
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 26, 2017
Size: AZ90600Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
67 people found this helpful
juan
5.0 out of 5 stars Great telescope
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 18, 2018
Size: AZ90600Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
Cynthia
5.0 out of 5 stars Highly recommended
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 19, 2018
Size: AZ90600Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
Billy Boy
5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing Telescope, Absolutely Love it!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 30, 2018
Size: AZ90600Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
Nikki
5.0 out of 5 stars Great Buy
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 4, 2018
Size: AZ90600Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
H.Somji
4.0 out of 5 stars Difficult to transport
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on September 6, 2019
Size: AZ90600Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
stanley mcdermott
5.0 out of 5 stars Speed
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 18, 2019
Size: AZ90600Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
Joanna Ferguson
1.0 out of 5 stars Table instead of telescope!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 28, 2018
Size: AZ90600Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
Herb Weber
4.0 out of 5 stars Well made
Reviewed in Canada on March 8, 2019
Size: AZ90600Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
One person found this helpful
DAVID ARBON
4.0 out of 5 stars Very nice, good optics
Reviewed in Canada on December 2, 2014
Size: AZ70*400Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
🇨🇦 Paul
4.0 out of 5 stars Not too Shabby
Reviewed in Canada on September 1, 2015
Size: AZ70*400Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
Michel Fernand
4.0 out of 5 stars Très compacte et bonne qualité optique.
Reviewed in Canada on September 26, 2014
Size: AZ70*400Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
MRS A J TURNBULL
1.0 out of 5 stars Poor
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on June 19, 2017
Size: AZ90600Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
