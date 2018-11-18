- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Gskyer Telescope, 600x90mm AZ Astronomical Refractor Telescope, German Technology Scope
- 【High Quality Optics】600mm(f/6.7) focal length and 90mm aperture, fully coated optics glass lens with high transmission coatings creates stunning images and protect your eyes.
- 【High Magnification】Come with three replaceable eyepieces(24X, 60X,120X) and one 3x Barlow lens. 3x Barlow lens trebles the magnifying power of each eyepiece.
- 【Adjustable Tripod】This telescope allows for many different viewing positions with a adjustable aluminum tripod. The height of aluminum tripod can be adjusted from about 31.5-inch to 49-inch.
- 【Easy to Operate】No tools are required for reflecting telescope even for the novice, quick and easy to focus.
- 【What You Get】AZ90600 telescope with 3 eyepieces, our 12-month worry-free support and friendly customer service.
|
Telescope Optical Tube
Integral forming aluminum ally telescope optical tube.
|
Tube Ring
Mounting Knob & Safety Screw in the dovetail bracket.
|
Optical Coating
Featuring coated antireflection blue film components, Gskyer 90mm refractor telescope provides clean, crisp views.
|
High Power Eyepieces
Using the high power eyepiece, perfect for observing the Moon and planets or bringing distant wildlife in close for detailed views.
|
High Power Telescope
Professional high-power astronomical mirror telescope.
|
Optical Tube Design
90 Millimeter (3.5 inch) aperture refracting telescope.
Focal length 600 Millimeter and ratio f/6.6.
|
Tripod
Come with one full size stretchable tripod made of stainless steel.
Telescope Specification - Aperture: 90mm(3.5in) - Focal Length: 600mm(23.62in) - Focal Ratio: F6.7 - Eyepiece1: 25mm(0.98in) - Magnification1: 24X - Eyepiece2: 10mm(0.39in) - Magnification2: 60X - Eyepiece3: 5mm(0.196n) - Magnification3: 120X - Max Magnification: 360 - Finderscope: 6*30 - Zenith Mirrors: 48°Erecting BAK7 prism - Mount: AZ Altazimuth Mount - Optical coating: Multi Antireflection Green Film - Barlow lens: 3X - Resolution: ≤2.8 - Angular Field of View: 1°36" - Tuble connection: Hook Dovetail Plate - Tripod: 1.27inch stainless steel Tripod About Refund Policy We support customers return goods if you don’t like, But We suggest that if you have any problems please contact us first on amazon email directly,We have professional team and professional technical personnel to do the operation and guidance for you, I do hope you can support our work, and Love our products. About Feedback Your satisfaction and positive feedback is very important to us if you are satisfied with our items and services. If you have any problems with our items or services, please feel free to contact us first before you leave feedback. We will do our best to solve your any problems and provide you the best customer services. Product Description Gskyer Infinity have over 20 years Optical history,Use of Germany's advanced technology, for different groups of people from different telescopes for science, astronomy, exploration, and tourism, etc.Gskyer's value priced Powerseeker 90600AZ is an affordable entry high level telescope with some nice extras like a correct image prism and "The Sky" astronomy.
We bought it for my son. We actually bought it to watch the moon in August, during the Chinese Festival. It's made from high quality materials and seems to be quite durable. It comes with an instruction booklet, that's pretty easy to understand. It took us about 40 minutes to completely assemble. The small finder scope is not hard to align, and is very clear when in focus. All of the lenses are high quality. the price is right for beginners wanting to check out the moon and the night sky. Definitely was worth it.
Pros: easy setup
Heavy weight style tripod
O ring on spotter scoop
3 eyepieces come with it
Real good optics, got some great views
Decent weight
Cons: Cheap Barlow 3x adapter
All in all a great telescope for the price.
My husband is a amateur astrononmer. I bought it for him as a gift, he and my older son absolutely love this telescope! They've been having a great time using it!
My husband followed the instructions and set it up about ten minutes.He said it was so easy for him 😂
He said it worked great in getting Saturn and Jupiter, he have seen Jupiter's two moons. He is really happy it comes with multiple lenses, which cooperate with his App "Stellarium mobile" he bought. That is very perfect! He felt very excited to get this telescope!
Finally, it's easy to pack up and carry if you want to go out with it. My husband said he would carry it to highland in next summer.
Highly recommend!
the instructions were straight forward and easy to follow by adults and children,
The view finder images are amazing really sharp and clear it is very well made and excellent quality,
very impressed represents excellent value for money really is outstanding quality,
Both myself and my son are really impressed with it, it’s amazing to see the stars for the first time,
it certainly did not disappoint us in any way,
I would have no hesitation in recommending this telescope to anyone either beginners or the more experienced.
Haven’t tried it outside yet. Still too cold but I’m sure it will work fine.