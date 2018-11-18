I ordered the telescope well in advance for the event of super blood wolf moon eclipse early this year. Unfortunately, the weather on the day is cloudy. However, this telescope works well and the quality pretty much exceeded my expectation. I've operated real astronomical optical telescope worth millions of dollars when I did my intern in college years ago. At its very low magnification level, the image quality is comparable to this telescope when observing the moon. The major difference is in the stability of the support that at the maximum magnification with 5mm objective lens, the image of this telescope is a little bit shaking, but not a big dealer me after I put several rubber washers underneath the foot of the tripod to damping the vibration of the ground caused I assume by the furnace nearby. At low magnification with the 25 mm lens, the vibration is not an issue. It is a great tool to teach the kids as it can easily see the moon surface. It is too cold outside during the winter now that I can not stand in the cold for too long to try other planets. For that purpose, I think I might need to get an equatorial mount which may cost as much as this telescope. Again, this is a good demonstration the value of the telescope is well above its price. I am very happy with the choice and expecting the summer to come soon that I can operate all night. Another feature I appreciate very much the accessories comes together including a cellphone mount for showing-off on the social media and a Bluetooth remote shutter which works well with my android phone. It would be better it the DSLR camera adapter can be also included. I think it is great for scientific education and school teaching. For more professional usage, one would still need an equatorial mount.