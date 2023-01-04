Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
Raindrops - Gummy Candy Large Sushi Bento Box - Yummy Gummy Food Looks Just Like a Sushi - Unique and Edible - (9.5 oz)

4.4 out of 5 stars 676 ratings
Amazon's Choice in Gummy Candies by Raindrops
Enhance your purchase

Brand Raindrops
Flavor Licorice
Item Form Gummy
Unit Count 9.50 Ounce
Number of Items 1

About this item

  • FUN GUMMY CANDY: A super cute box full of sushi-shaped candies modeling real sushi rolls and garnishes, all arranged on a bento box tray. 26 pieces.
  • 10 KINDS OF CANDY SUSHI: The sushi box offers a great variety of sushi candy to enjoy. Includes colorful and tasty gummies in a variety of shapes, sizes and textures. Great for sushi lovers.
  • SWEET, FRUITY, SOUR: Yummy novelty candy that not only taste great, but is super fun to eat, especially with chopsticks. Enough for everyone to enjoy!
  • RESEALABLE PACKAGE: Can’t eat it all at once? No problem - just put the “left-over” sushi back in the box and snap the lid back in place. Enjoy more later.
  • MAKES A UNIQUE GIFT: Looking for a unique gift to give? This sushi bento box will surprise and delight them and will be a gift they’ll remember. Be the cool gift-giver this season!

Product Description

Raindrops Candy Sushi is a fun way to indulge your sweet tooth. It comes with 26 pieces of candy modeled after sushi rolls and garnishes, and arranged on a plastic tray. This sushi bento box combines gummy, marshmallow and licorice candies to produce six classic staples of Japanese food. This set features fruity, sour and licorice flavors, giving a delightful surprise when you try each "roll." These candy sushi rolls are cute and designed for kids and adults to enjoy. Set them out as an amusing diversion at your next party or just enjoy the box for yourself. The set makes a fun addition to the world of sushi; try the candy and then see how the real rolls taste. Pieces of candy modeled after sushi rolls and garnishing, arranged on a plastic tray. Large set contents: 4 Nigiri (orange gummy atop orange marshmallow), 4 Candy California Rolls (marshmallow wrapped in a sour gummy belt), 2 Candy Maki (sour licorice bites wrapped in a gummy belt), 4 Candy Ikura (candy-coated gummy), 3 Candy Uramaki (two sour gummy rings with a gummy bear in center), 4 Candy Ebi (mixed berry gummy), 4 Candy Edamame (green apple gummy), 1 Candy Koikuchi (licorice).

Product details

  • Package Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 11.46 x 6.69 x 1.3 inches; 9.5 Ounces
  • Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ Raindrops
  • ASIN ‏ : ‎ B08HKPZBPN
  Customer Reviews:
    4.4 out of 5 stars 676 ratings

Important information

Customer reviews

Top reviews from the United States

Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars My granddaughter loved it!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 4, 2023
MK
4.0 out of 5 stars I think they are nasty, but kids love them
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on October 12, 2022
Viktoria Tsapouris
5.0 out of 5 stars Great gift
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on November 23, 2022
Kevin Curry
5.0 out of 5 stars Fun gift
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on October 15, 2022
Quality Counts
3.0 out of 5 stars Sour, not sweet; but a fun gift.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on May 13, 2022
Cheesewhiz
5.0 out of 5 stars a fun host gift
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on April 17, 2022
Durean Smith
3.0 out of 5 stars It melted
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on July 31, 2022
Anthony
5.0 out of 5 stars Very fun Party Gift!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on April 30, 2022
