Westworld: The Maze
Get this Skill
Sign In
By enabling, this skill can be accessed on all your available Alexa devices.

Westworld: The Maze

by HBO
Rated: Mature

Mature

The content of this skill is only appropriate for mature users. This skill may include account linking, personal information collection, advertisements, location detection or location-based services, or examples of the types of content described below:
  • Nudity or descriptions of nudity within medical, informational or artistic contexts
  • Infrequent or mild references to cultural or religious intolerance
  • Frequent or graphic realistic, cartoon, or fantasy violence or descriptions of violence
  • Frequent or explicit references to or images of drugs, alcohol, tobacco
  • Infrequent or mild sexual and suggestive themes
  • Frequent profanity or crude humor
  • User generated content
  • Simulated gambling or references to casinos and gambling culture
6

Free to Enable

Description

Are you sure this game is meant for you?
To find out, become a host and move through Westworld on 60 possible paths to consciousness, built from show sound effects, storylines and over 2 hours of unique gameplay.
To find the center of the maze, answer a series of questions across the levels: memory, improvisation, and self-interest. Make the right choices and you will find freedom. Lose, and well…the gods have their way of getting rid of you.
Featuring: Jeffrey Wright and Angela Sarafyan
Average play time: 20-30 minutes

Difficulty level: High
Note that this game contains content that may be inappropriate for children under the age of 13. Parental discretion is advised.

Skill Details

  • Invocation Name: westworld
  • Developer Privacy Policy
  • Developer Terms of Use

Supported Languages

English (US)

Customer Reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
6
4.6 out of 5 stars
Share your thoughts with other customers
Write a customer review
See all 6 customer reviews

Top customer reviews

Kristen
3.0 out of 5 starsGood, but has issues
June 20, 2018
Read more
Helpful
Not Helpful
 |Comment|Report abuse
The Stig
5.0 out of 5 starsAm I a host?
June 20, 2018
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
Not Helpful
 |Comment|Report abuse
Katie L
5.0 out of 5 starsSo fun -- definitely designed for Westworld fans in mind
June 20, 2018
Read more
Helpful
Not Helpful
 |Comment|Report abuse

