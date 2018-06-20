Westworld: The Maze

The content of this skill is only appropriate for mature users. This skill may include account linking, personal information collection, advertisements, location detection or location-based services, or examples of the types of content described below:

The content of this skill is only appropriate for mature users. This skill may include account linking, personal information collection, advertisements, location detection or location-based services, or examples of the types of content described below:

By enabling, this skill can be accessed on all your available Alexa devices.

Description Are you sure this game is meant for you?

To find out, become a host and move through Westworld on 60 possible paths to consciousness, built from show sound effects, storylines and over 2 hours of unique gameplay.

To find the center of the maze, answer a series of questions across the levels: memory, improvisation, and self-interest. Make the right choices and you will find freedom. Lose, and well…the gods have their way of getting rid of you.

Featuring: Jeffrey Wright and Angela Sarafyan

Average play time: 20-30 minutes



Difficulty level: High

Note that this game contains content that may be inappropriate for children under the age of 13. Parental discretion is advised.

Invocation Name: westworld

