Westworld: The Maze

The content of this skill is only appropriate for mature users. This skill may include account linking, personal information collection, advertisements, location detection or location-based services, or examples of the types of content described below:
Nudity or descriptions of nudity within medical, informational or artistic contexts
Infrequent or mild references to cultural or religious intolerance
Frequent or graphic realistic, cartoon, or fantasy violence or descriptions of violence
Frequent or explicit references to or images of drugs, alcohol, tobacco
Infrequent or mild sexual and suggestive themes
Frequent profanity or crude humor
User generated content
Simulated gambling or references to casinos and gambling culture
Are you sure this game is meant for you? To find out, become a host and move through Westworld on 60 possible paths to consciousness, built from show sound effects, storylines and over 2 hours of unique gameplay. To find the center of the maze, answer a series of questions across the levels: memory, improvisation, and self-interest. Make the right choices and you will find freedom. Lose, and well…the gods have their way of getting rid of you. Featuring: Jeffrey Wright and Angela Sarafyan Average play time: 20-30 minutes
Difficulty level: High Note that this game contains content that may be inappropriate for children under the age of 13. Parental discretion is advised.
The content of this skill is only appropriate for mature users. This skill may include account linking, personal information collection, advertisements, location detection or location-based services, or examples of the types of content described below:
Nudity or descriptions of nudity within medical, informational or artistic contexts
Infrequent or mild references to cultural or religious intolerance
Frequent or graphic realistic, cartoon, or fantasy violence or descriptions of violence
Frequent or explicit references to or images of drugs, alcohol, tobacco
Infrequent or mild sexual and suggestive themes
Frequent profanity or crude humor
User generated content
Simulated gambling or references to casinos and gambling culture
This skill contains dynamic content, which is content that is updated real-time based on inputs from the developer. The maturity rating associated with this skill pertains only to the content of the skill at the time of the submission.
I'm enjoying the game and it has a lot of potential despite the repetitive dialogue, but it definitely has some problems. I frequently have to repeat and scream my answers because alexa doesn't seem to process them at a normal speaking volume, which is the same volume I always use when interacting with her. Even after screaming answers I know to be correct, it'll process as incorrect. The character will tell me the correct answer and it's the one I gave and due to this annoying glitch, it causes unnecessary resets back to level one since my memory "failed" when actually the alexa skill failed. Needs work and updates for a 5 star rating.