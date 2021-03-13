Am wearing this hat at night when walking my dog. It's very helpful to shed light on dark areas where you don't know what you or your dog might be stepping in, and it makes picking up after you dog so easy. Gone are the days of trying to hold a flashlight, the leash, and managing to pull out a pick-up bag while your dog circles around you and gets you tangled up in the dark. I love that the light is rechargeable and can be removed from the hat when I need to wash it.

My primary criticism is that the light, at its strongest of the 3 settings, isn't as strong as I'd like it to be. It seems to shed light about 6-7 feet, but not farther. Certainly it's enough to see immediately where you're going and to pick up after your dog, but it's not a super strong beam of light. BTW, this model doesn't have any flashing strobe function, just 3 strengths of brightness. I also wish this hat came with a hole for my ponytail. Otherwise, very satisfied.