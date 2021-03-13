- Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today
- 🔥 STAY WARM & SAFE - this LED hat is the perfect companion for outdoor adventures. The HEAD LIGHTZ head lamp is a critical tool for emergency situations - stash one in your glove compartment or trunk and never be left in the dark again. Light your path and safely stand out.
- 🔋 LONG-LASTING RECHARGEABLE BATTERY - features a built-in powerful lithium-ion battery that is 3rd party tested for safety and durability. The LED light easily recharges for up to 8 hours and features 3 brightness settings so you can easily find the right level of light - just tap the button to toggle settings.
- 🙌 HANDS FREE OPERATION - Great for outdoor activities including runners and joggers, these LED running lights allow you to SEE and BE SEEN day or night wearing this stylish light up beanie headlamp. Use these headlamps for adults and kids - one size fits most ages 8 and up.
- 🧼 MACHINE WASHABLE - cleverly-designed night cap features a super-bright LED head light that removes easily, allowing the super-soft and durable 100% knit acrylic beanie cap to be easily machine-washed. The high-quality, colorfast material won’t fade over time. Enjoy care-free maintenance.
- 🎁 MAKES A GREAT GIFT - if you’re looking for great gifts under $30, these beanie hats are for you. They make cool gifts for men, women, children, mom, dad, aunt, uncle, grandma and grandpa - the perfect novelty gift stocking stuffer for all! Add this night cap to your holiday list as gifts for hikers or gifts for hunters - even makes a cool fishing gadget.
Headlightz were named to Oprah's Favorite Things in Nov 2021 and Oprah Magazine's O-List in Jan 2021.
Stylish and Fun
Sized to cover your ears, one size fits most heads - from kids to adults. All of our beanies are comfortable, soft and warm - regardless of your choice of fabric or color.
Just pop out the light, and Headlightz are completely machine washable! Dry on low or hang them up to dry.
Safe and Simple
Perfect for walking the dog or jogging at night. A fantastic companion during roadside emergencies and during a power outage. Headlightz make nighttime forays a whole lot brighter.
Perfect for Outdoor Activities
Headlightz are the perfect companion for all outdoor activities such as running, walking, biking, hiking, fishing and more.
We recommend keeping an extra one handy, as they are useful in emergency situations like power outages, ice storms, blackouts, hurricanes, or changing a flat tire at the side of the road.
Headlightz were named to Oprah's Favorite Things in Nov 2021 and Oprah Magazine's O-List in Jan 2021.
These comfortable beanies are designed to feature our innovative integrated bright white LED light that is lightweight, removable, and USB-rechargeable. Choose one of 3 brightness levels, and the battery will last between up to 8 hours.
- Machine washable for easy cleaning
- Beanie is constructed of lightweight 100% knit acrylic for warmth and a super-soft feel
- Sized to cover your ears and keep you warm
- 3 brightness settings allow you to dim or brighten the light to your preference:
- Level 1 (brightest setting) – Approximately 1 hour and 45 mins // Level 2 (medium setting) – Approximately 3 hours // Level 3 (low setting) – Approximately 8 hours
- Unisex design - one size fits most from ages 8 and up
- Kids and teens love the novelty - fun for taking selfies!
- Patent-pending design
- Recharging is super easy, and there are no cords to lose.
The perfect holiday gift:
- Stocking stuffers for women, men and children
- Christmas gifts for all men, women and kids
Re-Charging the LED Light Is Simple. Just Flip Open the Headband and Push the Light Out.
Slide the protective cover off the light unit to expose the USB charging dongle.
Insert into any standard USB port. The light flashes as it charges and is lit solid when the battery is fully charged.
Charge with your personal computer - any PC will work.
Charge with any Apple or Mac computer.
|HEAD LIGHTZ Knit Beanie Hat with LED Light
|HEAD LIGHTZ Sports Fitness Headband with LED Light
|HEAD LIGHTZ Fleece Beanie Hat with LED Light
|MATERIAL
|Knit Acrylic
|Knit Acrylic
|Fleece
|BATTERY LIFE
|Up to 8 Hours
|Up to 8 Hours
|Up to 8 Hours
|BRIGHTNESS LEVEL
|3 Settings
|3 Settings
|3 Settings
|STYLE
|Knit Beanie Hat
|Knit Headband
|Fleece Beanie
|RECHARGEABLE BATTERY
|✓
|✓
|✓
|MACHINE WASHABLE
|✓
|✓
|✓
|COLOR OPTIONS
|Solids + Tie Dye + Patterns
|Solids Only
|Solids + Leopard Print
- Product Dimensions : 1 x 8 x 8.5 inches
- Department : Womens, Mens, Unisex, Boys, Girls, Youth
- Date First Available : October 31, 2020
- Manufacturer : Roq Innovation LLC
- ASIN : B08K3QW4TS
- Best Sellers Rank: #9,765 in Sports & Outdoors (See Top 100 in Sports & Outdoors)
- #15 in Camping Headlamps
Reviewed in the United States on January 10, 2022
My husband and Son were also impressed with theirs.
The price is more than fair! I
I discovered this product on Fox32Chicago News. I placed my order immediately.
Thank you for this opportunity!
My primary criticism is that the light, at its strongest of the 3 settings, isn't as strong as I'd like it to be. It seems to shed light about 6-7 feet, but not farther. Certainly it's enough to see immediately where you're going and to pick up after your dog, but it's not a super strong beam of light. BTW, this model doesn't have any flashing strobe function, just 3 strengths of brightness. I also wish this hat came with a hole for my ponytail. Otherwise, very satisfied.