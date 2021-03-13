$25.00
Include
HEAD LIGHTZ Beanie with Light, Warm Knit Hat for Winter Safety, Unisex LED Hat Light Fits Most Men, Women and Kids, LED Beanie Hat Flashlight Stocking Cap Headlamp, Head Light for Outdoor Dog Walking

4.7 out of 5 stars 974 ratings
Black

  • Acrylic
  • Imported
  • 🔥 STAY WARM & SAFE - this LED hat is the perfect companion for outdoor adventures. The HEAD LIGHTZ head lamp is a critical tool for emergency situations - stash one in your glove compartment or trunk and never be left in the dark again. Light your path and safely stand out.
  • 🔋 LONG-LASTING RECHARGEABLE BATTERY - features a built-in powerful lithium-ion battery that is 3rd party tested for safety and durability. The LED light easily recharges for up to 8 hours and features 3 brightness settings so you can easily find the right level of light - just tap the button to toggle settings.
  • 🙌 HANDS FREE OPERATION - Great for outdoor activities including runners and joggers, these LED running lights allow you to SEE and BE SEEN day or night wearing this stylish light up beanie headlamp. Use these headlamps for adults and kids - one size fits most ages 8 and up.
  • 🧼 MACHINE WASHABLE - cleverly-designed night cap features a super-bright LED head light that removes easily, allowing the super-soft and durable 100% knit acrylic beanie cap to be easily machine-washed. The high-quality, colorfast material won’t fade over time. Enjoy care-free maintenance.
  • 🎁 MAKES A GREAT GIFT - if you’re looking for great gifts under $30, these beanie hats are for you. They make cool gifts for men, women, children, mom, dad, aunt, uncle, grandma and grandpa - the perfect novelty gift stocking stuffer for all! Add this night cap to your holiday list as gifts for hikers or gifts for hunters - even makes a cool fishing gadget.

Product Description

These comfortable beanies are designed to feature our innovative integrated bright white LED light that is lightweight, removable, and USB-rechargeable. Choose one of 3 brightness levels, and the battery will last between up to 8 hours.

  • Machine washable for easy cleaning
  • Beanie is constructed of lightweight 100% knit acrylic for warmth and a super-soft feel
  • Sized to cover your ears and keep you warm
  • 3 brightness settings allow you to dim or brighten the light to your preference:
    • Level 1 (brightest setting) – Approximately 1 hour and 45 mins // Level 2 (medium setting) – Approximately 3 hours // Level 3 (low setting) – Approximately 8 hours
  • Unisex design - one size fits most from ages 8 and up
  • Kids and teens love the novelty - fun for taking selfies!
  • Patent-pending design
  • Recharging is super easy, and there are no cords to lose.

The perfect holiday gift:

  • Stocking stuffers for women, men and children
  • Christmas gifts for all men, women and kids

HEAD LIGHTZ Knit Beanie Hat with LED Light HEAD LIGHTZ Sports Fitness Headband with LED Light HEAD LIGHTZ Fleece Beanie Hat with LED Light
MATERIAL Knit Acrylic Knit Acrylic Fleece
BATTERY LIFE Up to 8 Hours Up to 8 Hours Up to 8 Hours
BRIGHTNESS LEVEL 3 Settings 3 Settings 3 Settings
STYLE Knit Beanie Hat Knit Headband Fleece Beanie
RECHARGEABLE BATTERY
MACHINE WASHABLE
COLOR OPTIONS Solids + Tie Dye + Patterns Solids Only Solids + Leopard Print

Product details

  • Product Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 1 x 8 x 8.5 inches
  • Department ‏ : ‎ Womens, Mens, Unisex, Boys, Girls, Youth
  • Date First Available ‏ : ‎ October 31, 2020
  • Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ Roq Innovation LLC
  • ASIN ‏ : ‎ B08K3QW4TS
Top reviews from the United States

Diana Marshall
5.0 out of 5 stars Fabulous idea
Reviewed in the United States on March 13, 2021
Color: Galaxy Blue
22 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
PaigeB
5.0 out of 5 stars Love!
Reviewed in the United States on December 31, 2020
Color: Leopard
21 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Kimberly M. Mcelroy
5.0 out of 5 stars Quality Is Superb
Reviewed in the United States on November 17, 2021
Color: Black
10 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Bought one for me, ended up buying 6 more for gifts!
Reviewed in the United States on December 11, 2021
Color: Black Tie Dye
4 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Happy in Oz
4.0 out of 5 stars HAPPY HAT!
Reviewed in the United States on April 25, 2021
Verified Purchase
6 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
garbo
2.0 out of 5 stars Light stops working in less than an Hour
Reviewed in the United States on January 2, 2021
Color: Herringbone
9 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
L.P.
4.0 out of 5 stars Great for dog-walking
Reviewed in the United States on January 9, 2022
Color: Black
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
MomofTwins
5.0 out of 5 stars Cute hat, perfect for nighttime walks
Reviewed in the United States on March 13, 2021
Color: Herringbone
5 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse