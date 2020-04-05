HEELYS Men's Footwear Wheeled Heel Shoe

  • Imported
  • Rubber sole
Product Description

All Heelys styles come equipped with removable wheels, making them a versatile footwear option for every step from the classroom to the coffee shop.

Product details

  • Package Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 12.95 x 8.46 x 4.69 inches; 2.73 Pounds
  • Department ‏ : ‎ Unisex-adult
  • Date First Available ‏ : ‎ August 18, 2019
  • ASIN ‏ : ‎ B07SK7QM14
Customer questions & answers

Customer reviews

Top reviews from the United States

Big Boy Jesus
5.0 out of 5 stars Caused so many problems!!
Reviewed in the United States on April 5, 2020
Size: 11Color: Black/White/RedVerified Purchase
646 people found this helpful
Josh Wenneman
5.0 out of 5 stars Bruh they're Heely's
Reviewed in the United States on December 4, 2020
Size: 11Color: CharcoalVerified Purchase
292 people found this helpful
Juan
5.0 out of 5 stars Unbelievable.
Reviewed in the United States on June 14, 2020
Size: 11Color: Black/White/RedVerified Purchase
163 people found this helpful
Joel Farrelly
5.0 out of 5 stars Wheeled shoes?! Get ready to get laid!
Reviewed in the United States on August 1, 2020
Size: 11Color: Black/White/RedVerified Purchase
152 people found this helpful
Garrett Carlson
4.0 out of 5 stars Period.
Reviewed in the United States on September 4, 2020
Size: 9Color: Black/White/RedVerified Purchase
176 people found this helpful
thomas grosskopf
5.0 out of 5 stars Buy Heelys. Change the world. Defy The Screen.
Reviewed in the United States on March 17, 2020
Size: 6 Big KidColor: Black/White/RedVerified Purchase
72 people found this helpful
Will Skaggs
5.0 out of 5 stars Exactly as I expected!
Reviewed in the United States on February 9, 2020
Size: 10Color: Black/White/RedVerified Purchase
59 people found this helpful
Boyd Valdivieso
5.0 out of 5 stars GF hates them, 5 stars
Reviewed in the United States on February 20, 2020
Size: 13 Women/12 MenColor: Navy/WhiteVerified Purchase
92 people found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries

Andrea J.
5.0 out of 5 stars Cumplen las expectativas
Reviewed in Mexico on March 4, 2022
Size: 5 Big KidColor: Black/White/RedVerified Purchase
Aj
5.0 out of 5 stars Great quality
Reviewed in Canada on July 12, 2020
Size: 9Color: Black/GreyVerified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Monica
5.0 out of 5 stars That the pic looks like the product.
Reviewed in Canada on February 17, 2021
Size: 8 Women/7 MenColor: Black/GreyVerified Purchase
nam
4.0 out of 5 stars They are good shoes
Reviewed in Canada on July 26, 2021
Size: 6 Big KidColor: Black/GreyVerified Purchase
Amanda Proctor
5.0 out of 5 stars Great product arrived earlier
Reviewed in Canada on April 9, 2022
Size: 5 Big KidColor: Black/GreyVerified Purchase
