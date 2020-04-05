So let me preface by stating that I only opted for this style because of my size and budget limitations, or I would have gotten a less uglier shoe...



I've tripped and busted my lip riding these. I've twisted my ankles and shattered my kneecaps, all for the immediate pleasure of having the world at my heels. I've loved and ive lost, I've rolled and I've bounced, ahh, skate. I hadn't known life until I met this beautiful footwear and let it tickle each individual toe into a rolling state of euphoria. These glorious shoes have effortlessly allowed me to abscond any imminent threat at the swift lift of a foot and a kick of the heel. These austere and pompous adult humans side-eye me with internalized punitive envy as I glide past them in a youthful breeze, reaching each and every destination with extraordinary ease. If you are reading this, you deserve to feel free, empowered, and wheely. Escape those feelies by clicking that enticing "buy now" button and regret nothing.



Life's what you make it so let's make it rock.



Period.