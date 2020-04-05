HEELYS Men's Footwear Wheeled Heel Shoe
|Price:
| $36.24 $136.65
&
Free Returns on some sizes and colors
Updated other options based on this selection
Updated other options based on this selection
- Imported
- Rubber sole
Have one to sell?
Product Description
All Heelys styles come equipped with removable wheels, making them a versatile footwear option for every step from the classroom to the coffee shop.
Product details
- Package Dimensions : 12.95 x 8.46 x 4.69 inches; 2.73 Pounds
- Department : Unisex-adult
- Date First Available : August 18, 2019
- ASIN : B07SK7QM14
- Best Sellers Rank: #12,829 in Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry (See Top 100 in Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry)
- #3 in Men's Skateboarding Shoes
- #66 in Men's Fashion Sneakers
- #102 in Women's Fashion Sneakers
- Customer Reviews:
Customer reviews
4.6 out of 5
5,253 global ratings
Sexiness to the maxI needed a pair of shoes that reflects the kind of guy I am and the type of car I drive. Heely Shoes is the epitome of sexy, elegance, speed, and manliness. When you have shoes like these, you don't need anything else to get noticed. Girls will stare like you're Brad Pitt walking into a Cheesecake Factory. Guys will look in envy wishing they were you. Don't think. Click that add button and check out. You won't regret it
Reviewed in the United States on February 10, 2022
Reviewed in the United States on February 10, 2022
Images in this review
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Reviewed in the United States on April 5, 2020
Guys every since I learned how to heely my life has been terrible. Women have been all over me. I heely down the sidewalk and at least 12 women come running out of there homes and just wont get off me. Even dudes! My twitter dms are literally so full twitter had to ban me.
646 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on December 4, 2020
Size: 11Color: CharcoalVerified Purchase
When you're a grown adult and discover that they make Heelys in your sizes you end up at Walmart at 3am zipping through the isles and dodging meth heads while remembering better days off your childhood. 10/10 would buy again.
292 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on June 14, 2020
I’ve had these for about three days now and they’re exactly what I wanted and more. I’ve been having to carry around a mop to clean up after all these ladies coming up to me to give me their phone numbers. A bit dangerous because drivers tend to crash while staring at me glide around with crowds of women behind me. 10/10 would purchase again.
163 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on August 1, 2020
I know what you're thinking...
"A grown man who owns and regularly operates a pair of Heelys? He must f*** constantly."
And you're right. I do. Mostly because of the Heelys. But I still had to learn how to use them first, which took all of about 10 minutes, so I deserve at least SOME of the credit.
But mostly it's the shoes.
"A grown man who owns and regularly operates a pair of Heelys? He must f*** constantly."
And you're right. I do. Mostly because of the Heelys. But I still had to learn how to use them first, which took all of about 10 minutes, so I deserve at least SOME of the credit.
But mostly it's the shoes.
152 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on September 4, 2020
Size: 9Color: Black/White/RedVerified Purchase
So let me preface by stating that I only opted for this style because of my size and budget limitations, or I would have gotten a less uglier shoe...
I've tripped and busted my lip riding these. I've twisted my ankles and shattered my kneecaps, all for the immediate pleasure of having the world at my heels. I've loved and ive lost, I've rolled and I've bounced, ahh, skate. I hadn't known life until I met this beautiful footwear and let it tickle each individual toe into a rolling state of euphoria. These glorious shoes have effortlessly allowed me to abscond any imminent threat at the swift lift of a foot and a kick of the heel. These austere and pompous adult humans side-eye me with internalized punitive envy as I glide past them in a youthful breeze, reaching each and every destination with extraordinary ease. If you are reading this, you deserve to feel free, empowered, and wheely. Escape those feelies by clicking that enticing "buy now" button and regret nothing.
Life's what you make it so let's make it rock.
Period.
I've tripped and busted my lip riding these. I've twisted my ankles and shattered my kneecaps, all for the immediate pleasure of having the world at my heels. I've loved and ive lost, I've rolled and I've bounced, ahh, skate. I hadn't known life until I met this beautiful footwear and let it tickle each individual toe into a rolling state of euphoria. These glorious shoes have effortlessly allowed me to abscond any imminent threat at the swift lift of a foot and a kick of the heel. These austere and pompous adult humans side-eye me with internalized punitive envy as I glide past them in a youthful breeze, reaching each and every destination with extraordinary ease. If you are reading this, you deserve to feel free, empowered, and wheely. Escape those feelies by clicking that enticing "buy now" button and regret nothing.
Life's what you make it so let's make it rock.
Period.
176 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on March 17, 2020
Size: 6 Big KidColor: Black/White/RedVerified Purchase
Holy cow, my son wanted a pair of these after seeing some YouTuber sliding across a floor. “Well,” I thought, “Ok. He could want a puppy.” So I ordered them. They fit perfectly and after about 20 minutes of trying to figure it out and setting up chairs to help push him along he was a pro. If your kid wants to spend all day watching his screen and that’s a constant battle, grab a pair of these and watch him sweat like he is outside in the sun. Next thing you know he will want to join the football team and run a marathon.
Buy Heelys.
This review is in no way sponsored or influenced buy the makers of heelys. . . Other than the fact I was very happy with my purchase.
Thank you
Buy Heelys.
This review is in no way sponsored or influenced buy the makers of heelys. . . Other than the fact I was very happy with my purchase.
Thank you
72 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on February 9, 2020
Size: 10Color: Black/White/RedVerified Purchase
I mean, what is there really to say? you get exactly what you order. the shoe fits well, the wheels spin well, they stay in the shoe well, and they have me skrt skrting all around campus. I'm finally the baddest b on the block.
59 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on February 20, 2020
Size: 13 Women/12 MenColor: Navy/WhiteVerified Purchase
What's not to like. They fit great, seem a little short on the back. I'm 31 and use them often. Gf hates them so 5 stars.
92 people found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries
Andrea J.
Cumplen las expectativasReviewed in Mexico on March 4, 2022
Size: 5 Big KidColor: Black/White/RedVerified Purchase
Los tennis son bonitos, tal y cual en las fotos, las llantitas son fáciles de poner y quitar. Lo único que no me percate al comprarlo fue que las llantitas se quitan y ponen manualmente y aunque no es nada complicado hay algunos modelos que ya las tienen como incrustadas para que con el talon aprietes el boton y salgas por su cuenta.
Pero a pesar de eso, buenos tennis. Los di para regalo y gustaron mucho
Pero a pesar de eso, buenos tennis. Los di para regalo y gustaron mucho
Aj
Great qualityReviewed in Canada on July 12, 2020
Size: 9Color: Black/GreyVerified Purchase
Harder to use than I expected honestly but I'm getting the hang of it! Excellent quality shoes. Fits as expected. A bit weird to just walk in without the wheels because of how thick the soles are, kind of like wearing high heels. No regret, I'm living my 12 year old selfs best life
One person found this helpful
Monica
That the pic looks like the product.Reviewed in Canada on February 17, 2021
Size: 8 Women/7 MenColor: Black/GreyVerified Purchase
My Daughter loved them but they were too small....it was easy to return them and I ordered bigger ones for her.
nam
They are good shoesReviewed in Canada on July 26, 2021
Size: 6 Big KidColor: Black/GreyVerified Purchase
Got these for my friend. She says They should be used in malls or whenever you need to walk somewhere as a faster method of transport.
Amanda Proctor
Great product arrived earlierReviewed in Canada on April 9, 2022
Size: 5 Big KidColor: Black/GreyVerified Purchase
Purchased theses for my daughter. Came in a day earlier than expected and she loves them!