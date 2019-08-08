- Amazon Business : Save 25% off first $200 of business supplies. Register a free business account
HP Color LaserJet Pro Multifunction M479fdw Wireless Laser Printer with One-Year, Next-Business Day, Onsite Warranty, Works with Alexa (W1A80A)
- BUILT TO KEEP YOUR BUSINESS MOVING FORWARD Print, scan, copy and fax consistently high quality documents with the HP Color LaserJet Pro Multifunction M479fdw, a wireless printer designed to let you focus on growing your business
- BEST-IN-CLASS SECURITY A suite of embedded security features, like instant threat notifications and optional PIN/Pull printing, help protect your color laser printer from being an entry point for attacks and help ensure the safety of your sensitive data
- AUTOMATE COMPLICATED WORKFLOWS Help save time by automating all the steps in a complicated workflow, and apply your saved settings at a touch of a button via the customizable touchscreen control panel. Dimensions Maximum (W X D X H)-16.8 x 25.7 x 16.3 inches
- PRINT WITH OR WITHOUT A NETWORK Use built in Wi Fi Direct to connect your smartphone directly to your wireless laser printer for easy mobile printing, even without a local network connection
- SPEED THROUGH TASKS Stay productive with single pass, 2 sided scanning, 50 sheet auto document feeder, 250 sheet input tray, and print speeds of up to 28 pages per minute from this laser printer
A color laser multifunction printer designed for energy efficiency and enhanced workflow with duplex printing and dual band Wi-Fi.
A suite of embedded security features help protect your printer from being an entry point for attacks.
|Print, Scan, Copy, Fax
|Print, Scan, Copy, Fax
Print speed (up to)
|28 ppm black, 28 ppm color
|28 ppm black, 28 ppm color
|28 ppm black, 28 ppm color
|28 ppm black, 28 ppm color
Auto 2-sided printing
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
Auto document feeder
|50-sheet, 2-sided
|N/A
|N/A
|50-sheet, 2-sided
Wired/wireless networking
|Ethernet/Wi-Fi/Wi-Fi Direct
|Ethernet
|Ethernet/Wi-Fi/Wi-Fi Direct
|Ethernet
Display
|4.3" color touchscreen
|2-line LCD
|2.7" color touchscreen
|4.3" color touchscreen
Dimensions
|16.4 x 18.6 x 15.7 inches
|16.2 x 18.5 x 11.6 inches
|16.2 x 18.5 x 11.6 inches
|16.4 x 18.6 x 15.7 inches
Recommended monthly volume
|750 to 4,000 pages
|750 to 4,000 pages
|750 to 4,000 pages
|750 to 4,000 pages
Input/output capacity
|300 sheets, 150 sheets
|300 sheets, 150 sheets
|300 sheets, 150 sheets
|300 sheets, 150 sheets
Security features
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
Description
|Standard yield HP cartridge
|Standard yield HP cartridge
|High-yield HP cartridge
|High-yield HP cartridge
Why buy
|Bold, sharp black text
|Crisp color graphics
|Bold, sharp black text
|Crisp color graphics
Page yield
|Up to 2,400 pages
|Up to 2,100 pages
|Up to 7,500 pages
|Up to 6,000 pages
Cartridge color
|Black
|Cyan, Magenta, or Yellow
|Black
|Cyan, Magenta, or Yellow
Multipack available
|No
|No
|No
|No
HP Color LaserJet Pro M283fdw Wireless All-in-One Laser Printer, Remote Mobile Print, Scan & Copy, Duplex Printing, Works with Alexa (7KW75A)
HP Color LaserJet Pro M454dw Wireless Laser Printer, Double-Sided & Mobile Printing, Security Features, Works with Alexa (W1Y45A)
HP CF404A LaserJet Pro Sheet Feeder,White, 550 Pages
HP LaserJet Pro Multifunction M428fdw Wireless Laser Printer (W1A30A), White, One Size
Canon Color imageCLASS MF644Cdw - All in One, Wireless, Mobile Ready, Duplex Laser Printer
|Customer Rating
|(669)
|(113)
|(190)
|(105)
|(231)
|(858)
|Price
|$598.90
|$449.00
|$318.90
|$149.99
|$348.90
|$394.98
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|White
|White
|White
|White
|White
|White
|USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, USB
|Wireless
|USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|Wi-Fi, Wireless
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Automatic
|—
|Automatic
|Automatic
|15.70 x 18.60 x 16.40 inches
|16.60 x 16.50 x 13.20 inches
|11.60 x 16.20 x 18.50 inches
|16.02 x 17.59 x 6.08 inches
|12.72 x 16.54 x 15.35 inches
|16.60 x 17.00 x 16.60 inches
|51.60 lbs
|—
|2.16 lbs
|2.00 lbs
|27.80 lbs
|53.50 lbs
|28 pages_per_minute
|22 pages_per_minute
|28 pages_per_minute
|45 pages_per_minute
|40 pages_per_minute
|22 pages_per_minute
|8.5 x 14 inch
|8.5 x 14 inch
|8.5 x 14 inch
|8.5 x 14 inch
|8.5 x 14 inch
|8.5 x 14 inch
|Linux, Mac, Windows, iOS, Android
|Mac, Windows, iOS, Android
|Linux, Mac, Windows, iOS, Android
|—
|Mac, Windows, iOS, Android
|Windows, Mac
|Envelopes, Paper (plain), Labels, Card stock, High-resolution paper, Glossy photo paper
|Paper (plain), Envelopes
|Card stock, Paper (plain), Envelopes, Labels, Glossy photo paper, High-resolution paper
|Paper (plain)
|Card stock, Envelopes, Glossy photo paper, Paper (plain), Labels, High-resolution paper
|Paper (plain)
|Color
|Color
|Color
|Monochrome
|Monochrome
|Color
|Laser
|Laser
|Laser
|Laser
|Laser
|Laser
|Auto-Duplex, Network-Ready, Walk-Up USB Port for Microsoft Files, Compact Design, 4.3-Inch Color Touchscreen with Customizable Shortcuts, 550-Sheet Optional Paper Tray, Fast First Page Out, Simple Out-of-Box Setup, HP Auto-On/Auto-Off Technology, Easy Cartridge Replacement
|Auto-Duplex; Network-Ready; Cloud Print Enabled; Auto-Duplex, CD-Printing, Portable; Optional HP High Yield Replacement Cartridges
|Auto-Duplex, Network-Ready, Walk-Up USB Port for Microsoft Files, 550-Sheet Optional Paper Tray, Fast First Page Out, HP Auto-On/Auto-Off Technology, ENERGY STAR Certified, Recommended Monthly Page Volume: Up to 4,000 Pages, High-Speed USB 2.0 Printing Port, Cloud Print Enabled
|—
|Auto-Duplex, Network-Ready, HP EcoSmart Black Toner, 2.7-Inch Color Touchscreen with Customizable Shortcuts, 550-Sheet Optional Paper Tray, Fast First Page Out, HP Auto-On/Auto-Off Technology, Accomodates Up to 4,000 Monthly Page Volume, High-Speed USB 2.0 Printing Port, Cloud Print Enabled
|Auto-Duplex, Duplex Print, One Pass Scan
It's built to keep your business moving forward—the HP color LaserJet Pro MFP M479fdw keeps up with how you actually work, collaborate, and get things done. With fast print, scan, copy, and fax capabilities, best-in-class security, and automated workflows, This multifunction color laser printer is designed to let you focus your time on growing your business and staying ahead of the competition. Maximize productivity with an intuitive 4. 3" Color touchscreen control panel, and stay connected with easy mobile printing options. This wireless color laser printer is also designed with the environment in mind; save up to 18% energy over prior products without compromising productivity, and help save paper right out of the box with the default paper savings mode. Compatible operating systems-Windows Client OS (32/64 bit), Win10, Win8.1, Win 8 Basic, Win8 Pro, Win8 Enterprise, Win8 Enterprise N, Win7 Starter Edition SP1, UPD Win7 Ultimate, Mobile OS, iOS, Android, Mac, Apple macOS Sierra v10.12, Apple macOS High Sierra v10.13, Apple macOS Mojave v10.14, Discrete PCL6 Printer Driver
Visible screen diagonal
5" / 11 cm
Top reviews from the United States
It's also economical, in spite of the Bentley cost of laser toner cartridges - standard replacements are north of $100 each, and a full set (4) of high-yield cartridges will set you back, shipping and tax, on the near side of $1,000 - the standard toner cartridges are good for over 2,000 pages, and high-yield around 6,000. As a comparison, a standard business inkjet cartridge ($40) will yield 300-400 pages realistically, between clearing dry cartridges and cleaning printer heads, for a best cost of about .10 per page (it can get worse, because you may need to toss out cartridges that have dried out and are unusable - if you print full color brochures or photos with your inkjet infrequently you may pay over .25 per page). A high yield toner cartridge ($230+) will yield 6,000 pages, for a best cost of .04 per page (standard cartridges will cost per page about the same). For high volume business printing, your finance department will tell you it's a no-brainer. For home use, toner cartridges are pricey, but will require no maintenance, can be left in the printer unused for weeks and will still print perfectly, and will yield the full rated number of pages. The only thing a laser won't do compared to an inkjet is print large format, high resolution photos on graphic arts photo paper - for this you need a dedicated inkjet, warts and all.
As far as the setup mentioned above, my first printer arrived DOA - two screens into the setup the onboard LED read "Printer Failure." HP online support seemed to be under the impression I had a different printer, and continually provided instructions that didn't apply to this printer, so ultimately we declared the printer bricked. Amazon shipped out a new printer ASAP, which went through the setup perfectly. Could be shipping - HP laser printers don't like their innards shaken- or could be a manufacturing defect. Stuff happens. I should also mention that HP printer construction is not quite as robust as some rivals - thinner plastic and hinges, more movable bits - but overall fine for light business or home use, and does come with onsite support from HP for a time. If you're a small business, this printer does everything you need, economically, with HP's expansive universal support network available. If you're currently a home user with an inkjet on your desk, you might take a longer look at this one if you're thinking of the switch to lasers - long-term, it will serve you as well, with less fiddling and maintenance, and even though supplies are costlier on the front end, it really is no more expensive and likely even cheaper for general printing needs, with faster and better output. Recommended.
Even if I'm wrong, the software was so crippled - straight from their website (full package) - that it was essentially useless for scanning and the results were absolutely awful. You couldn't get more than 300ppi for any type of scan though 1200ppi was boasted. To be honest, it was a real disappointment since I loved all my previous HP MFCs. I was a long-time HP user.
I decided to go with the big Brother of the Brother laser printer I bought that wouldn't stay connected. I'm hoping the upgraded model will not have the same issue. For some reason Amazon doesn't sell the model I chose and that was another disappointment. I prefer to buy from Amazon for all the reasons you already know.
I tried several times with HP on the phone to connect wirelessly. It connected, but each time I turned my computer off and on, at night, I'd have to also turn the printer off and on to get it to connect. So I just connected it with a USB cable. It's irritating that that was necessary, but since that was the only real issue with it, it was just less trouble to use the USB cable than sending the printer back and looking for another one.
Connected with the USB cable it works well. Support was attentive, but they told me that it was my network that wasn't letting the printer connect. Well, everything else connects to my network just fine. So although they were attentive, and tried several things, the wireless connection just didn't work.
Top reviews from other countries
Au déballage j'ai été surpris du manque de qualité de cette imprimante.
Elle n'a pas été simple à paramétrer.
A l'utilisation, le chargeur fonctionne très mal et s'est avéré totalement inefficace dan un contexte professionnel.
La qualité des impression n'est pas acceptable. Elle se dégrade lorsque l'on cherche à imprimer des pages contenant des schémas ou des photos.
J'ai donc retourné cette imprimante et n'ai pas encore fait mon choix.
So I decided to return this printer and order a new once, Guess what: The second printer I ordered the feeder is defective so badly that it does not even fetch the paper.
This is so disappointing and frustrating as this is a heavy printer and I have to get help from someone else to pack and unpack it.
I am just wondering may be these items are refurbished or defective at the first place or HP company has some sort of Quality Assurance.
Very bad experience. I am going to return the second one and order 3rd one and this is going to be seller's last chance.
Update:
When placing order, they don't let you place 3rd item. So disappointed.
Le scanner fonctionne très bien avec des éléments non reliés (Photos et Documents) - On doit vérifier les paramètres (Modifier les paramètres) au commencement d'une série de scan pour être sûr d'avoir de bon scan - Remarque : c'est obligatoire de guider le scanner pour avoir de bons résultats quelque soit le scanner.
Les documents reliés sont plus difficiles à scanner à cause de l'écran qui gêne - pour les feuilles libres, c'est super et rapide ! Du jamais vu ! Impression sans problème - pas de manque de mémoire. Qualité photo : au top des lasers - mais c'est une laser néanmoins.