HP Color LaserJet Pro Multifunction M479fdw Wireless Laser Printer with One-Year, Next-Business Day, Onsite Warranty, Works with Alexa (W1A80A)

by HP
4.4 out of 5 stars 669 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated and well-priced products.
Amazon's Choice for "hp m479fdn"
M479fdw
Printer
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • BUILT TO KEEP YOUR BUSINESS MOVING FORWARD Print, scan, copy and fax consistently high quality documents with the HP Color LaserJet Pro Multifunction M479fdw, a wireless printer designed to let you focus on growing your business
  • BEST-IN-CLASS SECURITY A suite of embedded security features, like instant threat notifications and optional PIN/Pull printing, help protect your color laser printer from being an entry point for attacks and help ensure the safety of your sensitive data
  • AUTOMATE COMPLICATED WORKFLOWS Help save time by automating all the steps in a complicated workflow, and apply your saved settings at a touch of a button via the customizable touchscreen control panel. Dimensions Maximum (W X D X H)-16.8 x 25.7 x 16.3 inches
  • PRINT WITH OR WITHOUT A NETWORK Use built in Wi Fi Direct to connect your smartphone directly to your wireless laser printer for easy mobile printing, even without a local network connection
  • SPEED THROUGH TASKS Stay productive with single pass, 2 sided scanning, 50 sheet auto document feeder, 250 sheet input tray, and print speeds of up to 28 pages per minute from this laser printer

Model: M479fdw | Style: Printer

Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

From the manufacturer

HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP M479fdw business multifunction printer moving forward work workload focus
Fast print speeds secure security scan to Wireless Ethernet touchscreen USB front port

At a glance

print color copy scan fax dual band wireless energy efficiency 2-sided printing by default

Main features

A color laser multifunction printer designed for energy efficiency and enhanced workflow with duplex printing and dual band Wi-Fi.

security features, USB, monthly volume, fast speed

Additional features

A suite of embedded security features help protect your printer from being an entry point for attacks.

Strong security designed to detect and stop attacks suite embedded protect secure

Compare HP Color LaserJet Pro Printers

functions speed automatic display dimensions paper tray capacity input output wired monthly volume

Currently viewing

functions speed automatic display dimensions paper tray capacity input output wired monthly volume

Learn more

functions speed automatic display dimensions paper tray capacity input output wired monthly volume

Learn more

functions speed automatic display dimensions paper tray capacity input output wired monthly volume

Learn more

Functions
Print, Scan, Copy, Fax Print Print Print, Scan, Copy, Fax
Print speed (up to)
28 ppm black, 28 ppm color 28 ppm black, 28 ppm color 28 ppm black, 28 ppm color 28 ppm black, 28 ppm color
Auto 2-sided printing
Yes Yes Yes Yes
Auto document feeder
50-sheet, 2-sided N/A N/A 50-sheet, 2-sided
Wired/wireless networking
Ethernet/Wi-Fi/Wi-Fi Direct Ethernet Ethernet/Wi-Fi/Wi-Fi Direct Ethernet
Display
4.3" color touchscreen 2-line LCD 2.7" color touchscreen 4.3" color touchscreen
Dimensions
16.4 x 18.6 x 15.7 inches 16.2 x 18.5 x 11.6 inches 16.2 x 18.5 x 11.6 inches 16.4 x 18.6 x 15.7 inches
Recommended monthly volume
750 to 4,000 pages 750 to 4,000 pages 750 to 4,000 pages 750 to 4,000 pages
Input/output capacity
300 sheets, 150 sheets 300 sheets, 150 sheets 300 sheets, 150 sheets 300 sheets, 150 sheets
Security features
Yes Yes Yes Yes

Shop the HP 414 Toner Series

toner cartridge pages high yield black cyan magenta yellow

Learn more

toner cartridge pages high yield black cyan magenta yellow

Learn more

toner cartridge pages high yield black cyan magenta yellow

Learn more

toner cartridge pages high yield black cyan magenta yellow

Learn more

Description
Standard yield HP cartridge Standard yield HP cartridge High-yield HP cartridge High-yield HP cartridge
Why buy
Bold, sharp black text Crisp color graphics Bold, sharp black text Crisp color graphics
Page yield
Up to 2,400 pages Up to 2,100 pages Up to 7,500 pages Up to 6,000 pages
Cartridge color
Black Cyan, Magenta, or Yellow Black Cyan, Magenta, or Yellow
Multipack available
No No No No

HP Color LaserJet Pro Multifunction M479fdw Wireless Laser Printer with One-Year, Next-Business Day, Onsite Warranty, Works with Alexa (W1A80A)
HP Color LaserJet Pro M283fdw Wireless All-in-One Laser Printer, Remote Mobile Print, Scan & Copy, Duplex Printing, Works with Alexa (7KW75A)
HP Color LaserJet Pro M454dw Wireless Laser Printer, Double-Sided & Mobile Printing, Security Features, Works with Alexa (W1Y45A)
HP CF404A LaserJet Pro Sheet Feeder,White, 550 Pages
HP LaserJet Pro Multifunction M428fdw Wireless Laser Printer (W1A30A), White, One Size
Canon Color imageCLASS MF644Cdw - All in One, Wireless, Mobile Ready, Duplex Laser Printer
Customer Rating 4.4 out of 5 stars (669) 4.5 out of 5 stars (113) 4.3 out of 5 stars (190) 4.7 out of 5 stars (105) 4.2 out of 5 stars (231) 4.2 out of 5 stars (858)
Price $598.90 $449.00 $318.90 $149.99 $348.90 $394.98
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
Color White White White White White White
Connectivity Technology USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, USB Wireless USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Wi-Fi, Wireless
Duplex Automatic Automatic Automatic Automatic Automatic
Item Dimensions 15.70 x 18.60 x 16.40 inches 16.60 x 16.50 x 13.20 inches 11.60 x 16.20 x 18.50 inches 16.02 x 17.59 x 6.08 inches 12.72 x 16.54 x 15.35 inches 16.60 x 17.00 x 16.60 inches
Item Weight 51.60 lbs 2.16 lbs 2.00 lbs 27.80 lbs 53.50 lbs
Maximum Print Speed (Black and White) 28 pages_per_minute 22 pages_per_minute 28 pages_per_minute 45 pages_per_minute 40 pages_per_minute 22 pages_per_minute
Maximum Media Size 8.5 x 14 inch 8.5 x 14 inch 8.5 x 14 inch 8.5 x 14 inch 8.5 x 14 inch 8.5 x 14 inch
Operating System Linux, Mac, Windows, iOS, Android Mac, Windows, iOS, Android Linux, Mac, Windows, iOS, Android Mac, Windows, iOS, Android Windows, Mac
Print media Envelopes, Paper (plain), Labels, Card stock, High-resolution paper, Glossy photo paper Paper (plain), Envelopes Card stock, Paper (plain), Envelopes, Labels, Glossy photo paper, High-resolution paper Paper (plain) Card stock, Envelopes, Glossy photo paper, Paper (plain), Labels, High-resolution paper Paper (plain)
Printer Output Color Color Color Monochrome Monochrome Color
Printer Technology Laser Laser Laser Laser Laser Laser
Special Features Auto-Duplex, Network-Ready, Walk-Up USB Port for Microsoft Files, Compact Design, 4.3-Inch Color Touchscreen with Customizable Shortcuts, 550-Sheet Optional Paper Tray, Fast First Page Out, Simple Out-of-Box Setup, HP Auto-On/Auto-Off Technology, Easy Cartridge Replacement Auto-Duplex; Network-Ready; Cloud Print Enabled; Auto-Duplex, CD-Printing, Portable; Optional HP High Yield Replacement Cartridges Auto-Duplex, Network-Ready, Walk-Up USB Port for Microsoft Files, 550-Sheet Optional Paper Tray, Fast First Page Out, HP Auto-On/Auto-Off Technology, ENERGY STAR Certified, Recommended Monthly Page Volume: Up to 4,000 Pages, High-Speed USB 2.0 Printing Port, Cloud Print Enabled Auto-Duplex, Network-Ready, HP EcoSmart Black Toner, 2.7-Inch Color Touchscreen with Customizable Shortcuts, 550-Sheet Optional Paper Tray, Fast First Page Out, HP Auto-On/Auto-Off Technology, Accomodates Up to 4,000 Monthly Page Volume, High-Speed USB 2.0 Printing Port, Cloud Print Enabled Auto-Duplex, Duplex Print, One Pass Scan
Product description

Model:M479fdw  |  Style:Printer

It's built to keep your business moving forward—the HP color LaserJet Pro MFP M479fdw keeps up with how you actually work, collaborate, and get things done. With fast print, scan, copy, and fax capabilities, best-in-class security, and automated workflows, This multifunction color laser printer is designed to let you focus your time on growing your business and staying ahead of the competition. Maximize productivity with an intuitive 4. 3" Color touchscreen control panel, and stay connected with easy mobile printing options. This wireless color laser printer is also designed with the environment in mind; save up to 18% energy over prior products without compromising productivity, and help save paper right out of the box with the default paper savings mode. Compatible operating systems-Windows Client OS (32/64 bit), Win10, Win8.1, Win 8 Basic, Win8 Pro, Win8 Enterprise, Win8 Enterprise N, Win7 Starter Edition SP1, UPD Win7 Ultimate, Mobile OS, iOS, Android, Mac, Apple macOS Sierra v10.12, Apple macOS High Sierra v10.13, Apple macOS Mojave v10.14, Discrete PCL6 Printer Driver

Product information

Model:M479fdw  |  Style:Printer

Technical Specification

Specification Sheet [PDF ]

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Important information

Visible screen diagonal

5" / 11 cm

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
669 global customer ratings
5 star
72%
4 star
12%
3 star
4%
2 star
3%
1 star
9%
How does Amazon calculate star ratings?

Top reviews from the United States

Doc H
VINE VOICE
4.0 out of 5 stars Great Multifunction Home/Small Business Laser
Reviewed in the United States on August 8, 2019
Model: M479fdwStyle: PrinterVerified Purchase
Read more
178 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
don't you wish you knew
2.0 out of 5 stars Returning Due to Awful Software
Reviewed in the United States on August 20, 2019
Model: M479fdwStyle: PrinterVerified Purchase
Read more
141 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
D. Grossberger
4.0 out of 5 stars This works pretty well
Reviewed in the United States on July 17, 2019
Model: M479fdwStyle: PrinterVerified Purchase
Read more
98 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Translate all reviews to English
g.c.k.
4.0 out of 5 stars Comprehensive Printer
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on September 29, 2019
Model: M479fdwStyle: PrinterVerified Purchase
Read more
5 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Philip Redman
5.0 out of 5 stars Lovely Printer
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 28, 2020
Model: M479fdwStyle: PrinterVerified Purchase
Read more
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Max-Hubert B.
1.0 out of 5 stars A éviter
Reviewed in France on October 10, 2019
Model: M479fdwStyle: PrinterVerified Purchase
Read more
15 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Ehsan Eskandari
1.0 out of 5 stars Scanner Feeder is defective for 2 printers I ordered so far
Reviewed in Canada on January 11, 2020
Model: M479fdwStyle: PrinterVerified Purchase
Read more
7 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Arthur
5.0 out of 5 stars Imprimante universelle rapide qui sait tout faire
Reviewed in France on September 15, 2019
Model: M479fdwStyle: PrinterVerified Purchase
Read more
7 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
