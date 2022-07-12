Add to your order

3 Year Camera Accident Protection Plan
from Asurion, LLC
2187
$7.99
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use are covered from day one. Malfunctions are covered after the manufacturer’s warranty.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online at www.Asurion.com/Amazon or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts are available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • MORE DETAILS: Additional information about this protection plan is available within the “Product guides and documents” section. Simply click “User Guide” for more info. Asurion will also email your plan confirmation with Terms & Conditions to the address associated with your Amazon account within 24 hours of purchase (if you do not see this email, please check your spam folder). Contact us if you cannot locate your plan confirmation and Terms & Conditions via email at AmazonFeedback@Asurion.com.
Added to Cart
Learn more

Add to your order


from
Added to Cart
$69.95
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Sunday, July 31
Or fastest delivery Thursday, July 28. Order within 7 hrs 48 mins
In Stock.
[{"displayPrice":"$69.95","priceAmount":69.95,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"69","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"95","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"x07kC%2FO8z4%2FB0jq4biq8DRLifXb%2B9RiyAE0r0U%2FEAXhf5euOPbCs%2F69KXOv6YasI0aBjhwCkMEV%2BcW0jNb%2F2vj4LiaNeqdFJkkYE0XWtDMQK3OIkOgMPdtwU7smISUzwFFHMqEsJEP7uRNMJhxpRlVNBdfs50dxOzOT3YEzjWmiN%2BcN2nzbTlkiqFVtYEgbw","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
$$69.95 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$69.95
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
HUE HD
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
HUE HD
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement within 30 days of receipt
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
HUE Animation Studio: Com... has been added to your Cart
Include
Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

3 Year Camera Accident Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(2187)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use are covered from day one. Malfunctions are covered after the manufacturer’s warranty.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online at www.Asurion.com/Amazon or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts are available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • MORE DETAILS: Additional information about this protection plan is available within the “Product guides and documents” section. Simply click “User Guide” for more info. Asurion will also email your plan confirmation with Terms & Conditions to the address associated with your Amazon account within 24 hours of purchase (if you do not see this email, please check your spam folder). Contact us if you cannot locate your plan confirmation and Terms & Conditions via email at AmazonFeedback@Asurion.com.
Learn more

2 Year Camera Accident Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(233)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use are covered from day one. Malfunctions are covered after the manufacturer’s warranty.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online at www.Asurion.com/Amazon or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts are available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • MORE DETAILS: Additional information about this protection plan is available within the “Product guides and documents” section. Simply click “User Guide” for more info. Asurion will also email your plan confirmation with Terms & Conditions to the address associated with your Amazon account within 24 hours of purchase (if you do not see this email, please check your spam folder). Contact us if you cannot locate your plan confirmation and Terms & Conditions via email at AmazonFeedback@Asurion.com.
Learn more
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

HUE Animation Studio: Complete Stop Motion Animation kit with Camera, Software and Book for Windows (Blue)

4.1 out of 5 stars 763 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "stop motion animation"
$69.95
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
Blue

Enhance your purchase

About this item

  • COMPLETE STOP MOTION ANIMATION KIT including the HUE HD USB camera with integrated microphone, easy-to-use stop motion software (Windows), a 64-page full-color book of animation, a mini stage with background; printable activities and sound effects.
  • RECOMMENDED BY TEACHERS, perfect for balanced play, a creative, educational, gender-neutral activity for kids. Used worldwide for homeschooling, after-school clubs, makerspaces and classroom activities.
  • A BIG THUMBS UP from LEGO_ Education. Free your imagination by animating brickfilms, modeling clay, paper, or toys. Recreate scenes from movies such as Harry Potter, Frozen, Shaun the Sheep and Spider-Man, or games like Minecraft and Roblox in minutes.
  • STEM.org Approved, recommended by the Good Toy Guide and winner of multiple awards. Children as young as 7 can animate independently or with family and friends. Over 100,000 perpetual software licenses activated worldwide.
See more product details
Prime Book Box
Inspire a love of reading with Amazon Book Box for Kids
Discover delightful children's books with Amazon Book Box, a subscription that delivers new books every 1, 2, or 3 months — new Amazon Book Box Prime customers receive 15% off your first box. Learn more.

Buy it with

  • HUE Animation Studio: Complete Stop Motion Animation kit with Camera, Software and Book for Windows (Blue)
  • +
  • The LEGO Animation Book: Make Your Own LEGO Movies!
  • +
  • Stopmotion Explosion: Complete HD Stop Motion Animation Kit | Stop Motion Animation Software with Full HD 1080P Camera, Anima
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
Some of these items ship sooner than the others.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

Customers also search

Previous page
  1. Stopmotion Explosion: Complete HD Stop Motion Animation Kit | Stop Motion Animation Software with Full HD 1080P Camera, Animation Software & Book (Windows & OS X)
    stop animation kit
  2. Coding Animation and Games with Scratch: A beginner’s guide for kids to creating animations, games and coding, using the Scratch computer language
    computer animation for kids
  3. 3D Game Animation For Dummies
    video animation
  4. Hanz de Fuko Claymation- Premium Mens Hair Styling Clay with Matte Finish (2 oz) Cruelty Free…
    claymation studio
  5. Document Camera for Teaching, USB Webcam for Distance Learning, Video Conferencing, Remote Working, Stop Motion, Time Lapse, Overhead Video Recording, Classroom Real-time, Super High Definition 1080P
    stop motion camera
  6. The Filmmaker's Eye: Learning (and Breaking) the Rules of Cinematic Composition
    making movies kit
  7. Modeling Clay Kit - 50 Colors Air Dry Ultra Light Magic Clay, Soft & Stretchy DIY Molding Clay with Tools, Animal Accessories, Kids Art Crafts Gift for Boys & Girls Age 3-12 Year Old
    claymation kit
  8. Studio Creator INF 003UK Video Maker Kit Deluxe
    studio creator deluxe kit
Next page

Product Description

HAS honeycomb banner 970x600px

The perfect gift for creative kids! HUE Animation Studio contains everything a budding animator needs to make stop motion movies and time-lapse videos.

Remember the excitement of making up plays and using your own toys for puppet shows? HUE Animation Studio combines imagination with movie-making technology to create family memories forever.

Child development expert Dr. Amanda Gummer recommends the kit because it is a tech toy that helps children evolve not only their computer-based but also their creative skills.

The HUE Animation Studio kit includes:

  • HUE HD USB camera with integrated microphone.
  • HUE Animation software (for Windows) with time-lapse function included.
  • HUE Book of Animation - 64-page full-color book of hints and tricks.
  • The box unfolds to provide a mini stage with background and 'green screen'.
  • Download printable backgrounds and cut-outs, together with sound effects.

Whether you're making a LEGO brickfilm with lasers and explosions, reshaping reality in a claymation movie, or watching a flower bloom using time-lapse photography, you can bring any object to life in minutes with this easy-to-use software.

Stop motion animation is an educational pastime that can be enjoyed by kids aged 7 and beyond, for school projects or at home. It's a hobby where children can develop new skills over time for unlimited play possibilities.

All HUE products come with multilingual after-sales customer support.

HUE Animation software (for Windows)

HUE Animation software screen

Get animating in 5 easy steps

1. SET UP. Install the HUE Animation software and plug in your HUE HD camera.

2. TAKE PICTURES. Capture each frame as you move your character. The Onion Skin feature will show you a ‘ghost’ of the previous frame to ensure continuity and make sure your movie looks the way you want it.

3. ADD SOUND. Record your own voice or import sound effects and music. The software allows you to record and play voice-overs and music at the same time across two separate audio tracks. It’s easy to move, trim and control the volume of your audio clips.

4. EDIT FRAMES. Add text and special effects to specific frames. Copy, edit, move and delete images; group and reverse the frame order. Use the Green Screen (Chroma Key) tools to add background images and create special effects such as flight.

5. PLAY YOUR MOVIE. Watch your finished creation directly in the animation timeline and then upload it to YouTube or other video sharing sites.

Perfect for all types of stop motion animation including time-lapse, claymation, 2D cut-outs, LEGO brickfilms and more. The only limit is your imagination!

Customer questions & answers

See questions and answers

Product information

Technical Details

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

What's in the box

  • HUE HD camera, activity book, stop motion software for Windows

    • Customer reviews

    4.1 out of 5 stars
    4.1 out of 5
    763 global ratings
    5 star
    		62%
    4 star
    		13%
    3 star
    		10%
    2 star
    		5%
    1 star
    		10%

    Top reviews from the United States

    C. Beauregard
    5.0 out of 5 stars 6 stars
    Reviewed in the United States on July 12, 2022
    Color: BlueVerified Purchase
    One person found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Peacock76
    5.0 out of 5 stars Yeah, it's fun.
    Reviewed in the United States on December 30, 2017
    Color: BlueVerified Purchase
    11 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Paul
    5.0 out of 5 stars Hours of fun.
    Reviewed in the United States on February 18, 2022
    Color: BlueVerified Purchase
    One person found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Sandra M. Wallace
    5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect gift for junior filmmakers!
    Reviewed in the United States on April 30, 2014
    Color: BlueVerified Purchase
    23 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Gerry Rzeppa
    5.0 out of 5 stars An Excellent Product
    Reviewed in the United States on January 16, 2017
    Color: BlueVerified Purchase
    4 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Bateman
    5.0 out of 5 stars Best gift EVER
    Reviewed in the United States on June 12, 2015
    Color: BlueVerified Purchase
    6 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Peeshka
    5.0 out of 5 stars The software is easy enough for probably as young as 6 year-olds
    Reviewed in the United States on January 27, 2016
    Color: BlueVerified Purchase
    2 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Eblomgren
    5.0 out of 5 stars Buy it. Worth it. Great steal
    Reviewed in the United States on December 9, 2017
    Color: BlueVerified Purchase
    4 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse

    Top reviews from other countries

    Kirsty22
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great first camera
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 30, 2021
    Color: BlueVerified Purchase
    7 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Mrs L.
    5.0 out of 5 stars Really impressed!
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on August 20, 2020
    Color: BlueVerified Purchase
    8 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    M. Harrin
    5.0 out of 5 stars Stop motion
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 5, 2014
    Color: BlueVerified Purchase
    23 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    M M
    5.0 out of 5 stars Produces excellent animations simply.
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 15, 2018
    Color: BlueVerified Purchase
    10 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Dawn Hart
    1.0 out of 5 stars Waste of Money. Poor Quality
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 26, 2022
    Color: BlueVerified Purchase
    One person found this helpful
     Report abuse