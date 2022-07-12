|Brand Name
|HUE
|Item Weight
|12.7 ounces
|Product Dimensions
|7.87 x 5.67 x 2.52 inches
|Country of Origin
|China
|Item model number
|AS0001
|Is Discontinued By Manufacturer
|No
|Color Name
|Blue
|Special Features
|Time-lapse
HUE Animation Studio: Complete Stop Motion Animation kit with Camera, Software and Book for Windows (Blue)
Enhance your purchase
|Brand
|HUE
|Model Name
|HUE Animation Studio
|Special Feature
|Time-lapse
|Video Capture Resolution
|480p
|Connectivity Technology
|USB
|Has Image Stabilization
|No
|Image Capture Speed
|30 fps
|Lens Type
|Normal
|Item Weight
|360 Grams
|Exposure Control Type
|Automatic
About this item
- COMPLETE STOP MOTION ANIMATION KIT including the HUE HD USB camera with integrated microphone, easy-to-use stop motion software (Windows), a 64-page full-color book of animation, a mini stage with background; printable activities and sound effects.
- RECOMMENDED BY TEACHERS, perfect for balanced play, a creative, educational, gender-neutral activity for kids. Used worldwide for homeschooling, after-school clubs, makerspaces and classroom activities.
- A BIG THUMBS UP from LEGO_ Education. Free your imagination by animating brickfilms, modeling clay, paper, or toys. Recreate scenes from movies such as Harry Potter, Frozen, Shaun the Sheep and Spider-Man, or games like Minecraft and Roblox in minutes.
- STEM.org Approved, recommended by the Good Toy Guide and winner of multiple awards. Children as young as 7 can animate independently or with family and friends. Over 100,000 perpetual software licenses activated worldwide.
Product Description
The perfect gift for creative kids! HUE Animation Studio contains everything a budding animator needs to make stop motion movies and time-lapse videos.
Remember the excitement of making up plays and using your own toys for puppet shows? HUE Animation Studio combines imagination with movie-making technology to create family memories forever.
Child development expert Dr. Amanda Gummer recommends the kit because it is a tech toy that helps children evolve not only their computer-based but also their creative skills.
The HUE Animation Studio kit includes:
- HUE HD USB camera with integrated microphone.
- HUE Animation software (for Windows) with time-lapse function included.
- HUE Book of Animation - 64-page full-color book of hints and tricks.
- The box unfolds to provide a mini stage with background and 'green screen'.
- Download printable backgrounds and cut-outs, together with sound effects.
Whether you're making a LEGO brickfilm with lasers and explosions, reshaping reality in a claymation movie, or watching a flower bloom using time-lapse photography, you can bring any object to life in minutes with this easy-to-use software.
Stop motion animation is an educational pastime that can be enjoyed by kids aged 7 and beyond, for school projects or at home. It's a hobby where children can develop new skills over time for unlimited play possibilities.
All HUE products come with multilingual after-sales customer support.
HUE Animation software (for Windows)
Get animating in 5 easy steps
1. SET UP. Install the HUE Animation software and plug in your HUE HD camera.
2. TAKE PICTURES. Capture each frame as you move your character. The Onion Skin feature will show you a ‘ghost’ of the previous frame to ensure continuity and make sure your movie looks the way you want it.
3. ADD SOUND. Record your own voice or import sound effects and music. The software allows you to record and play voice-overs and music at the same time across two separate audio tracks. It’s easy to move, trim and control the volume of your audio clips.
4. EDIT FRAMES. Add text and special effects to specific frames. Copy, edit, move and delete images; group and reverse the frame order. Use the Green Screen (Chroma Key) tools to add background images and create special effects such as flight.
5. PLAY YOUR MOVIE. Watch your finished creation directly in the animation timeline and then upload it to YouTube or other video sharing sites.
Perfect for all types of stop motion animation including time-lapse, claymation, 2D cut-outs, LEGO brickfilms and more. The only limit is your imagination!
|
|
|
|
The HUE Book of Animation
The book is bursting with ideas on how to bring everyday objects to life thanks to the magic of stop motion and time-lapse photography.
It includes 64 full-color pages featuring step-by-step instructions for recreating 20 hilarious stop motion movies - and ideas for even more.
Sample videos for each of the projects in the book are available to watch on the HUE YouTube channel.
Share your creations with #HUEanimation and #HUEcameras on social media.
|
Downloadable activities
The bundled software license includes free downloadable resources and gizmos such as storyboard templates, backgrounds, a phenakistoscope, cut-out puppets and sound effects to bring your movies to life!
Animate anything: you can even have a conversation with a coconut!
|
Activity guides
Make lessons fun with project-based learning at home and in class, courtesy of HUE’s educational activity guides. They have been designed to help students create time-lapse videos for school science fairs or end-of-term film festivals.
The guides include tips and techniques for creating a stop motion project from script to screen, making homework fun and encouraging learning through play. Animate the curriculum while developing 21st century skills such as creativity, collaboration, and digital literacy.
|
|
|
|
STEAM
HUE Animation Studio is a STEM.org approved educational toy which is popular with children but also with parents and teachers.
Use the kit in the classroom to engage students in science, technology, engineering, art and math lessons. You’ll appreciate the simplicity and good choice of editing features. Help them to develop creative and collaborative skills while writing scripts, telling stories, making props and scenery, setting up lighting and recording sound effects.
Featured in Newsweek’s highly prized ‘Best in STEM’ list, the kit is the perfect gift for budding animators offering hours of movie-making fun.
|
Special Educational Needs (SEN/SEND)
Children develop a range of multi-sensory skills when they’re creating stop motion videos. The HUE Animation software has a simple interface with large, intuitive icons, designed by teachers, so that children can animate and edit movies independently.
For those that cannot process data graphically there are text labels on the key functional buttons. Keyboard shortcuts are also available for capturing images to help students who cannot use a mouse. It's also a time saver for abled students so everyone benefits.
Each child can take on a role that suits their abilities such as model maker, storyteller or director.
|
Social-Emotional Learning (SEL)
Creating animated movies offers children a wide range of activities that support the development of social and emotional skills, including responsible decision making, self-management and social awareness.
Children will learn how to collaborate, communicate and cooperate with others during the movie-making process, while writing stories encourages them to put themselves in another person's shoes and gain appreciation for the thoughts and feelings of others.
Animation can help children experiencing difficulty with communication to express themselves pictorially and connect with the world around them.
|
|
|
|
Manual focus camera with flexible neck
The camera has a unique design that is flexible, portable and built to last. Its posable neck makes it the perfect companion for animating. There is no need for a tripod or tablet stand.
Capture the ideal shot with the camera’s manual focusing ring. Simply turn the silver ring around the camera’s lens until the image is crystal clear. It is perfect for animating extreme close-ups and dramatic wide shots.
The manual focus can be used to magnify moving or handheld objects without the continuous automatic adjustments which occur with an autofocus lens, and the intuitive focusing ring works with fingers of all sizes.
|
Integrated microphone and extra audio features
The built-in microphone features noise reduction/cancellation, a sampling rate of 8000/16000 Hz and accuracy of <5 PPM.
Record songs and voice overs directly into your movie projects. Bring your animations alive by importing HUE’s hilarious selection of included sound effects such as screams, explosions and spaceships. Create the perfect soundtrack by importing and editing your own music.
|
Multi-purpose
The HUE HD camera in the kit is also a fully-featured USB webcam on its own. It can be used as a basic USB camera/microphone for console and PC gaming, making YouTube videos, logging in to remote classes or home tutoring.
It works with any application that recognizes a USB camera and can be used as a webcam, visualizer, or document camera. Stream or record videos using Windows 11 and Chrome “Camera” apps, Zoom, Google Meet, MS Teams, Skype, QuickTime, Seesaw, Loom, FaceTime, Discord, Twitch, Scratch, Facebook Live and YouTube Live, and many more.
|
|
|
|
Software features
|
System requirements
Note: The software includes a perpetual single-user license.
|
Package contents
Note: CD content also available as downloads
What's in the box
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on December 25, 2021
Top reviews from the United States
After unboxing it, I installed the software and immediately started making a movie with a few legos. It's so easy! And the software works GREAT! You get full manual zoom control, which is a problem using a non purpose-built device.
Love it!
One of the best gifts I have bought him
I saw that this is mainly aimed at children and schools, but works fine on my laptop. You get the program to load onto your computer, the camera (in a verity of colours to chose from) and even some different coloured plasticine so that you can make your own characters!
The camera is on a flexible neck so you can get different positions. It does not have the zoom capability (you actually have to move the camera closer to the item! Cheek.) but you can focus it. I know that sounds obvious, but you never know with these things.
It takes a bit of time to load it on, then you have to go to their website and authenticate your purchase, then you get the full (I think) programme.
It is reasonable easy to set up once all is done, plug in the camera, load it up using the short cut and off you go. I will admit that ut is annoying that every time that you load it up it defaults to my webcam for the camera, but under "Camera" at the top you just select the Hue camera and there it is.
The programme itself is very basic. You have a verity of colours (all of 6!) to edit the finished movie, one frame at a time by the way, but if you are just doing very basic stop motion, or stop motion that you done want to edit then this one is fine.
It does have a recording capability when editing so you can add voiced or sounds effects to the finished item if you so wish.
All in all this is a great way to get into stop motion. And with the huge amount of free video editing software available on the new then you can just move your movie made on this software into them, and edit them with more cutting edge techniques.
I would defiantly recommend this to anyone who would like to get into stop motion. I have thoroughly enjoyed it.