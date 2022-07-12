I have been wanting to try my had at stop motion for a while. All these ideas that I have but have never got around to trying.



I saw that this is mainly aimed at children and schools, but works fine on my laptop. You get the program to load onto your computer, the camera (in a verity of colours to chose from) and even some different coloured plasticine so that you can make your own characters!



The camera is on a flexible neck so you can get different positions. It does not have the zoom capability (you actually have to move the camera closer to the item! Cheek.) but you can focus it. I know that sounds obvious, but you never know with these things.



It takes a bit of time to load it on, then you have to go to their website and authenticate your purchase, then you get the full (I think) programme.



It is reasonable easy to set up once all is done, plug in the camera, load it up using the short cut and off you go. I will admit that ut is annoying that every time that you load it up it defaults to my webcam for the camera, but under "Camera" at the top you just select the Hue camera and there it is.



The programme itself is very basic. You have a verity of colours (all of 6!) to edit the finished movie, one frame at a time by the way, but if you are just doing very basic stop motion, or stop motion that you done want to edit then this one is fine.



It does have a recording capability when editing so you can add voiced or sounds effects to the finished item if you so wish.



All in all this is a great way to get into stop motion. And with the huge amount of free video editing software available on the new then you can just move your movie made on this software into them, and edit them with more cutting edge techniques.



I would defiantly recommend this to anyone who would like to get into stop motion. I have thoroughly enjoyed it.