Hyperice Hypersphere Vibrating Therapy Ball
- Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
- DIGITAL CIRCUITRY CONTROLS With 3 Vibrating Speed Settings To Release Sore Muscles
- MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS Can Be Used To Activate, Soothe, Or Loosen Muscles/Fascia In The: Feet, Calves, Hamstrings, Gluteus, Hip Flexors, Shoulders, Back, And Forearms
- MAXIMUM VIBRATION The Hypersphere’s High-Intensity Vibration Allows You To Release Tension And Target Areas Deeper Than A Foam Roller Can
- OPTIMAL SIZE Compact Size-5 Inch (12.7 Cm), Great For Travel And Localized Relief
- TESTED AND USED BY PROFESSIONAL ATHLETES Blake Griffin, Troy Polamalu, Hope Solo, Rudy Gay Tested And Endorsed Hyperice Products
Product description
Compared to other SMR/ massage balls, the HYPERSPHERE helps to pinpoint and release trigger points faster, deeper, and less painfully using high-intensity vibration. The HYPERSPHERE is portable and only 5” in diameter, which helps to release tension in targeted areas better than any roller.
Color: Green
The vibration is extremely strong, so just beware that even on the lowest setting, it may "get away" from you (and knock things over!). My recommendation to the manufacturer is that they they make a power button and a separate button for vibration intensity ( they are are one in the same currently).
I don't take any medication for this, and I try my best to make my back better myself. For those people that are silently suffering with back pain just like I was, please try this. It might make your life so much more tolerable.
Warranty from Hyperice was 10 stars. I got a reply in less than one day and my issue resolved within a week. 100% outstanding service. Impeccable warranty response.
Thanks Zac!!
I've noticed that by using this ball, my scar tissue has considerably improved. The scar tissue does not tear when I lift weights or do any other fast-twitch movement. I can still feel the scar while sitting on a lacrosse ball, but it's only a matter of time before it all fades away!
This ball has 3 levels of speed. When you first start using it, the first level seems like it would be too much. You soon get used to it though. My only gripe with this ball is that the battery does not last for the claimed 2 hours on the highest setting. It may be just me, but I'd be lucky if I could get 45 minutes on the lowest setting. Not a huge problem, but it does make me worry about the longevity of the device.
If you're looking for something that helps you with your muscle sprains, lower back pain or muscle stiffness, Hyperice is a good one! You can adjust the intensity of vibration to low, medium and high and the high intensity is really, really strong!
I've had this for ~3 weeks and the images show you how it looks now after being used 4-5 days a week, 15 minutes each day! The image next to water-bottle is to give you a sense about the size of the ball!
I'll update this review in 2 months!
I honestly haven’t been impressed with this ball.
At its significant cost (more than all the above others combined), I don’t find it particularity beneficial.
As a novelty, the vibrating is fine, but to get into large muscles (quads and hams) it isn’t as good as a foam roller and chest and shoulders it can’t get in as well as a simple $2 lacrosse ball.
Edit-in addition to the frustration that it changed speeds and turns off mid use because of the placement of the button, a screw just came loose and fell out while using it. I’ve owned the ball for 2 weeks.