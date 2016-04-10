Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Hyperice Hypersphere Vibrating Therapy Ball

  • DIGITAL CIRCUITRY CONTROLS With 3 Vibrating Speed Settings To Release Sore Muscles
  • MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS Can Be Used To Activate, Soothe, Or Loosen Muscles/Fascia In The: Feet, Calves, Hamstrings, Gluteus, Hip Flexors, Shoulders, Back, And Forearms
  • MAXIMUM VIBRATION The Hypersphere’s High-Intensity Vibration Allows You To Release Tension And Target Areas Deeper Than A Foam Roller Can
  • OPTIMAL SIZE Compact Size-5 Inch (12.7 Cm), Great For Travel And Localized Relief
  • TESTED AND USED BY PROFESSIONAL ATHLETES Blake Griffin, Troy Polamalu, Hope Solo, Rudy Gay Tested And Endorsed Hyperice Products
Product description

Compared to other SMR/ massage balls, the HYPERSPHERE helps to pinpoint and release trigger points faster, deeper, and less painfully using high-intensity vibration. The HYPERSPHERE is portable and only 5” in diameter, which helps to release tension in targeted areas better than any roller.

  Product Dimensions: 8 x 7 x 8 inches ; 2.95 pounds
  ASIN: B017WR3HBC
  Item model number: HYPERSPHERE GREEN
  Batteries 1 Lithium ion batteries required. (included)
  Average Customer Review: 4.1 out of 5 stars 177 customer reviews
Customer Reviews

Top customer reviews

A. Graham
5.0 out of 5 starsWonderful for pain associated with spinal immobility!
April 10, 2016
April 10, 2016
Verified Purchase
Trang wiegel
5.0 out of 5 starsBrilliant product! A great gift for anyone who workouts or do heavy physical jobs.
June 21, 2017
June 21, 2017
Verified Purchase
michael W.
5.0 out of 5 starsBroke after 3 months.
July 17, 2016
July 17, 2016
Verified Purchase
Kim H.R.
4.0 out of 5 starsGreat invention. Battery could be improved.
March 7, 2016
March 7, 2016
Verified Purchase
Ali
4.0 out of 5 starsIt's pretty expensive but it's also pretty helpful
June 27, 2017
June 27, 2017
Verified Purchase
Alexandra Morris
1.0 out of 5 starsNot as useful as cheaper mobility tools
February 7, 2018
February 7, 2018
Verified Purchase
