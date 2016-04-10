I have periodic extreme thoracic immobility pain, which I attribute to night work, sleep deprivation, scoliosis, and my job, in which I am leaning over patients' beds for potentially hours at a time. My pain comes and goes, but my recent cervical and upper thoracic back pain has been here for about 2 months, and I have been getting terrible tension headaches associated with it. My pain continues, despite daily Pilates, stretching, and occupational therapy recommendations. I wake up with intractable pain. I have been looking for ANYTHING to help. I have an inversion table, a lumbar stretcher (adjustable arch), foam roller, wheel roller, Spineworx realignment device, yoga ball, shiatsu massager, Twin Block Pro for suboccipital release, and have visited the chiropractor regularly, along with other interventions I can't think of at the moment. Each of these things work, but none of them actually relieves the pain completely like this ball does. It doesn't last (nothing does), but it gives me significant relief for a prolonged period of time, which is all I ask. I wake up basically immobile in my lower thoracic and lumbar spine due to the way I try to sleep to relieve my upper spinal pain. I feel like a 90 year old, but, along with my stretches and this ball, I feel like there may be an end to my suffering. I can at least wake up and know that I can decrease the pain profoundly, regardless of the fact that it hurts so much to get there.



The vibration is extremely strong, so just beware that even on the lowest setting, it may "get away" from you (and knock things over!). My recommendation to the manufacturer is that they they make a power button and a separate button for vibration intensity ( they are are one in the same currently).



I don't take any medication for this, and I try my best to make my back better myself. For those people that are silently suffering with back pain just like I was, please try this. It might make your life so much more tolerable.