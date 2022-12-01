$22.99
Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Ornament 2022, SEGA Genesis Console, Light and Sound

4.9 out of 5 stars 1,126 ratings
Sega Genesis Console

Enhance your purchase

Color Sega Genesis Console
Brand Hallmark Keepsake
Occasion Christmas
Material Plastic
Theme Religious

About this item

  Get nostalgic for 16-bit gaming with this SEGA Genesis video game console Keepsake Christmas ornament, featuring light and sound with a Sonic The Hedgehog game in the cartridge slot.
  Slide the switch to see the Magic Light and Sound ornament illuminate and hear sounds from the original Sonic The Hedgehog game.
  Plastic Christmas tree ornament measures approximately 3.6 x 1.2 x 3.5.
  Purchase Includes: One 2022 Keepsake Ornament in gift box for easy gift giving, preservation and storage. Requires three (3) LR44 replaceable batteries (included).
  Artist crafted by Orville Wilson. With unparalleled artistry and exceptional detail, Hallmark Keepsake Christmas ornaments are perfect for preserving precious memories, commemorating special milestones and celebrating individual hobbies and interests.

What's in the box

  • Ornament

    • From the manufacturer

    Santa Toymaker Little Drummer Boy Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments

    KEEPSAKE ORNAMENTS ARE...

    For the stories you’ll share year after year. For the memories you’ll cherish forever. For the laughter and love and even the tears. For the traditions that bring you together. From the Keepsake Studio, welcome to a new season of celebrating traditions and capturing special moments.

    Frosty Friends Hallmark Keepsake 2022 Christmas Ornament Snoopy Woodstock Hallmark Keepsake Mini Christmas Ornament ET 40th Anniversary Christmas Ornament with Light and Sound Hallmark Keepsake Miniature Tree Black Artificial Tree Halloween Hallmark Ball Ornament Sets Green Gold Red Glitter
    Hallmark Keepsake Ornament Series Hallmark Keepsake Miniatures Hallmark Keepsake Light and Sound Hallmark Keepsake Trees & Accessories Hallmark Ball Ornament Sets
    Giftable Box Included
    Crafted by Artists

    Product Description

    Step back in time to afternoons spent with both hands wrapped around a SEGA video game controller, enjoying classic 16-bit gaming on your box TV. This SEGA Genesis console Christmas tree ornament has all the details you loved from the device that dominated the market, including two controllers and a classic "Sonic The Hedgehog" cartridge design, and features light and sounds from the iconic video game (battery-operated). With unparalleled artistry and exceptional detail, Hallmark Keepsake Christmas ornaments are perfect for preserving precious memories, commemorating special milestones and celebrating individual hobbies and interests. Hallmark has been your family-owned creator of greeting cards, Christmas ornaments, gifts, wrapping paper and more for over 100 years. We take deep pride in helping individuals connect in just the right way. ©SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. SEGA, SEGA GENESIS and SONIC THE HEDGEHOG are either registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION.

    Product information

    Warranty & Support

    If you'd like a copy of the manufacturer's warranty for a product found on Amazon.com, you can contact the manufacturer directly or visit their website for more information. Manufacturer's warranties may not apply in all cases, depending on factors like the use of the product, where the product was purchased, or who you purchased the product from. Please review the warranty carefully, and contact the manufacturer if you have any questions.

