Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Ornament 2022, SEGA Genesis Console, Light and Sound
|Color
|Sega Genesis Console
|Brand
|Hallmark Keepsake
|Occasion
|Christmas
|Material
|Plastic
|Theme
|Religious
- Get nostalgic for 16-bit gaming with this SEGA Genesis video game console Keepsake Christmas ornament, featuring light and sound with a Sonic The Hedgehog game in the cartridge slot.
- Slide the switch to see the Magic Light and Sound ornament illuminate and hear sounds from the original Sonic The Hedgehog game.
- Plastic Christmas tree ornament measures approximately 3.6 x 1.2 x 3.5.
- Purchase Includes: One 2022 Keepsake Ornament in gift box for easy gift giving, preservation and storage. Requires three (3) LR44 replaceable batteries (included).
- Artist crafted by Orville Wilson. With unparalleled artistry and exceptional detail, Hallmark Keepsake Christmas ornaments are perfect for preserving precious memories, commemorating special milestones and celebrating individual hobbies and interests.
Step back in time to afternoons spent with both hands wrapped around a SEGA video game controller, enjoying classic 16-bit gaming on your box TV. This SEGA Genesis console Christmas tree ornament has all the details you loved from the device that dominated the market, including two controllers and a classic "Sonic The Hedgehog" cartridge design, and features light and sounds from the iconic video game (battery-operated). With unparalleled artistry and exceptional detail, Hallmark Keepsake Christmas ornaments are perfect for preserving precious memories, commemorating special milestones and celebrating individual hobbies and interests. Hallmark has been your family-owned creator of greeting cards, Christmas ornaments, gifts, wrapping paper and more for over 100 years. We take deep pride in helping individuals connect in just the right way. ©SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. SEGA, SEGA GENESIS and SONIC THE HEDGEHOG are either registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION.