We rescued 4 dogs; 2 of which are pugs and 1 is a puggle. Pugs are the trolls of the dog world. I love them but they snort, snore, burp, fart and generally smell. They are wonderful pets, but carry with them some horribly frequent gas.



After a few years, my wife could no longer stand being awoken from a sound sleep by nothing more than the horrid smell of their butts. She became fearful our comforter, clothing and quite possibly entire bedroom would retain the awful odor that we got up to every morning.



I could no longer stand hearing my wife complain and the dogs do smell, so I purchased two of these. After 3 months, I can confidently say they do help with the smell.



For those combatting dog stink:



1. We use one in the bedroom of moderate square footage and a 2nd one where the dogs hang out while we are at work, also of moderate (maybe 200sq ft) square footage.



2. For continuous cleaning (especially at bedtime overnight) the WhisperClean setting is almost imperceptibly quiet and keeps the stink to a minimum.



3. For moderate acute cleaning (sometimes first thing when we get up while getting showered and dressed) we crank it to medium.



4. For room-clearing dog farts, crank it to Super-Clean. After 5-10 minutes it actually seems to eliminate odor.



Further Notes:



My wife does tell me she feels like to cools the air a bit; while I think she's nuts, we do position so it doeesn't blow on us because the exhaust is fairly strong even on Whisper setting.



The efficacy declines with age of the carbon inserts -- buy extra and change them every 3 months as directed.



Also - especially if you have dogs that shed - pop the front panel off and give it a quick clean to get rid of obstructive lint and dog hair bunnies.



Hope it helps!