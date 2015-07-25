Other Sellers on Amazon
+ Free Shipping
+ Free Shipping
+ Free Shipping
Hamilton Beach TrueAir Allergen-Reducing Ultra Quiet Air Cleaner Purifier with Permanent HEPA Filter and Specialized Odor Reducing Filter for Pets (04384)
- Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
- 99-Percent HEPA filtration permanent filter saves up to $49 a year versus comparable replacement filter
- Two replaceable carbon zeolite filters eliminate pet odors
- Proven zeolite technology eliminates pet odors
- Effective performance for 140 square foot rooms
- Vacuum-clean permanent HEPA filter
Frequently bought together
Customers who bought this item also bought
From the manufacturer
Proven Zeolite Technology Eliminates Pet Odors
Hamilton Beach TrueAir Compact Pet Air Purifier
Complete air protection for pet owners.
Eliminate pesky pet odors and dander with the triple filtration technology of the Hamilton Beach TrueAir Compact Pet Air Purifier. This high-performance system includes a permanent pre-filter that captures pet hair and large particles, 2 zeolite filters to target pet odors, and a permanent, HEPA-grade filter for capturing small particles as small as 3 microns. The permanent filters easily vacuum clean for minimal upkeep.
Don’t let its compact size and ultra-quiet operation fool you – the TrueAir Compact Pet Air Purifier can provide powerful air cleaning to large rooms up to 140 square feet, making it ideal for bedrooms, offices and dens. It’s not only compact and quiet, but it also works vertically or horizontally for maximum versatility.
- High-performance filters capture pet hair, dander and airborne particles as small as 3 microns
- 2 replaceable carbon zeolite filters eliminate pet odors
- Permanent, 99% HEPA-grade filter – simply vacuum clean
- Ultra-quiet operation
- Effective performance for 140 square foot rooms
- 3 speeds
- Use it horizontally or vertically
Odor Elimination & Dander Filtration Technology
Breathe easier with air that’s been triple filtered. Three filtration stages include a permanent pre-filter for pet hair and large particles, 2 replaceable carbon zeolite filters to target pet odors and finally, a permanent, 99% HEPA-grade filter for capturing small particles – such as airborne dust mite debris, mold and mildew spores, smoke and pollen.
Save Time and Money with Permanent HEPA-Grade Filter
The TrueAir Compact Pet Air Purifier won't break your budget – it’s pre-filter and HEPA filter are both permanent and never needs replacement. They simply vacuums clean for minimal upkeep.
Ultra Quiet, 3 Speed Operation
With an ultra-quiet motor and fan, you’ll hardly hear this air purifier while it’s on. Three speeds gives you ultimate control. Set on high for the fastest air cleaning, medium for all-day use, or low when extra quiet is needed.
|Hamilton Beach TrueAir Air Cleaner (04383A)
|Hamilton Beach TrueAir Air Cleaner (04386A)
|Hamilton Beach TrueAir Air Pet Specialized Cleaner (04384)
|2 zeolite replacement filters to target pet odors
|✓
|Permanent HEPA-grade filter
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Coverage area (sq. ft.)
|160
|160
|160
|Speeds
|3
|3
|3
Product description
Product Description
Hamilton Beach True Air Compact Pet Air Purifier
From the Manufacturer
The TrueAir Compact Air Purifier cleans and freshens the air in 3 ways: 1. The permanent pre-filter traps pet hair and large particles 2. Two replaceable carbon zeolite filters eliminate pet odors 3. A permanent 99% HEPA-grade filter captures smaller particles. This filter simply vacuums clean for minimal upkeep. Simply vacuum the HEPA-grade filter for minimal upkeep. The two carbon zeolite odor-eliminating filters should be replaced every 3 months. As a convenient reminder, a timestrip cartridge counts down the 3 months and indicates when it is time to replace.
Compare to similar items
|
This item Hamilton Beach TrueAir Allergen-Reducing Ultra Quiet Air Cleaner Purifier with Permanent HEPA Filter and Specialized Odor Reducing Filter for Pets (04384)
|
GermGuardian AC4825 3-in-1 Air Purifier with True HEPA Filter, UV-C Sanitizer, Allergen and Odor Reduction, 22-Inch Germ Guardian Air Purifier
|
Levoit Air Purifier Filtration with True HEPA Filter, Compact Odor Allergies Allergen Eliminator Cleaner for Room, Home, Dust, Mold, Smoke, Pets, Smokers, Cooking, Night Light, LV-H132
|
|
|
|Customer Rating
|(1982)
|(6692)
|(419)
|(779)
|(860)
|(1606)
|Price
|$49.00
|$84.99
|$81.90
|$189.99
|$54.19
|$41.16
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|Sold By
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Arovast
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Color
|White
|Grey
|White
|White
|Black
|White
|Item Dimensions
|8.08 x 10.84 x 16.43 in
|10.25 x 7 x 21.5 in
|9.8 x 9.7 x 14.6 in
|8.9 x 16.5 x 21.9 in
|6.38 x 7.5 x 10.38 in
|11.4 x 14.8 x 7.2 in
|Item Weight
|6.3 lbs
|7 lbs
|6.61 lbs
|24.29 lbs
|4.85 lbs
|5.86 lbs
Customer reviews
Top customer reviews
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Took pictures today during 3 month charcoal pre-filter replacement.
The 1st picture shows how much dust and pollutants the pre-filter trapped in 3 months. The 2nd pictures shows a new pre-filter after the 3 month replacement.
I am quite disappointed with this result as I had tried to ship this product over twice now (the first time the air filter was sent back to the US from Ireland for reasons not revealed to me and I had to reorder it at a higher price). After waiting for 6weeks now it has finally come but just a shame that it only worked for 2 minutes.
"Whisper" mode isn't so loud. No filters to buy makes it so worth the money.
After a few years, my wife could no longer stand being awoken from a sound sleep by nothing more than the horrid smell of their butts. She became fearful our comforter, clothing and quite possibly entire bedroom would retain the awful odor that we got up to every morning.
I could no longer stand hearing my wife complain and the dogs do smell, so I purchased two of these. After 3 months, I can confidently say they do help with the smell.
For those combatting dog stink:
1. We use one in the bedroom of moderate square footage and a 2nd one where the dogs hang out while we are at work, also of moderate (maybe 200sq ft) square footage.
2. For continuous cleaning (especially at bedtime overnight) the WhisperClean setting is almost imperceptibly quiet and keeps the stink to a minimum.
3. For moderate acute cleaning (sometimes first thing when we get up while getting showered and dressed) we crank it to medium.
4. For room-clearing dog farts, crank it to Super-Clean. After 5-10 minutes it actually seems to eliminate odor.
Further Notes:
My wife does tell me she feels like to cools the air a bit; while I think she's nuts, we do position so it doeesn't blow on us because the exhaust is fairly strong even on Whisper setting.
The efficacy declines with age of the carbon inserts -- buy extra and change them every 3 months as directed.
Also - especially if you have dogs that shed - pop the front panel off and give it a quick clean to get rid of obstructive lint and dog hair bunnies.
Hope it helps!
Customer images
Most recent customer reviews
When we toured the home it was vacant, had been for a little while, and had...Read more