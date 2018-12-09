- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Hamilton Beach Fresh Grind 4.5 Oz Electric Coffee Grinder for Beans, Spices and More, Stainless Steel Blades, Black
|Material
|Stainless Steel, Plastic, Polycarbonate
|Finish Type
|Smooth plastic
|Color
|Black
|Brand
|Hamilton Beach
|Item Weight
|1.3 Pounds
|Is Stain Resistant
|Yes
|Is Dishwasher Safe
|No
|Number of Pieces
|1
About this item
Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Quieter than competitors: Whether it’s early morning or late at night, you can make fresh grounds without making too much noise
- Removable grinding chamber: The grinding chamber removes for easy filling of whole beans or spices once finished, remove the chamber for easy cleaning
- Make up to 12 cups of coffee: You can grind up to 9 tablespoons of beans, enough for 12 cups of coffee. Wipe the base with a damp cloth
- Hidden cord storage: A hideaway cord storage at the bottom of the grinder stores the cord neatly and out of sight when it is not in use
- Stainless steel blades: Durable stainless steel blades grind coffee beans and spices with ease
From the manufacturer
Quieter than Competitors
Whether it’s early morning or late at night, you can make fresh grounds without making too much noise because the Fresh Grind operates quieter.
Hamilton Beach products are thoughtfully designed to make your life easier. We use consumer insights, in-depth research to deliver the best solution to your everyday needs.
Whether it's preparing delicious meals and beverages effortlessly, or making your clothes look their best, you can count on the brand that has spent over 100 years creating products with you in mind.
Hamilton Beach Fresh Grind 4.5oz Electric Coffee Grinder for Beans, Spices and More
Grind coffee and spices quickly and quietly.
The Hamilton Beach Fresh Grind Coffee Grinder is quieter than the leading competitor, which means you can turn your favorite coffee beans into fresh grounds with less noise. It makes quick work of turning your beans into grounds for brewing. The durable stainless steel blades can also grind spices, and the removable grinding chamber makes filling and cleanup easy. The cord wraps around the base in a hidden compartment for neat storage.
Quieter Grinding with Stainless Steel Blades
Whether it’s early morning or late at night, you can make fresh grounds without making too much noise
Product description
Hamilton Beach custom grind coffee grinders are ideal for precision coffee grinding, giving you the exact texture you want every time. Well-defined fineness settings perfect results and clear cup markings ensure meticulous measuring. A Hamilton Beach Coffee grinder is easy to use and clean. They offer hands-free operation with auto shutoff as well as hideaway cords for easy storage. Some coffee bean grinders even include a stainless steel grinding chamber that comes out for easy cleanup in the dishwasher.
Top reviews from the United States
Things you should know/other people’s complaints:
Someone said that it’s “no good, it leaves chunks of beans”. This doesn’t happen to me, but my guess is that they’re not grinding the beans enough or they’re somehow over filling it. While grinding you can tip it upside down in between bursts of the motor to mix it around better.
“It makes a mess, coffee grounds everywhere!” The cap is a cup. When your coffee beans (or spices) are fully ground, tip it upside down and pull the machine out of the cap, and you won’t spill anything.
“The motor burnt out after just a few uses” so obvisouly I haven’t had this for more than a week so I can’t yet say it should last forever. It probably won’t, but for $15 if I have to buy a new one every year or two, I can live with that. It could’ve also just been a faulty unit... stuff happens. BUT basically don’t just hold down the button so the motor and blades spin continuously. In stead to short bursts like you’re revving a motorcycle... this will break the big pieces into smaller pieces, and shoot them around and mix them up so the blades aren’t working so hard. Then after a few bursts when it’s mostly ground up, you can hold it a bit longer to make sure there aren’t chunks left. I like my coffee a little coarse (its definitely not espresso ground... see photos).
“The cord is too short”... yeah the bottom is also a cap that pulls straight down and then you can unwrap the power cable. Though, even unspooled, the cord is pretty short... it’s the only thing I don’t like about this device... it can only be about a foot from an outlet. I deal with it, but it’s the one thing I would change about it.
For a cheap, tabletop grinder I don’t see how it could be beat. It’s pretty easy to clean (the top washes just like a cup, and the part where the beans sit on the blades pulls out like a cup as well). It works great and I’m totally satisfied for what it is.
By Rad Astronaut on December 9, 2018
Update, 2 years, 3 months later. It died today. Kind of sad, really. There's a trick to this thing: Flip it UPSIDE DOWN and give it a few taps on the bottom. Then pull the plastic lid off the grinder, using the lid as a cup for the grinds. No spillage. But... still it died today. I'll probably get another one. Adding one star back because of the trick. Deducting said star because I can no longer do the trick since its in the trash.
Pros and cons:
Pros.
Cheap.
Easy to use.
Easy to clean (dishwasher friendly)
Grinds to a VERY FINE point, nearly dust. Love it.
Can also stop grinding earlier if you want to make it not quite so fine.
Cord hides inside the machine.
Cons.
Cord is short.
A bit small. Need to load and grind twice for a sufficient quantity of coffee, but I like mine strong, so that may be subjective.
The interior does not come out of the machine that easily; you have to pull on it. Pull on it too hard, and it'll come out, but your coffee dust will go all over your face. So you have to do it slow, or you have to flip the entire machine over and give it a love tap on the bottom to get the coffee out.
Do I recommend this machine? Heck yes. Its cheap as heck, it'll last forever, and really, how much do you want to pay for a dang coffee grinder?
By Katie on August 19, 2019
PROS: given that I'm using this for purposes not intended by the manufacturer, it's doing a good job. I like how fine my end product is.
It's cheap! Even if it worked 75% as good as it does, I would say this is a steal.
I love how the grinder compartment comes apart, and despite recommendations against, I still hand wash the detachable parts and let air dry for a good day. I still hand clean the main part with a dry or very light damp paper, sit it upside down and and let it dry a good day. No problems here, but again, the manufacturer (and pretty much everyone else) advises against this. I'm just lazy, and the subsequent powder gets everywhere, which leads me to the cons.
CONS: this thing does a great job grinding up stuff, but it often results in a powdery smoke afterwards, which often escapes while grinding. This smoke gets everywhere including into the mechanics of the grinder. I'm hoping this doesn't cause issues down the road. Additionally, if you're like me and using this for other than coffee purposes, get a cheap face mask, especially when grinding hot peppers.
The mechanism that spins the grinding blades doesn't always fit snugly and when I was first using this, it gave off a plastic burn smell. It's gone away after 6 uses or so, but it was initially concerning.
That's the big summation. Despite the few issues, this item warrants a 5 star, if nothing else, because it does more than just expected and is very cost effective. If this lasts 6 months with my usage (grinding all sorts of dried things 2 times a week) then I will have made out.
Top reviews from other countries
Reviewed in Canada on January 20, 2019
En cuestión de segundo y con un sonido al moler poco ruidoso el molino tiene lista una buena cantidad de café que puede ser utilizada en cafeteras de expresso, yo lo uso con una cafetera de las que hierven el agua y pasa por un filtro con café para derramar ya el concentrado en su pequeña jarra haciendo un espresso de 3 tazas.
Buena opción y fácil de limpiar.
Sin duda se volvió indispensable en casa y la oficina, pues lo utilizo al menos dos veces al día. Recomendado para todos aquellos que gusten de probar un café fresco.
Reviewed in Canada on April 30, 2020