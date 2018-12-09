I’ve had it for about a week, I’ve used it every morning since I got it. I’m totally happy with it. It says it’s a lot quieter than other brands, I’d believe that it is. Obviously it’s not silent but it’s probably 1/3 as loud as an average blender, so it’s decent. It’s quick and easy to use, put your beans in, put the cap on, push the button a few times to grind em up, maybe one longer burst to really get them ground.



Things you should know/other people’s complaints:



Someone said that it’s “no good, it leaves chunks of beans”. This doesn’t happen to me, but my guess is that they’re not grinding the beans enough or they’re somehow over filling it. While grinding you can tip it upside down in between bursts of the motor to mix it around better.



“It makes a mess, coffee grounds everywhere!” The cap is a cup. When your coffee beans (or spices) are fully ground, tip it upside down and pull the machine out of the cap, and you won’t spill anything.



“The motor burnt out after just a few uses” so obvisouly I haven’t had this for more than a week so I can’t yet say it should last forever. It probably won’t, but for $15 if I have to buy a new one every year or two, I can live with that. It could’ve also just been a faulty unit... stuff happens. BUT basically don’t just hold down the button so the motor and blades spin continuously. In stead to short bursts like you’re revving a motorcycle... this will break the big pieces into smaller pieces, and shoot them around and mix them up so the blades aren’t working so hard. Then after a few bursts when it’s mostly ground up, you can hold it a bit longer to make sure there aren’t chunks left. I like my coffee a little coarse (its definitely not espresso ground... see photos).



“The cord is too short”... yeah the bottom is also a cap that pulls straight down and then you can unwrap the power cable. Though, even unspooled, the cord is pretty short... it’s the only thing I don’t like about this device... it can only be about a foot from an outlet. I deal with it, but it’s the one thing I would change about it.



For a cheap, tabletop grinder I don’t see how it could be beat. It’s pretty easy to clean (the top washes just like a cup, and the part where the beans sit on the blades pulls out like a cup as well). It works great and I’m totally satisfied for what it is.