Hamilton Beach Fresh Grind 4.5 Oz Electric Coffee Grinder for Beans, Spices and More, Stainless Steel Blades, Black

4.7 out of 5 stars 20,042 ratings
About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Quieter than competitors: Whether it’s early morning or late at night, you can make fresh grounds without making too much noise
  • Removable grinding chamber: The grinding chamber removes for easy filling of whole beans or spices once finished, remove the chamber for easy cleaning
  • Make up to 12 cups of coffee: You can grind up to 9 tablespoons of beans, enough for 12 cups of coffee. Wipe the base with a damp cloth
  • Hidden cord storage: A hideaway cord storage at the bottom of the grinder stores the cord neatly and out of sight when it is not in use
  • Stainless steel blades: Durable stainless steel blades grind coffee beans and spices with ease

Customer ratings by feature

Easy to use
4.7 4.7
Cord length
4.6 4.6
Easy to clean
4.4 4.4
Frequently bought together

  • Hamilton Beach Fresh Grind 4.5 Oz Electric Coffee Grinder for Beans, Spices and More, Stainless Steel Blades, Black
  • +
  • Kicking Horse Coffee, Kick Ass, Dark Roast, Whole Bean, 10 oz
  • +
  • Bodum 11571-109 Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter, Glass, 34 Ounce, 1 Liter, Cork Band
Total price: $45.55
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

From the manufacturer

80335R 80393 80385 hamilton beach pro
Fresh Grind 4.5oz Electric Coffee Grinder 10oz Electric Coffee Grinder with Multiple Grind Settings for up to 14 Cups Electric Burr Coffee Grinder with Large 16oz Hopper and 18 Settings for 14 Cups Hamilton Beach Pro Stainless Steel Conical Burr Digital Coffee Grinder
Watts 125 150 200 160
Cups 12 14 14 12
Grind Settings 1 5 18 39
Burr Grinder
Hopper
Digital

Compare with similar items


Hamilton Beach Fresh Grind 4.5 Oz Electric Coffee Grinder for Beans, Spices and More, Stainless Steel Blades, Black
Kaffe Electric Coffee Grinder - Stainless Steel - 3oz Capacity with Easy On/Off Button. Cleaning Brush Included!
Mueller Austria HyperGrind Precision Electric Spice/Coffee Grinder Mill with Large Grinding Capacity and HD Motor also for Spices, Herbs, Nuts, Grains, White
BLACK+DECKER , 2/3 Cup Coffee Bean Capacity, Stainless Steel
KitchenAid Blade Coffee Grinder - Onyx Black
KRUPS Silent Vortex Electric Grinder for Spice, Dry Herbs and Coffee, 12-Cups, Black
Customer Rating 4.7 out of 5 stars (20042) 4.6 out of 5 stars (6433) 4.5 out of 5 stars (10321) 4.7 out of 5 stars (2275) 4.5 out of 5 stars (6697) 4.6 out of 5 stars (48449)
Price $18.10 $24.99 $17.97 $23.29 $29.99 $39.99
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Mixed Bag Media 4Q Brands Better World Org Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
Color Black Stainless Steel White Stainless Steel Onyx Black Black
Item Dimensions 3.74 x 3.54 x 7.13 inches 4 x 4 x 6.75 inches 3.5 x 3.4 x 7.28 inches 7.1 x 4.1 x 3.7 inches 4.33 x 4.02 x 8.46 inches
Material Plastic, Stainless Steel, Polycarbonate 550K, 550K, 550K, 550K, 550K Stainless Steel Polycarbonate Stainless Steel
Compare with similar items

Product description

Hamilton Beach custom grind coffee grinders are ideal for precision coffee grinding, giving you the exact texture you want every time. Well-defined fineness settings perfect results and clear cup markings ensure meticulous measuring. A Hamilton Beach Coffee grinder is easy to use and clean. They offer hands-free operation with auto shutoff as well as hideaway cords for easy storage. Some coffee bean grinders even include a stainless steel grinding chamber that comes out for easy cleanup in the dishwasher.

Product information

Product guides and documents

User Guide [PDF ]
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
20,042 global ratings
5 star
79%
4 star
14%
3 star
4%
2 star
1%
1 star
2%
Top reviews from the United States

Rad AstronautTop Contributor: Photography
4.0 out of 5 stars I love it.
Reviewed in the United States on December 9, 2018
Verified Purchase
Customer image
4.0 out of 5 stars I love it.
By Rad Astronaut on December 9, 2018
I’ve had it for about a week, I’ve used it every morning since I got it. I’m totally happy with it. It says it’s a lot quieter than other brands, I’d believe that it is. Obviously it’s not silent but it’s probably 1/3 as loud as an average blender, so it’s decent. It’s quick and easy to use, put your beans in, put the cap on, push the button a few times to grind em up, maybe one longer burst to really get them ground.

Things you should know/other people’s complaints:

Someone said that it’s “no good, it leaves chunks of beans”. This doesn’t happen to me, but my guess is that they’re not grinding the beans enough or they’re somehow over filling it. While grinding you can tip it upside down in between bursts of the motor to mix it around better.

“It makes a mess, coffee grounds everywhere!” The cap is a cup. When your coffee beans (or spices) are fully ground, tip it upside down and pull the machine out of the cap, and you won’t spill anything.

“The motor burnt out after just a few uses” so obvisouly I haven’t had this for more than a week so I can’t yet say it should last forever. It probably won’t, but for $15 if I have to buy a new one every year or two, I can live with that. It could’ve also just been a faulty unit... stuff happens. BUT basically don’t just hold down the button so the motor and blades spin continuously. In stead to short bursts like you’re revving a motorcycle... this will break the big pieces into smaller pieces, and shoot them around and mix them up so the blades aren’t working so hard. Then after a few bursts when it’s mostly ground up, you can hold it a bit longer to make sure there aren’t chunks left. I like my coffee a little coarse (its definitely not espresso ground... see photos).

“The cord is too short”... yeah the bottom is also a cap that pulls straight down and then you can unwrap the power cable. Though, even unspooled, the cord is pretty short... it’s the only thing I don’t like about this device... it can only be about a foot from an outlet. I deal with it, but it’s the one thing I would change about it.

For a cheap, tabletop grinder I don’t see how it could be beat. It’s pretty easy to clean (the top washes just like a cup, and the part where the beans sit on the blades pulls out like a cup as well). It works great and I’m totally satisfied for what it is.
572 people found this helpful
Mike
2.0 out of 5 stars Solid little coffee grinder. I recommend.
Reviewed in the United States on January 24, 2018
Verified Purchase
283 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Katie
1.0 out of 5 stars Received a used product
Reviewed in the United States on August 19, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
1.0 out of 5 stars Received a used product
By Katie on August 19, 2019
DO NOT BUY!! I received this grinder today and it has obviously been used. There were coffee grounds still inside and the outside was greasy and smudged. You can see that the button you press has been worn down. It looks like it has been used for quite a long time. I was very disappointed and think it’s crazy that this happened! Just wanted to warn anyone who was thinking about purchasing this.
115 people found this helpful
Guttzs
5.0 out of 5 stars Does more than just coffee
Reviewed in the United States on February 16, 2018
Verified Purchase
145 people found this helpful
Helpful
Top reviews from other countries

Sophie
2.0 out of 5 stars Not as easy to clean as advertised
Reviewed in Canada on January 20, 2019
Verified Purchase
Customer image
2.0 out of 5 stars Not as easy to clean as advertised
Reviewed in Canada on January 20, 2019
I bought this grinder because it was supposed to be easy to clean and dishwasher safe. The reality of it is that the metal insert in the grinding chamber wasn't sealed to the plastic, so when it's washed water and coffee grinds get trapped and moulds. I should have just bought a non-dishwasher safe grinder for half the price.
17 people found this helpful
Bambam
5.0 out of 5 stars Great grinder
Reviewed in Canada on August 31, 2019
Verified Purchase
11 people found this helpful
GUILLERMO JIMENEZ
5.0 out of 5 stars Molino excelente para la taza de café diaria
Reviewed in Mexico on July 3, 2019
Verified Purchase
8 people found this helpful
José
5.0 out of 5 stars Un muy buen producto
Reviewed in Mexico on January 13, 2017
Verified Purchase
18 people found this helpful
Jeff
5.0 out of 5 stars Easy to clean
Reviewed in Canada on April 30, 2020
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Easy to clean
Reviewed in Canada on April 30, 2020
This coffee grinder was purchased to replace on that was 5 years old and the blades started to dull. I really enjoyed Hamilton Beach coffee grinder as it’s easy to take apart and clean if you want to grind spices in between coffee. I have used it daily for a month now and it’s performance is fantastic. I was hesitant to buy this product as it is on the lower end for price but I consider it to be high end on value. It also goes well with my Hamilton Beach espresso machine.
4 people found this helpful
