Fire TV Cube | Hands-Free with Alexa and 4K Ultra HD | Streaming Media Player
We want you to know:
With Alexa on Fire TV Cube, you can control compatible TVs, sound bars, cable and satellite boxes, and A/V receivers from top brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, Vizio, and more. While Fire TV Cube supports a wide range of brands, the capabilities of your specific device may vary. Learn more about supported devices.
Use Alexa on Fire TV to control playback of content (play, pause, resume) in many of your favorite apps. Additionally, many apps including Netflix, Hulu, CBS All Access, SHOWTIME, NBC, and others have integrated even further with Alexa, which will allow you to browse, search, and change channels within supported apps. Voice control is getting smarter all the time.
Fire TV Cube will support sleep timers later this year. Alexa Calling & Messaging, Bluetooth sync, and multi-room music are not currently supported on Fire TV Cube.
Fire TV Cube is the first hands-free streaming media player with Alexa, delivering an all-in-one entertainment experience. From across the room just say, “Alexa, play Billions” and Fire TV Cube turns on your TV and starts playing, allowing you to control your entertainment with voice commands. Watch as thousands of movies and TV episodes come to life with vibrant colors and detailed contrast in 4K Ultra HD and HDR.
With far-field voice recognition, eight microphones, and beamforming technology, Fire TV Cube hears you from any direction. From across the room, just ask Alexa to turn on the TV, adjust the volume, and control playback. Fire TV Cube also comes with the Alexa Voice Remote, for when you want to navigate your favorite TV shows and movies without making a sound. Learn more about Alexa on Fire TV Cube.
With Alexa on Fire TV Cube, you can control a wide range of devices through the cloud, infrared (IR), and HDMI-CEC, with more being added all the time.
Watch over 500,000 movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, NBC, and more. Discover thousands of 4K Ultra HD movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, and more. Access websites such as YouTube, Facebook, and Reddit with browsers like Silk and Firefox. Plus, stream millions of songs through Prime Music, Spotify, and iHeartRadio. Subscription fees may apply.
Do even more with Alexa. Fire TV Cube has a built-in speaker that lets you check the weather, listen to the news, and more—even with the TV off. Ask Alexa to play music and Fire TV Cube turns on your TV and starts playing with onscreen album art. Plus, view camera feeds and control lights, thermostats, and other smart home devices—just ask. Learn more about compatible smart home brands.
Plus, Fire TV Cube is always getting smarter with new Alexa skills and voice functionality. Fire TV Cube will support sleep timers later this year. Alexa Calling & Messaging, Bluetooth sync, and multi-room music are not currently supported.
A Prime membership unlocks thousands of movies and TV episodes through Prime Video, including Thursday Night Football and Prime Originals like The Big Sick and Sneaky Pete. Prime members can also add premium channels like HBO, SHOWTIME, and STARZ—no cable or satellite subscription necessary. Only pay for the channels you want to watch, with prices starting as low as $2.99 a month—and you can cancel anytime. Each channel starts with a free trial, so it's easy to discover new favorites.
Compare Fire TV Streaming Media Players
|Price
|$39.99
|$69.99
|$119.99
|4K Ultra HD support
|HDR-10 support
|Built-in speaker
|Far-field voice control of Fire TV
|Far-field voice control of devices
|Alexa Voice Remote
|Quad-core processor
|1.3 GHz
|1.5 GHz
|1.5 GHz
|Storage
|8 GB
|8 GB
|16 GB
|Supported audio
|Dolby Audio
|Dolby Atmos
|Dolby Atmos
|802.11ac dual-band MIMO Wi-Fi
|Ethernet support
|With optional Amazon Ethernet Adapter
|With optional Amazon Ethernet Adapter
Fire TV Cube technical details
|
Size
|
3.4” x 3.4” x 3.0” (86.1 mm x 86.1 mm x 76.9 mm)
|
Weight
|
16.4 oz (465 g)
|
Processor
|
Quad-core up to 1.5 GHz | ARM 4xCA53
|
GPU
|
Mali450 MP3
|
Storage
|
16 GB internal
|
Memory
|
2 GB
|
Wi-Fi connectivity
|
Dual-band, dual-antenna Wi-Fi (MIMO) for faster streaming and fewer dropped connections than standard Wi-Fi. Supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi networks.
|
Bluetooth
|
Yes, with Alexa Voice Remote (included) or free Fire TV Remote App (available for download on Fire, Android, and iOS)
|
Voice support
|
Far-field and near-field voice support
|
Voice control compatibility
|
Fire TV Cube can control a wide range of IR-enabled devices, including TVs, soundbars, cable and satellite boxes, and A/V receivers. Learn more about supported devices.
|
Cloud storage
|
Free cloud storage for digital content purchased from Amazon
|
Ports
|
HDMI 2.0a, Power, Micro USB, Wired Infrared support
|
Included audio
|
Built-in speaker for voice feedback—even when the TV is off
|
Audio support
|
Dolby Atmos, 7.1 surround sound, 2ch stereo, and HDMI audio pass through up to 5.1
|
Content formats supported
|
Video: HDR-10. H.265, H.264, Audio: AAC-LC, AC3, eAC3 (Dolby Digital Plus), FLAC, MP3, PCM/Wave, Vorbis, Dolby Atmos (EC3_JOC), Photo: JPEG, PNG, GIF, BMP
|
Output resolution supported
|
2160p, 1080p, and 720p up to 60 fps
|
System requirements
|
High-definition television with available high speed HDMI input, high speed internet connection via Wi-Fi or inbox Ethernet accessory, power outlet, (compatible TV/sound/cable equipment for control by infrared or voice). High Speed HDMI cable and 4K TV with high speed HDMI connector required for 4K viewing and more reliable device control.
|
TV compatibility
|
TV must support minimum HDCP requirements for protected content playback. Learn more. Able to control (1) 4K ultra high-definition TVs with HDMI capable of 2160p at 24/25/30/50/60 Hz and HDCP 2.2, including popular models from LG, Samsung, Sony, Sharp, Toshiba, Vizio, and others or (2) high-definition TVs with HDMI capable of 1080p or 720p at 50/60 Hz, including popular HDCP-compatible models from Hitachi, JVC, LG, Mitsubishi, NEC, Panasonic, Philips, Pioneer, Samsung, Sharp, Sony, Toshiba, Vizio, Westinghouse, and others. (For device control, certain functions may not be available on some devices).
|
Warranty and service
|
1-Year Limited Warranty and service included. Optional 2-Year and 3-Year Extended Warranty available for U.S. customers sold separately. Use of Fire TV is subject to the terms found here.
|
Regional support
|
Certain services may not be available outside the U.S.
|
Accessibility features
|
VoiceView screen reader enables access to the vast majority of Fire TV features for users who are blind or visually impaired. Watch videos and TV shows with closed captioning displayed. Captions are not available for all content. Learn more.
|
Included in the box
|
Fire TV Cube, Alexa Voice Remote, power adapter, quick start guide, marketing guide, 2 AAA batteries, Infrared (IR) Extender Cable, Amazon Ethernet Adapter (10/100)
