We want you to know:

With Alexa on Fire TV Cube, you can control compatible TVs, sound bars, cable and satellite boxes, and A/V receivers from top brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, Vizio, and more. While Fire TV Cube supports a wide range of brands, the capabilities of your specific device may vary. Learn more about supported devices.

Use Alexa on Fire TV to control playback of content (play, pause, resume) in many of your favorite apps. Additionally, many apps including Netflix, Hulu, CBS All Access, SHOWTIME, NBC, and others have integrated even further with Alexa, which will allow you to browse, search, and change channels within supported apps. Voice control is getting smarter all the time.

Fire TV Cube will support sleep timers later this year. Alexa Calling & Messaging, Bluetooth sync, and multi-room music are not currently supported on Fire TV Cube.