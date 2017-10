I've bought this item before and it did me well, but when I reordered the item a year later it seems Hanes has slumped on quality. The T-shirts are now ultra thin and they don't fit right anymore. I didn't know it was possible for a T-shirt to be both too big and too small, but it is true of these. After one wear, the T-shirt was somehow stretched out too wide, but in the wash, the length of the shirts shrunk so much I couldn't even tuck them into my pants. I'm a man so I don't like wearing halter tops. If you're looking for a quality undershirt, I suggest switching (like I did) to the Kirkland brand from Costco. Much better quality in terms of thickness, fit, and feel.