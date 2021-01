This series is really good! If you've watched The Killing starring Mireille Enos and Joel Kinnamon, you'll be psyched to see them together again. Except they're far from partners this time around (ironically, he tells her in one scene: "now we work together again."). They're both excellent actors with a ton of depth and experience. (I really enjoyed the movie Hanna as well, starring Saoirse Ronan. She's super talented!) In the show, Esme Creed-Miles plays Hanna, and she definitely holds her own, particularly for her young age. Her character's strengths and vulnerabilities are on full display, and she was a decent choice for the lead.



The show version expands on character development throughout a longer period of time, allowing you to appreciate the gravity of their choices, actions and emotions. There are many tender moments that make the characters relatable. Hanna is an interesting and unique series; it's full of carefully executed dialogue, action, drama, suspense and cool stunts. At times, it's also like a young adult series that some actual adults may not love (frollicking & joyriding youngsters, dancing in clubs, first crush, first kiss, loss of virginity, etc.). But it's only at certain parts, and the fight scenes are straight-up badass superhero takedowns.



The outdoor scenes are especially beautiful and cinematic. I like how the story rolls out, bit by bit, leaving you wanting more. There is a constant air of mystery and danger throughout. The music is chosen well overall, the directing is spot on, and the acting is GOOD. I'd give this a 4-4.5, but must give 5 due to unreasonable single star reviews. Enjoy it!