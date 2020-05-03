I've been waiting for a warm spell to try this thing out, and I'm very impressed one week in.



First, some background: I switched over from Nespresso pods to hario pour overs about 3 years ago, and found the whole transition rewarding, in terms of flavor and experience. It expanded my interest in coffee preparation in an enjoyable way -- bean type, grind level, ground amounts, blooming, pouring technique, etc. It was also nice to develop a calming morning coffee routine, a little early morning moment of zen. Pouring the water, watching the drips, the floating grounds in changing water levels - very meditative.



But, simply dumping my hot pour overs into a cup of ice was rather disappointing -- totally ruined the richness, was impossible to calibrate everything. Even tried freezing my coffee into ice cubes! Enter this simple little device -- I've never enjoyed iced coffee more. It retains that level of control over the brewing process that pour overs provide, but is way less involved -- pushing your prep from morning to the day before, and making things a bit easier.



For anyone that is 1) ok integrating a small little fold into their daily schedule 2) has faced frustrations in making a solid iced coffee and 3) is curious to get more into coffee culture -- buying this item is a no brainer.



Now onto some personal tips and observations related to other comments:



1) Cleaning - this does take a bit of effort and dedication. If you totally ignore the filter altogether it will eventually clog, stop working effectively and/or get gross. From some research and experience, I would NOT recommend putting the filter into the dishwasher. Rather, every 2-3 days, I put both parts of the filter into a large cup, pitcher or bowl filled with boiling water and a drop of organic/gentle (Mrs. Meyers, Method) dish soap. You don't need to boil a full pot, just your regular tea pot, and top off with hot tap water. This seems to be working well and is what I've gleaned from other users. Also, you will need a space to store/keep the item when not in use/waiting for next use -- I would recommend laying it out to dry as opposed to having to dry it and/or store it with any moisture inside.



2) Upper Rubber Portion - this is here mostly to serve as a holder for the filter. I'm speaking of the larger wine-bottle shaped part, not the cap. So, when pouring, do NOT just take the cap off, remove this whole piece - just makes keeping things clean way easier. Some people have complained about this piece making it harder to store in the fridge, but once brewed, you don't need this part. I've been looking into whether this carafe size is standard and might fit a flat rubber cap (updates to follow).



3) Servings/Amounts - I have been using about 3 flat Hario scoopers and filling up to the 700ml mark. This makes about 2 larger iced coffees or 3 smaller ones (on the strong side), pending how much ice you use. So, if you want to make a lot of coffee, you'll have to do it in batches, and then store it in another container. I believe Hario has a larger version (maybe an older model) but even that is not that much bigger. all in all, this makes enough for 1-2 people depending on the situation.



An odd downside here, say you're having a slow morning or want more than your usual dosage, well you're @#$% out of luck, as you'll have to wait at least 8 hours. Because of this, some people use an additional storage carafe no matter how much they might "need" or how many people they are serving. You also can't make more if there is any left in the brewing carafe. So definitely think about an additional container if in a multi-person household or you entertain often ... and you are ok with possible mixing different brew batches.



4) Brew Time - Recommended is 8 hours, but who really wants to do all this at 9 or 10pm every night. I leave mine in for around 12-14 hours and have not noticed any negative effects. Though, there is some sludgy thicker coffee liquid on the bottom of the carafe, but I just give it a shake before pouring. OR, I'll top off my second glass with that super potent sludge as a little powerboost sip before going to the straw.



Other sundry items:



Sugar - Amazon has a great oxo chefs syrups dispenser set. These can be used to store simple syrup/liquid sugar (and also sauces for cakes, and ingredients for cocktails). Making simple syrup is easy -- for iced coffee its 1 parts sugar to 2 parts boiling water. If you don't want to deal with the dispensers yet (or at all), just put your regular sugar in before the cold brew or ice, and add hot tap water until the sugar is covered, swirl until dissolved and you're good. That's what I did until my oxo set arrived.



Gooseneck kettle - some complained about difficulties pouring the water into the spout (remember you have to pour it into that smaller hole given the filter holding setup) ... but any hario gooseneck kettle makes it way easier. Bonus, you'll be halfway to a hot pourover set up once fall arrives!



Straws - Amazon also has a great set of reusable easy to clean metal straws from hiware



If anyone actually made it to the end of this insanely long review, it's length is directly related to how much I'd recommend this product. All in all a great addition to any home of any size, triply so for coffee lovers.