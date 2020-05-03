Add to your order
4 Year Kitchen Protection Plan
from Asurion, LLC $3.99
from Asurion, LLC $3.99
- NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
- COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered for portable products and power surges covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
- EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online at www.Asurion.com/Amazon or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
- MORE DETAILS: Additional information about this protection plan is available within the “Product guides and documents” section. Simply click “User Guide” for more info. Asurion will also email your plan confirmation with Terms & Conditions to the address associated with your Amazon account within 24 hours of purchase (if you do not see this email, please check your spam folder). Contact us if you cannot locate your plan confirmation and Terms & Conditions via email at AmazonFeedback@Asurion.com.
Other Sellers on Amazon
Added
Not added
$24.99
FREE Shippingon orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon.
FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items shipped by Amazon.
Or get faster shipping on this item starting at $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)Learn more about free shipping
Sold by: Luxio Supply
Sold by: Luxio Supply
(54 ratings)
100% positive over last 12 months
100% positive over last 12 months
In Stock.Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
Not added
$25.14
& FREE Shipping. Details
& FREE Shipping. Details
Sold by: Enrich The World
Sold by: Enrich The World
(54 ratings)
100% positive over last 12 months
100% positive over last 12 months
Only 1 left in stock - order soon.Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
Not added
$25.47
& FREE Shipping. Details
& FREE Shipping. Details
Sold by: Hakoco (Fast Shipping from USA)
Sold by: Hakoco (Fast Shipping from USA)
(5526 ratings)
96% positive over last 12 months
96% positive over last 12 months
Only 3 left in stock - order soon.Shipping rates and Return policy
Have one to sell?
Hario Cold Brew Coffee Wine Bottle, 650ml, Mocha
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.Amazon's Choice in Cold Brew Coffee Makers by Hario
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
- Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
- Learn more about free returns.
Enhance your purchase
|Capacity
|700 Milliliters
|Brand
|Hario
|Color
|Mocha
|Special Feature
|Water Filter
|Material
|Glass, Silicone
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Perfect for brewing cold iced coffee by just adding coffee grounds and water
- Put the coffee grounds in the strainer and set the lid
- Gently shake the bottle to start the extraction
- 5 Cup Capacity
- Heatproof glass
This fits your .
Customer ratings by feature
Easy to use
4.7
Flavor
4.7
Easy to clean
4.6
New (10) from $24.95 FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon.
What's in the box
From the manufacturer
Filter-in Coffee Bottle / Moca- Wine bottle shaped cold brew coffee bottle
Just by adding coffee grounds and water, you can make iced coffee. Put coffee grounds in the strainer, and place the lid. Set the spout and pour small amounts of water inside. Once the water is poured, put the stopper and gently shake the bottle to start the extraction. Refrigerate for approximately 8 hours for the cold brew to complete.
Compare with similar items
|
|
Primula Cold Brew Travel Bottle with Black Insulating Neoprene Sleeve - Borosilicate Glass and Stainless Steel Mesh Core - Dishwasher Safe - 19 Oz. - Clear
|
County Line Kitchen - Cold Brew Mason Jar Coffee Maker, Durable Glass, Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Filter and Lid - 1 Quart, 32 oz
|
Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker, 1 qt, White
|
Cold Brew Coffee Maker, Portable Iced Coffee and Tea Infuser with Airtight Lid, Reusable Stainless Steel Mesh Filter for Iced Tea/Coffee, 3cup, 26oz, Easy To Clean
|Customer Rating
|(4477)
|(256)
|(4567)
|(57397)
|(695)
|Price
|$24.95
|$15.79
|$21.45
|$27.99
|$18.99
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
|Sold By
|Ignite Ideas
|Amazon.com
|FourCity Brands
|Amazon.com
|dongguanchenghong
|Brand Name
|Hario
|Primula
|County Line Kitchen
|Takeya
|Oranlife
|Capacity
|700 milliliters
|20 ounces
|32 ounces
|1 liters
|26.0 fluid_ounces
|Color
|Mocha
|Clear
|Stainless Steel
|White
|26oz
|Item Dimensions
|0.12 x 0.12 x 0.47 inches
|2.5 x 2.5 x 9.6 inches
|4 x 4 x 7 inches
|4.1 x 6.1 x 9.25 inches
|15.35 x 19.68 x 15.35 inches
|Item Weight
|1.11 lbs
|—
|1.10 lbs
|—
|1.12 lbs
|Material
|Glass, Silicone
|Glass
|Stainless Steel
|Stainless Steel
|Glass
Product Description
By just adding coffee grounds and water, you can make iced coffee. Put coffee grounds in the strainer, and set the lid. Place the spout and slowly pour small amounts of water over the coffee. Once filled, place the cap and gently shake the bottle to start the extraction. Refrigerate for approximately 8 hours before serving.
Customer reviews
4.7 out of 5
4,477 global ratings
Make delicious coffee easily.It is the easiest and simplest to clean ice coffee maker I have ever used.However, there is no problem so far, but I am worried that the glass of this is weak.
Reviewed in the United States on September 2, 2020
Reviewed in the United States on September 2, 2020
Images in this review
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Reviewed in the United States on May 3, 2020
I've been waiting for a warm spell to try this thing out, and I'm very impressed one week in.
First, some background: I switched over from Nespresso pods to hario pour overs about 3 years ago, and found the whole transition rewarding, in terms of flavor and experience. It expanded my interest in coffee preparation in an enjoyable way -- bean type, grind level, ground amounts, blooming, pouring technique, etc. It was also nice to develop a calming morning coffee routine, a little early morning moment of zen. Pouring the water, watching the drips, the floating grounds in changing water levels - very meditative.
But, simply dumping my hot pour overs into a cup of ice was rather disappointing -- totally ruined the richness, was impossible to calibrate everything. Even tried freezing my coffee into ice cubes! Enter this simple little device -- I've never enjoyed iced coffee more. It retains that level of control over the brewing process that pour overs provide, but is way less involved -- pushing your prep from morning to the day before, and making things a bit easier.
For anyone that is 1) ok integrating a small little fold into their daily schedule 2) has faced frustrations in making a solid iced coffee and 3) is curious to get more into coffee culture -- buying this item is a no brainer.
Now onto some personal tips and observations related to other comments:
1) Cleaning - this does take a bit of effort and dedication. If you totally ignore the filter altogether it will eventually clog, stop working effectively and/or get gross. From some research and experience, I would NOT recommend putting the filter into the dishwasher. Rather, every 2-3 days, I put both parts of the filter into a large cup, pitcher or bowl filled with boiling water and a drop of organic/gentle (Mrs. Meyers, Method) dish soap. You don't need to boil a full pot, just your regular tea pot, and top off with hot tap water. This seems to be working well and is what I've gleaned from other users. Also, you will need a space to store/keep the item when not in use/waiting for next use -- I would recommend laying it out to dry as opposed to having to dry it and/or store it with any moisture inside.
2) Upper Rubber Portion - this is here mostly to serve as a holder for the filter. I'm speaking of the larger wine-bottle shaped part, not the cap. So, when pouring, do NOT just take the cap off, remove this whole piece - just makes keeping things clean way easier. Some people have complained about this piece making it harder to store in the fridge, but once brewed, you don't need this part. I've been looking into whether this carafe size is standard and might fit a flat rubber cap (updates to follow).
3) Servings/Amounts - I have been using about 3 flat Hario scoopers and filling up to the 700ml mark. This makes about 2 larger iced coffees or 3 smaller ones (on the strong side), pending how much ice you use. So, if you want to make a lot of coffee, you'll have to do it in batches, and then store it in another container. I believe Hario has a larger version (maybe an older model) but even that is not that much bigger. all in all, this makes enough for 1-2 people depending on the situation.
An odd downside here, say you're having a slow morning or want more than your usual dosage, well you're @#$% out of luck, as you'll have to wait at least 8 hours. Because of this, some people use an additional storage carafe no matter how much they might "need" or how many people they are serving. You also can't make more if there is any left in the brewing carafe. So definitely think about an additional container if in a multi-person household or you entertain often ... and you are ok with possible mixing different brew batches.
4) Brew Time - Recommended is 8 hours, but who really wants to do all this at 9 or 10pm every night. I leave mine in for around 12-14 hours and have not noticed any negative effects. Though, there is some sludgy thicker coffee liquid on the bottom of the carafe, but I just give it a shake before pouring. OR, I'll top off my second glass with that super potent sludge as a little powerboost sip before going to the straw.
Other sundry items:
Sugar - Amazon has a great oxo chefs syrups dispenser set. These can be used to store simple syrup/liquid sugar (and also sauces for cakes, and ingredients for cocktails). Making simple syrup is easy -- for iced coffee its 1 parts sugar to 2 parts boiling water. If you don't want to deal with the dispensers yet (or at all), just put your regular sugar in before the cold brew or ice, and add hot tap water until the sugar is covered, swirl until dissolved and you're good. That's what I did until my oxo set arrived.
Gooseneck kettle - some complained about difficulties pouring the water into the spout (remember you have to pour it into that smaller hole given the filter holding setup) ... but any hario gooseneck kettle makes it way easier. Bonus, you'll be halfway to a hot pourover set up once fall arrives!
Straws - Amazon also has a great set of reusable easy to clean metal straws from hiware
If anyone actually made it to the end of this insanely long review, it's length is directly related to how much I'd recommend this product. All in all a great addition to any home of any size, triply so for coffee lovers.
First, some background: I switched over from Nespresso pods to hario pour overs about 3 years ago, and found the whole transition rewarding, in terms of flavor and experience. It expanded my interest in coffee preparation in an enjoyable way -- bean type, grind level, ground amounts, blooming, pouring technique, etc. It was also nice to develop a calming morning coffee routine, a little early morning moment of zen. Pouring the water, watching the drips, the floating grounds in changing water levels - very meditative.
But, simply dumping my hot pour overs into a cup of ice was rather disappointing -- totally ruined the richness, was impossible to calibrate everything. Even tried freezing my coffee into ice cubes! Enter this simple little device -- I've never enjoyed iced coffee more. It retains that level of control over the brewing process that pour overs provide, but is way less involved -- pushing your prep from morning to the day before, and making things a bit easier.
For anyone that is 1) ok integrating a small little fold into their daily schedule 2) has faced frustrations in making a solid iced coffee and 3) is curious to get more into coffee culture -- buying this item is a no brainer.
Now onto some personal tips and observations related to other comments:
1) Cleaning - this does take a bit of effort and dedication. If you totally ignore the filter altogether it will eventually clog, stop working effectively and/or get gross. From some research and experience, I would NOT recommend putting the filter into the dishwasher. Rather, every 2-3 days, I put both parts of the filter into a large cup, pitcher or bowl filled with boiling water and a drop of organic/gentle (Mrs. Meyers, Method) dish soap. You don't need to boil a full pot, just your regular tea pot, and top off with hot tap water. This seems to be working well and is what I've gleaned from other users. Also, you will need a space to store/keep the item when not in use/waiting for next use -- I would recommend laying it out to dry as opposed to having to dry it and/or store it with any moisture inside.
2) Upper Rubber Portion - this is here mostly to serve as a holder for the filter. I'm speaking of the larger wine-bottle shaped part, not the cap. So, when pouring, do NOT just take the cap off, remove this whole piece - just makes keeping things clean way easier. Some people have complained about this piece making it harder to store in the fridge, but once brewed, you don't need this part. I've been looking into whether this carafe size is standard and might fit a flat rubber cap (updates to follow).
3) Servings/Amounts - I have been using about 3 flat Hario scoopers and filling up to the 700ml mark. This makes about 2 larger iced coffees or 3 smaller ones (on the strong side), pending how much ice you use. So, if you want to make a lot of coffee, you'll have to do it in batches, and then store it in another container. I believe Hario has a larger version (maybe an older model) but even that is not that much bigger. all in all, this makes enough for 1-2 people depending on the situation.
An odd downside here, say you're having a slow morning or want more than your usual dosage, well you're @#$% out of luck, as you'll have to wait at least 8 hours. Because of this, some people use an additional storage carafe no matter how much they might "need" or how many people they are serving. You also can't make more if there is any left in the brewing carafe. So definitely think about an additional container if in a multi-person household or you entertain often ... and you are ok with possible mixing different brew batches.
4) Brew Time - Recommended is 8 hours, but who really wants to do all this at 9 or 10pm every night. I leave mine in for around 12-14 hours and have not noticed any negative effects. Though, there is some sludgy thicker coffee liquid on the bottom of the carafe, but I just give it a shake before pouring. OR, I'll top off my second glass with that super potent sludge as a little powerboost sip before going to the straw.
Other sundry items:
Sugar - Amazon has a great oxo chefs syrups dispenser set. These can be used to store simple syrup/liquid sugar (and also sauces for cakes, and ingredients for cocktails). Making simple syrup is easy -- for iced coffee its 1 parts sugar to 2 parts boiling water. If you don't want to deal with the dispensers yet (or at all), just put your regular sugar in before the cold brew or ice, and add hot tap water until the sugar is covered, swirl until dissolved and you're good. That's what I did until my oxo set arrived.
Gooseneck kettle - some complained about difficulties pouring the water into the spout (remember you have to pour it into that smaller hole given the filter holding setup) ... but any hario gooseneck kettle makes it way easier. Bonus, you'll be halfway to a hot pourover set up once fall arrives!
Straws - Amazon also has a great set of reusable easy to clean metal straws from hiware
If anyone actually made it to the end of this insanely long review, it's length is directly related to how much I'd recommend this product. All in all a great addition to any home of any size, triply so for coffee lovers.
114 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on June 21, 2021
I read several of the reviews before purchasing this item. I am glad I ignored the negative reviews. People wrote comments saying that the unit is hard to clean that the unit gets moldy that you have to use scalding hot water to clean it they wrote reviews that the filter dislodges from the cap and the grounds get into the bottle. I have not found any of those to be true. The unit is very easy to clean using regular tap water the filter, if properly attached to the cap, does not dislodge nor come apart in order for coffee grounds to get into the water that is definitely not true. It is simple to use Simple to clean that I could even let a child do it. I like this so much that I bought a second one so that I could Brew different flavor coffees. I love this item the only drawback if you want to call it that is the instructions are basically in Chinese but again it's not rocket science it's very easy to figure out how to use it
18 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on June 23, 2020
I am a new mom working from home and this has saved my life. I am a iced coffee lover but its hard for me to get out the house to get to my favorite Cafe with a small baby. I bought some high quality beans ( La Colombe Nizza - highly recommended) I followed the super easy instructions and let is steep in the fridge for about 36 hours. What comes out is smooth and bold flavored cold brew. Its so good!!!! I will be buying another one to take to work once I return to the office.
18 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on July 1, 2022
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Long story short: This thing is simple and amazing, and even using pre-ground beans (Bizzy Cold Brew, most recently) gave us 2-3 mugs of that delicious nectar of life with only a few minutes of prep and an overnight in the fridge. If you want quick, easy cold brew, this is a great way to go.
Long story longer: I purchased this bottle to make cold brew around 6 month ago. I am a bit of a coffee nerd (at least for the science of making coffee, even if my taste palette is still a work in progress). I was looking for an easy way to make smaller batches of cold brew, and an ad for this hit me at just the right time. I purchased this... then left it sitting on a shelf for nearly six months. I would often see it and tell myself "Oooo, I should try that", then promptly forget about it. I think part of the delay was an unconscious thought that making cold brew takes a while. I normally use one of the large devices to make larger batches of concentrate and that takes a while to properly measure out the beans, grind them, measure out the water, etc etc etc.
Finally, around a week ago, I got my act together and finally used it.
The first time I did , I went and did the coffee nerd thing and measured out the beans, ground them, measured out the water, put it all together, set a timer to take it out of the fridge, and so one. It was overkill. Where this battle shines is it's simplicity. It is best for the quick batch for the next day. Now I just fill up the filter about 80% of the way with course ground coffee, attach the filter to the lid, attach the lid to the bottle, take off the cap, fill to around the top of the glass, put the cap back on, give it a few shakes and stick it in the fridge overnight.
Nice, simple, clean, done.
Sure, the Cold Brew does taste a little better with the precise measurements and timing, but honestly, the difference for most people would be negligible, it noticed at all.
My only regret is that I haven't been doing this for the last 6 months.
Long story longer: I purchased this bottle to make cold brew around 6 month ago. I am a bit of a coffee nerd (at least for the science of making coffee, even if my taste palette is still a work in progress). I was looking for an easy way to make smaller batches of cold brew, and an ad for this hit me at just the right time. I purchased this... then left it sitting on a shelf for nearly six months. I would often see it and tell myself "Oooo, I should try that", then promptly forget about it. I think part of the delay was an unconscious thought that making cold brew takes a while. I normally use one of the large devices to make larger batches of concentrate and that takes a while to properly measure out the beans, grind them, measure out the water, etc etc etc.
Finally, around a week ago, I got my act together and finally used it.
The first time I did , I went and did the coffee nerd thing and measured out the beans, ground them, measured out the water, put it all together, set a timer to take it out of the fridge, and so one. It was overkill. Where this battle shines is it's simplicity. It is best for the quick batch for the next day. Now I just fill up the filter about 80% of the way with course ground coffee, attach the filter to the lid, attach the lid to the bottle, take off the cap, fill to around the top of the glass, put the cap back on, give it a few shakes and stick it in the fridge overnight.
Nice, simple, clean, done.
Sure, the Cold Brew does taste a little better with the precise measurements and timing, but honestly, the difference for most people would be negligible, it noticed at all.
My only regret is that I haven't been doing this for the last 6 months.
4 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on November 2, 2021
The look of the bottle is what hooked me into buying it. Sleek and easily fits in the door of my fridge. It comes with instructions but not precisely how much coffee you should use, so I had to use my math skills to figure it out (gasp) the first time. An average coffee scoop of a coarser grind requires about 11 scoops. The brew is strong, the way it should be, and I like this 'delivery' system compared to a large pitcher or container. I had a stainless steel one that I did not love! I love me some cold brew but I need space for other things in my refrigerator. It is easy to clean
3 people found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries
ザックス
違いがわかる男Reviewed in Japan on January 8, 2019
コーヒーにハマった小5の息子が小遣いで購入しました。 夜にミルで挽いた豆をボトルのフィルターに入れ水を注いで冷蔵庫へ、これだけで朝には美味しいアイスコーヒーが出来上がります。
息子は他にもHARIOのサイフォンやハンドドリップもやっていて、生意気にも味や香りにうるさくなっています、そんな中でもこのボトルはかなりお気に入りなようです。
私もご相伴にあずかってますが本当にうまいと思います。
息子は他にもHARIOのサイフォンやハンドドリップもやっていて、生意気にも味や香りにうるさくなっています、そんな中でもこのボトルはかなりお気に入りなようです。
私もご相伴にあずかってますが本当にうまいと思います。
違いがわかる男コーヒーにハマった小5の息子が小遣いで購入しました。 夜にミルで挽いた豆をボトルのフィルターに入れ水を注いで冷蔵庫へ、これだけで朝には美味しいアイスコーヒーが出来上がります。
Reviewed in Japan on January 8, 2019
Reviewed in Japan on January 8, 2019
息子は他にもHARIOのサイフォンやハンドドリップもやっていて、生意気にも味や香りにうるさくなっています、そんな中でもこのボトルはかなりお気に入りなようです。
私もご相伴にあずかってますが本当にうまいと思います。
Images in this review
297 people found this helpful
Nelson
Well thought out designReviewed in the United Kingdom on June 15, 2020
This is a well thought out cold brew maker from Hario. I also own the Mizudashi cold brew maker, which is nice but you have to remember to remove the coffee filter basket before pouring. With this bottle, that is no longer an issue, as the coffee grounds are completely encased in the basket so you can pour direct from the bottle without fear of grounds getting into your cup. It's really easy to clean although cleaning the bottom of the glass is tricky. Attaching the basket to the silicone lid does feel a little unstable, however with a full 90 degree twist I've never had cause for concern that it might fall off.
Basically you want about 50-60g of course ground (e.g. for cafetiere) coffee - I find darker roasts work best - with about 800ml fresh filtered water. The water should get to the top of the basket. Give it a few gentle swirls and leave in the fridge for a minimum of 8 hours (12-16 is ideal). Give the bottle a few more gentle swirls before pouring. Pour neat if you like strong coffee or water down/over ice, or with milk/milk alternative. Brilliant for the summer heat.
The only reason I'm not giving it 5 stars is because (a) I wish it was a little larger, and (b) it's currently a bit expensive compared to the 1L Mizudashi brewer.
Basically you want about 50-60g of course ground (e.g. for cafetiere) coffee - I find darker roasts work best - with about 800ml fresh filtered water. The water should get to the top of the basket. Give it a few gentle swirls and leave in the fridge for a minimum of 8 hours (12-16 is ideal). Give the bottle a few more gentle swirls before pouring. Pour neat if you like strong coffee or water down/over ice, or with milk/milk alternative. Brilliant for the summer heat.
The only reason I'm not giving it 5 stars is because (a) I wish it was a little larger, and (b) it's currently a bit expensive compared to the 1L Mizudashi brewer.
8 people found this helpful
青一
オシャレな見た目ながら横置きもできる機能性が良いReviewed in Japan on May 22, 2019
そろそろ冷たい飲みものが恋しくなる時期になってきたので見た目のオシャレさに惹かれて HARIO (ハリオ) フィルターインボトル 750ml オリーブグリーン FIB-75-OG と共に購入。
微妙に牛乳等の紙パックよりも横幅があって他の飲料との兼ね合いで冷蔵庫の扉部分の収納に収めきれずどうしたもんかなーと思ったのだけど、意外と気密性が確保されているらしく横置きもできたのが嬉しい。
構造が単純なので洗いやすいのも良い。
微妙に牛乳等の紙パックよりも横幅があって他の飲料との兼ね合いで冷蔵庫の扉部分の収納に収めきれずどうしたもんかなーと思ったのだけど、意外と気密性が確保されているらしく横置きもできたのが嬉しい。
構造が単純なので洗いやすいのも良い。
オシャレな見た目ながら横置きもできる機能性が良いそろそろ冷たい飲みものが恋しくなる時期になってきたので見た目のオシャレさに惹かれて[[ASIN:B00B7XK1IU HARIO (ハリオ) フィルターインボトル 750ml オリーブグリーン FIB-75-OG]]と共に購入。
Reviewed in Japan on May 22, 2019
Reviewed in Japan on May 22, 2019
微妙に牛乳等の紙パックよりも横幅があって他の飲料との兼ね合いで冷蔵庫の扉部分の収納に収めきれずどうしたもんかなーと思ったのだけど、意外と気密性が確保されているらしく横置きもできたのが嬉しい。
構造が単純なので洗いやすいのも良い。
Images in this review
119 people found this helpful
JIM BUSHER
Worth the extra for the Hario effectReviewed in the United Kingdom on September 17, 2019
So I know there are other cheaper options out there but buy nice or buy twice. This is the cold press you need. Very easy to use with clear instructions and guidance on the bottle for when you have thrown out the booklet. Make up a batch the night before and in the morning you have great coffee ready to go - death to instant coffee
5 people found this helpful
S. L. Ramsden
Fantastic all-in-one cold brew kit.Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 10, 2017
Great, simple, well designed all-in-one cold brew kit. You put coffee in the filter, pour in cold filter water, and put it in the fridge for 24 hours. Easiest thing in the world. It's easy enough to clean (though the silk screen filter feels very fragile, so I just rinse it under a hot tap then leave it to drip dry on the rack rather than risk trying a sponge/dishcloth or tea towel). Obviously how good the coffee is depends on what beans you use, how fine you grind it, and whether you leave it the full 24 hours. I did my research first and my first few batches have all been excellent, better than anything I've achieved using an espresso machine with the same beans. But that's kind of irrelevant to the equipment, which is solid, so if anything goes wrong I'm going to assume human error. The amount of coffee it makes is only enough for four cups, which is a slight drawback of it being the same size and shape as a wine bottle, but, the silicone cap and bottle stopper are both air-tight, which the lids of none of the larger bottle brewers I've looked at are - so I don't mind compromising, and I've bought two of these so that I can get a couple of days worth of coffee - one brews whilst the other is being drank. All in all, I recommend this over making your own with a nut milk bag and a Kilner jar - you make smaller batches, but it's less messy, easier to clean, and fits perfectly in the door of a fridge.
2 people found this helpful