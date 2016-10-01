We already owned a copy (ours is white and blue) and we wanted to get this one for a family member. Got to play it with them on Christmas. The only complaint I can come up with for this version is that the ticking sound is a little louder than it needs to be. But once you try to play Catch Phrase this way, you never want to go back to the paper version of the game. This keeps time and score while displaying your phrase to you, so it's everything you need. The batteries in mine last for a year or two with regular use, so hopefully this is no different. You can't turn the game off, it just shuts off by itself if no buttons are pressed for a while.



For those who have never played this, the game itself is fast paced and fun. It is ideal as a party game or in larger groups. When one person starts he/she has a word or a phrase displayed on the little digital screen. Let's say it's "Living the Dream". The individual then has to try to get his/her teammates to guess and say out loud the phrase without saying any of the words, saying what they rhyme with, or gestures. With the exception of occasionally getting stuck, or accidentally saying a form of one of the words (like "to live) and having to start over with a new phrase, it is a quick game of verbal charades - in this example maybe you would tell people how many words and maybe getting them to guess "the opposite of dying?" and "what do you do when you sleep?" and hoping that they put it all together. But the fun of it is that you have to think on the spot and you never know where people's minds will go with any particular phrase. The entire time you play, a timer is going. You want your team to guess your phrase and pass the game to the next person in the circle (on the opposite team). They have their own phrase to try to get people to guess. You can look over their shoulder to make sure they don't accidentally cheat. You don't want the buzzer to go off in your hands, because that's a point for the other team, so people try to be as fast as they can.



Since this is such a fun game to get people pumped and it can be played very quickly (for example, while people wait for more guests to arrive), we play it often and sometimes adapt to our own rules if there aren't the right number of players - like everybody guessing instead of having teams (again, just because it's fun), or playing "honest Catch Phrase" with just the two of us - where there is only one person per team, so obviously you have to trust them to do their best to get you to guess even though it is not, ultimately, in their best interest.



My point is, if you like games, or even if you aren't sure if you are going to be big into board gaming and are just getting your first games - you should have this one on the shelf. There is no learning complicated rules and if one person isn't particularly good at it, they can often be teamed with those who understand how they think best, or just the stronger team that would win all the time if you didn't have someone to even it out ;-)