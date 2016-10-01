Is this feature helpful?
Thank you for your feedback.
Currently unavailable.
We don't know when or if this item will be back in stock.
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon
Bargain Finds
Mattel Games UNO Dare Card Game
Mattel Games
$5.44
+ Free Shipping
397
Phase 10 Card Game
Mattel Games
$5.99
+ Free Shipping
83
Loading recommendations for you
Recommendations for you

Adding to Cart...

Added to Cart

Not Added

Item is in your Cart

View Cart

Not Added

There was a problem adding this item to Cart. Please try again later.
Sorry, we're having trouble showing recommendations right now. Please try again later.
Continue shopping

Catch Phrase Game

4.5 out of 5 stars 711 ratings
Currently unavailable.
We don't know when or if this item will be back in stock.
Frustration-Free Packaging
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • 5,000 words and phrases
  • Timer keeps track and buzzes when a team's out of time
  • Word and scores of each team appear in the display area
  • Includes game unit and instructions.
  • Electronic Catchphrase game challenges teams to guess words and phrases
Shop Amazon Exclusive Toys now Shop Amazon Exclusive Toys now

Customers recommend

Best electronic games for kids

See what customers said about these highly rated items.
Read more
Pocket Arcade Electronic Hangman Game by Pocket Arcade
$23.29 $24.99
In Stock.
3.5 out of 5 stars 169
Our granddaughter loves the game and it got her off from borrowing our cellphones and notebook computers. Good for the money! — Charlie Scott
Electronic Retro Sports Game Assortment: Baseball Electronic Games by Basic Fun
$17.99 $21.99
In stock on December 12, 2019.
4.1 out of 5 stars 93
Love it.My Kids do too. — Amazon Customer
Electronic Retro Sports Game Assortment: Basketball Electronic Games by Basic Fun
$16.75 $21.99
In Stock.
4.5 out of 5 stars 56
Love it.My Kids do too. — Amazon Customer
The Oregon Trail Handheld Game by Basic Fun
4.4 out of 5 stars 233
…Kids love it too.… — mase9921
Hasbro Gaming Yahtzee Handheld Digital Game by Hasbro Gaming
$11.78 $16.99
In Stock.
3.7 out of 5 stars 754
Great game - kids love it! — Courtney

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more

Product description

Product Packaging:Frustration-Free Packaging

Play The Grab It, Guess It, Pass It Game! The Catch Phrase game is an electronic game with 5,000 words and phrases that's fun and challenging for family and friends to play. Try to get teammates to guess the word or phrase that appears on the screen by describing it any way possible -- but do it fast! There are plenty of categories to choose from including Fun and Games, Entertainment, Everyday Life, Variety, and The World. Don't get caught holding the unit when the buzzer goes off because the other team will score a point. The first team to reach 7 points wins. Hasbro Gaming and all related terms are trademarks of Hasbro.

Product information

Product Packaging:Frustration-Free Packaging

Technical Specification

User Manual [pdf ]

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
711 customer ratings
5 star
80%
4 star
8%
3 star
3%
2 star
3%
1 star
6%

671 customer reviews

Steve Taylor
TOP 500 REVIEWERVINE VOICE
4.0 out of 5 starsOne of the best party games ever
October 1, 2016
Product Packaging: Standard PackagingVine Customer Review of Free Product( What's this? )
Read more
136 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Kat
5.0 out of 5 starsFun, Fast-Paced, Easy-To-Learn Game
January 2, 2018
Product Packaging: Standard PackagingVerified Purchase
Read more
25 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
ChillBroBaggins
3.0 out of 5 starsGreat game, too much pop culture to be long lasting
December 2, 2016
Product Packaging: Frustration-Free PackagingVerified Purchase
Read more
82 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
AnnaB
5.0 out of 5 starsI love the digital Catch Phrase
January 2, 2019
Product Packaging: Frustration-Free PackagingVerified Purchase
Read more
14 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
LanguidRebel
5.0 out of 5 stars"Oh! This is when a plane makes letters up in the air."
August 24, 2017
Product Packaging: Standard PackagingVerified Purchase
Read more
21 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Mrs. N
2.0 out of 5 starsMore difficult than the original
June 4, 2018
Product Packaging: Standard PackagingVerified Purchase
Read more
17 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Mike A
5.0 out of 5 starsFun party game for every age
May 9, 2018
Product Packaging: Standard PackagingVerified Purchase
Read more
9 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: team board games, Best inappropriate games for adults, Best movie trivia games for adults, Best drawing games for groups, Best electronic games for adults

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.