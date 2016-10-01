Bargain Finds
Catch Phrase Game
- 5,000 words and phrases
- Timer keeps track and buzzes when a team's out of time
- Word and scores of each team appear in the display area
- Includes game unit and instructions.
- Electronic Catchphrase game challenges teams to guess words and phrases
Play The Grab It, Guess It, Pass It Game! The Catch Phrase game is an electronic game with 5,000 words and phrases that's fun and challenging for family and friends to play. Try to get teammates to guess the word or phrase that appears on the screen by describing it any way possible -- but do it fast! There are plenty of categories to choose from including Fun and Games, Entertainment, Everyday Life, Variety, and The World. Don't get caught holding the unit when the buzzer goes off because the other team will score a point. The first team to reach 7 points wins.
About Hasbro
From toys and games to television, movies, digital gaming and consumer products, Hasbro offers a variety of ways for audiences to experience its iconic brands, including Nerf, My Little Pony, Transformers, Play-doh, Monopoly, Baby Alive And Magic: The Gathering, as well as premier partner brands. Through its entertainment labels, Allspark Pictures and Allspark Animation, the Company is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for children and their families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy.
Highly recommended
Overall I think most families who have older children would enjoy this game. I don't see anyone under 12 being able to play the game effectively. I've played Catch Phrase Jr for 10+ years and what I've found is while the clues are easier, you have a much more enjoyable game because everyone can participate (even my slow grandpa). This catch phrase was too difficult for our friends group (mid twenties males/females) which was surprising.
For those who have never played this, the game itself is fast paced and fun. It is ideal as a party game or in larger groups. When one person starts he/she has a word or a phrase displayed on the little digital screen. Let's say it's "Living the Dream". The individual then has to try to get his/her teammates to guess and say out loud the phrase without saying any of the words, saying what they rhyme with, or gestures. With the exception of occasionally getting stuck, or accidentally saying a form of one of the words (like "to live) and having to start over with a new phrase, it is a quick game of verbal charades - in this example maybe you would tell people how many words and maybe getting them to guess "the opposite of dying?" and "what do you do when you sleep?" and hoping that they put it all together. But the fun of it is that you have to think on the spot and you never know where people's minds will go with any particular phrase. The entire time you play, a timer is going. You want your team to guess your phrase and pass the game to the next person in the circle (on the opposite team). They have their own phrase to try to get people to guess. You can look over their shoulder to make sure they don't accidentally cheat. You don't want the buzzer to go off in your hands, because that's a point for the other team, so people try to be as fast as they can.
Since this is such a fun game to get people pumped and it can be played very quickly (for example, while people wait for more guests to arrive), we play it often and sometimes adapt to our own rules if there aren't the right number of players - like everybody guessing instead of having teams (again, just because it's fun), or playing "honest Catch Phrase" with just the two of us - where there is only one person per team, so obviously you have to trust them to do their best to get you to guess even though it is not, ultimately, in their best interest.
My point is, if you like games, or even if you aren't sure if you are going to be big into board gaming and are just getting your first games - you should have this one on the shelf. There is no learning complicated rules and if one person isn't particularly good at it, they can often be teamed with those who understand how they think best, or just the stronger team that would win all the time if you didn't have someone to even it out ;-)