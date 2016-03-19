Color:Multicolor

Product Description

Put letters together, build words, add up your points and win! This Deluxe Edition of the classic game features all kinds of details Scrabble fans will love. The convenient carrying case with handle lets you take the game on the go and two slide-and-store trays ensure that your wooden letter tiles stay safe and sound. When you open the carrying case and you’re ready to begin, you’ll love the convenient and colorful recessed game spaces to help keep the tiles in place. Rotate the gameboard with ease on the six soft rubber wheels to view your next moves from every vantage point. Do you see a word your opponent hasn’t seen? A special opportunity to use your tiles to build a word and earn big points? Make your move and do your best to win!

Amazon.com

Put letters together, build words, add up your points and win! This Deluxe Edition of the classic game features all kinds of details SCRABBLE fans will love. The convenient carrying case with handle lets you take the game on the go and two slide-and-store trays ensure that your wooden letter tiles stay safe and sound. When you open the carrying case and you're ready to begin, you'll love the convenient and colorful recessed game spaces to help keep the tiles in place.

Deluxe Edition II

At a Glance

Age: 8 and up



Players: 2-4 players



Requirements: Ready to play



Board converts into a convenient carrying case for games on the go. View larger.



Features: Classic word game features sleek folding carrying case with handle and two slide-and-store trays!





Colorful gameboard features recessed game spaces.





Gameboard rotates with ease on six soft rubber wheels.

Rotate the gameboard with ease on the six soft rubber wheels to view your next moves from every vantage point. Do you see a word your opponent hasn't seen? A special opportunity to use your tiles to build a word and earn big points? Make your move and do your best to win!Deluxe carrying case with SCRABBLE gameboard and two slide-and-store trays, 100 wooden letter tiles, 4 deluxe curved tile racks, plush drawstring letter pouch, and gameplay guide.



