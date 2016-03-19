|Part Number
|16807
|Item Weight
|4 pounds
|Product Dimensions
|3.5 x 15.9 x 10.4 inches
|Item model number
|16807
|Color
|Multicolor
|Material
|Rubber
|Item Package Quantity
|1
|Number Of Pieces
|105
|Certification
|certified frustration-free
|Included Components
|Includes deluxe carrying case with Scrabble gameboard and two slide-and-store trays, 100 wooden letter tiles, 4 deluxe curved tile racks, plush drawstring letter pouch, and gameplay guide.
|Batteries Included?
|No
|Batteries Required?
|No
|Warranty Description
|No Warranty
|
WARNING:
CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.