Reviewing the Headphone Stand from COZOO.



Have you ever wondered where to store your headphones for gaming on our desk? If a on-the-desk stand taking up to much space as your desk is small like mine? Well then the COZOO Headphone Stand is for you. Technically its not so much a stand but more a Headphone hang? But I guess that would be a strange name for a product. I really enjoy this little helper. It does exactly its job and to a even greater benefit it comes with USB chargers. The picture from COZOO shows someone also putting his Apple Watch on the "stand". I really dont know why you would do that but hey...its a free country right? The stand comes with a 3M sticky strip. Which does a great job. I tried hanging a Astro A40 and a Turtle Beach Elite and both worked fine. So dont worry about some heavy weight on the thing.

Downsides: The power supply cable is rather short. I would have given people a longer one.



All things said, this is a great product and I would recommend it to anyone.



