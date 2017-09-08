Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Headphone Stand with USB Charger COZOO Under Desk Headset Holder Mount with 3 port USB Charging Station and Apple Watch Stand Smart Watch Charging Dock Dual Earphone Hanger Hook for All Headphones

4.3 out of 5 stars 91 customer reviews
  • All in one design: Under-desk headphone stand + 3 USB charging hub(4A/20W)
  • Under-Stand:Keeps your headphones out of sight & easy to reach and Can hold two sets of headphones.
  • 3 Port Smart USB Charger: detects your device automatically to deliver its fastest possible charge speed up to 2.4 amps per port or 4 amps overall.
  • Safe Guard:Fire-resistant and hardened plastic outer shell for durability, build-in premium circuitry and microchip ensure device safety.
  • Easy to install - Come with screw and 3M VHB tape, according you need use different ways holds securely under your under desk.

Product description

Unique Features:
While other headset stands only offer a place to store your headphones, the COZOO Headset Stand is equipped with 3 USB Charging ports, providing easy Charge to your Devices.

Fast Charging
4.0 amps output enables the power strip charge 3 devices including your tablets and smartphones simultaneously at full speed, save your time up to 50%. With the smart technology, it can automatically identify the type of device and deliver the suitable current for your device like the original power adapter.

Mounting tips:
1.Clean and dry the surface of the desk and the stand before installing.
2.We recommend you wait 24 hours to make the adhesive fully secure so that there is enough adhesive force between the desk and the headphone stand.
3.If hanging weight more than 500g . please install the screws.

Specifications:
Material: Fireproof ABS+PC
Rated Input: AC 110-240V, 50/60Hz
USB Total Output: DC 5V 4.0A (max)
Power Cord Length: 6.6ft / 2m
Overall Dimensions: 5.1 × 4 × 2.4 inchs / 130 x 102 x 60 mm
Headband Plate Dimensions: 2 × 1.2 inchs / 50 x 30 mm each
screw Dimensions: Φ0.16 × 0.6 inch / Φ4 × 15 mm
Weight: 5.8oz / 165 g

Headphone Stand Compatible:
-Sennheiser, Sony, Audio-Technica, Beats, Bose, Philips, JVX, Shure, AKG ,Logitech, Reazer
- Gamer, DJ, earbud, over ear, on ear, gaming, bluetooth speaker, wireless and more

Customer Reviews

Top customer reviews

Engr. Jay Mendoza
5.0 out of 5 stars Better solution for under the desk headphone hangers.
September 8, 2017
Verified Purchase
Leif
5.0 out of 5 stars AMAZING - MUST READ!!!
November 19, 2017
Verified Purchase
Chris H
4.0 out of 5 stars Great Concept - Among Other Thoughts
November 20, 2017
Verified Purchase
joshua F mellick
1.0 out of 5 stars Garbage!
November 24, 2017
Verified Purchase
Kenzi
3.0 out of 5 stars Falls down.
August 29, 2017
Verified Purchase
happykins
1.0 out of 5 stars useless. does not stay up
October 9, 2017
Verified Purchase
Matt
4.0 out of 5 stars Great! But needs to be installed with the screws...
October 14, 2017
Verified Purchase
Sete
5.0 out of 5 stars Easy, Quick Access and Clean Looking
January 9, 2018
Verified Purchase
