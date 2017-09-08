- Save 13% each on Qualifying items offered by CoZoo when you purchase 1 or more. Enter code SXF4FMGE at checkout. Here's how (restrictions apply)
Headphone Stand with USB Charger COZOO Under Desk Headset Holder Mount with 3 port USB Charging Station and Apple Watch Stand Smart Watch Charging Dock Dual Earphone Hanger Hook for All Headphones
- All in one design: Under-desk headphone stand + 3 USB charging hub(4A/20W)
- Under-Stand:Keeps your headphones out of sight & easy to reach and Can hold two sets of headphones.
- 3 Port Smart USB Charger: detects your device automatically to deliver its fastest possible charge speed up to 2.4 amps per port or 4 amps overall.
- Safe Guard:Fire-resistant and hardened plastic outer shell for durability, build-in premium circuitry and microchip ensure device safety.
- Easy to install - Come with screw and 3M VHB tape, according you need use different ways holds securely under your under desk.
Product description
Unique Features: While other headset stands only offer a place to store your headphones, the COZOO Headset Stand is equipped with 3 USB Charging ports, providing easy Charge to your Devices. Fast Charging 4.0 amps output enables the power strip charge 3 devices including your tablets and smartphones simultaneously at full speed, save your time up to 50%. With the smart technology, it can automatically identify the type of device and deliver the suitable current for your device like the original power adapter. Mounting tips: 1.Clean and dry the surface of the desk and the stand before installing. 2.We recommend you wait 24 hours to make the adhesive fully secure so that there is enough adhesive force between the desk and the headphone stand. 3.If hanging weight more than 500g . please install the screws. Specifications: Material: Fireproof ABS+PC Rated Input: AC 110-240V, 50/60Hz USB Total Output: DC 5V 4.0A (max) Power Cord Length: 6.6ft / 2m Overall Dimensions: 5.1 × 4 × 2.4 inchs / 130 x 102 x 60 mm Headband Plate Dimensions: 2 × 1.2 inchs / 50 x 30 mm each screw Dimensions: Φ0.16 × 0.6 inch / Φ4 × 15 mm Weight: 5.8oz / 165 g Headphone Stand Compatible: -Sennheiser, Sony, Audio-Technica, Beats, Bose, Philips, JVX, Shure, AKG ,Logitech, Reazer - Gamer, DJ, earbud, over ear, on ear, gaming, bluetooth speaker, wireless and more
TL;DR │ Skip the other headphone hangers. You'll get more bang for your buck with this.
- - - - -
Way better than those overpriced headphone hangers. Get this. Not only do you get a better quality hanger, you also get USB devices charger. The price is almost unbelievable when you consider hangers like this costs $16, and you get no cable channels, no USB chargers.
WHAT I LIKE │ + │
+ Dual headphone hangers.
+ Hangers have cable channels for earphones.
+ Three USB DC chargers!
+ Use double-sided, or a more permanent screw mounting.
+ Includes cable hooks for tidier desks.
+ Gorgeous packaging.
+ Good separation distance between the two headphone.
+ Inexpensive
WHAT I DON'T LIKE │ × │
× Not braided cable.
× Non-removable power cable.
× Power cable is attached at the bottom (would have been better if it is behind).
PACKAGE │ ✓ ✗ │
✓ Headphone hanger with pre-applied double-sided tape.
✓ Extra double-sided foam tape.
✓ Two (2) Screws.
✓ Three (3) under-the-desk cable hooks.
✓ Printed materials.
Note: Depending on your under desk surface and the weight of your headphones, you might need to change the double sided tape if you decide to mount using that option.
- - -
VERDICT: I highly recommend this product
★★★★★ | 5 stars out of 5.
Questions? Hit the comments!
This review is for the COZOO Headphone Stand with USB Charger.
I can promise you something here and now today. When you have finished reading this review. You will have learned 3 new things.
Stay with me for this, ok? Here we go:
Now, without further ado, straight to the review:
Reviewing the Headphone Stand from COZOO.
Have you ever wondered where to store your headphones for gaming on our desk? If a on-the-desk stand taking up to much space as your desk is small like mine? Well then the COZOO Headphone Stand is for you. Technically its not so much a stand but more a Headphone hang? But I guess that would be a strange name for a product. I really enjoy this little helper. It does exactly its job and to a even greater benefit it comes with USB chargers. The picture from COZOO shows someone also putting his Apple Watch on the "stand". I really dont know why you would do that but hey...its a free country right? The stand comes with a 3M sticky strip. Which does a great job. I tried hanging a Astro A40 and a Turtle Beach Elite and both worked fine. So dont worry about some heavy weight on the thing.
Downsides: The power supply cable is rather short. I would have given people a longer one.
All things said, this is a great product and I would recommend it to anyone.
As I promised you will learn 3 new things today, first the product review, and here are 2 amazing facts more:
- Every Year on August 5th, the Mars Curiosity Rover celebrates the anniversary of its arrival by singing the Happy Birthday Song. To Itself. All alone. On Mars.
- Queen Cleopatra was alive closer to the invention of the IPHONE than the construction of the Great Pyramid. Think about that...
"Reviewing a better world. One product at a time"
Follow me on AMAZON SPARK for honest reviews and product features.
#NotSponsored #NoBias
Shortcomings of the product is that the power line runs below the unit, as opposed to behind the unit (would've made wire management easier). You can see my photo to see what I mean. It would've been a cleaner look if the cable ran through the back instead of making that awkward loop below the unit. Also, as many other users pointed out, the power cord is a tad short. It fit my setup fine, but I wish it was longer for some slack. All in all, great product. Came from a regular under the desk headphone hanger to this, so definitely an improvement with the USBs.
Would be interesting if they had a USB variant of this instead of power so you can connect this into a computer? Helpful for gamers with USB type headphones or act as a USB hub for a computer.
like the design and look of this charger, its very convenient to have and use
