I got this cookbook because my boyfriend and I are trying to eat healthier and are running out of ideas.. baked chicken with veggies get old obviously haha! But, one thing I do not like is there are no pictures at all for any of the recipes. I like to be able to get an idea of what I am actually making.. so that's a bummer. Another thing, I know I am not a health guru like some are but I try and this book was kind of hard to follow. I hadn't heard of a lot of the ingredients so I had to google what they were to even understand what I was going to be trying to make. I do not live off fast food and I love cooking a lot so this was kind of a bummer! I don't know, maybe I need to order "How to eat healthy for idiots" instead! If you don't need pictures and you can decipher plants from sea food then maybe this is the cook book for you!