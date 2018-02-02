Other Sellers on Amazon
The Healthy Meal Prep Cookbook: Easy and Wholesome Meals to Cook, Prep, Grab, and Go Paperback – August 22, 2017
Eat smarter and healthier with 100+ meal prep recipes and tips
Meal prep is a great way to save time and money with wholesome grab-n-go options for breakfast and lunch, and quick dinners you and your family will love. The Healthy Meal Prep Cookbook introduces you to the benefits of meal prep with 2-week meal planning templates and shopping tips designed to meet specific nutritional goals:
- Clean eating―Learn how to make a week’s worth of well-balanced meals from a variety of food groups and minimal processed canned or frozen foods.
- Weight loss―The healthy, portion-controlled meals and snacks in these plans are filling, nutritious, and delicious, and having them on hand reduces the temptation for fast food quick fixes.
- Muscle building―Prep meals with the measured fat, carbs, and protein you need to fuel intensive strength training and build muscle.
This health-focused meal prep cookbook also includes additional food safety and storage guidelines to help you extend the shelf life of pre-prepared dishes and prevent food waste.
Order The Healthy Meal Prep Cookbook today and always have enough time to eat right and eat well.
Save time without sacrificing flavor!
Take the stress out of cooking with tips, recipes, and meal planning for healthy, homemade grab-n-go meals.
The Healthy Meal Prep Cookbook has more than just meal prep guidelines:
100+ recipes
Find new breakfast, lunch, and dinner favorites you can make ahead of time for no-fuss mealtimes.
Sample meal planning
Discover how easy it is to reach your nutritional goals with 2-week meal planning templates for clean eating, weight loss, and muscle building.
Kitchen tips
Learn proper food storage and safety, and get tips on freezing, thawing, and reheating meals.
What Readers Are Saying About The Healthy Meal Prep Cookbook:
“One of the only meal-prep books I could find that is not overly focused on weight loss. There are different plans and preps for muscle building, clean eating, and weight loss - but without an overtone of unhealthy weight loss mania. It's a good one.”―Jules
“I am the single mom of 3 adolescent kids, so being on the go is my reality. This book filled with great ideas, tips and recipes for cooking homemade, healthy meals, without eating the same chicken, sweet potato and broccoli dish day after day. I love that she teaches how to meal prep with both nourishing foods and variety in mind…Highly recommended!”―Heather
“This cookbook has great recipes, like many others, but what makes it special is how it helps you plan for and prep the meals. I recommend this cookbook for busy people who want to cook and eat healthy.”―L Copeland
“[This book] has made meal prep really easy and less of a whole-day event. The food is great, the recipes are fun, and I'm learning a lot! LOVE IT!”―Regan
“I’m a busy mom, just like Toby, and I adore the Healthy Meal Prep Cookbook. This is more than a cookbook―it’s a vital tool for every hardworking home cook.”-Robin Miller, author, nutritionist, TV host, and founder of Robin Miller Cooks App-RobinMillerCooks.com
”The Healthy Meal Prep Cookbook is guaranteed to make it easy to put a good, homemade meal on the table even when you have no time to cook. The vibrant, flavorful recipes are a stunning blend of old-fashioned, down-home comfort and exciting international influences. It’s an absolute must have for busy families.”-Virginia Willis, chef and James Beard Award-winning cookbook author
“This book takes you from just thinking about eating healthy to actually doing it! Filled with helpful tips, meal plans, shopping lists, storage solutions, and recipes, Toby shows you the way to eat well no matter how busy life gets!”―Ellie Krieger, MS, RDN, award-winning author and host of Ellie’s Real Good Food
“Meal planning can often leave people feeling frazzled―but not anymore, thanks to Toby Amidor’s new book The Healthy Meal Prep Cookbook. Toby provides practical tips as well as easy-to-use shopping lists and charts, mouthwatering recipes, and lick-the-page-delicious photos, so you will be ready to jump in and get started with cooking, prepping, and clean eating. Dig in!”―Joy Bauer, MS, RDN, health and nutrition expert for the TODAY show, best-selling author of From Junk Food to Joy Food, and founder of Nourish Snacks
“My favorite cookbook. . . it not only provides delicious, easy-to-prepare recipes, it also guides the time-impaired cook on how to create healthy meals with the least investment of effort.”―Joan Salge Blake, RDN, clinical nutrition professor at Boston University and host of the SpotOn! podcast
About the Author
Toby Amidor, MS, RD, CDN, is a leading dietician, best-selling cookbook author, and healthy recipe developer with more than 18 years of experience in the food and nutrition industries. She’s the founder of Toby Amidor Nutrition, where she provides nutrition and food safety consulting services for individuals, restaurants, and food brands. Visit her online at TobyAmidorNutrition.com.
- Publisher : Rockridge Press (August 22, 2017)
- Language : English
- Paperback : 234 pages
- ISBN-10 : 162315944X
- ISBN-13 : 978-1623159443
- Item Weight : 1.3 pounds
- Dimensions : 7.5 x 0.8 x 9.1 inches
- Best Sellers Rank: #2,143 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)
- #2 in Professional High Quantity Cooking
- #3 in High Protein Diets
- #3 in Canning & Preserving (Books)
I was looking to change things up after following the FitGirlsGuide 28 Day Jumpstart for a while. Although they plan everything out for you, I was ending up with a lot of wasted ingredients and still having to make dinner every night. Some nights I wouldn't feel like it and would go for fast food which wasn't good for my body or my wallet. Plus there were a few recipes I hated so I ended up getting really bored eating the same plan week after week.
I sat down on Saturday and decided on the 2nd weight loss plan. I was able to write out the servings and calories per serving and make a plan for the week including snacks based on my calorie needs.
It took a dedicated half of Sunday night to make everything but it wasn't any more than what I'm used to for prepping. The best part is that the recipes used everything! All I had left was a half an onion which I can use later and a little kale.
Couldn't be happier with the overall flavor of the meals. Can't wait for next week!
Pictured is my meal plan, beef stew, pesto chicken w/ turmeric rice and beans, home made granola, Mediterranean chicken and quinoa, and cacao-date oatmeal. Some don't look super appetizing but they are all delicious!
A list of my pros and cons are as follows:
Pros:
-The healthy meal prep tips and principles are smart and practical
-The pantry staples and shopping lists included for the three 2 week meal plans are helpful and time saving
-Recipes are labelled to indicate dietary restrictions and preferences that apply (ie: dairy-free, gluten-free, vegetarian, paleo, vegan).
-The nutrition information, number of servings, and serving size are listed for each recipe
-Storage recommendations for the refrigerator and freezer are provided for each recipe, in addition to how to best warm up leftovers
-Sunday meal prep step-by-step instructions make the execution of the weekly recipes fairly easy (~2.5-3 hours start to finish)
-9 out of 10 recipes I've tried thus far have been very tasty (poached salmon with chimichurri is a new favorite)
-Bonuses: there's a full chapter on ready to go snacks, sauces, dressings, and staples that make great additions to a healthy cookbook
Cons:
-Out of 100+ recipes, there are very few photos of the recipes, which is not something to skimp on when crafting a cookbook
-The cookbook is somewhat lacking in providing vegetarian entrees
-The nutrition information is missing the amount of total and added sugars
-While I appreciate and understand the principles behind the "clean eating" plan, the label "clean eating" has been associated with fad diets and moralizing food. This meal plan could be relabeled to general healthy eating as all three meal plans are based on whole, minimally processed ingredients.
-The calorie recommendations provided for each of the meal plans are over generalized, and there does not appear to be a basis for the recommendations. The calorie recommendations in this text are likely geared towards middle aged men and women with little activity. A calorie range for men and women looking to maintain weight, lose weight, or gain muscle would be more appropriate. A table in the appendices or reference to the latest USDA dietary guidelines for estimated energy needs based on sex, age and activity levels would have been helpful.
-It's stated that the three 2-week meal plans provide 5-6 meals and 1 prepared snack, but some of the meal plans fall short and are missing at least one entree. The muscle building meal plan #2 is a prime example as it contains recipes for 2 snacks and for 4 meals (2 breakfast and 2 lunch or dinners), which really isn't enough to cover a week.
-Some of the serving sizes are on the low side and may not yield that many servings for your household, without the addition of sides.
-There are often no pairing suggestions for the entrees that contain just proteins and sauce, resulting in a less than complete meal. For example, one of the meals in the muscle building meal plan #2 is a slow cooker Tuscan Chicken, which is simply chicken breast that is slow cooked in a canned tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, and spices. I ended up cooking quinoa and making a salad to round out this meal and fill us up! Additionally, it's a missed opportunity to go without recommending a pairing with one of the vegetable/whole grain/bean recipes in the cookbook.
Overall, this is an easy to read text with useful meal planning/meal prepping tips and healthy recipes that taste great. However, there are shortcomings with the meal plans not providing a true week's worth of (complete) meals, the lack of photos, and minimal vegetarian entrees may be a deal breaker for some.
Deslike recipe books without pictures, but the major flaw is the american use of imperial measurements - pain for shopping - and some very specific ingredients that can be difficult to source
All ingredients are measured in cups rather than metric or imperial.
Not got many pictures which on one hand is good as you aren’t trying to measure to a perfect picture but on the other it’s good to see what you are aiming for.
All in all a great book, lots of choice, well laid out and all the recipes I have tried have been easy to follow and turned out as expected.
More pics and grams /oz measurements would have given it a 5