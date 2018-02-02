Included with a Kindle Unlimited membership.
The Healthy Meal Prep Cookbook: Easy and Wholesome Meals to Cook, Prep, Grab, and Go Paperback – August 22, 2017

by
Toby Amidor (Author)
Visit Amazon's Toby Amidor Page
Find all the books, read about the author, and more.
See search results for this author
Toby Amidor (Author)
4.3 out of 5 stars 3,387 ratings
See all formats and editions
  Print length
234 pages
    234 pages
  Language
English
    English
  3. Publisher
    Rockridge Press
  4. Publication date
    August 22, 2017
  5. Dimensions
    7.5 x 0.8 x 9.1 inches
  6. ISBN-10
    162315944X
  7. ISBN-13
    978-1623159443
Editorial Reviews

Review

What Readers Are Saying About The Healthy Meal Prep Cookbook:

“One of the only meal-prep books I could find that is not overly focused on weight loss. There are different plans and preps for muscle building, clean eating, and weight loss - but without an overtone of unhealthy weight loss mania. It's a good one.―Jules

“I am the single mom of 3 adolescent kids, so being on the go is my reality. This book filled with great ideas, tips and recipes for cooking homemade, healthy meals, without eating the same chicken, sweet potato and broccoli dish day after day. I love that she teaches how to meal prep with both nourishing foods and variety in mind…Highly recommended!―Heather

“This cookbook has great recipes, like many others, but what makes it special is how it helps you plan for and prep the meals. I recommend this cookbook for busy people who want to cook and eat healthy.”―L Copeland

[This book] has made meal prep really easy and less of a whole-day event. The food is great, the recipes are fun, and I'm learning a lot! LOVE IT!―Regan

“I’m a busy mom, just like Toby, and I adore the Healthy Meal Prep Cookbook. This is more than a cookbook―it’s a vital tool for every hardworking home cook.”-Robin Miller, author, nutritionist, TV host, and founder of Robin Miller Cooks App-RobinMillerCooks.com

The Healthy Meal Prep Cookbook is guaranteed to make it easy to put a good, homemade meal on the table even when you have no time to cook. The vibrant, flavorful recipes are a stunning blend of old-fashioned, down-home comfort and exciting international influences. It’s an absolute must have for busy families.”-Virginia Willis, chef and James Beard Award-winning cookbook author

“This book takes you from just thinking about eating healthy to actually doing it! Filled with helpful tips, meal plans, shopping lists, storage solutions, and recipes, Toby shows you the way to eat well no matter how busy life gets!”―Ellie Krieger, MS, RDN, award-winning author and host of Ellie’s Real Good Food

“Meal planning can often leave people feeling frazzled―but not anymore, thanks to Toby Amidor’s new book The Healthy Meal Prep Cookbook. Toby provides practical tips as well as easy-to-use shopping lists and charts, mouthwatering recipes, and lick-the-page-delicious photos, so you will be ready to jump in and get started with cooking, prepping, and clean eating. Dig in!”―Joy Bauer, MS, RDN, health and nutrition expert for the TODAY show, best-selling author of From Junk Food to Joy Food, and founder of Nourish Snacks

“My favorite cookbook. . . it not only provides delicious, easy-to-prepare recipes, it also guides the time-impaired cook on how to create healthy meals with the least investment of effort.”―Joan Salge Blake, RDN, clinical nutrition professor at Boston University and host of the SpotOn! podcast

About the Author

Toby Amidor, MS, RD, CDN, is a leading dietician, best-selling cookbook author, and healthy recipe developer with more than 18 years of experience in the food and nutrition industries. She’s the founder of Toby Amidor Nutrition, where she provides nutrition and food safety consulting services for individuals, restaurants, and food brands. Visit her online at TobyAmidorNutrition.com.

With over 18 years experience in the food and nutrition industry, Toby Amidor, MS, RD, CDN is a Wall Street Journal best-selling cookbook author, leading dietitian and recipe developer who believes that healthy and wholesome can also be appetizing and delicious.

Toby's latest cookbook SMART MEAL PREP FOR BEGINNERS Toby makes it easier than ever to start (and stick with) meal prep, so that you have ready-to-go healthy meals every day of the week. This meal prep cookbook goes beyond general meal prep guidance, and provides a 6-week plan to make a habit of meal prep and keep your fridge full. With specific, step-by-step instructions and meal prep plans that eliminate the guesswork of what to eat and for which meal, this cookbook is your kick-start guide to meal prep like a pro.

In her best-selling book, THE HEALTHY MEAL PREP COOKBOOK, Toby provides practical and simple solutions with easy to follow instructions. She shows you how simple it is to enjoy fresh and flavorful meals on even the most hectic days. Toby’s cookbook THE EASY 5-INGREDIENT HEALTHY COOKBOOK made The Wall Street Journal’s best seller list and showcases Toby’s simple and delicious cooking using 5 or fewer ingredients.

In her first book, THE GREEK YOGURT KITCHEN, Toby shows readers how to cut back on fat and calories without compromising flavor. She shares how Greek yogurt is one of today’s most versatile and nourishing ingredients and how it can be used in unexpected ways, making even the most bad-for-you foods healthier, tastier and more satisfying.

Toby is the founder of Toby Amidor Nutrition, where she provides nutrition and food safety consulting services for individuals, restaurants and food brands. For 10 years she has been the nutrition expert for FoodNetwork.com, writing for their Healthy Eats Blog, and is a regular contributor to U.S. News and World Report Eat + Run blog, and MensJournal.com and has her own “Ask the Expert” column in Today’s Dietitian Magazine. She also freelances for Sparkpeople.com among other publications, has been quoted in publications like FoxNews.com, Self.com, Oxygen Magazine, Dr. Oz The Good Life, Mic.com, Reader’s Digest, Shape.com, Women’s Health, Redbook, Men’s Journal, Huffington Post, Everyday Health, and more. Toby has also appears on television including shows like The Dr. Oz Show, AMHQ with Sam Champion, Good Day Street Talk Fox5 NY, and San Antonio Live. For the past 8 years she has been an adjunct professor at Teachers College, Columbia University and beginning in the fall 2017 she will also begin teaching as an adjunct at Hunter College in New York City.

Toby trained as a clinical dietitian at New York University. Previously, Toby was a consultant on Bobby Deen’s cooking show, “Not My Mama’s Meals.” Through ongoing consulting and faculty positions, she has established herself as one of the top experts in culinary nutrition, food safety, and media. In 2018, Toby was awarded by the Academy of Nutrition &amp; Dietetics the coveted Media Excellence Award.

Learn more about Toby on her website: www.tobyamidornutrition.com

Top reviews from the United States

shelby varner
5.0 out of 5 stars Great resource and great recipes!
Reviewed in the United States on February 2, 2018
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Great resource and great recipes!
By shelby varner on February 2, 2018
Couldn't recommend this more. Short version: great recipes, helpful meal plans, less food waste, more free time throughout the week.

I was looking to change things up after following the FitGirlsGuide 28 Day Jumpstart for a while. Although they plan everything out for you, I was ending up with a lot of wasted ingredients and still having to make dinner every night. Some nights I wouldn't feel like it and would go for fast food which wasn't good for my body or my wallet. Plus there were a few recipes I hated so I ended up getting really bored eating the same plan week after week.
I sat down on Saturday and decided on the 2nd weight loss plan. I was able to write out the servings and calories per serving and make a plan for the week including snacks based on my calorie needs.
It took a dedicated half of Sunday night to make everything but it wasn't any more than what I'm used to for prepping. The best part is that the recipes used everything! All I had left was a half an onion which I can use later and a little kale.
Couldn't be happier with the overall flavor of the meals. Can't wait for next week!
Pictured is my meal plan, beef stew, pesto chicken w/ turmeric rice and beans, home made granola, Mediterranean chicken and quinoa, and cacao-date oatmeal. Some don't look super appetizing but they are all delicious!
AM
3.0 out of 5 stars Three star healthy meal prep cookbook
Reviewed in the United States on June 18, 2019
Verified Purchase
Customer image
3.0 out of 5 stars Three star healthy meal prep cookbook
By AM on June 18, 2019
I will start off by mentioning that I am a fellow dietitian who enjoys reading Toby's works and was very excited to get my hands on this book. Though a good read, it did not meet all my expectations.
A list of my pros and cons are as follows:
Pros:
-The healthy meal prep tips and principles are smart and practical
-The pantry staples and shopping lists included for the three 2 week meal plans are helpful and time saving
-Recipes are labelled to indicate dietary restrictions and preferences that apply (ie: dairy-free, gluten-free, vegetarian, paleo, vegan).
-The nutrition information, number of servings, and serving size are listed for each recipe
-Storage recommendations for the refrigerator and freezer are provided for each recipe, in addition to how to best warm up leftovers
-Sunday meal prep step-by-step instructions make the execution of the weekly recipes fairly easy (~2.5-3 hours start to finish)
-9 out of 10 recipes I've tried thus far have been very tasty (poached salmon with chimichurri is a new favorite)
-Bonuses: there's a full chapter on ready to go snacks, sauces, dressings, and staples that make great additions to a healthy cookbook

Cons:
-Out of 100+ recipes, there are very few photos of the recipes, which is not something to skimp on when crafting a cookbook
-The cookbook is somewhat lacking in providing vegetarian entrees
-The nutrition information is missing the amount of total and added sugars
-While I appreciate and understand the principles behind the "clean eating" plan, the label "clean eating" has been associated with fad diets and moralizing food. This meal plan could be relabeled to general healthy eating as all three meal plans are based on whole, minimally processed ingredients.
-The calorie recommendations provided for each of the meal plans are over generalized, and there does not appear to be a basis for the recommendations. The calorie recommendations in this text are likely geared towards middle aged men and women with little activity. A calorie range for men and women looking to maintain weight, lose weight, or gain muscle would be more appropriate. A table in the appendices or reference to the latest USDA dietary guidelines for estimated energy needs based on sex, age and activity levels would have been helpful.
-It's stated that the three 2-week meal plans provide 5-6 meals and 1 prepared snack, but some of the meal plans fall short and are missing at least one entree. The muscle building meal plan #2 is a prime example as it contains recipes for 2 snacks and for 4 meals (2 breakfast and 2 lunch or dinners), which really isn't enough to cover a week.
-Some of the serving sizes are on the low side and may not yield that many servings for your household, without the addition of sides.
-There are often no pairing suggestions for the entrees that contain just proteins and sauce, resulting in a less than complete meal. For example, one of the meals in the muscle building meal plan #2 is a slow cooker Tuscan Chicken, which is simply chicken breast that is slow cooked in a canned tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, and spices. I ended up cooking quinoa and making a salad to round out this meal and fill us up! Additionally, it's a missed opportunity to go without recommending a pairing with one of the vegetable/whole grain/bean recipes in the cookbook.

Overall, this is an easy to read text with useful meal planning/meal prepping tips and healthy recipes that taste great. However, there are shortcomings with the meal plans not providing a true week's worth of (complete) meals, the lack of photos, and minimal vegetarian entrees may be a deal breaker for some.
Manuel F Villacorta
5.0 out of 5 stars Fantastic step by step meal planning cookbook
Reviewed in the United States on September 3, 2017
Verified Purchase
Jules
5.0 out of 5 stars Actually Healthy/Useful and Not Just Skinny-Diet Focused
Reviewed in the United States on December 4, 2017
Verified Purchase
Top reviews from other countries

Billie
1.0 out of 5 stars Do not buy
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on September 7, 2019
Verified Purchase
Mr. D. Brennan
1.0 out of 5 stars Beware the imperial measurments
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 15, 2019
Verified Purchase
A Owen
4.0 out of 5 stars Great recipes lack of pictures
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 17, 2020
Verified Purchase
elizabeth
2.0 out of 5 stars Cook book
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 3, 2019
Verified Purchase
Jill
5.0 out of 5 stars Good book
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 26, 2019
Verified Purchase
