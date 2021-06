Let me start with a disclaimer: I am writing this review after only using the product once, but i will update if my experience changes after continued use.



I bought this steamer as a gift for my wife who wanted something simple to use and portable. The materials used seem decent enough for the price, it's small (definitely portable), and there's really nothing to using it other than filling it up and turning it on, which is exactly what she was looking for.



I tested it out on one of my work shirts (before/after in pictures) that was particularly wrinkly (left in washer too long before being hung on rack to dry).



I filled the unit up to just below the max line and turned it on. After about 1-2 minutes the unit was boiling and steam was steadily flowing out of the nozzle (this is essentially the same thing as an electric kettle but forces the steam from the boiling water out 5 small holes in the nozzle). I SLOWLY worked from bottom to top of the shirt on the front, back, and sleeves. After applying steam to all sides for about 4-5 mins total, I had the wrinkles down to a level that would be deemed acceptable for work in the office. Keep in mind that this unit is quite small (which is what makes it so portable), but the tradeoff for this is it doesnt produce nearly as much steam as a floor unit and hence takes more passes to achieve the "wrinkle-free(ish)" look.



If you're a big wig at a fortune 500 company, the results from this product certainly wont compare to a press from a dry cleaner (or even a decent ironing job from someone that knows what they're doing), but the results would be perfectly acceptable for normal office work or casual events.



If you're looking for something to replace your iron that gets the job done just as well in half the time, then I'd recommend going with a larger floor unit steamer. However, if you're like my wife and are simply looking for something simple, affordable, and portable that gets the job done, I believe you'll be satisfied with this product for the price like we are.



PROS:

Price (very affordable at the time I purchased from amazon).

Easy to use (just fill it up and turn it on).

Portable (can easily fit in a carryon if desired).

Does a good enough job for what I paid for it.



CONS:

MUST use while completely upright (will spill boiling water if tilted too far - potential safety concern).

The unit is quite small so it takes longer than you might think it would to achieve desired results.

Gets small amount of condensation/sputters which may temporarily cause wet spots on clothes (they dry up quickly, but it's something to be aware of for some fabrics that may have color-stay issues).