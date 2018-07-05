Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Hisense 40H3080E 40-Inch 1080p LED TV (2018 Model)

3.0 out of 5 stars 4 customer reviews
Was: $238.49
$184.99 & FREE Shipping.
You Save: $53.50 (22%)
  • 40-inch class screens are ideal for guest bedrooms, home gyms, college dorms and other smaller spaces
  • Full High Definition 1080p resolution shows a sharper and detailed picture than HD 720p
  • Motion Rate technology minimizes delays during fast-moving scenes
  • Fast-paced video games can be processed in less than 35 milliseconds to reduce input lag and color inaccuracies
  • HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC) support eliminates having to use multiple cables to send audio from your TV to a soundbar
  • HDMI Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) support allows for your external AV devices to talk to and control one another
  • 2 HDMI inputs and 1 USB are available to connect external devices
Hisense 40H3080E 40-Inch 1080p LED TV (2018 Model)
Hisense 43-Inch 4K Smart LED TV 43H6080E (2018)
Hisense 55-Inch 4K Smart LED TV 55H9080E (2018)
Sceptre 43 Inches 1080p LED TV X438BV-FSRR (2018)
Samsung 40NU7100 FLAT 40” 4K UHD 7 Series Smart TV 2018
Hisense 43H4D Roku 43-inch HD Smart DLED TV
Customer Rating 3 out of 5 stars (4) 4 out of 5 stars (3) 0 out of 5 stars (0) 4 out of 5 stars (6) 3 out of 5 stars (21) 0 out of 5 stars (0)
Price $184.99 $349.99 $699.99 $224.44 $427.99 $249.00
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Electronic Express Divvy Electronics
Connectivity Technology No HDMI Built-in Wi-Fi USB, HDMI, WiFi
Screen Size 40 in 43 in 55 in 43 in 40 in 43 in
Display Type LED LED LED LED LED LED
Item Dimensions 34.9 x 22.2 x 8 in 8.4 x 38.2 x 23.9 in 9.1 x 48.5 x 30.6 in 38 x 2.7 x 5.9 in 36 x 8.2 x 23.8 in 38.1 x 3.4 x 22.2 in
Item Weight 14.31 lbs 17.7 lbs 35.3 lbs 15.2 lbs 19.4 lbs 22 lbs
Model Year 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017
Refresh Rate 60 hertz 60 hertz 60 hertz 60 hertz 120 hertz
Resolution 1080p 4K 4K 1080p 4K 1080p
Total HDMI Ports 2 3 3
Compare with similar items

Product description

The H3 Series LED HDTV has Motion rate, game Mode, audio return channel, and a USB media player. This must-have TV is available in sizes that are ideal for smaller rooms-and budgets.

Product information

Technical Details

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer Reviews

3.0 out of 5 stars
4
3.0 out of 5 stars
Top customer reviews

Ben K.
5.0 out of 5 stars Great value, excellent TV
July 5, 2018
Baron
5.0 out of 5 stars Great buy.
July 11, 2018
Smile Lab NDL
1.0 out of 5 stars Low quality tv
July 11, 2018
Chi
1.0 out of 5 stars Rubbish
July 11, 2018
