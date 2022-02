I really liked this TV, we moved from a TCL 55" to this 65" and , wow even with measuring before to make sure it fit our space that size jump is significant. The sound was surprisingly great out the box, nice and loud. It also paired well and easily with my Bluetooth headphones. The Bluetooth quality was fine, no issues with dropping audio or popping. It was also easy to connect a gamepad for using Steam Link.

The Android TV operating system was smooth and snappy while navigating the device, but the Google Assistant voice recognition was just okay, maybe it would perform better if it was mounted to the wall vs being on a tv shelf? Maybe 6/10 for accuracy and responding the first time to "hey/okay Google". I did notice Android OS would get buggy after about a week and require a restart.

Picture quality was fine, zero complaints but I'm also not gaming in 4k. HDR was nice and bright on streaming services which was a huge step up from the barely visible tv content on our last TV we had. Blacks have been really nice and the panel is overall extremely bright.

Panel construction was a bit questionable, I had to return this particular tv because the top right corner of the screen started to peel away from the bezel, I'm assuming it's an issue with glueing it appropriately at the factory since the screen comes taped down out of the box. I've included pictures, you can barely see the light spill from the side of the TV. If I didn't have to walk by it to get to the bathroom I probably wouldn't have noticed before the return window was up x.x

Anyhow I would definitely recommend as a huge upgrade for people on a budget and I will be ordering a replacement after my return goes through.



Update 1: 10/15/21

Got the replacement a few months ago and zero complaints with build quality. I still feel the bonuses of this tv are picture quality and panel brightness! Haven't had any issue with just having the stock audio either. Any issues I have had are how the apps within the OS are functioning, otherwise performance continues to be smooth. A feature in using that I thought was pointless originally is "audio only" mode, while I'm playing podcasts put up to YouTube or music. It's really nice to be able to pop open the menu and turn off the screen with minimal navigation.