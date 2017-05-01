Enter your mobile number or email address below and we'll send you a link to download the free Kindle App. Then you can start reading Kindle books on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - no Kindle device required.

  • Apple
    Apple
  • Android
    Android
  • Windows Phone
    Windows Phone
  • Click here to download from Amazon appstore
    Android

To get the free app, enter your mobile phone number.

kcpAppSendButton
Download to your computer
Kindle Cloud Reader
  • List Price: $29.95
  • Save: $13.50 (45%)
FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 business-day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $5.99. (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
on orders over $25 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
Only 2 left in stock (more on the way).
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
A History of Photography ... has been added to your Cart
+ $3.99 shipping
Used: Very Good | Details
Sold by books_from_california
Condition: Used: Very Good
Comment: Very Clean Copy - Over 500,000 Amazon Sales - Buy with Confidence - Satisfaction Guaranteed! We Ship Daily! Excellent Customer Service & Return Policy. Ships from USA.
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon
Flip to back Flip to front
Listen Playing... Paused   You're listening to a sample of the Audible audio edition.
Learn more
See all 7 images

A History of Photography in 50 Cameras (Fifty Things That Changed the Course of History) Hardcover – August 20, 2015

4.3 out of 5 stars 7 customer reviews
See all 3 formats and editions Hide other formats and editions
Price
New from Used from
Hardcover
$16.45
$2.99 $11.64
Thirteen
"Thirteen" by Steve Cavanagh
"A dead bang BEAST of a book that expertly combines Cavanagh’s authority on the law with an absolutely great thrill ride. Books this ingenious don’t come along very often." ―Michael Connelly | Learn more
click to open popover

Frequently bought together

  • A History of Photography in 50 Cameras (Fifty Things That Changed the Course of History)
  • +
  • Retro Cameras: The Collector's Guide to Vintage Film Photography
  • +
  • Retro Photo: An Obsession: A Personal Selection of Vintage Cameras and the Photographs They Take
Total price: $68.79
Some of these items ship sooner than the others. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Editorial Reviews

Review

Read more

About the Author

Read more
See all Editorial Reviews

Product details

  • Series: Fifty Things That Changed the Course of History
  • Hardcover: 224 pages
  • Publisher: Firefly Books (August 20, 2015)
  • Language: English
  • ISBN-10: 9781770855908
  • ISBN-13: 978-1770855908
  • ASIN: 1770855904
  • Product Dimensions: 6.8 x 0.9 x 9 inches
  • Shipping Weight: 1.4 pounds (View shipping rates and policies)
  • Average Customer Review: 4.3 out of 5 stars 7 customer reviews
  • Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #460,058 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)

    • Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
    If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
NO_CONTENT_IN_FEATURE

7 customer reviews

4.3 out of 5 stars
4.3 out of 5 stars

Review this product

Share your thoughts with other customers
Write a customer review

Showing 1-7 of 7 reviews

BB1
5.0 out of 5 starsFive Stars
May 1, 2017
Format: HardcoverVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Mehl w. Renner
5.0 out of 5 starsFive Stars
December 28, 2016
Format: HardcoverVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Paul
4.0 out of 5 starsFour Stars
November 30, 2016
Format: HardcoverVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
james snyder
5.0 out of 5 starsHistory of the camera developer in addition to the camera itself.
July 11, 2019
Format: HardcoverVerified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
R W Hoffmann
5.0 out of 5 starsVery well written and easy to follow
July 18, 2016
Format: HardcoverVerified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
paul1513
2.0 out of 5 starsplagiarism?
November 16, 2015
Format: HardcoverVerified Purchase
Read more
13 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Just another Amazon review
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat book. Worthwhile read.
June 17, 2016
Format: Hardcover
Read more
4 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Set up an Amazon Giveaway

A History of Photography in 50 Cameras (Fifty Things That Changed the Course of History)
Amazon Giveaway allows you to run promotional giveaways in order to create buzz, reward your audience, and attract new followers and customers. Learn more about Amazon Giveaway
This item: A History of Photography in 50 Cameras (Fifty Things That Changed the Course of History)
Set up a giveaway

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.